Town Notices
E Prospect St Bridge Temporarily Shuts for Maintenance
Essential Repairs to Commence Mid-August
Beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2023, residents and commuters utilizing the E Prospect St bridge will need to find alternate routes. The bridge will undergo crucial repair and maintenance procedures, necessitating its complete closure by the end of the month, specifically till Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
This fortnight-long closure signifies the commitment of the local administration to ensure the longevity and safety of this vital transport link. The E Prospect St bridge, having facilitated countless journeys for the community, now requires attention to continue serving as a robust and reliable bridge in the future.
Safety, of course, remains paramount. As the repair crew embarks on this project, they’ll be implementing comprehensive safety measures, not just for themselves but also for the public. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution when in the vicinity of the bridge to ensure everyone’s well-being. Detours or alternative routes will be necessary, and while this might momentarily disrupt daily commutes, the end result promises a safer, more efficient bridge for everyone.
The local administration acknowledges the inconvenience that such necessary closures can cause to daily routines. In anticipation of this, efforts are in place to ensure that the repairs are expedited without compromising on the quality of the work. Furthermore, for those with queries or seeking additional information about the closure, the Public Works Department is readily available at 540-635-7819, ensuring transparent communication throughout the repair period.
While the temporary closure of the E Prospect St bridge might pose short-term disruptions, it’s a step towards long-term safety and efficiency. By the end of August, residents and commuters can look forward to a bridge that stands stronger, promising countless more journeys for years to come.
Town Notices
Front Royal Takes Action: A New Era for Unimproved Alley Ways
Introducing the Unimproved Alley Inspection Program
In a decisive move to enhance urban well-being, the Town of Front Royal’s Public Works Department has unveiled its innovative Unimproved Alley Way inventory and inspection initiative. Aimed at inventorying and evaluating all the town-owned unimproved alleys, the program signals Front Royal’s commitment to urban revitalization and maintaining public spaces.
This inspection venture, set to span until December, will be undertaken on weekdays from 7 am to 3 pm. Town staff will be deeply engrossed in capturing photographs and meticulously noting down any possible threats. The initiative aims to uncover issues ranging from illegal dumping and unauthorized use to potential maintenance and utility concerns.
Illegal dumping and misuse of alleyways have long been issues that plague urban areas. Such actions can lead to health concerns, damage to utilities, and even reduce property values in the surrounding areas. By taking a proactive approach, the town is making a clear statement about its commitment to addressing these problems head-on.
For residents and businesses in the vicinity, this project signifies the town’s dedication to fostering a safe and aesthetically pleasing environment. Urban alleys, when maintained, can serve as essential routes for utility and service delivery. They can also, when designed and looked after correctly, add significant charm and character to our town.
Concluding in December, the initiative is expected to yield a comprehensive report detailing the current state of Front Royal’s alleys, potential hazards, and proposed remediation measures. The outcome of this report could guide future urban planning efforts, ensuring that Front Royal remains a vibrant, safe, and attractive place to live and work.
Residents with curiosities or concerns regarding the program are encouraged to reach out directly to the Public Works Department at 540-635-7819, a testament to Front Royal’s ethos of open communication and community engagement.
In essence, the Unimproved Alley Inspection Program embodies a significant stride toward the urban renewal of Front Royal. By focusing on the seemingly overlooked alleyways, the town reiterates its holistic approach to development, ensuring every nook and cranny mirrors its overall vision of growth and prosperity.
Town Notices
Making a Difference in Front Royal: Your Chance to Join Influential Town Boards
Opportunities open in the Planning Commission and Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
The Front Royal Town Council has issued a call to dedicated residents, seeking individuals keen to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the town. Vacancies in two of the council’s primary boards, the Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) offer locals a unique opportunity to leave a lasting legacy on the town’s growth and economic trajectory.
Planning Commission: One of the vacancies available is in the Planning Commission, where an individual will serve a 4-year term that extends until August 31, 2027. This commission, consisting of five members, holds regular monthly meetings and additional work sessions as required. Members are compensated with a stipend for their regular meeting attendance. Importantly, per the Town Code, appointees are expected to become Certified Planning Commissioners through Virginia’s Certified Planning Commissions Program (CPC) within their first year. Prospective candidates should note that all certification-associated costs are borne by the Town. The prerequisite for this role is that the applicant must reside within Front Royal’s corporate town limits. For more information, the Planning/Zoning Department is open to queries at (540)635-4236.
Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA): The FREDA board, a seven-member team, is looking to fill two distinct vacancies – one for an unexpired term concluding on December 13, 2024, and another for a 4-year term culminating on December 13, 2026. Like the Planning Commission, FREDA members receive a stipend for their monthly meeting participation. While experience in fields such as economic development, real estate, banking, planning, engineering, marketing, and government is beneficial, it isn’t a strict requirement. The key condition for applicants is that they reside either within Front Royal’s corporate town limits or in Warren County. However, Warren County residents need to have a business located within Front Royal’s corporate boundaries. For more details, individuals can reach out to the Town Manager at (540)635-8007.
For those eager to become part of either board, applications accompanied by a resume are necessary. They can be sent to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Application forms are accessible on the Town’s official website or by contacting the Clerk of Council directly.
As Front Royal seeks to usher in a new era of planning and economic development, this is an opportune moment for committed residents to step forward and influence the town’s direction. Both boards play crucial roles in steering the town’s policy and growth trajectory. The Front Royal Town Council looks forward to integrating new perspectives and expertise into its team.
Town Notices
Front Royal Business Offices Announce Early Closure
Employee Appreciation Picnic leads to adjusted hours on July 26, 2023
Front Royal’s business offices have issued a notice about an early closure on July 26, 2023, to accommodate their Employee Appreciation Picnic. Residents and visitors are advised to take note of this schedule adjustment.
Several of Front Royal’s core business departments will conclude their operations by 11:30 am on July 26th. This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works and Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. These offices will resume their usual working hours the following day, July 27th.
For those who have pending business or need to make transactions, the 24-hour deposit box located at the rear of the Town Hall will be available throughout the day.
Additionally, residents should be aware that yard waste collection, typically handled by the Solid Waste Crew, will not be carried out on July 26.
The early closure by Town Manager Joe Waltz ensures that all town employees can attend the appreciation event. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly to accommodate this one-day schedule adjustment.
Town Notices
Town Notices
Front Royal’s Fourth of July: Office closure and trash collection updates
As Americans across the nation gear up to celebrate Independence Day, the Front Royal Business Offices have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. In light of the holiday, there will be adjustments to the regular trash and recycling collection schedule in the town.
The Fourth of July is a time for community gatherings, barbecues, and fireworks; it’s a moment to celebrate freedom and reflect on the nation’s history. In honor of this cherished holiday, the Front Royal Business Offices will be shutting their doors for the day.
In an announcement that provides residents ample time to plan, the offices have stated that trash and recycling collection, initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, will be postponed to the following day, Wednesday, July 5. However, residents can rest easy knowing that all other regular trash and recycling collection days during the week will remain unchanged.
One notable exception to the regular services will be the yard waste collection. The office stated that there will be no yard waste collection throughout the week.
Residents are reminded of the Town Code §85-8 that stipulates trash cans and recycling items must be placed at the curb on the day of collection before 6:30 am or after 7:00 pm the night before. This code helps ensure a smooth collection process and promotes cleanliness and order within the community.
As Front Royal prepares for a well-deserved Fourth of July celebration, the change in schedule reflects the town’s respect for the holiday and its commitment to providing residents with timely information. Remember to adjust your plans accordingly, adhering to the modified schedule, so you can enjoy the holiday worry-free.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Temporary road closures for essential sewer repair – 6th & Washington
In its ongoing commitment to maintaining infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services, the Town of Front Royal has scheduled temporary road closures to facilitate sewer line repairs. The affected areas include 6th Street and Washington Avenue, where contractor Snyder Environmental Services will be working diligently to address the issue. While these closures may cause some inconvenience, they are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the sewer system and ensuring public safety.
Beginning on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 6th Street will experience a one-lane closure to allow for the repair work to take place. Simultaneously, Washington Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the same time period. These closures have been carefully planned to minimize disruption while providing a safe environment for the repair crews to carry out their work efficiently.
To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain the safety of motorists, signs will be prominently displayed in the affected areas. Additionally, flaggers will be positioned strategically to guide drivers through the modified traffic patterns. The Town of Front Royal urges all drivers passing through this area to exercise caution, follow the instructions of the flaggers, and be mindful of the presence of work crews.
Although the temporary road closures may cause inconveniences for commuters and local residents, they are necessary to address the sewer line issue promptly. By proactively undertaking repairs, the Town of Front Royal demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the functionality of critical infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the community.
In light of these road closures, alternative routes are advised for those who typically utilize 6th Street and Washington Avenue. Being aware of the ongoing repair work and planning accordingly will help mitigate any potential delays or disruptions in daily routines.
The Department of Public Works can be contacted at 540-635-7819 for any inquiries or concerns regarding road closures and repair work. Their knowledgeable staff will be available to provide assistance and address any questions that residents or commuters may have.
As the Town of Front Royal embarks on essential sewer line repairs, it acknowledges the temporary inconvenience caused by the road closures at 6th Street and Washington Avenue. The proactive measures taken by the Town and the involvement of contractor Snyder Environmental Services are aimed at ensuring the optimal functioning of the sewer system and maintaining the well-being of the community. By exercising caution and patience while driving in the affected areas, residents and commuters can contribute to a safe and efficient repair process.
