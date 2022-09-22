Early voting begins Friday, new same-day registration begins October 18

Election Day is quickly approaching, and the Virginia Department of Election is making voter registration and participation as easy as possible.

Early voting in Virginia begins Friday, September 23. Registered Warren County voters can cast their ballots at the registrar’s office at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, the office will be open for early voting on two Saturdays, October 29 and November 5, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

For those who need to register to vote, it can be done online, by mail, or in person. The deadline for regular registration is Monday, October 17. For the first time, the Commonwealth will have same-day registration from Tuesday, October 18, through Election Day, November 8.

Warren County Registrar Carol Tobin stated in an email, “Same-day registration is available in person after the last day to register and when the books close to voting for that election and ends on the last day of early voting. It is available again on Election Day. Any person who is qualified to register to vote shall be entitled to register in person up to and including the day of the election at the office of the general registrar in the locality in which such person resides or at the Polling Place for the precinct in which such person resides.”

Ballot drop boxes will be available for the same dates, times, and location listed above for in-person, early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available on Election Day.

To register online: Visit elections.virginia.gov and click on Registration. You will need a state-issued driver’s license or Virginia ID and your social security number. Register by Monday, October 17.

To register via mail: Visit elections.virginia.gov/registration and click on Voter Forms to download and print an application. Mail your completed form to your local registrar’s office. It must be postmarked by October 17.

To register in person: Visit your local registrar’s office. While regular registration ends October 17, you can sign up at an early voting site through November 5, at your registrar’s office through November 7, or at your polling place on November 8. A valid form of ID is required, such as a Virginia driver’s license, U.S. Military ID, or a U.S. passport.

In the U.S. House, Virginia District 6, incumbent Ben Cline (R) is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

Candidates for the Town Council special election to fill the vacant seat of Scott Lloyd include Gene Kilby and Wayne Sealock.

Candidates Josh Ingram, Zack Jackson, Amber Poe, and Bruce Rappaport are running for the three open seats on Town Council in the November election. Lori Cockrell is the lone candidate for Mayor.