E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject

The Warren County Grand Jury of February 2023 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Wayne Lee Jernigan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in

violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bruce Chester Herring did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2- 268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2-272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6

On or about December 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Raymond Isaac Ruffner Franklin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit:

Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Garrett Wade Kennedy did unlawfully and feloniously willfully and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection Box C or on such firearm transaction record as may be required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5

On or about October 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harris Warren Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Amphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Leon Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Leon Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or posses a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of §53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

On or about July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taalib Sean Paul Doyle did unlawfully and feloniously unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5

On or about September 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taalib Sean Doyle did unlawfully and feloniously buy and receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a 2007 Ford Focus, having a value of $1000.00 or more, and knowing that the property had been stolen, in violation of §18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9

On or about November 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Michael Allen did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trayvon Michael Freeman did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer Z. Wallace, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §1 8.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trayvon Michael Freeman did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer M. Hajduk, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §1 8.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about June 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Edward Dodson III did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine. listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act. in violation of §18.2-2 50 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lynzie Marie Larsen did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 31, 2022, through August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge video gaming tickets to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-22/18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5

On or about October 2, 2022, in the County of Warren. Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of fourteen years, make and communicate to Sean Doyle a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

On or about July 1, 2022, through October 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dawn Angelica Duty did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle U.S. Currency, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to 7-11, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9

On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine,

in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

COUNT THREE: On or about January 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine,

in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about January 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

On or about October 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric David Jones did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of such an offense or of a substantially similar offense in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know without the use of force (fellatio), K.D., a child fourteen (14) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-63 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4

COUNT TWO: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know without the use of force (cunnilingus) K.D., a child fourteen (14) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-63 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4

On or about November 4, 2021, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Tiffany Taylor, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation

of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement

officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement

vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Tiffany Taylor, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

On or about August 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Jaleesa McDuffie, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

On or about September 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joey Lynn Crafton did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 2, 2021, in the County of Warren, Briant Christopher Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously burn or cause to be burned, or destroy or cause to be destroyed by the use of an explosive device or substance, in whole or part, the dwelling house or manufactured home of Martha Coleman-Taylor, in violation of Section 18.2-77 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2003-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about March 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of

age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or

had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.2-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride listed in Schedule II of the Drag Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT SIX: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT SEVEN: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly attempt to intimidate or impede, by the threat of bodily harm or force any law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the discharge of duties in violation of Section 18.2-460 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: JUS-4832-F5

On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously forge a check, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia,.1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2021, through July 15, 2021, in the County of Warren, Wade Wheatley Forrester did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know, without the use of force, C.B., a child fourteen (14) years of age. The accused was over the age of eighteen years at the time of the offense and has been convicted previously of an offense specified in subsection B or Section 18.2-67.5:2 or subsection B of Section 18.2-67.5:3 that is not part of a common act transaction or scheme, and the accused was at liberty as defined in Section 53.1-151 between convictions, in violation of Sections 18.2-63/18.2-67.5:2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4 (incident #1)

COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2021, through July 15, 2021, in the County of Warren, Wade Wheatley Forrester did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know, without the use of force, C.B., a child fourteen (14) years of age. The accused was over the age of eighteen years at the time of the offense and has been convicted previously of an offense specified in subsection B or Section 18.2-67.5:2 or subsection B of Section 18.2-67.5:3 that is not part of a common act transaction or scheme, and the accused was at liberty as defined in Section 53.1-151 between convictions, in violation of Sections 18.2-63/18.2-67.5:2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4 (incident #2)

On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr. did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a $400.00 gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a $310.00 gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

On or about May 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joshua James Schmidt did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive or use a motor vehicle having a value of $1,000.00 or more and belonging to Carolyn Cowherd without the consent of the owner, and in her absence, and with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession thereof, in violation of § 18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9

COUNT THREE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18,2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT FIVE: On or about October 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, namely, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to wit: Xylazine, in violation of Section 18.2-248(F), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1

COUNT FIVE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to wit: Medetomidine, in violation of Section 18.2-248(F), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1

COUNT ONE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9

COUNT THREE: On or about October 19. 2022 in the County of Warren. Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a controlled substance to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule 11 of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section

18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9

On or about October 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Bromazolam, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Clonazolam, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Charles William Davis, II, did unlawfully and feloniously possess burglarious tools, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5

On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson, while over the age of eighteen (18), did unlawfully and willfully contribute to, encourage or cause an act, omission, or condition that rendered a child delinquent, in need of services, in need of supervision, or abused or neglected as defined in Section 16.1-228, in violation of Section 18.2- 371 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3805-M1