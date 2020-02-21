Dreams of wings: I’ve always wanted to fly

Connor Gamma, age 17, is a very special young man. Connor, a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal has accomplished something very few even try to do. He has earned a private pilot certificate and has logged 100 hours of flight during his time at R-MA. Geoff Peterson, a flight instructor at the school describes this feat as an incredible and unique experience for anyone and even more so for a 17-year-old.

Randolph-Macon Academy offers first-class instruction both in the air and on the ground to students who will discover the unlimited opportunities aviation presents. As students rise to reach their goals in the flight program they gain self-confidence, self-esteem, and broaden their career options.

Connor and Geoff describe the journey with our publisher Mike McCool in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

After the studio session with Geoff and Connor, while looking for some background information about the R-MA flight program and Connor Gamma, several articles appeared that really highlighted the character of this young man. Not to digress from the topic, and not to embarrass but sharing this article about Connor is an example of the character of this young man.

More about the flight program at Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA has the only flight training program at the private high school level that offers in-house flight training. The instructors are R-MA employees, and the aircraft used are academy-owned. R-MA student pilots do the majority of their flight training throughout the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. R-MA’s flight training program is based out of the Front Royal/Warren County Airport near the north entrance of Shenandoah National Park. Students frequently fly to Luray Airport, New Market Airport, Winchester Airport, Martinsburg Airport, Hagerstown Airport, and Shenandoah Valley Airport.

To begin flight training, a US Passport or a US birth certificate along with a US government-issued photo ID is needed. Non-United States citizens need to contact the director of flight training for information about the international flight training application. The flight student’s parent or guardian must sign our indemnity agreement.

It is the goal of nearly every R-MA flight student to at least earn his or her solo wings. It is an exhilarating experience for any high school student to reach the goal of flying an aircraft without the presence of a flight instructor. Upon reaching solo status, each student is presented with his or her solo wings during a special ceremony.

The students must meet the following requirements to solo:

At least 16 years old

Fluent in written and spoken English

Able to obtain at least an FAA 3rd class medical

Pass a pre-solo written examination

Private Pilot Certificate

To earn a private pilot certificate, a flight student must pass a written, oral and practical exam. The oral and practical exam is given by an FAA-designated examiner. Candidates must also meet the following requirements:

At least 17 years old

Fluent in written and spoken English

Hold at least an FAA 3rd class medical

A minimum of 40 flight hours logged

It must be noted that progress will vary from student to student and additional costs may be incurred in order for each high school student to reach his or her goals. Safety is the primary concern at R-MA, and neither the solo flight nor the private pilot certification is guaranteed, regardless of flight time or costs incurred.

The flight training program at R-MA is for those who want to experience the magic of aviation and find new and interesting ways to challenge themselves.

Here’s a short video clip of Connor in flight training: