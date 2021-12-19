Connect with us

Food

Duck à l’orange

Published

6 hours ago

on

Are you tired of serving turkey for the holidays? This Christmas, break up your routine with this perfectly seasoned duck à l’orange. It’s guaranteed to be mouthwatering!

Start to finish: 4 hours (30 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 1 whole duck, about 5.5 pounds
• 2 cloves garlic
• 2 French shallots, peeled
• 1 lemon, quartered
• 1 apple, quartered
• A few sprigs of fresh thyme
• 1 cup honey
• 2 tablespoons molasses
• 3 tablespoons orange juice
• 1 tablespoon soy sauce
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons onion powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Remove the giblets from the cavity of the duck, if necessary. Pat the skin dry with paper towels and leave uncovered overnight in the fridge.



2. Preheat the oven to 300 F. Using a knife, score the fat on the breasts, taking care not to cut the flesh. Salt the outside and inside of the duck evenly. Stuff the cavity with garlic, shallots, lemon, apple, and thyme. Close the cavity with butcher’s twine or toothpicks.

3. Place the duck in a baking dish, breast side up, and bake for 1 hour. Turn the duck, breast side down, and bake for another hour. Turn it over one last time and bake for one last hour.

4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the remaining ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, until the glaze thickens.

5. After it’s cooked for 3 hours, remove the duck from the oven and increase the temperature to 400 F. Brush the duck with the glaze and place it in the oven for 10 minutes. Baste the duck with the glaze again, and bake for another 10 minutes.

6. Let the duck stand for at least 15 minutes, then present it on a large platter garnished with holly leaves, oranges, and other fresh fruit.

Star cookies with crab-apple jelly

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

These cute cookies make the perfect holiday dessert, snack or treat to leave out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Start to finish: 4 hours, 40 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 10 cookies

Ingredients
• 5.3 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1-1/2 cups flour
• 1/4 cup crab-apple jelly

Directions
1. In a stand mixer, cream the butter and vanilla extract. Add the powdered sugar, and mix until well incorporated. Add the salt and flour and mix again, scraping down the sides of the bowl regularly, until the mixture has a sandy texture.


2. Pour the mixture onto plastic wrap placed on a flat surface. Fold the plastic wrap toward the center, and press firmly with your hands to create a solid ball of dough. Make sure the plastic wrap is airtight, and refrigerate the dough for 1 to 4 hours.

3. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Roll out the dough until it’s about 1/4 of an inch thick. Using a star-shaped cookie cutter, shape 20 cookies and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them evenly. For half of the cookies, use a second, smaller cookie cutter to create a hole in the center. Bake for 10 minutes, but make sure to rotate the pan 180 degrees at the 5-minute mark.

4. Let the cookies cool completely. Place 1 teaspoon of crab-apple jelly on top of a full cookie, and top it with one that has a hole. Press lightly to seal the two cookies together.

Festive pomegranate cocktail

Published

3 days ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Start to finish: 5 minutes
Servings: 1 cocktail

This light and bubbly cocktail are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Serve it at a Christmas brunch or as an aperitif before a sit-down dinner.

Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
• 1/2 cup sparkling wine
• Sparkling lemon water
• 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
• 1 sprig fresh rosemary

Directions
1. In a champagne flute, pour the pomegranate juice and sparkling wine. Top off with sparkling water.


2. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary.

Thyme-scented roasted carrots

Published

4 days ago

on

December 15, 2021

By

Are you looking for a sophisticated side dish to accompany your holiday meal? These oven-roasted carrots might be just the ticket.

Start to finish: 25 minutes (5 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 16 thin carrots, with stalks
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 4 sprigs fresh thyme
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Wash the carrots well, and peel them if the peel seems too thick.


2. Cut the stalks off the carrots, leaving about 3/4 of an inch on the end of each carrot. Place them in a baking dish, then add the olive oil, spices, and leaves from 3 of the thyme sprigs. Season with salt and pepper, then mix well with your hands or tongs to coat each carrot.

3. Place in the oven for about 20 minutes, turning the carrots halfway. Place the carrots on a serving plate, and garnish with a sprig of thyme.

Crostini two ways

Published

6 days ago

on

December 13, 2021

By

A perfect blend of crispy, chewy, and sweet, these two versions of crostini are sure to have guests going back for more.

Start to finish: 20 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 1 baguette of bread
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
• 1/4 cup pine nuts
• 4 ounces plain goat cheese
• 1 ripe pear, sliced
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed
• 2 fresh figs, sliced
• A few fresh basil leaves
• 1/4 cup honey
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Cut eight thin slices of baguette. Sprinkle both sides of each slice with olive oil and salt. Place the slices on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside.


2. In a small dry skillet, heat the walnuts then the pine nuts over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until lightly browned. Set aside.

3. Spread about 0.5 ounces of goat cheese on each slice of bread. Season with salt and pepper. On four of them, place a few pear slices, walnuts, and rosemary leaves. On the other four, layer the figs, pine nuts, and basil.

4. Arrange the crostini on a serving board, and drizzle with honey.

Simplify your Christmas feast with a pressure cooker

Published

1 week ago

on

December 12, 2021

By

Pressure cookers aren’t serving up tasteless mush anymore. Today’s electric pressure cookers, such as the ubiquitous Instant Pot, can do it all, and with programmable settings, the options are endless. And since most homes don’t have multiple ovens or endless stovetop burners, pressure cookers can provide a useful workaround when your stove is at capacity.

Try pressure cooker mashed potatoes for tender potatoes that mash easily and won’t force you to babysit a pot of boiling water. A large electric pressure cooker can accommodate about three pounds of potatoes and cooks them to perfection in about ten minutes.

Homemade macaroni and cheese are delicious, but it’s also tricky and time-consuming. A pressure cooker can drastically speed up your cooking time and give you homemade flavor with much less effort.

If your family goes nuts for brisket, a pressure cooker can deliver tender and flavorful meat much faster than an oven or grill. The added bonus: You won’t have to get up at three in the morning to start cooking an enormous piece of meat for dinner at seven in the evening.


Traditional English Christmas pudding makes a rich and dramatic dessert (especially if you douse it with brandy and set it on fire), but most cooks decline to spend six to eight hours babysitting the pudding while it boils on the stove. A pressure cooker cuts the cooking time down to an hour and doesn’t require nearly as much supervision.

Provide a colorful, healthy alternative to sodas with infused water. Combine a pot of water with small slices of your preferred fruits, bring the pot up to pressure, and depressurize again, then drain and chill the mixture. You can dilute with plain water for a hint of flavor, drink full strength, or use it as a mixer for cocktails.

Celebrate with traditional Mexican Rosca de Reyes

Published

1 week ago

on

December 9, 2021

By

Rosca de Reyes, or Kings Day Bread, is a festive traditional orange-flavored yeast bread decorated with dried fruit and eaten on Dia de Reyes, the Feast of the Epiphany, observed Jan. 6 each year. Break out your kitchen scale if you have one — bread is often better and more consistent if you measure ingredients by weight, not volume.

Ingredients

For the bread:
1/2 cup warm water (under 100 degrees Fahrenheit)
1 envelope active dry yeast (or equivalent)
4 cups (565 grams or 20 ounces) all-purpose flour plus more for dusting
3/4 cup (150 grams) white sugar
3 large eggs
3 egg yolks mixed with 4 tablespoons milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 tablespoon orange extract
1-1/2 stick (169 grams) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the mixing bowl and plastic wrap
Grated zest of one orange

For the topping:
1 egg yolk
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons margarine or shortening
1/2 cup confectioners sugar
Dried fruits such as figs, candied orange peel, cherries or cranberries
1 egg, beaten (for glazing the bread)
1 tablespoon whole milk or water
White sugar (to sprinkle on the bread)



Instructions
Sprinkle yeast over lukewarm water and stir until dissolved, then let stand until yeast foams. Stir in 1/2 cup of the flour, cover bowl with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 25 minutes.

While your dough proofs, mix flour, eggs, egg yolks, sugar, orange extract, orange zest, salt, and butter in a large bowl and mix until crumbly — a stand mixer is helpful if you have one, but you can use your hands.

Add the yeast mixture and mix until a sticky dough forms. Add flour if necessary, then place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth, elastic dough forms — 15-20 minutes by hand or about 7 minutes in a stand mixer. Your dough will be soft, wet, and stretchy, but do NOT over-flour your work area or add additional flour to the dough itself.

Place your kneaded dough in a buttered bowl and cover with the buttered plastic wrap, then let rise until it doubles again, about 90 minutes or longer. A long, slow fermentation results in more flavorful bread.

While the dough rests, make the topping. Mix margarine with confectioner’s sugar until creamy, then add the flour and egg yolk until smooth paste forms.

When the dough is ready, turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times. Gently form the dough into a thick log, then shape it into a ring. Transfer to a rimmed and greased baking sheet, cover with buttered plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an additional 45 minutes. The dough will double in volume again. While the dough proofs, preheat your oven to 375 Fahrenheit with a rack in the lower third of the oven.

When the dough has doubled in size, brush with two layers of egg wash, then use strips of the confectioner’s sugar paste to decorate the top. Press dried fruit gently into the dough. Sprinkle with white sugar and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 and bake for 10 more minutes. Ovens may vary, so you may require additional time beyond the 10 minutes — the bread is done when it’s a uniform golden brown color.

