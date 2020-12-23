Local News
Drive merry, bright, and sober this holiday season: Drive sober or get pulled over
This holiday season, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. From December 18, 2020, through January 1, 2021, the WCSO is participating in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased public safety messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement aim to reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — translating into one person killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. This is why Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a roadside marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” said Sergeant Rima. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior,” Rima said.
During the month of December 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Sergeant Rima. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That is why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses,” Rima said. Warren County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department or Virginia State Police.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information about the 2020 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on U.S. Route 340 on December 23, 2020, between 11:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Local News
Videos, podcasts and newsletter highlight I-81 improvements
There are three new ways to keep up with Improve81, the $2 billion capital improvement program for Interstate 81 in Virginia. The first in a series of videos, podcasts, and newsletters are now available on the News & Multimedia page of Improve81.org.
The video and podcast focus on upcoming improvements at the Troutville Safety Rest Area along I-81 southbound near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County. These materials show and tell how the ramp extensions and increased truck parking will improve safety and traffic flow. Future videos and podcasts will highlight other capital projects and operational improvements.
The “81 Insider” newsletter offers articles, interviews, and photos about current and upcoming projects. It also profiles the men and women who are working to make these improvements along the I-81 corridor in Virginia. The newsletter will be distributed several times a year. Click the link above to view the December 2020 edition and to sign up for email delivery of future issues.
The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines, and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability, and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
Local News
Grand prize winner announced in the Shopping Small promotion in Front Royal
Shopping Small is a FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) project, and shopping in Warren County does have its rewards.
Sue Laurence of Key Move Properties announced the winners of the drawing this week. Weekly winners received gift bags of local business donated goods including gift cards. The value of gift bags may vary.
The Grand Prize goes to Michelle Smeltz – a large selection of goodies and gifts. The final week winner was Rachel Jackson.
Gift certificate/vouchers provided by FRIBA from the following merchants: Knotty Pine, Springtime Garden Center, Explore Art & Clay, Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Studio Verde, Virginia Beer Museum, The Studio, Kelly Walker, Key Move Properties, White Picket Fence, and C & C Frozen Treats.
Other winners receivers gift cards and certificates:
Karen Moxie
Sam Cartee
Steve Ligday
Kahle Magalis
Bridget Barker
Lisa Parker
Amanda Slate
Sue Smith
Dawn Greenwell
Local News
It’s amazing! – Grace is ready for some last minute Christmas shopping – reminds us to shop local.
Steve Foster brought Gracie to the United Bank across from the post office to deposit one of her royalty checks. She is a movie star after all. Thanks to Jeff McDonld, Heather Clatterbusck, and Cassandra Seaford at the United Bank for keeping Gracie’s money safe. Keep up with Grace and her Christmas shopping on her Facebook page.
Local News
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2020
Skyline Chimers are pleased to present a little taste of Christmas. This year, due to the pandemic, the Chimers were not able to join together and present a concert. So, like many other organizations, they decided to go virtual!
Here’s a little background on the Skyline Chimers:
The group originated a few years after Allyson Gillispie, a music therapist, finished her music therapy degree at Shenandoah University. At SU, she volunteered with a similar group, now called NW Works Chimers. With support from many community members, the Skyline Chimers was born. This is a group of teenagers and adults with varying diagnoses (including autism, Down’s syndrome, and others). The group’s first official concert was in the spring of 2015. In 2017, a Christmas concert was added to the calendar. Since then they have performed every spring and Christmas season. They have also performed at Skyline Ranch Resort and won 1st prize for “Best Appearing Float” in the 2017 Warren County Fireman’s Parade.
To contact the Skyline Chimers, email skylinechimers@gmail.com.
Local News
Building video games and learning? Code Ninjas debuts in Front Royal to teach kids coding in a cool way
Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center that recently debuted in Front Royal at 217 E Main Street, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas serves the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.
To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely, on a daily basis by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. In addition, student workspaces and equipment, including computers, monitors, and mice will be cleaned between every student session. There will be an increased distance between individual student workstations in the dojo, as well as careful monitoring and enforcement of no-contact interactions.
The Front Royal Code Ninjas is owned and operated by Kimberly Hancock and Christopher LaCross. Hancock has an extensive background in the technology industry. After running a sole proprietorship in web and graphic design, Hancock served as a project manager in web development for several well-known International technology brands. The Front Royal resident was looking to pivot her career path and discovered Code Ninjas to be the perfect fit for her and the community.
“Since first being introduced to Code Ninjas, I loved the concept,” said Hancock. “It is very humbling to have the opportunity to provide my local community with such a unique and fun educational outlet.”
Front Royal children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.
Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.
For more information about the Front Royal Code Ninjas location, please visit https://www.codeninjas.com/va-front-royal.
Local News
Smoke from Town Hall roof leads to Sunday evening fire call
A fire call Sunday evening, December 20, at Front Royal’s Town Hall was the result of a malfunctioning boiler in an auxiliary room according to Warren County Emergency Services Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico.
Contacted Monday, Maiatico said a call about smoke coming from a portion of the Town Hall roof was received at 7:53 p.m. Sunday. Units responded to discover the boiler room filled with smoke, which first responders helped Town crews clear from the building.
“Historically we see an increase in calls related to malfunctioning boilers this time of year,” Maiatico observed of the seasonal weather that leads to boilers being cranked back into action.
The County Fire Marshal said it was the second call related to the Town Hall boiler in 2020, adding, “We determined there was no further threat and turned the situation over to Town maintenance.”
We inquired on the boiler’s status with the Town Administrative Department and were connected to the Public Works Department where a phone message was left at an administrative assistant’s number early Monday afternoon. A short time later Town Director of Information Technology and Public Information Officer Todd Jones responded. He said that Town Public Works Maintenance staffer Glenn Williams had ordered a part for the boiler that was delivered Friday.
After the problem arose Sunday and the smoke was cleared from the basement auxiliary room, Williams installed the part in the wake of the Emergency Services response.
“It’s in good shape and working well right now,” Jones told Royal Examiner mid-afternoon Monday.
