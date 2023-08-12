E Prospect St Bridge Temporarily Shuts for Maintenance

Opportunities await for locals to contribute to the future of Front Royal

The Town of Front Royal has announced openings on some key boards. With positions available on the Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA), this presents a golden opportunity for citizens who wish to play an influential role in the town’s development and economic future.

The Planning Commission, currently looking to fill a 4-year term ending in August 2027, is an important 5-member board that meets once monthly with additional work sessions scheduled as necessary. Those who take on this responsibility not only receive a stipend for regular meeting attendance but are also expected to attain certification as a Planning Commissioner through the Virginia Certified Planning Commissions’ Program (CPC) operated by the Virginia Institute for Planning Commissioners. Fortunately for appointees, any associated costs for certification are taken care of by the Town. However, there’s a criterion in place: you must be a resident within the town limits of Front Royal to be eligible.

Meanwhile, FREDA is looking to fill two vacancies. The roles, one ending in December 2024 and the other in December 2026, sit within a 7-member board that convenes monthly. A stipend is also provided to these board members. While experience in fields such as economic development, real estate, banking, and marketing is desired, it’s not a strict requirement. Both residents of Front Royal and the County of Warren can apply, with the stipulation that Warren County residents must own a business within the Front Royal town limits.

All interested applicants are encouraged to reach out for more details. For the Planning Commission, the Planning/Zoning Department can be contacted at (540)635-4236, and for FREDA, the Town Manager’s office holds the key information. Contact the Town Manager at (540)635-8007.

Please send applications and/or resumes with a cover letter to:

Mayor & Town Council

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Applications will not be accepted without a resume. Applications are available on the Town’s website Boards-and-Commissions-Application-PDF (frontroyalva.com), or by contacting the Clerk of Council. Applications and Resumes are accepted until filled.

The Town Council’s appeal to its residents underlines the importance of civic participation and the value it places on collaborative governance. It’s not just about taking a seat at a table; it’s about helping shape the future of Front Royal. Whether it’s in planning or economic development, these roles provide a direct channel for citizens to make a lasting impact on their community. So, for those with the passion and the expertise, now is the time to step up and make a difference.