Dress for success: 3 tips for your next interview

Do you have a job interview coming up? If so, here are three things to keep in mind as you plan your outfit.

1. Don’t disregard your shoes

Sneakers and flip-flops are certainly out of the question. For men, it’s also best to avoid shoes that expose your toes. For women, you may want to forgo excessively high heels, especially if you can’t easily walk in them.

2. Don’t go too eccentric

Your outfit can be a good way to show off your personality, particularly if you’re applying for a creative role. However, appearing professional should always be the top priority. Keep flashy colors, extravagant patterns, and bulky accessories to a minimum.

3. Don’t sacrifice style for comfort

You want to feel at ease and be able to comfortably walk, sit and stand in your outfit. However, this doesn’t mean you should show up in yoga pants or your favorite pair of ripped jeans, no matter how trendy they seem. For a polished look, avoid fabrics that wrinkle easily or show off sweat stains.

Finally, remember to think about your appearance as a whole before you walk out the door. Overpowering perfume or cologne, greasy hair, excessive makeup, coffee breath and chipped nail polish can all give a bad impression.