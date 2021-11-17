E. Arlene Chappell (1929 – 2021)

E. Arlene Chappell, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Her burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery will be private.

Arlene was born on August 31, 1929, in Browntown to the late Frank and Sadie Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chappell, her daughter, Carolyn Dorsey; her brothers, Frank Jones Jr. and Andrew Jones; and her son-in-law, Roy Boyles.

Surviving Arlene is her daughters, Bonnie Almony (Lin) and Sharon Boyles; her brother, Wilbert Jones (Beverly); her grandchildren, Bryan Dorsey, Brittany Sager, and Brandi Schindler; her great-grandchildren, Grayson Sager and Jackson Schindler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlene was a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP. She loved spending time with family and always enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard. She was blessed to have lived independently up until the time of her death. All of her friends and relatives were amazed at her interest in social media well into her 90’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.