Local News
Drive Safe, Celebrate Wisely: Preventing Impaired Driving This Festive Season
A Call to Action for Responsible Celebrations and Safer Roads.
Introduction: As the festive season unfurls its tapestry of joy and celebration, it’s crucial to address a serious issue that often casts a shadow over these merry times: impaired driving. Every year, the festivities are marred by avoidable accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This season, it’s time to take a stand and ensure that our celebrations do not lead to regrettable decisions on the road.
The Reality of Impaired Judgment: Alcohol and drugs significantly impair judgment and reaction times, a fact widely recognized yet often ignored. Many individuals under the influence of these substances overestimate their ability to drive, posing a danger not only to themselves but to others on the road. It’s a stark reminder that if you’ve consumed any alcohol or drugs, including cannabis, you’re not in the best position to judge your fitness to drive.
Planning Ahead is Key: With 2023’s vast array of options, there’s no excuse for driving while impaired. Planning ahead can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and saving lives. Whether arranging to stay close to the party venue, using public transportation, calling a taxi, or employing a designated driver service, these choices can ensure everyone’s safety and peace of mind.
Options for a Safe Holiday:
- Using public transportation to avoid driving altogether.
- Arranging to sleep at the party venue or staying within walking distance.
- Opting for a taxi or a ride-sharing service.
- Employing a designated driver service or designating a non-drinking person to take the wheel.
These proactive steps can help in maintaining the festive spirit without compromising safety.
The Consequences of Impaired Driving: It’s important to remember that driving under the influence can have dire consequences beyond accidents. It can lead to legal troubles, including the loss of a driver’s license and even imprisonment. The repercussions of a single impaired decision can be life-altering.
As we embrace the spirit of the holidays, let’s also embrace responsibility on the roads. By choosing not to drive impaired, we contribute to a safer community and ensure that the festive season remains a time of happiness and celebration, not tragedy. Let’s all do our part to end impaired driving and have a happy, safe holiday season.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
So what happens if the bone of that shell dies?
This adult Woodland Box Turtle was admitted to our hospital with a variety of medical issues, including osteonecrosis (bone death) in the bone of her carapace (upper shell). Bone is living tissue made up of live cells. When those cells die, all that’s left are the mineral deposits, which become weak and brittle.
In this turtle’s case, this dead, bony portion of the shell separated from the underlying membrane and flaked off completely. We suspect that this may have been due to a bacterial/fungal infection, or from burn damage.
In the photos, you can see the dead bone that was covering this turtle on intake (the keratin scutes had already flaked off) as well as what the “shell” looks like now, without the bony cover.
Despite missing this bone, the turtle has improved immensely over her time in care. Anemia and signs of infection have resolved, and she is active, alert, and eating well. She appears to be a healthy turtle with the exception of her carapace issues.
The membrane from which these bony cells grow is still intact, and over many years, it is possible that new bone may grow. In the meantime, this currently-soft layer will harden, forming scar tissue that is nearly as strong as bone. We see this on a smaller scale all the time in turtle patients with minor defect fractures, but in this case, it is impacting the entire carapace, making her quite a unique case!
As this turtle is feeling great, active and eating, we will continue to provide care and continuously re-evaluate the condition and strength of this shell area. If the tissue does not harden properly nor form new bone, this patient may be deemed non-releasable. However, during this winter and into next year, we will continue to provide supportive care and hope for a full recovery and release!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Local Students Rally for Salvation Army Bell Ringing Fundraiser
Community Spirit Shines as Students from Multiple Schools Raise Over $1,000.
In a heartwarming display of community spirit and teamwork, students from various local schools in Warren County came together on Saturday, December 16, for a noble cause. The young volunteers participated in a full day of bell ringing to support the local Salvation Army, successfully raising over $1,000 during the ten-hour event.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Early Act Clubs of E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools, Skyline Middle School’s Interact Club, the Kindness Club from Skyline High, and The Service Club from Randolph-Macon Academy. This collaborative effort was a testament to the community’s dedication to service and generosity.
The initiative was proudly sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, which has been a consistent supporter of youth involvement in community service. The involvement of these clubs in the Salvation Army fundraiser is a shining example of the Rotary Club’s mission to foster leadership and service among young people.
Each group of students took on different shifts throughout the day, bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to the fundraising effort. Early Act Students from E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School took the 10 am-12 noon shift. Early Act students from Ressie Jeffries took the 12 noon-2 pm shift. The Interact students from Skyline Middle School managed the 2 pm to 4 pm slot. They were followed by students from Skyline High, who spiritedly took over from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capping off the day were the students from Randolph-Macon Academy, guided by school Chaplain Rev. Monica Reynolds. They brought the fundraiser to a close with the 6 to 8 pm shift. The students weren’t just ringing bells; they brought the holiday spirit to life by singing, dancing, and making new friends at the local Wal-Mart, where the event was hosted.
This initiative provided invaluable support to the Salvation Army and gave the students a platform to engage with their community and understand the importance of giving back. It’s a reflection of how the collaborative efforts of young individuals can make a significant impact.
The successful bell-ringing fundraiser is a shining example of youth engagement in community service. It highlights the positive influence that schools and organizations like the Rotary Club have in shaping future generations to be compassionate and active members of society.
Local News
Benjamin Bailey: Skyline Middle’s Beacon of Educational Brilliance
Shining a Light on the Heart of Teaching.
Skyline Middle School proudly presents Benjamin Bailey as its esteemed Teacher of the Year. A veteran in the field with over two decades of teaching experience, Mr. Bailey has become a cornerstone of both the local and state educational landscapes. His journey, spanning from Illinois to Virginia, exemplifies a deep-seated passion for nurturing young minds.
In the classroom, Mr. Bailey is more than a teacher; he’s a mentor, a guide, and an inspiration. His 7th-grade science classes are a blend of engaging content and positive energy, creating an atmosphere where curiosity thrives. Students in his class are not just learners; they become explorers, thinkers, and innovators, thanks to his unique teaching style that makes science accessible and enjoyable.
Mr. Bailey’s influence extends beyond the four walls of his classroom. He is a pivotal figure in the teacher induction program, where his role as a coach and mentor to new educators has been invaluable. His ideas and insights have significantly enhanced the teaching strategies within the school, fostering a collaborative and supportive educational environment.
His dedication to the field of education is evident in his active participation in various committees, contributing significantly to educational policies and practices beyond Skyline Middle School. Through these roles, Mr. Bailey has impacted the broader educational system, influencing decisions that shape the future of teaching and learning in the district and across Virginia.
The pinnacle of Mr. Bailey’s career has been his recent selection to represent Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program. This prestigious accolade is a personal achievement and a reflection of his commitment to excellence in education. Those who achieve this honor, whether as Regional, State, or National Teachers of the Year, become ambassadors for education, with their work and ideas resonating across the country.
Benjamin Bailey’s journey as an educator is a testament to the transformative power of passionate teaching. His recognition as Teacher of the Year and participation in the National Teacher of the Year Program are well-deserved accolades that highlight his unwavering dedication to his profession. As Skyline Middle School celebrates this achievement, Mr. Bailey’s story stands as an inspiration to educators everywhere, embodying the true spirit of educational excellence.
Crime/Court
Virginia State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Strasburg
Incident at Local Hotel Escalates, Resulting in Fatal Shooting.
A tense situation unfolded in the Town of Strasburg late Sunday evening, leading to an officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office. The incident, which resulted in the death of an adult female suspect, began with a 911 call reporting erratic behavior and threats at a local hotel.
According to the details released, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communication Center received a distress call around 11:00 p.m. on December 17. The caller reported an individual causing damage and making threats inside a hotel located on Signal Knob Drive in Strasburg. Responding to the scene, an officer from the Strasburg Police Department encountered the suspect, identified as an adult female, in the hotel’s rear parking lot.
The situation quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly attacked the officer, managing to gain control of the officer’s ASP baton. The officer, after being struck in the head with the baton, subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the woman. The suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The officer involved in the incident was also injured during the altercation. He was treated for minor injuries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and has been released. No other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported injured in the incident.
The female’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for identification, examination, and autopsy to further aid in the investigation.
This incident has sparked an active and ongoing investigation led by the Virginia State Police. The Strasburg Police Chief requested this inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The officer-involved shooting in Strasburg is a reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous nature of law enforcement work. The investigation by the Virginia State Police seeks to provide clarity and understanding of the events that led to this fatal outcome.
Local News
WCHS DECA Recognized for Thrive Level Chapter Campaigns
Warren County High School DECA was among 645 chapters, nationally, that achieved Thrive Level recognition during the 2023-2024 school year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 27-30, 2024, in Anaheim, California.
Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve Thrive Level receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive Thrive Level recognition, the WCHS chapter also completed two chapter campaigns. For the Community Service campaign, the WCHS DECA Chapter partnered with the Front Royal Habitat for Humanity to assist with clearing a recently acquired build site. In completing the Promotional Campaign, the chapter conducted six community and school-based outreach activities this past fall. The chapter also received two additional Thrive slots at ICDC from their achievement with the chapter’s membership campaign, which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.
The WCHS DECA officers who led the chapter in receiving these Thrive recognitions were: Sophia Logan, President; Bre Taylor, Executive Vice-President; Raymond Dingess, V-P of Marketing; Ella Martin, V-P Alumni Relations; and Ayaana Vasishta, V-P corporate Information.
“Our chapter is proud to have won these recognitions for five consecutive years. Our members, who have previously attended the ICDC Thrive Academy have come back to help lead our chapter the following year,” said Sophia Logan, Chapter President.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 18 – 22, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (December 18).
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
