Dunkin’ to award $100,000 in scholarships to DMV high school and college students
Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees today announced the launch of its inaugural Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $100,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ will award 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2022. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.
“On behalf of my fellow DMV-area franchisees, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the hardworking students in our local communities and help ease the financial burden of higher education for deserving students throughout the region,” said Maria Icaza, D.C.-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “The Scholarship Program is part of our commitment to keep local students running on Dunkin’ and serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting our local communities as our local community does for us.”
Applications for the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 15, 2022. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in Fall 2022.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit scholarsapply.org/dunkin.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)
Fauquier Health announces new Primary & Specialty Care office in Gainesville and welcomes new provider Hasina Hamid, MD
Fauquier Health announced today the opening of their newest Primary and Specialty Care office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office will open alongside the already established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.
The new Primary and Specialty Care office will expand primary care services to the residents of Prince William and surrounding areas. In order to expand these services, Fauquier Health is excited to announce the welcoming of Hasina Hamid, MD. Dr. Hamid specializes in Internal Medicine and will begin seeing patients in the new office on Tuesday, March 2, 2022. She will see patients three days a week at the Lake Manassas office – 8am-4:30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Dr. Hamid will see patients on Mondays and Thursdays from 8am-4:30pm at Piedmont Internal Medicine located in Warrenton. Those days and hours may be subject to change.
According to Fauquier Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Sale, “Fauquier Health continues to focus on the future and opportunities to grow. There is a great need for primary care providers within the communities we serve. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Hamid join our team so that we can open a new office to continue expanding our services to the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas.”
Dr. Hamid graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SMBC), in Bangladesh in 1994. She then completed her internship at the Institute of Postgraduate and Research in Bangladesh in 1997. After completing her United States Medical Licensing Examination in the top 90th percentile, she completed her three-year residency training. Dr. Hamid graduated from the Lutheran Medical Center in New York with her Doctor of Medicine. Dr. Hamid obtained her board certification in Internal Medicine in 2008 and was re-certified in 2018.
Dr. Hamid joins our primary care physicians’ team with over 12 years of clinical experience. She will work closely with her patients to develop treatment plans for chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other problems. Maintaining a high quality of patient care standards, she carefully examines, diagnoses, and treats patients for acute conditions or concerns they may be experiencing. She has extensive experience in a variety of healthcare settings with many different patient age ranges, from 18 to geriatric.
Dr. Hamid is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment in Warrenton at Piedmont Internal Medicine, please call 540.347.4200. To schedule an appointment at the new Lake Manassas office, please call 703.743.7370. Online scheduling is available at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
Maryland House approves bill to allow voters to decide on legal recreational marijuana use
ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws – one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another to permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged.
Under one bill (HB1), voters would cast ballots in November on a constitutional amendment to legalize the possession of up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis for personal use for anyone age 21 and over. If the referendum passed, the law would go into effect on July 1, 2023.
The bill was approved by a 96 to 34 vote.
The companion bill (HB837), authorizes the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to study and report annually on the long-term effects of marijuana use, and it would allow the records of those convicted of marijuana crimes to be expunged. The bill was approved 92 to 37.
The bills now go to the Senate for consideration.
House Minority Whip Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-Carroll, opposed the bill and said he felt the legislation should only be considered after the commission completed its studies.
“We’re putting the marijuana cart before the proverbial horse,” Shoemaker said during Friday’s session.
The bill’s sponsor, Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore, has long said he wanted the bill to focus on righting the wrongs done to those criminalized previously by its use.
“The thousands of people who have been incarcerated and those incarcerations have not made us safer,” Clippinger said during the floor debate before the vote.
Del. Gabriel Acevero, D-Montgomery, voted against the bill. He said it should have included provisions to rectify the damage done by disproportionate convictions and incarcerations of African-Americans for marijuana use.
“It is not enough for us to acknowledge the harm that is done to communities by the intentional war on drugs,” Acevero said. “What is equally as important is that we repair the harm that was done to the communities that have been disproportionately impacted, and unfortunately this bill does not do that.”
Clippinger said in an interview with Capital News Service that the votes were an important first step.
An October 2021 Goucher College Poll showed 60% of Maryland residents approved of marijuana legalization, down from 67% from a previous poll seven months earlier.
“That’s why we wanted to have a referendum on this issue, to allow people to look at this really challenging issue and decide for themselves whether or not we should legalize adult-use cannabis,” Clippinger told CNS.
Clippinger said he understands Acevero’s concerns regarding fixing past deeds.
“I think that we have a long way yet to go,” Clippinger said. “One of the issues is figuring out how we can help communities that have been disenfranchised and disempowered by the criminalization of cannabis. That’s the next step.”
Approval of the two bills came after a turbulent floor debate Wednesday when House Republicans failed to pass seven proposed amendments, including one that would allow counties to opt-out of legalization. Others would have broadened enforcement of marijuana use in public or while operating vehicles.
“The fine for the public consumption of alcohol is higher than what it is for marijuana and you can go to jail for the public consumption of alcohol in Maryland, but not marijuana,” House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel, R-Allegany, said Wednesday. “This isn’t a slap on the wrist, this is a tickle on the wrist.”
Currently, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana in Maryland does not result in arrest, jail time, or a criminal record. Instead, possession of small amounts results in civil penalties. The fine for a first offense is $100, up to $250 for a second offense, and up to $500 for three or more offenses.
By E. A. BREEDEN
Capital News Service
Biden taps Jackson to serve as first Black woman on Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to be nominated to the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, would fill the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement in late January. Jackson previously worked as a law clerk for Breyer.
“It’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level,” Biden said as he introduced Jackson in the White House’s Cross Hall. “I’ve admired these traits of pragmatism, historical perspective, wisdom, character in a jurist nominated by Republican presidents as well as Democratic presidents.”
When Jackson gave her thanks to her family, friends, and colleagues she addressed Breyer and said: “Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat, but please know that I could never fill your shoes.”
Jackson now faces a divided Senate during her confirmation. She has received bipartisan support three previous times, most recently during last year’s Senate confirmation for the U.S. Court of Appeals, when three Republicans voted for her.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who voted against Jackson last year, promised in a statement a “rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
“I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the court itself,” McConnell said.
A fundraising email from the National Republican Congressional Committee blistered Jackson as “a radical leftist who wants to tear our Constitution to shreds.”
By contrast, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was more measured in his statement.
“Justices must have an unwavering commitment to the Constitution – including its limitations on the power of the courts,” the senator said. “A justice must also be an unfailing defender of the institution of the court, as Justice Breyer has been. As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament, and judicial philosophy of the nominee.”
Understandably, congressional Democrats offered strong praise for Biden’s choice.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, promised “a fair, timely, and expeditious process,” an obvious reference to the quick confirmations by a GOP-controlled Senate of President Donald Trump’s three high court picks.
“The historic nomination of Judge Jackson is an important step toward ensuring the Supreme Court reflects the nation as a whole,” Schumer said in a statement. “As the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice in the Court’s 232-year-history, she will inspire countless future generations of young Americans.”
“Now more than ever, Americans need a Supreme Court that will uphold the promise enshrined above its doors: equal justice under law,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said in a statement. ”Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record and experience show she is the right person to help keep that promise.”
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, who as then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee presided over Jackson’s 2009 confirmation hearing for the U.S. Sentencing Commission, said she “has an extremely impressive background and legal credentials.”
“It is long past time for the Supreme Court to seat a highly qualified Black female attorney as a member, as we strive to provide equal justice under law to all Americans,” Cardin said in a statement.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, offered his “strong support” for Jackson in a statement. He urged the Senate to expeditiously consider her nomination and confirm Jackson with bipartisan support before the Supreme Court starts its next term in October.
After being nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2009 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, Jackson served until 2104 as the vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency responsible for setting federal sentencing guidelines.
Obama then nominated Jackson to a judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She was confirmed in 2013.
While a district court judge, Jackson ruled that provisions of three executive orders, signed by Trump, were invalid. The provisions would have limited union rights restricting the amount of time union delegates could meet with those they were representing.
In September 2019, while hearing a case over a Department of Homeland Security rule that fast-tracked the deportation of undocumented immigrants without immigration court hearings, Jackson issued a preliminary injunction to block the action.
“She understands the broader impact of the decisions, whether it’s cases addressing the rights of workers or government service,” Biden said. “She cares about making sure that our democracy works for the American people.”
Mark Graber, a regents professor at the University of Maryland’s Carey School of Law, said that Jackson probably will not be very influential in her first years, with the caveat that no nominee would.
Her distinctive form of liberalism will have an impact in five to 10 years – if liberals gain a fifth seat on the court, he said.
“Right now, what we can expect is at every point where Breyer voted, erase Breyer’s name and substitute her,” he said.
Graber, who teaches constitutional law and politics, said Jackson is a solid liberal but predicted she wouldn’t be radical.
Biden’s nominee drew praise and support from the National Bar Association, the League of Women Voters, People for the American Way, the Center for American Progress and the NAACP, among other groups.
“We need Black women at every level of the judiciary, and especially on the highest court of the land,” said NAACP general counsel Janette McCarthy Wallace in a statement. “Beginning with Judge Jane Bolin and Judge Constance Baker Motley, Black women have been highly qualified and exceptional judges.”
Jackson noted during her White House remarks that she shares a birthday with Motley, the nation’s first Black female federal judge. Motley’s life has been an inspiration, she said.
“Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law,” Jackson said.
The nominee was joined by her youngest daughter Leila, and her husband, Patrick, the chief of gastrointestinal surgery at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington. Her eldest daughter Talia, who is attending school in Rhode Island, was not in attendance.
“I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans,” Jackson said.
By RYAN WHITE, EMILY HAHN, CHRIS BARYLICK, TATYANA MONNAY, and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Mia Dorsett to reign as Queen Shenandoah XCV
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is very pleased to announce that Mia Jenelle Dorsett has accepted the role of Queen Shenandoah XCV-Designate for the 2022 Festival. Mia is the youngest daughter of Janet and Tony Dorsett. She is an eighteen-year-old first-year student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Although she is part of an athletic family, Mia has found her passion in the arts. Musical theatre is her first love, and she is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre at TCU. She is the recipient of a four-year TCU Chancellor’s Scholarship, the most prestigious scholarship awarded at TCU.
Mia’s stage debut began at the age of 10, and she has been part of over 20 productions to this date. Mia has a very strong work ethic and strives to always do her best in all things. In high school, she was recognized as a Duke University TIP scholar and was inducted into both junior and senior National Honor Societies and served as secretary for the junior group. Mia was a member of her high school’s honor choir and was chosen as an TPSMEA All State musician. During her freshman year of high school, she served in student government as a class representative. Mia is also a former member of the International Thespian Society Troupe 6605 and has twice performed at ITS nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. She continues to strengthen her work ethic in college by being involved in many different organizations at TCU. Just in her first year, Mia has been a part of Leaders for Life, Theatre TCU Black Excellence, Frog Aides, and is a proud member of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta.
Since the age of 6, Mia has spent a week during the summer at Sky Ranch Christian camp in Van, Texas. Her last year of camp, she spent two weeks in Colorado at their Sigma camp, which provides a deeper focus on faith and beliefs. She has been honored to sing the national anthem at their annual fundraising gala several times. Mia has a true servant’s heart and desires to be the hands and feet of Jesus. She has been blessed to serve as the 2022 service director for her sorority and hopes to continue finding ways to serve while in school. Before college, in the midst of all of her preparations for the next level of theatre, Mia found the time to travel to share the love of Christ through mission trips to orphanages in Chiapas, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and villages in Sri Lanka. She also spent eight days traveling with her choir’s student ministry group in and around London, England performing and spreading the Gospel.
Mia is so grateful to be chosen as the next Queen and to follow in the steps of her sister, Jazmyn Dorsett, Queen Shenandoah LXXXV. She is delighted to be a part of such an incredible tradition and looks forward to a great weekend in the Shenandoah Valley. The Dorsett family, including Tony and Janet, will accompany Mia during the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ®. Mia was designated to be Queen in 2020 but did not reign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Queen Shenandoah XCV will be attending the Queen’s Dinner at 5 p.m. on April 28, at Millwood Station. Her Coronation will be held at John Handley High School at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Mia will make appearances at various Festival events throughout the weekend, including the Firefighters’ Parade on Friday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. and the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. Ticketing and Festival information are available at www.thebloom.com.
VSP investigating serious crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Lewis is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh Road (Route 17) and Coffman Circle.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Coffman Circle when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Jeep attempted to cross Rte.17 it collided with a southbound 2004 International tractor-trailer. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The tractor-trailer was hauling 46,000 pounds of plywood.
The driver of the Jeep, Hailey L. Childress, 19, of Remington, Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to INOVA for treatment. Childress was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old male, of Clarksburg, WV., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Childress was charged with failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns
The tradition of the Highland County Maple Festival in Virginia returns March 12-13 and 19-20, 2022. Since 1959, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Highland County Maple Festival features ten unique sugar camps open for the public for free tours. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as black walnut syrup, hickory syrup, and even birch syrup. New for 2022, the familiar faces of Back Creek Farms that have been set up for years at the Courthouse Lawn in Monterey will now have their sugar camp open for tours along beautiful Back Creek in the western portion of Highland County.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on North Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple fudge, pizza flatbreads, waffle on a stick, chorizo white queso fries, falafel, and much more.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3 purchased onsite, and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to daily noon entertainment at The Highland Center in Monterey. Although those keychains will be branded with “2020”, they will grant visitors entry for 2022 and are sure to be a unique reminder and talking point of these interesting times.
All four days of the festival will feature entertainment. On Saturday, March 12th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at noon and the acoustic high energy duo of Scuffletown at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 13th at noon, take a step back in time for a showing of the 1921 silent film Tol’able David that was filmed in Highland County, courtesy of the Highland Historical Society. On Saturday, March 19th, put on your dancing shoes with square dance workshops from noon to 2:00 p.m., concluding with a full square dance at 7:00 p.m. with callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe and music by Juanita Fireball & The Continental Drifters. On Sunday, March 20th, finish up the festival with crowd favorites The Little Switzerland Cloggers starting at noon. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as spending time at kids’ fishing fun days at Hiner Town Trout Fishing north of Monterey, experiencing a living history camp and new exhibits at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, browsing local art and books at the Gallery of Highland located in The Highland Center, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, visiting a local restaurant or store, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 12th.
2022 will mark the first time the Highland County Maple Festival has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout populated areas in Monterey and McDowell this year. Disposable masks will be provided at the entrance to the Arts & Crafts Show at Highland County Public Schools for those who need them. Nonprofit organizations that are usually located in the High School Hallway will be found in the Elementary School Gym, allowing for more social distancing room for visitors in the hallway. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, and follow recommended guidelines for isolation/quarantine if you recently had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Even in its absence in 2020 and 2021, the festival was announced as the 2021 first-place place winner for Best Food or Drink Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia issue, receiving the distinction for the second consecutive year. It has also been awarded the top spot in the Best Family Entertainment category in the 2021 Best of the Valley by readers of Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record. Tens of thousands of visitors arrive annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include Summit Community Bank and Kissito Healthcare Hot Springs.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
