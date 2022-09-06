Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers (1935 – 2022)

Brian Allen Shultzaberger, 56, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, after a grueling two-month battle with Covid pneumonia. Upon his death, Brian donated his kidneys and liver. A man who always gave, Brian never stopped fighting to come home to his beloved family.

Brian was born on October 11, 1965, in Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C., to the late Charles and Alverda (Sneath) Shultzaberger. He was educated in the Fairfax public schools and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1984. Brian enlisted into the Army and, immediately following graduation from high school, he was assigned to the 4th Aviation Brigade as a Huey Crew Chief and began what would be over a decade traveling the world, living overseas, and even becoming a Master Diver teaching members of the Italian Army to dive, among many other military groups and civilians. He loved his time in the service and proudly sported VET plates for JEEP Gladiator – – always a JEEP man.

Brian worked as an Elevator Technician for over twenty years. He was a problem solver and would always be there if anyone needed an extra hand. He loved his trade, his Union Brotherhood, and his final dream placement with ETI. He helped everyone – family, friends, and even friends of friends, old and young. He was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. He will never be forgotten.

Family and friends were everything to Brian. Brian and Felicia met at the Courthouse Metro and, thanks to a few family and friends with encouraging advice, they slowed down, looked into each other’s eyes, and smiled – – and the rest was history. On October 26, 2002, they were married.

They were preparing for many 20th Anniversary adventures this Fall. Brian and Felicia shared over 20 years of love, family, friends, and oceans. They held hands while they walked and watched sunsets with their son. The love and memories are many.

Brian was a loving, devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved adventures and always wanted them to be shared with others. He loved the ocean, friends and family packed on the deck, porch, or around the fire pit, hot and spicy food, and international beers and wines. If you told him you liked something, it was a present, and you would have some to take home. Everything was better when it was shared with those you love.

Brian is survived by his wife, Felicia Di Marco; his best buddy, and son, John (“Jack”) Shultzaberger. Also surviving are his mother, Alverda Shultzaberger, brothers, Bruce Shultzaberger, Mark Shultzaberger (Kimberly), Craig Shultzaberger (Christy), sisters, Deborah Bowman (Mickey) and Lisa Allen (Bill), and brothers-in-law, Mario Di Marco, John Di Marco, and mother-in-law, Kathleen Di Marco. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who he loved to play with and make smile.

He was predeceased by a brother, Cary, and a sister-in-law, Debbie.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.