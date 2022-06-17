Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr (1967 – 2022)

Dwayne Andrew “Andy” Furr, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away June 13, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20 at 4:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Matt Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Andy was born November 21, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Donald Jerry “Duck” Furr, Sr., and Greta June Rhodes Furr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Rhodes; grandmother, Lucille Lewis; and grandfather, Leo Rhodes, Sr.

Andy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Crystal Furr; daughter, Jillian DeCristofaro, who was his “pride and joy”, and her husband T.J. DeCristofaro, who was the “Son he never had”; his three most precious treasures, his grandsons, Braydon, Jordon, and Terzo DeCristofaro, there wasn’t a single thing he would not do for them; two brothers Joey Rhodes and Donnie Furr; two nephews, Kevin Rhodes II and Joey “Axl” Rhodes; niece, Heather Furr; and numerous cousins who were like his siblings.

Andy was a hard-working and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was always there for family and friends and never met a stranger. Andy’s very best friend was his German Shepherd, Chief. Andy will always be in our hearts with lots of wonderful memories and love.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at the funeral home.