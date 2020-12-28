Dry January: 4 health benefits of abstaining from alcohol

After a busy holiday season, the new year presents a great opportunity to renew your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. One increasingly popular health and fitness resolution involve abstaining from alcohol for an entire month. Here are four benefits of having a dry January.

1. You’ll sleep Better

Alcohol might help you fall asleep, but it can also disrupt your sleep cycles. This can have a negative effect on your memory, mood, and overall health.

2. You’ll get sick less often



Alcohol can suppress your immune system. This leaves your body more vulnerable to pathogens and makes it less capable of fighting off an illness or infection.

3. You’ll likely lose weight

Alcohol is packed with calories, and you’re more likely to eat junk food when inebriated. Plus, abstaining can make you feel more energized and motivated to exercise.

4. You’ll have radiant skin

Alcohol is a diuretic, which facilitates dehydration and can dry out your skin. Additionally, alcohol increases inflammation and hormone levels, thereby triggering breakouts.

Keep in mind that you can enjoy the benefits of Dry January even if you slip up. Don’t let one drink undermine your goal to make healthier choices.

Cheers to alcohol alternatives!

If you still want to raise a glass on special occasions, opt for sparkling water infused with orange and ginger, cucumber and mint or strawberry, basil, and lime. Kombucha is also a tasty alternative with a delightful fizz and tangy taste.