Early firefighting in Winchester, Stephens City was as a grassroots collective
In the eighteenth century, fire protection was usually by citizens rallying around the fire battling the flames with bucket brigades. Winchester required buckets on each floor of every building and fifty-gallon tubs of water placed about the town. If a fire broke out, a bell was rung and the towns folk were expected to turn out and fight the flames including women and children.[1]
In early days, people were the original fire alarms. These individuals would hustle around the town, ringing bells to warn the community of imminent danger and alerting folks to come equipped with buckets to fight the fire. Very often, by the time the bucket brigade volunteers were organized to fight the fire, there was nothing but glowing embers remaining at the scene.
Throughout the 1800s, the purpose of firefighting was more about salvage. If fire struck and the house looked to be a loss, the next priority would be to save the occupants’ moveable wealth. The bed was usually the most valuable item to be salvaged. Made of solid, hand-carved and joined wood, beds would be expensive to replace. Firefighters used a forged metal tool, the bed key, to quickly disassemble the pieces of the bed and remove them from the house.
In 1788, records indicate Winchester acquired a small gooseneck style hand pumping engine from England, probably a Newsham & Ragg. The engine was housed in a shed like engine house in the public square beside the courthouse on the corner of Loudoun Street and Rouss Avenue. There may have been just a town brigade or perhaps as many as one, two or even more organized fire companies. It may never be known as early records are reportedly lost.[2]
By 1800, Winchester reportedly received a larger hand pumping engine. Probably another Newsham & Ragg from England. No fire hoses yet existed as citizens were still required to maintain tubs full of water in the event of a fire. In 1829, the informal Union Fire Company (name change to Charlie Rouss Fire Company in 1899) reportedly purchased a hand pumper. In 1831, the Friendship Fire Company is reported to have officially organized.[3] It is likely these organizations purchased bigger and better hand pumping engines, leaving surplus hand pumpers available for sale.
Remnants of an August 1831 town meeting minutes document the authorization for Newtown/Stephensburg to spend one dollar and sixteen cents to purchase timber for the engine house?[4] This purchase could have been to build or repair an existing fire house in town. During this time, Winchester had established two fire companies and possibly could have sold Newtown an older surplus model hand pumper engine to be stored in a similar type shed. Newtown could have followed Winchester’s early example of establishing a citizen fire brigade.
In June 1848, the Newtown Meeting Minutes cite:
Be it enacted that the Town Sergeant be required to have the town fire ladders in Frogtown (north Stephens City) put under sufficient covering as soon as possible.
Be it enacted that the law concerning the using of the town ladders be amended as follows, a fine of fifty-cents will be required of all persons who may use the ladder and twenty-five cents additional be required for every twenty-four hours the same is kept from its proper place. This act shall be in force from and after the passage thereof.
The Town Sergeant was responsible for the hand pumping engine and fire ladders which were stored in Frogtown.
Rick Kriebel, Manager of Collections & Programs, Stone House Foundation, Stephens City, provided pertinent information regarding leather fire buckets. Early firefighting was as a grassroots collective. “You can get a clear idea of [a fire bucket’s] identification from [the bucket’s in] the image. Each bucket has a name and a lot number. Lot numbers functioned the same way as street addresses do, so that information is enough to make sure that every residence has a bucket. These buckets were used in a classic bucket brigade: form a line from the fire to the nearest water sources, and pass the buckets back and forth until the fire’s out. People stored these at home, ideally by the door but really, we should assume that any easy access point was fair game,” said Kriebel. Maintaining a fire bucket in your home was a civic responsibility. Neighbors from all around the fire zone would run to help or at least toss their buckets into the street for volunteers to use.
“It makes sense to have as many buckets as possible if you’re a business owner because they operate as a form of insurance: if your business catches fire, then the closer you have a bucket on hand, the sooner you can put the fire out,” Kriebel said. The Stone House Foundation historians also believe that not everyone adhered to their civic responsibilities. We cannot assume there was any town enforcement for maintaining a fire bucket beyond a head of household having one at their residence.
Later, with the invention of the hand pumper, bucket brigades were used to keep the pumper full of water. Hooks and chains were used to make firebreaks by pulling down walls of burning buildings to keep the fire from spreading. Swabs (mops) were used to extinguish embers on thatched roofs.
Firefighting technology advanced with the invention of the hand pumper or hand tub. This engine was pulled by hand to the fire. The hand pumper could be filled at the sides with buckets. Teams took turns pumping while others directed water through a long nozzle for spraying. Firefighters then lifted the tub and pump from the chassis and carried it to the burning structure or to some other position of advantage. Water was dumped in the open tub by buckets, and could be sprayed at the fire.
In April 1853, Newtown meeting minutes record a motion to build a new roof for the fire engine house. Another motion reflected that the Trustees purchased shingles and nails, and someone was employed by the day to do the work. The Newtown President was tasked to have the pipe to the fire engine repaired.
In June 1860, a motion was passed that Trustee, J. C. Lemley, be employed to see that the fire engine was put in proper order.
In 1871, town meeting minutes cite that citizens deemed it important that something should be done in the fire department in order to secure the safety of all property in the town. A motion was passed to examine the old hand pumper engine to determine if it could be repaired or replaced. New fire ladders had to be procured and placed at convenient locations for all residents. Later that year, the town repaired the hand pumper engine for twenty-five dollars and procured eight new fire ladders (of good material and made in workman like manner) for one dollar each.
No town meeting minutes describe maintenance of the fire house or equipment after the 1870s. An assumption regarding this matter could possibly be that around 1886, Stephens City (officially changed from Newtown in 1880), received a phone connection from the Winchester Telephone Company. Now the town had a direct communication with the county seat and would allow Stephens City to rely on the more sophisticated Winchester firefighters to provide the fire protection the town sorely needed.
According to the late town historian, Mildred Lee Grove (1902-1997), whenever a Stephens City fire was first discovered, someone in a position of authority (mayor or town councilman) had to phone Winchester and request one of the city fire companies respond. The responding fire company needed to ascertain, in advance, if there was adequate funding available to cover their services. Since the town had no water system and cisterns were the primary source of water, the town bucket brigade would often have to dam up Stephens Run, located south of town, during town fires so Winchester firefighters could pump water into their hoses.[5]
During the 1930s, there were several devastating fires in Stephens City. Two great fires prompted the town to consider establishing a fire department. The first fire was in 1936 at M.J. Grove Limestone Company in the Mudville District and the second was a major commercial fire at Willie Boyd “Pud” Steele’s magazine and newspaper store at 5317 Main Street in 1938.
The Mudville fire was fanned by November high winds that roared in from the west with gale-like force. The winds caused the fire to spread quickly and by morning the flames had consumed the evaporator plant of the Vinegar and Cider Company, the cooperage (barrel-making) plant, the apple packing shed, a storage house, a corn house, and an auto shelter. The fire also damaged a blacksmith shop, a grocery business, a restaurant and property of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. The Steele magazine store fire was so intense, the paint blistered on the residential homes across Main Street.
In April 1939, Robert E. Aylor and ten others organized the Independent Hose Company. The new fire company requested financial assistance from the Stephens City town council. Mayor Lomax Parker called a bond issue election for providing a water system to improve firefighting efficiency. On November 4, 1939, during a special meeting, the council voted to build the first town water system.
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the town’s water storage tower in 1940. The town well and storage tank were located at the north end of Germain Street. The Independent Hose Company’s first fire engine was a 1933 Dodge 6-cylinder, one and half-ton chassis, with a water pump mounted on the equipment. It had been converted from a soda pressure unit to a front mounted 250 Gallons per Minute pump. The members purchased the fire truck for $1,000 from the South End Fire Company in Winchester. The truck was housed in the high school basement on Main Street until 1941 when members built the original one bay door section of today’s fire hall on Mulberry Street. In November 1947, the company’s name was changed to Stephens City Fire Company, Inc.
From early times, people have always seen fire companies as the epitome of selfless heroism. Firefighters are ever vigilant and prepared to protect families and homes in the community. Men and women volunteer because no other organization can match the adventure that is found in a fire fight or the satisfaction of saving human life and property.
Volunteer fire companies remain the heart of their neighborhoods and have overwhelming support from local stakeholders including town and county governments, citizens, and businesses in which they serve. Fire companies are always upgrading their property, equipment, and fleet as firefighting technology progresses. However, what is constant is the courage of the men and women who are called to public service to fight fires and protect their fellow citizens.
May God continue to bless them. Amen!
Competitiveness upgrades underway at Richmond Marine Terminal and Warren County’s Virginia Inland Port
The Port of Virginia® is investing in
(VIP) and Richmond Marine Terminal (RMT) to expand capacity at those facilities, reconfigure some areas of operation and ensure the terminals are ready for the future.
The port is investing more than $18 million in the two projects in Warren County and Richmond, and the work at both sites is underway. The investment is part of the larger $1.4 billion Gateway Investment Program that focuses on expanding the port’s capabilities, modernizing functions, and ensuring long-term competitiveness.
“VIP and RMT are critical to our overall efficiency and our ability to maintain fluidity at primary container terminals in the Norfolk Harbor,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Because of their strategic locations along important inland cargo corridors, we are able to move cargo closer to its end user, in terms of imports, and exporters can position their containers at these central collection points for loading onto barge and rail.”
The port is investing $15 million at VIP to expand and reconfigure the terminal’s rail operation and its container stack yard. The work includes building three new rail sidings and the installation of backbone infrastructure for technology. The terminal will also be getting four rubber-tire gantry cranes that are being repurposed from one of the port’s container terminals in Norfolk Harbor. The new cranes will allow VIP to retire some older, less-efficient equipment. The project will be completed in 2024.
“A reconfigured rail operation and container stacking area combined with new cargo conveyance equipment will give us room to grow and drive efficiency in the same space, but with a smaller carbon footprint,” Edwards said. “We’re laying the groundwork for greater use of technology so when the terminal warrants another upgrade, the infrastructure will be in place. VIP will be ready for the future and be a better terminal and neighbor.”
At RMT, improvements are being made to the terminal’s main gate, and a drop-lot for motor carriers is being developed. The work at the gate will allow faster processing of trucks leaving/entering the terminal and make way for the installation of two new scales. The fenced, 40-space drop-lot will give truckers an after-hours option for leaving containers in a secure area adjacent to the terminal; technology infrastructure is also being installed. The $3 million project will be ready in early 2024.
“We are investing in our inland capabilities now, so we will be ready when our deeper and wider shipping channel opens in 2024,” Edwards said. “We’re also getting ready to begin renovating and modernizing the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals, so the ability to receive cargo and then push it inland to VIP and RMT during construction is going to be key to maintaining our efficiency.”
Virginia Inland Port, an intermodal ramp in Warren County, just north of Front Royal, is located at the intersection of I-81 and Norfolk Southern’s Crescent Corridor rail route. The terminal has daily, double-stack rail service to and from the port’s terminals in Norfolk Harbor. Richmond Marine Terminal is on the James River and has direct access to I-95 with I-64 nearby. The terminal is linked to the harbor by a thrice-weekly container-on-barge service.
(From a release by VPA. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia that operates under The Port of Virginia brand name. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. An economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia supports more than 437,000 jobs and generates more than $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth annually.)
Business Executive Stanmeyer seeking Republican nomination for the WC Board of Supervisors
Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) member John Stanmeyer recently announced his decision to run for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat, currently held by Walter “Walt” Mabe, and to seek the Republican nomination for this partisan position at a firehouse primary, to be held on Friday, May 5, at (tentatively) the North Warren Fire Hall.
Stanmeyer, 49, who is a successful and muti-disciplined business executive and consultant, will compete against fellow WCRC member Ralph Rinaldi, 76, the current Shenandoah District School Board representative.
Stanmeyer graduated from the University of Virginia with a BA in Economics and has since worked in the corporate world in a variety of industries, including management consulting, telecom, international trade, and aviation. He has real-world business experience, including meeting a budget, running a payroll, building and motivating teams, and delivering against tight deadlines. Stanmeyer has demonstrated skills in data analytics and strategic thinking and said he “is eager to put these skills to work on behalf of the citizens of Warren County so that their tax dollars are spent with restraint and good stewardship.” Stanmeyer said he “favors limited government, low taxes, constitutional freedoms, and pro-small-business policies, but also values smart growth ordered toward the common good and the preservation of the scenic, small-town, and family-friendly character of the County and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.”
Stanmeyer strongly opposes any significant development, subdivisions, or townhome communities in the area bounded by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks on the south and west, Shenandoah Shores Road on the east, and Progress Drive on the north (whether on Town or County land), which would further increase the heavy traffic burden at the intersection of Shenandoah Shores and Happy Creek, without offering an additional roadway in and out of the “landlocked” Shenandoah Shores community. He said that “this community’s one road in and out is regularly blocked by train traffic, and additional development without improved access is unsustainable.”
Any Republican resident of the Shenandoah District may vote for Stanmeyer or Rinaldi between 2:00 and 7:00 pm on May 5, 2023.
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program receives re-accreditation
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program has received national re-accreditation through spring 2030.
The program first received accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) in 2017. Both the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Commission recognize ACEN as the accrediting body for nursing programs.
The Associate of Applied Sciences in Nursing degree program was granted continuing accreditation in September.
“Though a program is not required to be accredited, national accreditation validates that our program is meeting standards of educational quality that is specific to nursing education through the peer-review process,” said Kristina Simpson, Laurel Ridge’s director of health professions. “I want to congratulate our faculty team and everyone who contributed to this extraordinary achievement.
“The time and effort that goes into maintaining accreditation is intense and demonstrates the college’s commitment to excellence and student success. We have been working toward this moment for years.”
The median salary for registered nurses is $75,261. Learn more about Laurel Ridge’s nursing program at laurelridge.edu/nursing.
VMFA on the Road Artmobile Exhibition coming to the Shenandoah Valley
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) has partnered with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) to bring VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century to the Shenandoah Valley. This spring’s featured exhibition is Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection. This exciting exhibition of paintings, photographs, and prints explores portraiture through diverse works by more than 10 artists from VMFA’s permanent collection. VMFA on the Road will be parked at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal and open to the public May 12, 10 am – 5 pm & May 13, 10 am – 2 pm. Admission to VMFA on the Road is free. The Artmobile gallery can accommodate up to 20 people, masks are encouraged.
Samuels Public Library and FOSL have several events planned to coincide with VMFA on the Road’s visit: a virtual gallery talk with VMFA staff, a tiny art contest, a portrait exhibit by Randolph Macon Academy students, a talk by local photographer Tina Tolliver, a lecture from Museum of the Shenandoah Valley staff, a discussion with local artist Henry Wingate, and a demonstration from Carmine the Painting Dog!
“We are so excited to see the artmobile come to our community. It is an opportunity to explore the role of portrait art across cultures without hours of travel. Plus, who can resist a great lineup of programs, including a dog that paints?” says Sharon Fisher, FOSL Program Committee Chair.
For more details visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Cottontail
You may have bunnies in your yard and not know it!
This infant cottontail came to the Center with three siblings after their nest was accidentally hit with a weedwhacker.
Two of the four littermates had no physical trauma and were able to be renested after being cleaned up. The most severely injured suffered significant brain trauma and a skull fracture and was humanely euthanized. This individual had multiple lacerations and deeper muscle wounds that we were ultimately able to repair.
After being started on pain medications and antibiotics, we were able to surgically repair all of the wounds, including the largest wound that shredded skin between the chin and shoulder. This baby’s prognosis is guarded but we are hopeful that given the age, healing will occur quickly.
This young patient is 1 of 49 eastern cottontails we have treated so far this year!
Last year, we treated 462 eastern cottontails at the Center. The top causes for admission in this species are being attacked by a cat (46%), being attacked by a dog (30%), vehicle collision (6%), and lawmower/weed-whacker accidents (6%).
Many of these injuries can be prevented by protecting nests, keeping pets indoors or on a leash when outside, and checking before you mow!
Eastern cottontail nests are easy to miss! You may have one in your yard and not even know it.
Look for a dead patch of grass, like the one in the photo, that may (not always) contain white or gray fur. Under that dead grass and fur could be a nest of baby bunnies!
Mom only feeds her babies twice per day around dawn and dusk. Just because you do not see a mother over the course of a 12-hour period, it does not mean those babies are orphans.
Mom won’t return if you’re watching nearby, so give the nest some space! If you find a nest in your yard and you have pets, we have an easy solution!
Baby bunnies only stay in the nest for 4-5 weeks so consider walking your dog or cat on a leash during that time to protect the nest. If that doesn’t work you can try using a laundry basket to protect the nest! There only needs to be a softball-sized entrance (created by cutting to combine two holes in this basket) for mom to enter/exit. For small dogs, an upside-down laundry basket may suffice. For slightly larger dogs, you may need to add weight to the top of the basket. The laundry basket solution does not work for cats so please keep your pet cats inside or walk them on a leash to protect wildlife!
If you find cottontails and you are concerned, refer to our flow chart to see what you should do. You can always call us at 540-837-9000 if you have any questions or concerns!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
R-MA seniors honored with Character and Leadership All-American Award
Congratulations to Randolph-Macon Academy seniors Shawn Starling and Henry Scott on receiving the honor of the Character & Leadership All-American Award given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and The United States Marine Corps. The honor is given to those who lead by example through the realm of academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness, and work ethic. Dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact, integrity, unselfishness, loyalty, and courage are the criteria for the award. We are all so proud of these amazing young men!
Learn more:
https://www.nwcaonline.com/awards/nwca_usmc_leadership_character_aa_award/
