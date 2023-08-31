State News
Drive Safe or Get Pulled Over: Virginia State Police Amplify Roadway Vigilance for Labor Day
The Importance of Smart, Safe, and Sober Driving Extends Beyond the Summer Holidays.
As Labor Day marks the unofficial close of summer, Virginia State Police and Governor Glenn Youngkin are reminding Virginians that the need for vigilant and responsible driving never takes a vacation. A statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is already in full swing, looking to reduce alcohol-related incidents and promote traffic safety during the long weekend.
On August 28, 2023, Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle joined hands with Governor Glenn Youngkin to announce the 22nd annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), this annual initiative began on August 16 and will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to Settle, traffic safety is a core part of the Virginia State Police mission. “Virginians statewide can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on the road through the Labor Day weekend. DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are planned to catch impaired drivers,” Settle said.
The campaign is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic incidents due to impaired driving, speeding, and the failure to use seat belts. During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police arrested 87 impaired drivers and stopped 4,091 speeders along with 1,800 reckless drivers. Furthermore, they cited 434 seat belt violations and came to the aid of 818 disabled or stranded motorists. A total of 12 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend, a sobering uptick from 10 deaths in 2021 but fewer than the 20 deaths in 2020.
Besides cracking down on impaired and reckless driving, Virginia State Police are also reminding drivers about Virginia’s “Move Over” law. The law requires that drivers should move over a lane when passing an emergency vehicle pulled over to the side. If that’s not possible, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. Effective July 1, 2023, the law has been expanded to include any disabled vehicles with hazard lights or traffic safety materials displayed.
While the Labor Day weekend may signify the end of summer frolics, it shouldn’t mark the end of responsible driving. This Labor Day, Virginia State Police are urging everyone to drive smartly, safely, and soberly. With heightened police presence and strict enforcement of traffic laws, the objective is clear: to ensure that everyone arrives at their destinations safely.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
State News
Virginia War Memorial Pursues Families of Marines Lost in 1983 Beirut Bombing
Four Decades On, a Plea to Honor the Fallen.
October 23, 1983, stands as a dark day in American military history when a terrorist attack in Beirut, Lebanon, claimed the lives of 241 U.S. military personnel. Forty years on, the Virginia War Memorial is on a heartfelt mission to reconnect with the families of the Marines who hailed from Virginia.
The horrifying bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut brought about the heaviest one-day loss for the Marine Corps since World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima. This tragic incident is getting a commemorative spotlight, as the Virginia War Memorial, in partnership with Blue Ridge PBS, unveils its film “One Week In October.” This documentary encapsulates not only the horror of the Beirut bombing but also delves into the invasion of Grenada, which transpired within that fateful week.
In a bid to further honor the Marines’ ultimate sacrifice, the Virginia War Memorial staff is reaching out to the families of the eleven Marines from Virginia who perished in the Beirut tragedy. A special 40th-anniversary ceremony is scheduled for October 23, 2023, at the Memorial, where these families will be the guests of honor.
The Marines, listed by their 1983 residences or enlistment locations, are:
- Nicholas Baker (Alexandria)
- Richard E. Barrett (Tappahannock)
- James R. Baynard (Richmond)
- William B. Foster Jr. (Richmond)
- Michael D. Fulcher (Amherst)
- Warner Gibbs Jr. (Portsmouth)
- Douglas E. Held (Richmond)
- James C. Knipple (Alexandria)
- Jeffrey B. Owen (Virginia Beach)
- Joseph A. Owens (Chesterfield)
- Eric G. Washington (Alexandria)
Families and relatives are being encouraged to reach out to Ben King, the Virginia War Memorial Operations Director, at Benjamin.King@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804-362-2333 for further details. The Memorial, with the support of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), is hopeful that the statewide media can assist in this noble endeavor.
The act of remembrance is a cornerstone of the Virginia War Memorial’s mission, reinforcing the significance of commemorating those who put country before self. As the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing approaches, the plea to recognize and honor the Virginia Marines’ sacrifice reverberates more than ever. Their names are etched forever on the walls of the Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terror and Beyond, a testament to the bravery they exhibited and the legacy they left behind.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
State News
Virginia Budget Negotiators Announce Deal on Tax Rebates, New Education Investments
While full details of the agreement still aren’t public, the deal will include rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for families.
Virginia budget negotiators announced Friday they have reached a deal on amendments to the state’s two-year budget, signaling an end to a months-long process that has delayed numerous state investments.
“The deal is one that provides Virginians with additional tax relief and unprecedented investments in education, natural resources, and behavioral health,” said the Aug. 25 release from Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. “It is a win-win for the citizens of Virginia.”
While the negotiators said they are still “completing the final touches” on the agreement, they said the final version will include a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for families and increase the standard deduction to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for joint filers. It will also reinstate the state sales tax holiday, which lawmakers allowed to lapse and remove the age requirement for the military retiree subtraction.
Firm numbers weren’t provided for spending on state services, but Friday’s release noted the final budget will prioritize educational investments and provide additional operating support and financial aid to colleges and universities “to ensure access is not limited due to family income.”
“We were able to negotiate these investments while maintaining an eye on Virginia’s continued budgetary integrity,” Howell, Barker, and Knight wrote. “Virginia remains in a strong fiscal position based on these actions, which will continue to protect our triple-AAA bond rating.”
Following a Wednesday meeting of the money committees of the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House, the budget negotiators said they expected to reach a deal Friday.
This year’s unusually long talks over changes to the biennial spending plan have been due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over how Virginia should spend its billions in surplus funds. While Republicans have pushed for longer-term tax cuts, Democrats have called for greater spending on state services like education.
In July, negotiations appeared briefly to have broken down over a dispute about the terms of a deal Republicans said had been made in February and Democrats denied had been firmly resolved. However, talks resumed later in the summer.
On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will have to sign the final budget deal for it to go into effect, said he was “willing to accept” a compromise that rested on one-time tax relief and signaled he intends to push for more permanent cuts in future legislative sessions.
Both Republicans and Democrats praised Friday’s announcement of a deal.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert called the development “encouraging” and noted a special session will need to be called for both chambers to review the final agreement.
“We’re closer than ever before to providing real tax relief to Virginia families who are being squeezed by inflation and other skyrocketing costs and providing historic levels of support for our schools,” he said in a statement.
House Democrats characterized the deal as a “budget victory,” emphasizing the Republican-controlled House’s initial plan calling for the corporate tax rate to be cut from 6% to 5%. Knight, the lead Republican negotiator, has previously said that the proposal was dropped in late February.
“The right course of action won today,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, in a statement. “This budget invests in our kids, not corporations, taking the Commonwealth forward, and not backward like the VA GOP are attempting to do.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Attorney General Affirms Education Model Policies Align with Nondiscrimination Laws
Miyares emphasizes the crucial role of parents in education decisions.
In a move that underscores the importance of protecting the rights and interests of students and parents in Virginia’s public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares has given his official endorsement to the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.
This endorsement comes in response to a request by Governor Glenn Youngkin, seeking clarity on the alignment of the Department of Education’s “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” with prevailing nondiscrimination laws. Miyares’ opinion, which reflects meticulous research and a comprehensive understanding of both state and federal laws, asserts that these policies are in complete harmony with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act. Moreover, the opinion makes it clear that local school boards must formulate policies in line with these model standards.
In a statement, Attorney General Miyares shed light on the core principles underlying the model policies. He said, “This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children.” Miyares went on to emphasize the paramount role of parents in making pivotal life decisions for their children, without interference or “co-parenting” from the government. He championed the policies to ensure both the respectful treatment of students and the preservation of parental rights at the forefront of educational decisions. “It’s not just common sense, it’s the law,” Miyares firmly concluded.
It’s noteworthy that official AG opinions are rooted in meticulous research, encompassing current statutes, insights from both the Virginia and United States constitutions, and a plethora of pertinent court rulings. Thus, this recent opinion doesn’t merely represent the perspective of the Attorney General but serves as a well-founded legal interpretation grounded in the existing legal framework.
Health
FDA’s Proposed Menthol Ban Sparks Mixed Reactions in Virginia
Law enforcement voices concerns over the potential impact on disenfranchised communities.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) impending guidelines on a proposed menthol cigarette ban, slated for release by the end of the month, have generated much discourse across sectors, especially in Virginia, where menthol cigarettes constitute almost half of the state’s menthol cigarette market.
Over recent years, several states, including California, New York, and Rhode Island, have led the charge, prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes. Cited as a significant health boon, these bans aren’t unanimously met with applause, especially within the confines of the law enforcement community. Diane Goldstein, the esteemed executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, articulates the sentiment concisely, expressing skepticism over the practicality and ultimate efficacy of such bans. She emphasizes that regardless of the nature of the product – be it tobacco, caffeine, or alcohol – a ban might not necessarily extinguish the demand. Goldstein pointedly remarks, “People are always going to find a way to get the drugs that they want.”
The potential unintended consequences of such a ban, particularly for marginalized communities, loom large. The enforcement might amplify existing social inequalities, a reality the FDA seems keenly aware of. In a commendable move to prioritize the health of the community, the FDA’s proposed regulations aim to levy penalties on distributors rather than individual smokers. This proposal emerges in the backdrop of Virginia’s underwhelming performance in the American Lung Association’s 2023 State of Tobacco Control Report.
Goldstein, however, presses for a more comprehensive approach before cementing any regulations, advocating for a dual emphasis on harm reduction and education. She posits a nuanced stance, highlighting the importance of implementing robust cessation support, reinforcing youth tobacco prevention measures, and, crucially, understanding the unique challenges faced by disenfranchised communities with elevated smoking rates. To further the dialogue surrounding the ban’s potential benefits, an intriguing study by Quit Now Virginia cites compelling data suggesting that a nationwide menthol cigarette ban might prompt between 25% to 64% of adult smokers to quit.
As Virginia and the nation wait in anticipation for the FDA’s final guidelines on the menthol ban, the ongoing discussions underscore the complex intersection of health, policy, and social equity. Only time will tell if the proposed ban can strike the delicate balance between improving public health and ensuring justice for all communities.
State News
Virginia Budget Negotiators Say Deal Likely By End of Week
Virginia budget negotiators said Wednesday they hope to reach a deal on long-awaited amendments to the state’s two-year spending plan by the end of the week.
The signs of progress, which have followed months of on-again, off-again talks between budget leaders in the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates, came as Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged the General Assembly to reach an agreement.
“Our course for the current budget is clear,” Youngkin told the joint money committees of both chambers in an address in Richmond Wednesday morning. “Please send me one.”
Speaking with reporters after his speech, Youngkin said lawmakers needed to “move fast” to reach a deal, pointing out he will soon begin work on his proposal for the next two-year budget, which is traditionally presented to the committees in June.
“Eventually, this just becomes a moment where we say, ‘You can’t reach a deal, fine. We’ll just take care of it in January,’” he said. “And that clock is ticking.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who, along with Sen. George Barker, is leading negotiations for Senate Democrats, said she was “quite sure we’re going to have a deal probably by the end of this week.”
Lead House negotiator Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said all of the parties “concur on that.”
“We’re all working as hard as we can on that. Nobody’s stalling anybody. We’re all getting along. We’re meeting. Last night it was well after 10 o’clock when we broke up,” he said.
Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, with lawmakers traditionally revising the plan in off years during the winter legislative session to account for not only changing fiscal circumstances but also new legislation. This year’s extended budget impasse has left billions in surplus funds unallocated while also stalling other initiatives greenlit by the legislature, such as new positions to enforce stricter rules on hemp products, additional teacher raises, and major investments in the state’s struggling behavioral health system.
As Virginia budget negotiations drag on, here’s what hangs in the balance
Democrats and Republicans have largely presented the disagreement as being over whether the surplus should go toward greater investments in state services like education or should be seen as an example of excess taxation and returned to residents through long-term tax cuts.
On Tuesday, negotiators told The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Virginian-Pilot they may have reached a deal that would provide one-time tax rebates of $200 to individuals and $400 for companies as well as increases to the standard deduction and teacher raises.
Despite that reporting, Howell, Knight, and Barker on Wednesday would not confirm any of the terms of a potential agreement, saying only that they were close to a deal but had several unspecified “sticking points” to work out.
“We have the answers to your questions, we’re just not going to tell you right now until we have a finished product,” Knight told reporters.
Howell characterized the ongoing talks as “very productive and very cordial” and characterized some delays as due to legislators’ varied schedules.
“So many people have travel plans and vacation plans,” she said. “It’s hard to get everybody back, and that’s creating some consternation.”
This week’s apparent breakthrough followed a public breakdown in talks in July when Knight announced Democrats had “decided to abandon” a deal he said the parties had reached in February but decided to delay announcing due to the stiff primary challenge Barker was facing. (Barker lost his primary in June.) Democrats, in turn, said there had never been a firm February agreement and that the Republicans had walked away from the table over their insistence on long-term tax cuts.
Asked about the potential deal reported by the Times-Dispatch that would provide one-time tax rebates instead of more permanent cuts, Youngkin said he thought it was “a moment where we’re going to come together around the reality that we can provide one-time tax relief in refunds but also begin to get at some of the more permanent tax relief.”
“I’m looking for a billion dollars in tax relief,” he said. “I know that we can afford permanent cuts, and if we take a moment here and provide the one-time tax relief and we move forward for permanent cuts next year, that’s a compromise that I’d be willing to accept.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Many Pornography Websites Aren’t Complying With New Virginia Age Verification Law
Since a new law went into effect this July, pornography websites in Virginia have been required to more rigorously verify whether a person is 18 or over before allowing them to access adult content.
However, an analysis by the Virginia Mercury shows the majority of these websites are not using age verification methods as mandated.
Additionally, since the law went into effect, data shows that an increasing number of Virginians are using technology that can easily grant access to these websites from locations in the Commonwealth.
The legislation passed the General Assembly on a nearly unanimous vote this March. Bill patron Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, told the Mercury the proposal aimed to curb children’s access to harmful adult content.
Under the law, websites must verify users’ age and identity but can select a specific method of verification, such as requiring users to upload copies of government-issued identification or adopting other unspecified commercial technology. The law also allows people to sue pornographic websites that don’t use proper age and identity verification methods “for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such material.”
While some pornography websites — most notably Pornhub — have opted to block users from accessing their platforms altogether in Virginia in protest of the new law, residents can still easily access adult content through a plethora of unrestricted, lesser-known websites.
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
To get an understanding of how many websites are complying with the law, the Mercury attempted to access the 65 “top porn tube sites” listed on toppornsites.com.
As of August 15, only one website, xHamster, is using age verification methods mandated by the law. Ten websites are blocked altogether, and 54 remain entirely unrestricted.
Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden said a big reason why a lot of websites aren’t complying with the law is because their companies are not based in the United States, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable for breaking it.
“The actual legal jeopardy that an international company might face, especially since it would be like a private lawsuit from an individual, is not terribly high compared to what a U.S. company would face if sued by a person in Virginia,” Boden said.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office did not respond to a request for comment on whether he is aware of websites not complying with the law.
Boden also emphasized that less-mainstream websites, unlike Pornhub, often lack adequate guardrails that ensure content uploaded on their platforms is consensual and legal.
People are “definitely at risk of going to the site where they aren’t as stringent about verifying who’s uploading content, that it belongs to them, that it’s legal and consensual,” Boden said.
However, Virginians can still easily access blocked websites like Pornhub through virtual private networks or VPNs — encryption methods that allow easy access to websites regardless of location.
According to 13NewsNow, Virginia had the highest number of searches for “VPN” or “virtual private network” of all states from June 29 through July 5.
NordVPN Public Relations Manager Darija Grobova said there was a 14% growth in VPN downloads from Virginia between June and July.
A representative from ExpressVPN said its website has seen a 15% increase in traffic from Virginia in the last two months.
ExpressVPN Digital Privacy Advocate Lauren Hendry Parsons said there are potential privacy concerns associated with uploading personal information through required age-verification methods.
“Across the United States, we are seeing a concerning trend of diminishing digital freedoms due to legislation,” Parson said. “We call upon legislators and the community to pursue better safeguards that prioritize the online safety of children without compromising an individual’s right to digital privacy and freedom.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 10mph NNE
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 6
88/63°F
95/68°F