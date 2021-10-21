Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23rd

While the local Methodist church is hosting the outdoor Trunk-or-Treat Saturday afternoon, October 30, organizer Jacquetta Owen says, “this is going to be a Main Street event for the entire community. Everyone is invited and all residing within the town limits can easily bring their whole family and actually walk to the destination.” It appears to be a true community event as the Costume Parade at 3 PM along the sidewalks on Main, Filbert and Germain Streets will have oversight provided by Stephens City police cruiser escort. The parade, with spectators lining the street, provides kids the opportunity to play act what it is like to transform into someone or something else for the afternoon. Stephens City fire and rescue plans to have an engine on site which includes customized equipment used during firefighting operations and members to assist with the static display. Kids can meet firefighters and learn about their role in society and better understand fire safety basics. Local artist, Balloon Man, Michael Bully, will be creating balloon animals for the kids. Children are always fascinated by the magic from the timeless art of balloon twisting and balloon animals.

Stephens City United Methodist Church

Free Halloween Trunk or Treat outdoor event

5291 Main Street (back parking lot)

Saturday, October 30th, from 1 PM – 3:30 PM – Costume Parade 3 PM

Provide kids a fun, supervised, safe alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating.

“Trunk-or-Treat is a free, fun, safe holiday that benefits both the children who relish participation and the adults who help them find healthy, constructive ways to celebrate,” Owen explained. “Creating a controlled environment with less walking and more activity in a concentrated area which provides adequate supervision for youth is essential. Trunk-or-Treat is similar to the practice of trick-or-treating. Instead of walking from door to door in a neighborhood, children will trek from car to car, with volunteers handing out candy from their van or sports utility vehicle trunk,” Owen said. The event also provides access to Halloween festivities for families who do not live in a typical residential neighborhood.

Other activities include tossing a Velcro ball to stick to a pumpkin, carrying an eyeball in a spoon across the great church lawn, lobbing a beanbag into hula hoops and of course, the now mandatory, Corn Hole. Treats will be distributed from fifteen decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins.

“We are working hard to reach out to our Stephens City community as folks are gradually coming back to attend church in person again,” said Missions Chair Cathy Barley. “We are eager to make Halloween a calm and unique balance of fantasy and realism, keeping things informal yet exciting for the little ones. Our town desperately needs a party with costumes, candy and gaiety that is outdoors and safe. We strive to be a Main Street church that significantly touches the lives of residents in our immediate vicinity,” Barley added. “It’s a picture of what our neighborhoods could be like if we intentionally neighbor-ed well,” she said.

Visitors should be sure to register for the hundred dollar and fifty dollar gift cards while checking-in for photographs or other activities.