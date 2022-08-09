Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: The results of drunk driving could be crushing

The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 3 regular meeting unanimously approved several items — including additional preschool slots and higher prices for adult meals served at the schools — and met a new school division assistant superintendent.

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger introduced board members to the school division’s new Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg, a WCPS Instructional Resource Team member for the last five years who specialized in English, history, and foreign language instruction. Bragg replaces Alan Fox, who formerly held the position before retiring in June.

“I believe that my time here [with WCPS] over the last five years… has prepared me to begin the job, but I know that I’ll have a lot to learn and look forward to engaging in those partnerships and continuing those relationships with the principals, teachers, and staff that I’ve already established,” Bragg said, adding that she’s “truly passionate about instruction and curriculum and the positive impact it can have on the lives of our students.”

“They no longer have to quarantine,” said Hirsch. “Persons who test positive for COVID should isolate for five days. If they are asymptomatic, their symptoms are resolving, and they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours, they may return to programming after five days.”

Ballenger added that contract tracing by school nurses also is no longer required. “We’re going back to ‘if you’re sick, stay home; if you’re not sick, then come to school,’” he said.

In School Board action, all members were present, including School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.

The board unanimously approved 10 items on Wednesday. Among the highlights were approvals for:

1) The 2022-2023 Dual Enrollment Contract between Laurel Ridge Community College and WCPS that sets out the terms and conditions for which courses will be offered to high school students who opt to take college-level courses and receive both college credit and high school credit toward graduation.

2) The first amendment to the lease agreement between Warren County, the Warren County School Board, and the Samuels Public Library for the development and maintenance of an amphitheater adjacent to the library. The original lease agreement between the School Board and Warren County, as well as the lease agreement between Warren County and the Board of Trustees of Samuels Public Library did not permit the library campus to be used for anything except a library, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith. The first amendment allows for a portion of the library campus to be used for the construction and operation of the open-air amphitheater, as well as the library, he said.

3) Increasing the adult breakfast rate to $2.40 and the adult lunch rate to $4.00 effective August 9, in order to meet the 2022-2023 Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) minimum Adult Price requirement. Smith explained that adult meal prices must be high enough to compensate for the total paid reimbursement and the commodity value that is not provided by the federal government for these meals. “The paid reimbursement and commodity rates change each school year, meaning adult meal prices may change each year,” said Smith.

4) One additional Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) teacher and three additional VPI assistants at a cost of $145,000 and $5,000 in non-labor funds for a total of $150,000, covered by an increase in the VPI state allocation. The superintendent is also authorized to request additional appropriations from the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Hirsch said that WCPS has experienced an increase in pre-K enrollment that, in turn, warranted an increase in the allocation from VDOE. “Our new allocation is 173 slots, which brings our dollar allocation to $714,044,” he said. “Our current appropriation for this school year was $564,044.”

5) Five wheelchair-accessible vehicles to transport students that will be largely funded through the $309,038.12 American Rescue Plan flowthrough grant WCPS was awarded in July 2021. Hirsch said the vehicles will alleviate space issues and support social distancing in vehicles. The total cost of the vehicles is $298,450. The balance of $10,588.12 will be used to support plexiglass, car seats, and other accessories that will enhance COVID-19 mitigation strategies, said Hirsch.

Click here to watch the Warren County School Board’s August 3 meeting.