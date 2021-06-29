Business
Dress for success: 3 tips for your next interview
Do you have a job interview coming up? If so, here are three things to keep in mind as you plan your outfit.
1. Don’t disregard your shoes
Sneakers and flip-flops are certainly out of the question. For men, it’s also best to avoid shoes that expose your toes. For women, you may want to forgo excessively high heels, especially if you can’t easily walk in them.
2. Don’t go too eccentric
Your outfit can be a good way to show off your personality, particularly if you’re applying for a creative role. However, appearing professional should always be the top priority. Keep flashy colors, extravagant patterns, and bulky accessories to a minimum.
3. Don’t sacrifice style for comfort
You want to feel at ease and be able to comfortably walk, sit and stand in your outfit. However, this doesn’t mean you should show up in yoga pants or your favorite pair of ripped jeans, no matter how trendy they seem. For a polished look, avoid fabrics that wrinkle easily or show off sweat stains.
Finally, remember to think about your appearance as a whole before you walk out the door. Overpowering perfume or cologne, greasy hair, excessive makeup, coffee breath and chipped nail polish can all give a bad impression.
Job hunting: Should you take a break during the summer?
Many companies slow down or pause their recruitment efforts over the summer. If you’re looking for a job at this time of year, you may be wondering if your efforts will be wasted. Here are some things to keep in mind.
• If the industry you want to work in is relatively calm in the summer, the employees who work there may have some free time and be willing to meet with you. Therefore, summer can be a great time to network.
• If a recruiter goes into the trouble of posting a job while their staff is reduced, it’s likely because the position needs to be filled as soon as possible. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a priority until most of the team has returned from vacation.
• If some job seekers vying for the same positions as you have decided to put their search on hold for the summer, your résumé will be more likely to make it to the top of the pile.
Lastly, remember that various sectors that rely on seasonal workers are in full swing during the summer months.
Good luck with your search!
How to prepare for a bilingual job interview
Have you applied for a position that requires some degree of proficiency in a second language? Here’s how to ensure you can successfully demonstrate your fluency in a job interview.
Prepare two sets of answers
A common way to test a candidate’s language skills is to conduct part of the interview in the second language. Therefore, it’s a good idea to prepare answers in both languages to typical interview questions such as:
• Can you tell me a bit about yourself?
• Where do you see yourself in five years?
• How would you describe your ideal boss?
• What makes you the right person for this position?
Ideally, you should prepare enough to feel comfortable going through the entire interview in either language.
Rehearse with someone bilingual
A mock interview is an effective way to practice how you’ll answer various questions and demonstrate your qualifications. If you’re interviewing for a bilingual position, it’s best to do this exercise with someone who’s fluent in both languages. This way, they can correct your grammar and offer feedback as needed.
Emphasize your experience
Rather than simply show that you can speak the language, you should also demonstrate how you’ve used this skill in previous roles. If the recruiter asks where you learned the language, be prepared to provide a few examples of work, volunteer, or travel experiences that allowed you to develop a strong grasp of the language.
Are you working in zombie mode?
Everyone has had the experience of driving somewhere familiar then suddenly realizing they didn’t remember the drive.
That loss of focus is called autopilot, and it can be as dangerous at work as it is on the road.
One technique to keep yourself out of autopilot is becoming a sort of fortune-teller, safety consultant Tim Page-Bottorff told Safety and Health Magazine.
Start the day with a question: When and where will I be likely to go into zombie mode? What time do I go on autopilot? What would be the most dangerous situation to be on autopilot?
These questions can raise awareness of potentially unsafe situations and send a mental cue to zap yourself back into the moment.
On the job, in the car, or even cutting up vegetables for dinner — wherever you tend to zone out, try the STOP technique:
Stop what you are doing.
Take a deep breath.
Observe your surroundings.
Proceed with awareness.
Anything that interferes with situational awareness puts people in danger, whether they are driving or climbing a ladder.
Talking on a cellphone or wearing headphones are common distractions that can be dangerous.
Advice for job hunters who have a disability
Finding a job can be challenging for anyone, but you may face additional hurdles if you have a disability. While employers are prohibited from discriminating, misconceptions can cast doubt on your suitability for a particular role. Here are some tips to maximize your chances of getting the job you want.
First, remember that you’re not required to acknowledge your disability on your résumé or in a cover letter. If you have reduced mobility, for example, you can broach the subject by asking about the building’s accessibility prior to the interview.
Furthermore, while it might be a good idea to briefly acknowledge your disability, be sure to focus on what you bring to the table. For any job seeker, the purpose of an interview is to explain how your qualifications and experience make you an ideal fit for the position. If you need to ask for accommodation, phrase it in a way that emphasizes how this allows you to do the job well.
Finally, keep in mind that your attitude can have a major impact on how you’re perceived in an interview. By showing confidence in your skills, you’ll provide employers with the assurance that you have what it takes to get the job done.
Resources
A variety of organizations across the United States offer resources to help people with disabilities find rewarding careers. These include Ability Jobs (abilityjobs.com), Getting Hired (gettinghired.com), and Ability Links (abilitylinks.org).
How to ace a virtual job interview
During the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have had to adapt their hiring processes to limit the spread of the virus. Since in-person meetings aren’t recommended, most have opted to speak with candidates over the phone or by video chat. If you have a virtual job interview coming up, here are some tips to help ensure it goes well.
Check your devices
Among other things, make sure the right video conferencing software is installed on your computer. You should also confirm that your webcam, microphone, and headphones are working and that you charge your laptop or set it up near a power source. Also, be sure to find a spot in your home with a strong internet connection. By ensuring that you’re ready a few hours before the interview, you’ll help calm your nerves and reduce the risk of something going wrong.
Wear business attire
Dress as though you’re going to a traditional interview. You might not be leaving your home, but you still need to make a good impression. That being said, you can forgo a few details like socks, shoes, and perfume, or cologne. Additionally, make sure you’re set up in a well-lit space and that nothing unsightly or embarrassing can be seen behind you. Before the interview starts, close the door to keep out pets and children.
Stay focused
Whether it’s to quickly search for something on your second monitor or read an incoming text message, the recruiter is sure to notice if your gaze shifts to something off-screen. This will make you look distracted and can come across as disrespectful. To ensure this doesn’t happen, put away other devices and do your research beforehand. You should also keep a pad nearby to take notes, so the other person doesn’t hear you typing.
Finally, remember to thank the interviewer for their time, and be sure to send a follow-up email the next day to reaffirm your interest in the position. Good luck!
Do you have what it takes to work in the funeral industry?
For some people, the prospect of working at a funeral home, crematorium, or cemetery can seem daunting or depressing. However, companies that offer funeral services play an important role in their community and provide diverse employment opportunities. If you’re considering a career in this industry, here are a few things you should know.
Potential positions
The funeral industry encompasses a wide range of products and services. Depending on your education, interests, and experience, you may be well-suited to one of the following roles:
• Pallbearer
• Grief counselor
• Funeral director
• Pre-planning adviser
• Cemetarian
• Hearse driver
• Receptionist
• Groundskeeper
• Mortician
These are just some positions available in an industry that’s constantly adapting to today’s realities.
Qualifications
Given the diversity of roles within the funeral industry, many of the skills you need will depend on the role that interests you. However, since most positions require you to interact with clients, traits such as empathy, discretion, and courtesy are all a must.
Additionally, to thrive in this unique work environment, you must be disciplined, capable of collaborating with a team, and comfortable with death. This isn’t an industry for the faint of heart, but it does require compassion. What’s more, you should be prepared to have a flexible schedule as there’s a possibility you’ll need to work evenings and weekends.
Are you looking for a rewarding job that allows you to offer support to others? If so, consider starting a career in the funeral industry. You can begin by finding out what training programs and employment opportunities are available in your area.
