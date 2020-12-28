Health
Dry January: 4 health benefits of abstaining from alcohol
After a busy holiday season, the new year presents a great opportunity to renew your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. One increasingly popular health and fitness resolution involve abstaining from alcohol for an entire month. Here are four benefits of having a dry January.
1. You’ll sleep Better
Alcohol might help you fall asleep, but it can also disrupt your sleep cycles. This can have a negative effect on your memory, mood, and overall health.
2. You’ll get sick less often
3. You’ll likely lose weight
Alcohol is packed with calories, and you’re more likely to eat junk food when inebriated. Plus, abstaining can make you feel more energized and motivated to exercise.
4. You’ll have radiant skin
Alcohol is a diuretic, which facilitates dehydration and can dry out your skin. Additionally, alcohol increases inflammation and hormone levels, thereby triggering breakouts.
Keep in mind that you can enjoy the benefits of Dry January even if you slip up. Don’t let one drink undermine your goal to make healthier choices.
Cheers to alcohol alternatives!
If you still want to raise a glass on special occasions, opt for sparkling water infused with orange and ginger, cucumber and mint or strawberry, basil, and lime. Kombucha is also a tasty alternative with a delightful fizz and tangy taste.
Health
Comparing coughs: dry versus wet
Coughing is your body’s typical response to irritation or inflammation in your airways. However, the specific cause and proper treatment of cough depend on whether it’s dry or wet.
A dry cough
This type of cough is often caused by allergens, asthma, sinusitis, or smoke inhalation. A dry cough, which doesn’t bring up phlegm, is triggered by a tickling sensation at the back of the throat.
An ideal way to soothe this irritation is by taking dextromethorphan (DM), a cough suppressant typically sold as a syrup or lozenge. It should be noted, however, that this over-the-counter medication can negatively interact with certain prescription drugs and cause side effects including drowsiness. Therefore, you should always consult a pharmacist before you take it.
A wet cough
This type of cough is characterized by the production of phlegm. Often a symptom of a viral infection such as the flu, a wet cough can be accompanied by fatigue, fever, and a runny nose.
Since a wet cough indicates that your body is trying to expel an infectious agent, it’s best to avoid medication that suppresses coughing. In certain cases, an expectorant syrup or mucolytic can prove beneficial. However, drinking plenty of water will also loosen and thin out the phlegm.
Regardless of whether you have a dry or wet cough, it’s best to speak with your doctor if it persists for more than two weeks.
Health
Technostress among older adults
Do you feel overwhelmed when you turn on your tablet, navigate your social media account, or sort through your inbox? If so, you may be experiencing technostress. First coined in the 1980s, this term refers to feelings of stress, frustration, anxiety, and depression that are linked to an inability to cope well with new technologies.
A changing world
Though technostress can be felt by individuals of all ages, it’s particularly common among older adults. This is largely because most seniors haven’t grown up, gone to school, and worked in a plugged-in environment the way younger people have. As a result, the ability to adapt to changing technologies doesn’t come easily, which can lead to an array of negative feelings like despair, distress, and shame.
A recent study
A way forward
If left unchecked, technostress can seriously impact the well-being of older adults. If you struggle to cope with this type of anxiety, speak with a health-care professional. Additionally, if you want to learn how to better navigate the digital world, consider signing up for a computer course or asking a family member for a tutorial.
Health
4 facts about sneezing
Sneezing is your body’s way of expelling irritants from your nose and throat. Here are four fascinating facts about this bodily function.
1. There are many triggers
A sneeze can be provoked by a variety of different instigators, from strong-scented perfume to the consumption of certain foods. The two most common causes of sneezing are allergies and viruses (like the common cold). Sneezing can also be triggered by bright light, which is a condition known as photic sneeze reflex.
2. It’s a semi-autonomous reflex
3. There’s a safe way to sneeze
Holding your nose and closing your mouth in an attempt to stifle a sneeze can increase the pressure in your lungs to a dangerous level. Alternatively, the pressure can be redirected toward your ears where it can damage blood vessels and delicate structures. Therefore, you should never block your nose or mouth when you sneeze.
4. The speed is still up for debate
While some studies indicate that the air expelled during a sneeze can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, contrasting research shows that the average speed is closer to 30 miles per hour. The lowest hypothesized speed is about the same as that of a cough, which is approximately 10 miles per hour.
Finally, the most important thing to know is that sneezing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow and washing your hands afterward is crucial to prevent the spread of germs.
Health
Are you an overindulgent grandparent?
What grandparent doesn’t like to spoil their grandkids? While the occasional treat or gift is fine, an excess can do more harm than good. With the holidays coming up, here are some questions to consider determining if you’re an overindulgent grandparent.
• Do you have a tendency to serve your grandkids a generous portion of dessert, despite objections from their parents?
• Do you find yourself secretly giving your grandchildren candy or money?
• Do you regularly gift your grandchildren with expensive items like a bike, musical instrument or video game console?
• Do you frequently give your grandkids presents when it’s not a special occasion like Christmas or their birthday?
• Do you automatically come to your grandchildren’s defense when their parents discipline them or withhold a privilege for misbehaving?
• Do your children mention that you go overboard when it comes to giving your grandchildren gifts?
If these descriptions sound familiar, it may be time to reflect on whether you spoil your grandkids a little too much.
Consequences
Excessively spoiling your grandchildren can strain your relationship with their parents, especially if your generosity is at odds with their values. You’re also teaching your grandkids to expect a reward every time they bat an eyelash or tear up in front of you. This can unintentionally encourage greed, impatience and tantrums.
Solutions
To avoid tension, speak with your grandchildren’s parents and come to a consensus about how often to treat your grandkids. You should also decide on an appropriate quantity and price range for gifts. Additionally, if you truly want to strengthen your relationship with your grandkids, opt for activities and outings rather than material gifts.
Health
Six action skills to keep healthy and happy
Staying fit and happy are two keys to living healthy and independent.
Below is a list of six skills everyone should work on as they age:
1. Stay strong.
Maintain your strength and balance by doing some simple weight training. Going to a gym makes it a social event, but you can lift weights at home, too. Just fill a plastic gallon jug with water, lift 10 times, rest, lift 10 times. Add a repetition as your strength grows.
2. Reach out.
Even people who have been very social throughout their lives find that, as they age, they need to expand their list of acquaintances and friends. Social activities keep the mind fresh, your mood elevated and your curiosity keen.
One key idea here is expanding your view of the people and places that might be of interest. A good idea is to try many social events and social gatherings without judging them. Try a variety of things, including gym visits, church, and senior center events.
3. Use technology.
Achievement should not be mocked and technology is an achievement. If tech makes your eyes cross, it really is time to take a computer class or learn to properly use a cell phone. Knowing how to use a computer and cell phone is a modern key to safety, security, and social health.
4. Gather helpers.
Everyone needs some helpers and that doesn’t just mean family. Identify those you can call to help with cleaning, meal prep, or home maintenance. Budget money to pay for regular assistance. It’s wise, not weak!
5. Manage medications.
Here is one place that technology can be a huge help. Lots of medication management items are available online. Find a system that allows you to keep medications in one place and lets you know at a glance whether you have taken them.
6. Invest in safety and simplicity.
Throw out the stuff you don’t need. Don’t be too sentimental, but keep the things that you really care about. Add good lighting. Install safety bars in the bathroom. Make sure walkways are clear.
Health
6 great sources of plant protein
You need protein to build and repair your muscles, bones, skin, and blood. However, not all plant-based proteins are complete proteins, as some of them have only a portion of the nine essential amino acids required by the body. If you want an alternative to animal protein, here are six plant-based foods that provide a significant source.
1. Seitan
This popular, low-carb meat alternative is made by kneading wheat flour with water and rinsing away the starch until only gluten protein remains.
2. Legumes
3. Soy products
Soybeans are a versatile legume used to make tofu, tempeh, edamame, and soy milk, all of which contain the nine essential amino acids your body needs.
4. Nuts and seeds
From chia seeds and hemp seeds to walnuts and almond butter, nuts and seeds are a great source of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats.
5. Grains
Quinoa is the only grain that provides your body with all nine essential amino acids. However, oats, wild rice, and millet contain significant amounts of protein. Grains also offer fiber and magnesium.
6. Nutritional yeast
Sold as a powder or in flakes, nutritional yeast has a cheesy flavor. It’s also a source of vitamin B12, which helps keep your nerves and blood cells healthy.
To ensure you get all the amino acids your body needs on a vegetarian or vegan diet, aim to eat as wide a variety of proteins as possible.
Your daily dose of protein
The recommended intake of protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. If you want to eat a healthy, balanced diet, protein should account for 10 to 20 percent of your total daily calories.
