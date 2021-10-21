Community Events
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 23rd
The Warren County Community Health Coalition and Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with Valley Health will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Valley Health Complex located at 120 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal.
Drug Take-Back Day is usually held in the spring and autumn each year for those municipalities who wish to participate in providing a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the U.S. When you have unused or expired medications lying around, they could fall into the wrong hands and be abused. Flushing medications down the toilet is dangerous to public health.
Dropping your medications off at a collection site is a quick and safe way to make sure they are disposed of properly. Drop off is free and anonymous.
Should you have any questions, contact Lt. Robbie Seal at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for Hometown Halloween
The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween on October 31, 2021, from 4pm – 8pm.
This is our 12th year defending the title of “The best place to Trick or Treat”, and this year we are going all out! In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades and music. If that is not enough, we also have hundreds of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Pumpkins.
What we like about this event: it is just so much fun! The kids love it, the families love it, and the businesses love it – a total win/win! It’s also a fantastic opportunity to showcase the resilience and beauty of our Historic District and the community that surrounds it.
The fun will start at 12 noon at the Gazebo, with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats. Main Street from Royal Avenue to Blue Ridge, and then from Chester Street to Laura Virginia Hale Place, will be closed from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up. At 4pm The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge three groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9 and 10-14. The Trick or Treating and Candy Eating starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm.
Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber.com for more information.
The Business side:
The organizers are looking for volunteers for gutting pumpkins, event set up, clean up and fighting werewolves. If interested, please contact William at C&C Frozen Treats: candcfrozentreats@gmail.com.
If you are a Front Royal Business that would like to set up and join in on all the fun, please reach out to: info@frontroyaliba.org.
This is a community event, and we would love to see you!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Eternals”
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser
The Warren County High School Band has started our annual fruit sales, and we’re looking forward to another great year of sales!
We are offering 3 Whole and Half Box offerings of single types of fruit, and 2 mix box options for those who want variety. Here are the fruit options:
- Navel Oranges, Hamlin Juice Oranges, Pink Grapefruit
- Whole Boxes and Half Boxes: $40 for 40 lbs., or $30 for 20 lbs.
- Mix Fruit Box 1
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Mandarin Oranges: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
- Mix Fruit Box 2
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Apples: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
How to Pre-Order Fruit:
(PRE-ORDER Deadline: November 7th, 2021)
You may order online and pre-pay with a credit card or check. There is usually a $1 dollar fee for this, but it saves later on with convenience and for those looking to limit personal contact with others.
Second, you may pre-order with me or with any student in the band and then simply pay when you pick up the fruit. We will accept cash, check, and credit cards on site.
- Pre-Order with a WCHS Band Student.
- Pre-Order with me through email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
- Pre-Order and pay online, and you may select a student to give credit to: order online
Pick up dates:
As of now, we do not have a firm date, but it will be a 1 day pick up sometime in the second week of December. We will email out to let customers know a week ahead of time the firm date. Our hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
We hope you hear from a student to pre-order your fruit, but if you do not, please contact me through email (ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us) with the heading “Fruit Order” and I will enter your order.
Thank you for supporting the Warren County High School Band program.
David Dingess
Director of Bands
Warren County High School
Reaching Out Now partners with Warren County and Skyline High Schools to host Senior Planning Night
With the 2021-2022 school year in full swing, Reaching Out Now is partnering with Warren County and Skyline High Schools to host a Senior Planning Night! The event will be held at Warren County High School on November 18, 2021, from 5:30pm – 8:00pm, in the gymnasium and auditorium.
Senior Planning Night will cover important dates to guide senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state, and much more. Dinner will be provided! All Seniors and parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Interested Juniors may also attend to begin preparing for their Senior year.
Mr. Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School stated, “We look forward to sharing food and friendship while learning about navigating the college application process. We are also thrilled to give out two scholarships to seniors this evening to give them a head start towards their future college plans.” Mrs. Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School echoed his sentiments sharing “I am grateful for the partnership established between Reaching Out Now, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School. We are excited to jointly host a college planning night… where students and families can learn more about the process of planning for post-secondary education.”
All interested families, please register at: bit.ly/registerSeniorNight
Costume parade to highlight Stephens City Trunk-or-Treat event
While the local Methodist church is hosting the outdoor Trunk-or-Treat Saturday afternoon, October 30, organizer Jacquetta Owen says, “this is going to be a Main Street event for the entire community. Everyone is invited and all residing within the town limits can easily bring their whole family and actually walk to the destination.” It appears to be a true community event as the Costume Parade at 3 PM along the sidewalks on Main, Filbert and Germain Streets will have oversight provided by Stephens City police cruiser escort. The parade, with spectators lining the street, provides kids the opportunity to play act what it is like to transform into someone or something else for the afternoon. Stephens City fire and rescue plans to have an engine on site which includes customized equipment used during firefighting operations and members to assist with the static display. Kids can meet firefighters and learn about their role in society and better understand fire safety basics. Local artist, Balloon Man, Michael Bully, will be creating balloon animals for the kids. Children are always fascinated by the magic from the timeless art of balloon twisting and balloon animals.
- Stephens City United Methodist Church
- Free Halloween Trunk or Treat outdoor event
- 5291 Main Street (back parking lot)
- Saturday, October 30th, from 1 PM – 3:30 PM – Costume Parade 3 PM
- Provide kids a fun, supervised, safe alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating.
“Trunk-or-Treat is a free, fun, safe holiday that benefits both the children who relish participation and the adults who help them find healthy, constructive ways to celebrate,” Owen explained. “Creating a controlled environment with less walking and more activity in a concentrated area which provides adequate supervision for youth is essential. Trunk-or-Treat is similar to the practice of trick-or-treating. Instead of walking from door to door in a neighborhood, children will trek from car to car, with volunteers handing out candy from their van or sports utility vehicle trunk,” Owen said. The event also provides access to Halloween festivities for families who do not live in a typical residential neighborhood.
Other activities include tossing a Velcro ball to stick to a pumpkin, carrying an eyeball in a spoon across the great church lawn, lobbing a beanbag into hula hoops and of course, the now mandatory, Corn Hole. Treats will be distributed from fifteen decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins.
“We are working hard to reach out to our Stephens City community as folks are gradually coming back to attend church in person again,” said Missions Chair Cathy Barley. “We are eager to make Halloween a calm and unique balance of fantasy and realism, keeping things informal yet exciting for the little ones. Our town desperately needs a party with costumes, candy and gaiety that is outdoors and safe. We strive to be a Main Street church that significantly touches the lives of residents in our immediate vicinity,” Barley added. “It’s a picture of what our neighborhoods could be like if we intentionally neighbor-ed well,” she said.
Visitors should be sure to register for the hundred dollar and fifty dollar gift cards while checking-in for photographs or other activities.
Rotary Club of Front Royal announces registration for Doc Smith food baskets
The Rotary Club of Front Royal in a partnership with the Department of Social Services is excited to announce the registration for Doc Smith food baskets and coats for kids for those in our community in need.
The Doc Smith program has been a long-standing program in Front Royal. It was originated by Edgar C. Smith, Chief of Police in 1916, who was most commonly referred to as Doc Smith. The program was named after him based on his continued service to the needy.
Requests for baskets can be found at Department of Social Services, First Baptist Church, online at frontroyalpres.org and various locations around town.
The baskets are free of charge and contain food for the holidays. Deadline for requests is November 12, 2021.
