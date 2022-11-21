Interesting Things to Know
Driving under the influence: effects, detection, and consequences
The holiday season is in full swing, and celebrations of all kinds abound. However, amidst the merriment and festivities, it’s important to remember you should never get behind the wheel if you’re intoxicated. Here’s what you should know.
Effects
Many of the skills required for safe driving, such as sound judgment, acute concentration, impeccable coordination, pronounced visual acuity, and quick reflexes, are impacted by drug and alcohol use. Consequently, being under the influence can result in speeding, driving off the road, swerving into oncoming traffic, and dozing behind the wheel.
Detection
Police officers use their training as well as what they see, hear and smell to determine if a driver has drugs or alcohol in their system. Plus, they can take a breath sample to determine a motorist’s blood alcohol level. Police may also issue a standardized field sobriety test (SFST), which typically requires the driver to walk in a straight line, stand and turn or stand on one leg.
Consequences
If you’re caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you could have your license suspended following your arrest, even before being convicted.
Once convicted, the severity of your sentence will depend on your background and the circumstances surrounding your arrest. For instance, you could receive a hefty fine and jail time if you injured or killed someone.
Make sure you drive responsibly to avoid collisions and other serious consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
Get home safe
Instead of driving while impaired, do one of the following:
• Take public transit
• Call a cab
• Find a designated driver
Interesting Things to Know
Are updates to Apple iPhones driving convergence with Android phones?
‘Tis the season for iPhone updates. Back in September, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone models, and units have been shipping for a few weeks now. While new hardware often takes the cake in media attention, new software typically accompanies new phones, which means other iPhone owners may also enjoy updates.
Still, some of the updates coming to iOS have long been available on Android systems.
For example, with Apple Maps, you can now easily plug in multiple stops, a feature Android users have been able to use for years. Apple also added a live caption feature that offers real-time transcriptions for videos, music, and the like. Apple is adding haptic feedback to their iPhones as well. Both of these features have been available on Android for some time.
Of course, Apple offers features that Android lacks. Many iPhone users proclaim that the Apple-hardware-only iMessage platform takes the cake for multi-device text messaging services. Apple’s backup and restore programs, along with voice chatting services, are also known for being more user-friendly.
Further, Android takes cues from Apple. From revamping menus to rounding the corners on widget icons, Android these days now more closely resembles Apple’s iOS than in the past.
The fact is both Google and Apple want to meet and exceed customer expectations. It’s no surprise then that both companies will copy each other’s good ideas. And as both Apple and Android phones improve, customers benefit. Still, while switching between Apple and Android is perhaps easier than ever before, many passionate users will probably stick with one camp or the other.
Interesting Things to Know
Robotics may soon become safety aids
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and university researchers have a common cause in robotics: Keeping workers safe and healthy.
Two years ago, as COVID-19 gripped the world, the CDC started looking into robotics as a way to keep healthcare workers safe. The idea seemed obvious: Use robots to decrease the risk of infection in quarantine and intensive care environments.
Since then, robots have also been developed for tasks such as helping workers in recycling plants sort out recyclables and discover potentially dangerous items.
Now researchers at West Virginia University are working on a project to reduce slips and falls in retail spaces by using robots. According to researchers, retail and wholesale workers suffer more than half a million non-fatal injuries yearly.
Robotic vehicles might well be able to detect hazardous conditions in warehouses and other spaces. The idea is that as the robot drives along, sensors compare wheel speed versus actual speed. A spinning wheel would warn of a slip hazard.
Interesting Things to Know
Apple kicks off space race with emergency satellite service
In Spock’s words, Apple’s newest phones make it easier to live long and prosper. That’s because some iPhones can use satellite networks to send emergency messages even if you’re out of the range of cell towers.
The new feature will only work with some recent-generation iPhones but will quite likely save lives in the years ahead. Indeed, Apple products have already saved lives. The Apple Watch, for example, has raised the alarm for people suffering cardiac emergencies, allowing them to seek timely medical treatment.
Apple has been developing out-of-this-world ambitions for some time, having stuck a deal in 2019 with Globalstar to acquire 85 percent of the company’s satellite bandwidth. This way, Apple can block other hardware makers from jumping onto the system. Industry experts argue that Apple now has the satellite market locked up. That said, this space race will likely heat up.
Satellite phones have been around for years and are especially popular for emergency services and people or companies who go far off the beaten track. For example, if you’re a researcher visiting a remote area, you might pack a satellite phone to stay in touch with your organization and for emergency use.
Apple’s new service allows iPhones to function as emergency devices similarly. Could iPhones someday become genuine satellite phones? There’s a good chance, but that’s probably some years away. Sending small bits of text doesn’t require much bandwidth. Actual voice phone calls require sending a lot more data.
Other companies are also exploring satellite phone networks. T-Mobile is working with SpaceX to set up a limited data network that should support text messaging. AST SpaceMobile, meanwhile, is testing 5G satellites, and other companies are also considering a plunge into the final frontier.
Interesting Things to Know
The history behind Taps: the bugle call played on Veterans Day
Taps is a 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies, and memorial services like Veterans Day.
In 1862, Major General Daniel Adams Butterfield adopted a French bugle call believed to be written in 1809 to signify the day’s end to soldiers. It was used as a signal to communicate troops should extinguish all lights and go to bed.
Butterfield also used Taps to honor his men while in camp at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia. The call soon spread to other units of the Union Army and was even used by the Confederates.
As for the name Taps, it most likely comes from the fact that prior to Butterfield’s bugle call, the “Extinguish Lights” call was issued by three drumbeats colloquially referred to by troops as taps. When Butterfield’s call replaced the drumbeats, soldiers continued to refer to the end-of-day signal in this manner.
By 1891, Taps became a standard component of military funerals and in 2012, Congress recognized it as the National Song of Remembrance.
Interesting Things to Know
Nearly resigned to the trash bin, super strong Kevlar now saves lives
They call Superman the “Man of Steel” because steel ranks among the strongest known materials. But modern synthetic materials, like Kevlar, are far stronger and lighter.
Kevlar is used to make bulletproof vests and other lifesaving protective equipment. However, it was discovered by accident and nearly ended up thrown in the trash.
In the mid-1960s, a chemist at DuPont, Stephanie Kwolek, was looking for a way to make lighter, stronger tires to improve fuel efficiency. Policy experts then feared global gas and oil shortages. In the lab, Kwolek noticed a batch of synthetic polymers that had formed into a cloudy, runny consistency rather than the usual and expected clear syrupy consistency.
Colleagues advised her to chuck it in the trash. However, Kwolek decided to investigate and discovered that the material could be spun into fibers of extraordinary strength and stiffness, especially given their light weight. Thus, Kevlar was born. Five times stronger than steel (based on equal weight) but lighter than fiberglass, Kevlar is a choice material when strength and light weights are needed.
These days, Kevlar is most famous for its use in bulletproof vests. Over a million Kevlar vests have been sold, and more than 3,000 police officers so far have been saved by the vests. Soldiers rely on Kevlar vests, but you’ll also find them in kayaks and spacecraft.
Interesting Things to Know
Guy Fawkes and the failed Gunpowder Plot
“Remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason, and plot,” the 19th-century English folk verse begins as it launches into the tale of Guy Fawkes and the notorious Gunpowder Plot of 1605. The verse, which exists in many variations, tells the story of a group of Catholic rebels who sought to blow up Parliament, assassinate King James I, a Protestant, and restore a Catholic monarchy to England.
The conspirators smuggled 36 barrels of gunpowder — nearly three tons — into a rented vault directly underneath the House of Lords, where the King and much of England’s political elite would assemble on November 5, 1605, for the State Opening of Parliament. But someone betrayed the conspirators in an anonymous letter that sent agents of the King directly to the door of the vault in the early hours of November 5, only hours before the planned slaughter. When the door opened, Guy Fawkes was caught, and a catastrophe was averted.
On that very day, Londoners lit bonfires to celebrate the King’s narrow escape, and a subsequent Act of Parliament ordered that every year, November 5 would be marked as a day to give thanks for the King’s deliverance. The celebration, often called Guy Fawkes Day or Bonfire Night, grew over the years to include fireworks and burning effigies.
The Act remained in effect until 1859, but more than 150 years after the last state celebration of Bonfire Night, Guy Fawkes has transformed from a reviled traitor into a pop culture creation that represents dissent and resistance. But even though Fawkes was rehabilitated as his co-conspirators faded into the background, the celebration itself lives on in the modern U.K., where a Protestant monarch still sits on the throne.
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 24%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 2
59/28°F
54/36°F