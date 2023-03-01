Local News
Dunkin’ second annual scholarship program to award $125,000 to DMV high school and college students
Dunkin’® and its DMV franchisees today announced the return of its Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program which will award $125,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America®, Dunkin’ will award 50 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2023. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be available to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.
“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”
Applications for the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 13, 2023. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2023.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinbaltimoredc.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)
EDA in Focus
County’s EDA Board authorizes another confidential settlement agreement at end of monthly meeting review of ongoing projects and opportunities
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. All five Board members and the County Director of Economic Development were present at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. Following a closed session at the meeting’s conclusion, the board approved a resolution accepting another confidential settlement agreement. It is believed the agreement involves multiple civil litigation defendants in the 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal cases. The wording of a portion of the motion to accept the confidential agreement states: “WHEREAS, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement agreement with confidential parties providing for a confidential settlement payment to the EDA;”. There was no action on the other closed session topic, “business opportunities”.
As part of the Committee Reports, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the marketing plan in anticipation of formalizing the path forward at the next meeting. Mr. Browne also gave an overview of the presentation that he and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP’s) Business Investment Team earlier this month.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and Joe Petty provided an update on the proposed FY-2023-24 and FY-2024-25 Budgets, and they will be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.
Secretary, Jorie Martin, gave a recap of the recently held Open-Door Business Session hosted at the Virginia Inland Port on February 23, 2023.
Mr. Petty provided an update on the Department’s recent activities that including meeting with prospects, planning for upcoming regional programs, and presentations at meetings both locally and out-of-town.
As a follow up to old business the County and EDA will continue to move forward on IT (Information Technology) and social media programs that include resolving security and administrative rights to access profiles and data to ensure that all information is secure and up-to-date.
Presented as new business, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins provided the Board with a draft Request For Information (RFI) for the Avtex Redevelopment Site. The Board agreed to share the working document with the Town, as well as County, in order to provide additional feedback on the final version. There was also a discussion regarding ongoing work on a financial process Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and the County to consolidate multiple agreements and clarify the process moving forward.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
(From a release by the FR-WC EDA)
In Memory of former Police Chief Richard Furr
With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of former Police Chief Richard Furr. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, family, and friends during this difficult time. Chief Furr made significant contributions to public safety during his tenure, and we will always be grateful for his service.
Video by Front Royal Police Department
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-tailed Hawk
This adult Red-tailed hawk was found last week in The Plains, sternal (laying on its chest) and unable to stand.
Upon admission the bird was thin, severely dehydrated, open-mouth breathing, and tremoring. Nothing on the patient was fractured or bruised, but there was inflammation, discoloration, and sloughing, scabby skin lining the mouth and throat.
Given the signs, we were quite concerned about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which would have been a fatal prognosis. Thankfully, we were able to test this individual quickly and a NEGATIVE test result was reported a few days later!
After receiving intensive fluid support, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics over the past five days, this patient has greatly improved in demeanor.
We do not know what caused the mouth lesions and a cytology exam did not reveal any parasites or abnormalities. However, we have seen similar burns on other patients that were caused from toxins like pesticides or herbicides, or from biting down on an electric fence.
This hawk is slowly re-gaining weight and their mouth and throat are healing, with healthy skin being revealed as the scabs fall away.
Although we are not entirely sure why this bird was down in the first place or what caused these oral/throat lesions, we are hopeful for a full recovery!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April
Rockland’s non-denominational community church is in the final stages of completing its five-acre public prayer garden and plans to open it to the general public at a Saturday, April 29 morning ceremony, including federal, state, and local officials, as well as church representatives from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
Visualized some three years ago by deacon and landscape designer Sheron Smith Piazza, the small — about 50-member — congregation came together to raise $200,000. A dedicated group, they met every Thursday evening since August 2021 to plot the progress of the project up until now. Unfortunately, the group’s guiding light, Sheron Piazza, did not live to see the end of the effort most dear to her heart. She died of cancer last year, leaving her husband, John, to take over the reins.
“Now, we are just about ready for the opening,” John Piazza told me as he proudly showed off the garden, just about 75% finished, at a recent walk around. “Now, we’re waiting for good weather to lay the turf, pave a parking lot for the handicapped, and take delivery on 5,000 more bricks to be laid, some as they are inscribed with additional sponsors’ names. When we finish, we will have what I believe to be a “Field of Dreams” where all members of the public may have a quiet place to sit and meditate and perhaps reflect on what he describes as “the resurgence of religion that is taking place in our country.”
Piazza feels the garden, unique to the area, will be a spectacular venue for many Americans and perhaps foreign tourists as it becomes known throughout the state of Virginia and perhaps the nation. “How small is our church and how enormous an attraction this will be to churchgoers and non-churchgoers alike,” Piazza, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said.
Already in place is a life-sized marble statue of Jesus Christ standing at the head of a 40-foot-long pond, his feet in the constantly running water, which ultimately will be home to koi and decorated by lilies and other water-borne plants.
The walkways, of inscribed red brick, honor, among others, veterans, first responders, and other loved ones. Fourteen “Stations of the Cross” surround the garden, featuring benches, pink and white dogwood trees, planters, flowers, and other landscaping features.
Engraved personalized bricks may still be purchased and installed in the pond’s walkway. Trees may still be purchased. To order bricks and trees or to make a special donation, call 540-635-8312. Rockland is situated in Warren County, north of Front Royal, a small once Civil War-torn Northern Shenandoah Valley town with a population slightly above 15,000 of the county’s approximately 40,000 residents. Front Royal and Warren County are about 70 miles west of Washington, D.C. on I-66.
Jennifer Avery has produced a highlight of the garden in this short video. Enjoy.
R-MA National Honor Society cadets help St Luke Community Clinic prepare donations for Africa
Over the years, St Luke Community Clinic has been blessed to be the recipient of many donations from our generous community. They have included walkers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, bandages and all sorts of other usable medical aides. Many of the items are given out to folks in the Front Royal community who need and use them. However, donations were coming in faster than they were going out.
St. Luke volunteer, Joe Biggs (grandfather of R-MA alumni), believed that all of these surplus supplies could be helping more people. The challenge was to find a way to get what the clinic had to people who needed help. So he launched a search and discovered an organization called Medical Missionaries which operates out of Manassas, Virginia. A couple times a year, Seniors First provides a van which is loaded with surplus supplies and Joe & Bob Haas (Transportation Director for Seniors First) head to Manassas to deliver the supplies.
This year, Randolph-Macon Academy National Honor Society cadets played a key role in helping to load the van. Truly a community project! The supplies the cadets loaded will be headed to Africa to help villages in need!
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships.
Check us out at www.rma.edu.
R-MA Hosts 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, showcasing talented cadets from across the country
From February 24-26, 2023, Randolph Macon Academy hosted the 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, featuring performances by a concert band and a festival choir made up of military high school and college cadets, as well as a drum major clinic for cadets from these schools.
Colonel John A. Brodie, the Director of Music at Virginia Military Institute, led the Festival Concert Band. Stephen Cramer, a retired member of the US Army Chorus, a former Broadway star, and a current professor at the University of Wyoming conducted the Festival Choir. MUC James Anderson, the new primary drum major of the US Navy Band, instructed the drum major clinic.
The drum major competition was held on February 25th at the R-MA Melton Memorial Gymnasium, with ten cadets vying for the top spot. The competitors were:
- John Classen, Cadet Sergeant First Class, Hargrave Military Academy
- John Carlos Ahuja, Cadet Staff Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
- Charles Leventhal, Cadet Third Class, Coast Guard Academy
- Alexandra Kammerer, Cadet First Lieutenant, New Mexico Military Institute
- Trae Stencel, Cadet Private First Class, Army and Navy Academy
- Joseph Church, Cadet Third Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
- Kruze Hagan, Cadet Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
- Matthew Moore, Cadet Second Lieutenant, Fork Union Military Academy
- Noah McMan, Cadet Second Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
- Sarina Winters, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant, Randolph Macon Academy
At the festival band and choir concert held on February 26th, 2023, the winner of the drum major competition was announced. The top spot went to Kruze Hagan, a Cadet Sergeant from Missouri Military Academy.
The concert showcased high school and college cadets across various states, including California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and Virginia. The schools represented were:
Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA
Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Saint John’s Northwestern Academies, Delafield, WI
U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne, PA
Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA
Please enjoy these Royal Examiner exclusive videos of the drum major competition and festival concert.
