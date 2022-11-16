Earl “Red” Franken (1931 – 2022)

Earl W. (Red) Franken of South Milwaukee, passed on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 6, 1931, to Ada (nee Huck) and Hugo Franken. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 42 years, son Randy, and wife, Lesley, of Front Royal, Virginia. Stepdaughters Roxanne Orlando, Roberta Franken, and Ronnie Franken, all of Milwaukee, WI, Rhonda (Mimi), and husband Phillip Elliott of Jackson, Michigan.

Also survived by grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Dorothy (nee Henry), daughter Valerie Franken, stepson Richard Franken, sisters Lucille Rechlicz, and Charlotte Wolters, and brothers Edward, Gordon, Russell, Hugo, and Jack.

Red served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was assigned to Front Royal VA. Red then served as Staff Sargent for five years in a classified unit of the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. He had married his first wife Dorothy while stationed in Front Royal, VA. After serving in the Air Force, they settled in Front Royal VA, an area he fell in love with.

He worked as an electrician in the private sector and for the Town of Front Royal before becoming a teacher. Red taught in the Warren County Schools system for 25 years. He taught woodworking and also started the electricity program there.

Through the years, when he was out and around town, former students would stop to say “Hi” and say how much they appreciated what he taught them. Some of his students even started their own companies. To all of you who took the time to say “thank you,” it meant a lot to him to know he made such a difference in your lives. He was a life member of The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept. where he served as president, firefighter, and E.M.T.

In 2020 due to his declining health, he and his wife Rosemary moved to South Milwaukee permanently to be near family and to enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin weather. Red will be dearly missed. Services will be private.

The family would like to send a special heartfelt Thank You to all the women and men at the Zablocki VA Medical Center. Thank You all for the kind and compassionate care Red received during his time there. We can’t Thank You enough for all you have done for Red and our family.