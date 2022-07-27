Dwayne Lee Maricle (1961 – 2022)

Dwayne Lee Maricle, 60, husband of Sheryl Kaye Maricle, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Staunton.

Mr. Maricle was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on August 30, 1961, a son of the late Harold Dean Maricle and Ruth Eleanor (Presgraves) Maricle.

Dwayne grew up and lived in Front Royal for most of his life and was a graduate of Warren County High School. After graduating, Mr. Maricle earned his B.S. in Business Management from James Madison University and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Maricle was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Edward Maricle.

In addition to his wife, surviving is a daughter, Tayler Marie Langston (Tyler), a brother, Donnie Maricle (Debbie), and two grandchildren, Braylee Rae and Jaxon Lee.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.