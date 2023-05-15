State News
Early voting could bump lower primary turnout in critical upcoming election
If it feels like campaign season started earlier than usual this year, it has, with early voting for the primary election already in full swing.
In a primary election, voters will pick their preferred candidate to square off against the other party’s candidate in November. All Virginia General Assembly seats, along with other local races, are on the ballot this year.
It is the first time Virginia voters have had the 45-day early voting period before a full legislature election. Voting will continue through June 17 at 5 p.m. for the June 20 primary day.
“That’s a big change from the way it used to be in Virginia,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “Where most of the votes were cast on election day, that’s just no longer the case here.”
Primaries typically have the lowest levels of turnout, he said.
“Most people are looking at planning summer vacations, going to graduations and weddings, rather than showing up to participate in primaries,” Farnsworth said.
Virginia voters now have 45 extra days to work into their schedule.
“Virginia has made it a lot easier to participate; you can vote early right now,” Farnsworth said.
Another key change in this election is using the new redistricting map for legislative districts.
“The lines have been drawn in very different ways than they existed before the 2020 Census,” Farnsworth said.
New boundaries have brought new candidates to the field and pushed incumbents into new territory — with new constituents. Or pushed established candidates into a district where they face a colleague.
“What this has done is created a lot of opportunity for challengers to be competitive because even incumbents are going to be looking at an electorate different from the old electorate,” Farnsworth said.
Some Virginia legislators have announced their retirements rather than choosing to run for reelection in the new districts.
This will cause a large generational change in 2023, according to Farnsworth.
“The legislature that takes office next January will be much younger than the current legislature,” Farnsworth said. “It will also be a legislature that is less experienced; you’ll have many first-time candidates because there is a great deal of open contests this year.”
The election outcome will likely impact the rest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s term. If Republicans keep their House majority and take over the Senate, Youngkin might have a more successful final two years, Farnsworth said.
“That could mean tighter restrictions on abortion; it could mean more tax benefits for businesses,” Farnsworth said. “Those two things are probably at the top of the list of how things would change if there were a unified government in Virginia.”
Two years ago, the governor’s office and the House of Delegates flipped red and wrested away Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches. Since then, many legislative efforts have failed to pass the brick wall of each chamber.
Even if Democrats keep the Senate and win the House majority, there will still be some of the gridlocks of the past two years, according to Farnsworth.
Suburban districts will likely influence who gains legislative control, such as Chesterfield, Loudoun, and Stafford counties, according to Farnsworth.
Not every district will have a primary election. Some candidates run uncontested, and some Republicans will hold a convention in certain districts.
Early voting is done on weekdays at the local registrar’s office. Starting on June 10, voter registration offices will be open for early voting as well. The law requires early voting on the two Saturdays before the primary election day and allows localities to open on Sundays, also.
The deadline to register to vote or update registration is May 30. Voters can register after that date but will be given a provisional ballot. The deadline for a ballot to be mailed to a voter is June 9.
Anyone may vote in the primary of their choice for their district, regardless of previous party affiliation. A list of Democratic candidates can be found here. A list of Republican candidates can be found here.
More information on the upcoming election, including voter registration and ballot lookup, can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
By Chloe Watson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program
Virginia is pulling out of a once-uncontroversial interstate program created to help states maintain accurate voter rolls that have recently drawn the ire of right-wing “election integrity” activists who see it as nefarious.
In a letter sent Thursday to the head of the Washington-based Electronic Registration Information Center, Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said the state would no longer participate in the data-sharing program despite being one of seven founding states in 2012.
Beals listed a variety of reasons, including increased uncertainty and the declining participation of other Republican-led states, concerns about the “confidentiality of voter information,” and “controversy surrounding the historical sharing of data with outside organizations leveraged for political purposes.”
“In short, ERIC’s mandate has expanded beyond that of its initial intent – to improve the accuracy of voter rolls,” Beals wrote.
The move may be the sharpest policy reversal yet for a Virginia Department of Elections now run by an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on election integrity in 2021.
Less than a year ago, a high-ranking state lawyer assigned to handle election issues by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares defended ERIC’s usefulness in response to someone who contacted the office concerned that data gathered through the program was being shared with outside groups for partisan efforts. Josh Lief, whom the attorney general’s office has identified as one of the leaders of its election integrity unit, called ERIC “a benefit to the Commonwealth.”
“Virginia was a charter member, and it has grown to 33 states, including many conservative states like Texas and Florida,” Lief wrote. “Again, we joined when Bob McDonnell was Governor, and Ken Cuccinelli was Attorney General. ERIC is used to clean up voter rolls and check for people that vote more than once in multiple states.”
That email from Lief was included in documents the Virginia NAACP obtained from Miyares’ office last year through a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details about Virginia’s election integrity unit.
The attorney general’s office took a different stance on ERIC Thursday.
“Attorney General Miyares has expressed concerns about ERIC and supports the governor’s decision today,” said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “Our office stands ready and able to assist the department of elections during this transition.”
In her letter, Beals said Virginia would be able to “replicate favorable ERIC functionally internally.”
“We will pursue other information arrangements with our neighboring states and look to other opportunities to partner with states in an apolitical fashion,” Beals wrote.
On its website, ERIC says participating states “securely submit” voter registration data and motor vehicle department data that is merged with federal death and postal address records to create a more comprehensive view of who’s eligible to vote where.
“Utilizing these four data sources, ERIC provides its members with reports that identify inaccurate or out-of-date voter registration records, deceased voters, individuals who appear to be eligible to vote but who are not yet registered, and possible cases of illegal voting,” the group says in an overview of its mission.
The move to pull Virginia out of the program swiftly drew condemnation from Democrats.
“They are making our elections less secure to play footsie with the MAGA fever swamp,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico. “ERIC works. And it’s had bipartisan support for many years because it works.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Over 20,000 Virginians lose Medicaid coverage a month into unwinding
Since the start of April, over 20,000 Virginians have lost Medicaid coverage as part of the state’s return to normal enrollment following the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency.
For the past three years, anyone who was enrolled in Medicaid was allowed to keep their coverage regardless of whether or not they still meet eligibility requirements.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services’ Medicaid unwinding renewal dashboard, nearly 200,000 members who have been reviewed so far have kept their coverage.
Virginia has 12 months to determine the eligibility for the nearly 2 million members who have yet to undergo the renewal process, plus two additional months afterward to complete outstanding issues.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, approximately 300,000 Virginia residents who rely on Medicaid could have their coverage dropped by next year.
The renewal process will begin two months before a resident’s case renewal month, which can vary depending on when they initially enrolled in Medicaid.
For example, according to the DMAS renewal calendar, if a person’s case renewal month were supposed to be November 2021, their new renewal month would be October 2023. The renewal process would then start in August 2023. Residents who don’t know their renewal date can contact their local Department of Social Services or Cover Virginia.
Residents who aren’t automatically renewed will receive a renewal form with guidelines on what information Virginia needs to determine their eligibility. Once all requested information is reviewed, the state will notify the resident via a letter in the mail if they are still eligible for coverage or not.
The letter notifying residents they are no longer eligible for coverage contains information on the next steps and a reminder of a 90-day grace period before their coverage officially expires. If someone thinks they shouldn’t have lost their coverage, they can file an appeal during the grace period. These residents could also get a referral for Federal Marketplace insurance, which they can sign up for within 60 days after losing health coverage or anytime during the annual open enrollment period, Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Those who no longer qualify for Virginia Medicaid can also buy health insurance through Enroll Virginia.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs law formally defining antisemitism
On May 8, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 1606, sponsored by Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata (R-Virginia Beach), which formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism. This definition will be used as a tool and guide to identify instances of antisemitism and train first responders, educators, and other public servants on how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes from happening.
“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that. When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so proud of the progress we’re making and humbled by the shining lights we see across the Commonwealth.”
“My faith is so important in my life, and a fundamental tenet of my faith is to ‘love one another.’ I love our Jewish community, which is why I worked closely with them to carry this vital legislation. Adopting the IHRA definition is an important first step toward ending antisemitism in Virginia,” said Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata.
“The district I serve is home to Virginians of all faiths, backgrounds, and ethnicities, many of whom came to Virginia seeking tolerance and religious liberty. As Virginians, we have an obligation to stand up and defend the right of everyone to practice their faith free from discrimination and oppression. This bill gives public servants another tool to combat antisemitism and fulfill Virginia’s promise of religious liberty,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.
“To fight the rising wave of anti-Jewish bigotry and extremism, it helps to have Virginia stand up and begin the hard work of taking tangible steps to confront this hatred head-on,” said Chair of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism and former U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
State News
‘Godsend’ caregiver program for Virginians with disabilities set to end this fall
Young, in love, and ready to take on the world together, former U.S. Army sergeant Shane Phillips and Emily Siddens tied the knot in 2000 – unaware that a year later, a severe brain injury resulting from a car accident would leave Emily bedridden and completely dependent on others for day-to-day living.
For the past 22 years, Phillips has struggled to care for his wife. He left the army and lived off savings while looking for a home care worker for Emily, who wasn’t a “nightmare.” After years of searching, he found one and returned to full-time work, but still remains his wife’s primary caregiver due to the challenges of her condition. The overwhelming stress of it all finally caught up to him last year, landing him in the emergency room six times.
“I think I’ve been treading water while holding her head above water for 22 years, making no progress, with no hope or light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic provided some relief: New rules linked to the federal public health emergency meant he could get paid by Virginia for being his wife’s caregiver — an arrangement Virginia approved this March.
“When I finally got the option to be her paid caregiver, it’s like I could breathe,” Phillips said. “Maybe things were gonna be okay, and maybe we could actually get back to some decent quality of life again, which we haven’t had since she was 19 and since I was 21.”
However, a recent decision by the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program, means this option is set to expire this November – despite state law allowing it to become permanent.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has directly paid parents and spouses to provide personal care services for disabled children under 18, as well as disabled husbands or wives, through certain Medicaid waivers. This emergency provision meant people with serious disabilities could continue to receive care from family living in the same house instead of relying on outside caregivers who could potentially spread the virus.
Starting Nov. 12, spouses and parents of people whose disabilities require long-term care will have to meet new requirements to provide that care, including employment and training by a home care service agency.
That has left people like Kim Lieberman, a recently widowed mother and paid caregiver of a 12-year-old and 14-year-old with disability waivers, worried about how they will care for their families in the future.
While Virginia officials say the change will provide the necessary oversight and help the state comply with federal rules in a post-COVID world, many parents and spouses who have benefited from the paid care approach say being forced to work through an agency simply doesn’t make sense.
“I don’t even know how agency [care] would address people like me who have multiple kids,” Lieberman said. “I’m already so stressed out about so many things with the kids.”
How Virginia’s System of disability waivers works
Disability waivers, formally known as Virginia Developmental Disabilities Home and Community-Based Services waivers, fund services for people with long-term care needs, such as those with developmental disabilities.
Those services can include home care attendants, group home support, and workplace assistance services, all aimed at keeping individuals in a home or community setting rather than requiring them to be transferred to a facility. Funding for the waivers is split equally between the state and federal government, which must approve any changes states make to their programs.
In Virginia, demand for disability waivers is high: According to a recent state report, roughly 16,500 Virginians had been assigned a disability waiver as of Aug. 1, 2022. Nearly 14,000 individuals are on a waitlist for one.
Prior to the pandemic, neither parents of minors with disability waivers nor spouses of waiver-holders could be paid for personal caregiving. While other extended family members like aunts or grandparents could be reimbursed for personal care, the state has considered parents and spouses to be legally responsible for providing a certain level of services to minor children or partners, preventing them from being paid for that care.
That changed with COVID-19 when the federal government approved a state plan allowing both parents and spouses to be paid for personal caregiving services such as bathing, dressing, and feeding.
Catherine Rey took advantage of these flexibilities to become the paid caregiver for her two sons, Louie, 8, and JP, 10, both of whom have genetic disorders and require constant care.
“For a lot of years, I was essentially a coworker to the attendants that we hired, but unpaid,” Rey said. “This was sort of the missing link that was actually really beneficial to our family.”
Family members could step into the paid caregiver role either under the oversight of an agency or through what’s known as the consumer-directed route, where a family member decides what caregivers are needed and oversees their hiring. They also had to demonstrate they were providing “extraordinary care” beyond what they are legally obligated to provide as a parent or spouse and facing “extraordinary circumstances” that meant they had exhausted their options for getting care services elsewhere.
The new opportunities were popular. According to DMAS, almost 1,900 parents and spouses of people with disability waivers provided personal care for their family members during the first two months of 2023. And in 2022, the General Assembly amended the state budget to allow the new family caregiving options to become permanent under state law — but only if DMAS and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved it.
In early April, however, DMAS submitted plans to the federal government that would only allow paid family caregivers under agency oversight, ending the ability of family members to both oversee the provision of personal care services and be paid directly for it. The change could impact up to 4,500 Virginians who hold what is known as Building Independence and Family and Individual Supports waivers.
No changes have been made to other waivers known as Community Living and CCC Plus yet, but DMAS Communications Director Rebecca Dooley said the agency plans to amend them to allow paid family caregivers. She did not specify if parental and spousal caregivers for the nearly 11,500 Virginians who hold these waivers would only be allowed through an agency.
Under the new plan, family carers would have to go through 40 hours of initial training plus 12 hours every year after, document all of the services they provide every day, and be supervised by a registered nurse every 90 days. They would also only be eligible to get paid for 40 hours of care instead of being eligible for more on a case-by-case basis.
The proposal sparked an immediate backlash, with hundreds of family caregivers and disability organizations submitting public comments opposing the change.
“This program has allowed us to have an almost normal life,” wrote Elizabeth Bagby, who identified herself as the paid caregiver for her paraplegic husband with disabilities. “My husband & I should not be forced to get a divorce in order to qualify under the same terms as any Tom, Dick or Harry from off the street.”
Being able to be paid by the state through the consumer-directed option rather than going through an agency “has been a godsend,” wrote Sandra Phillips, the paid caregiver for her son who has disabilities. “There are days when I am so stressed I feel like giving up. I am on high alert all the time. This has given me some peace of mind and security.”
Necessary or ‘insulting’ oversight
Tammy Whitlock, a deputy director with DMAS, said keeping all of the pandemic-era policies in place could run the risk of the federal government rejecting the state’s program because of federal guidelines strongly suggesting additional oversight of paid caregivers and compensation limits.
“We wanted to raise our odds of getting the waiver approved the first time around because CMS has a 90-day clock that they can stop any time during that review process, which can push out the approval, ” Whitlock said. “We didn’t want there to be a period where the parents who are providing [agency caregiving services] now would no longer be eligible to provide it.”
Furthermore, agency officials say the new requirements provide critical safety nets for families facing “extraordinary circumstances” and provide the “extraordinary care” that justifies family caregiving.
“It makes sense to us to have an agency oversee that situation with the nurse available to that family because if it’s an extraordinary situation, there are other things going on other than ‘Hey, I just can’t find a caregiver’ because the caregivers are out there now, they’re becoming more plentiful,” said Whitlock.
When asked if DMAS has seen more instances of fraud that would indicate the need for additional guardrails, Nichole Martin, director of DMAS’ Office of Community Living, said while there are active investigations of fraud within both the consumer and agency routes, it isn’t widespread.
Disability groups and many parents say the push for agency oversight is insulting and unnecessary, given the documentation they are already required to submit to prove they should be a paid caregivers. Some other states, they point out, are already directly paying spouses of disabled people and parents of disabled minors to act as caregivers.
Taking care of a child with disabilities is already hard enough as a parent, said Deanna Plebuch, whose husband is the paid caregiver for her two children with disabilities.
“Then on top of that, to be questioned as if we’re criminals trying to steal money from other people when that’s just simply not the case —we’re just trying to get the bare minimum of equity,” said Plebuch.
Other parents and spouses of disabled people say there’s no need for the state to mandate training for services they’ve been providing their family members for years.
“It feels insulting that instead, they would have to go through all these hours of training on how to care for someone with a disability when it’s their own child,” said Milling. “They really are the expert on how to care for that child.”
Caregiver shortage
Virginia’s shift away from paid parental and spousal caregivers comes as the caregiving industry faces dire shortages nationwide that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
A March 2022 congressional report found a turnover rate in the home care workforce of 40% to 60% annually. The prior year, 77% of care agencies reported turning away new referrals, while 58% said they had discontinued certain programs or services, and 84% said they had delayed programs due to staffing shortages.
The problem is also evident in Virginia. Teri Morgan, executive director for the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, said there is “absolutely a direct care workforce crisis” in the Commonwealth.
Margie Crotts, a paid caregiver for her adult daughter Sarah, who holds a different type of disability waiver than the ones affected by the new policy, said she waited more than a year to get a caregiver from an agency after Sarah was awarded her waiver but never received a callback.
Even families who have found caregivers can face difficulties if the caregiver becomes sick, quits, or otherwise can’t come to work. Rena Bumbray-Graves, who has helped care for two sisters with disabilities both as a paid caregiver and in concert with an agency, said, “the agency never has a backup.” That means when a carer is absent, Bumbray-Graves often has to step in to fill the gap.
“Of course, I don’t get paid for that. But because she’s in my home and she’s family, I’m going to take care of her whether anybody shows up or not,” she said.
Part of the problem, say people working in the care industry, is that many caregiving jobs have low wages and lack health insurance, paid family and medical leave, and retirement plans.
“So many of our care workers are forced to live in poverty because of the low wages we pay, and so it hurts the care workers, and it hurts the people who rely on them,” said David Broder, president of SEIU Virginia 512, a union representing home care and government workers in the Commonwealth.
Currently, DMAS reimburses agencies providing home care services for people with disability waivers at a rate of $21 per hour in Northern Virginia and $16.45 per hour in the rest of Virginia. After taking a cut of the pay, agencies then pay their caregivers at whatever rate they choose as long as it meets or exceeds the state minimum wage of $12 per hour. Caregivers retained under the consumer route are reimbursed $16.45 per hour in Northern Virginia and $12.70 per hour in the rest of Virginia.
Those rates mean a consumer-directed caregiver working 40 hours a week would make $34,216 a year in Northern Virginia and $26,416 a year in the rest of the state. Agency caregivers may receive more depending on their employer, but those paid minimum wage would make $24,960 a year regardless of where they live.
State costs
What fiscal impact the shift toward agency oversight will have remains unclear.
According to the hourly rates listed by DMAS, one hour of personal care provided through an agency would cost $5.34 more in Northern Virginia and $5.81 more in the rest of Virginia than one hour paid directly to a family member through the consumer route.
“If we extrapolate that out over 40 hours per week, 52 weeks per year, it means that agency-directed care would cost the state $12,085 more in [the rest of Virginia], and $11,107 more in [Northern Virginia], per year,” Broder said.
However, DMAS has said requiring family caregivers to go through agencies shouldn’t raise any financial concerns because other expenses linked to the direct provision of care by family members — such as the use of service facilitators and other liaisons — mean consumer-directed and agency services end up costing the state roughly the same amount.
DMAS did not respond to a follow-up question asking for a full list of expenses associated with consumer-directed services. The department also did not answer if there are any indirect costs associated with agency-directed services.
Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, who co-chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said he couldn’t say for certain whether one route costs Virginia more than the other but said he thought continuing to allow parents and spouses to be paid directly wouldn’t likely cost as much as people might expect.
“It’s really targeted at the parents, the family members, who are being paid, and I think that’s the biggest issue here,” he said.
Some family carers also said paying parents or spouses to provide care comes with greater benefits because their loved ones are more comfortable with them and agencies can set limitations on what services their workers can provide, like transportation or administering medication.
Before James Shea’s daughter Lydia died in 2022 due to complications stemming from a rare genetic disorder, either he or his wife had to be at home with registered nurses in case she needed medication or transportation.
“It ruined my working life,” Shea said. “Running around to appointments, taking care of her scheduled things like it was a full-time job, and we needed that income to survive as a family.”
Shea eventually left his job as a freelance writer at the start of the pandemic to become a full-time paid caregiver for Lydia.
Ongoing disability service shortfalls
Virginia isn’t a stranger to controversy over services for people with disabilities. In 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice found the state had violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by segregating hundreds of individuals with disabilities in large, hospital-like state-run facilities called training centers.
A settlement reached in 2012 called for Virginia to transition its then-segregated system into one involving community-based services, a process the state had already begun. Among the requirements was one ordering Virginia to add an additional 4,170 disability waiver slots.
While disability advocates say Virginia has made large strides in transitioning people out of facilities into community settings, some argue DMAS’ recent decision hinders this progress.
Joy Spencer, CEO of service facilitator organization Moms in Motion, said part of the 2012 settlement “is that individuals receiving services are supposed to have provider choice.”
“How is the parent of a minor child going to continue to be allowed to make a choice about when and how their services are provided if they’re being forced to use agency-directed [care]?” Spencer said.
The settlement agreement is anticipated to expire on Dec. 31 after two extensions due to federal courts finding Virginia had not achieved full compliance with all DOJ requirements.
In the meantime, waitlists remain long.
Brigid Klein said while her daughter Elizabeth, who has an intellectual disability, qualified for a waiver when she was 8, she has been on a waitlist to receive services for 20 years.
“My husband and I, her parents and also now her legal guardians, are aging, and we get a little more anxious about are we ever going to get waiver services?” Klein said. “How can they close [the settlement] when we have this situation? It’s not been resolved.”
However, Martin, the director of DMAS’ Office of Community Services, said the agency has no control over adding slots, which the General Assembly must decide to fund in the state budget.
Furthermore, she said, “You can’t just throw slots at the equation. You have to have providers to fill and meet the needs of members.”
In 2022, for example, lawmakers sought to add funding for an extra 600 waiver slots into the budget before delaying the money because a shortage of care providers meant the state couldn’t guarantee that hundreds more people could actually receive services. As a result, no additional slots were added in 2023, according to a February report.
Both the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have taken some steps to address the situation. The legislature in 2022 raised DMAS reimbursement rates for personal care workers rates by 7.5%, bringing them to the current level. And while Virginia is set to finally add the 600 additional slots this July, Youngkin has proposed raising the total to 1,100 as part of his “Right Help, Right Now” plan to improve the state’s behavioral health system. Under that plan, the slots would be intended for those on the “priority 1” waitlist, meaning they need services in a year or less.
The proposed Senate budget also includes an additional 500 waiver slots to be added this July.
While Crotts said she recognizes Virginia is taking steps to provide more services for its residents with disabilities, she said she and other parents and spouses shouldn’t be overlooked in the state’s efforts.
“I’d love for someone from DMAS to come to my house and stay with Sarah for when you want me to hire somebody,” she said. “How about you come for eight hours? You try it, you take a shift and I’ll go get my nails done, go to the movies and go out. I don’t think they’ll come back.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia police agencies battle loss of recruits in ‘changing profession’
Virginia agencies have started to revamp and boost recruitment efforts after a two-year dip in applications.
Police hiring trended up from 2018-2020 and then dropped. There was a 21.7% bump in the number of sworn police officers in 2020 from the year before.
However, the number of sworn police officers last year dropped by almost 16% when compared to the number of sworn officers employed in 2020.
The 2018-2021 employment numbers are based on annual reports from the Virginia State Police. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police provided the 2022 numbers since the VSP report has not yet been released. The numbers represent the best approximation of employment that Capital News Service was able to obtain.
The number of sworn officers employed last year was slightly higher than the two years before the pandemic, despite the significant dip. There was an almost 4% increase in the number of employed sworn officers last year if compared to 2018 staffing numbers.
CNS asked Dana Schrad, executive director at the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police if there was any significant recruiting effort or budget funding to explain why 2020 force numbers were higher. She did not reply to multiple requests for that information by publication time.
The loss has been visible in police departments in larger cities such as Arlington, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. Arlington has 35 fewer officers than in 2019, Richmond has 137 fewer officers, and Virginia Beach has 70 fewer officers, according to records requests from the three departments.
Virginia State Police employment also dipped in a two-year period. VSP has lost 53 sworn officers since 2020, according to annual reports and current information provided by Corinne Geller, VSP public relations manager.
Contributing causes
The number of police officer applications has dropped, but so has the number of qualified candidates, Schrad said. Applications for police chief positions have also decreased, she said.
Law enforcement competes with the private security sector for applicants. And the incoming generation of potential candidates don’t necessarily align with traditional job expectations and demands, Schrad said.
“We see people gravitating, especially the younger generation, gravitating toward teleworking jobs, which of course, are not viable in the law enforcement profession,” Schrad said.
Other expectations from an incoming generation include job satisfaction standards that can be harder to meet, according to Schrad.
Applicants are not interested in “a ton of overtime.” They expect to rise quickly through the ranks and expect a faster promotion timeline, which is “not the tradition in law enforcement,” Schrad said.
Recruitment videos portrayed the job as a “high excitement” type of profession, but now recruiters are looking for a “different type of skill set,” Schrad said. Other aspects that come with the turf include work on the weekends, in bad weather conditions, and exposure to traumatic scenes, Schrad said.
“So the profession is changing, the expectations of applicants are changing, and the applicant pool has dropped significantly because of other opportunities,” she said. “The application pool used to be pretty rich. We used to be able to get people despite all the rigors of the job because they felt like it was a profession to be proud of and it was a profession supported by the general public,” Schrad said.
Law enforcement is actively working to change how they showcase the job, recruit talent, and “meet the needs of our next generation of potential employees,” according to Schrad.
Recruitment efforts
More police departments have reevaluated recruitment efforts. Police chiefs attend job fairs, go to universities, step up their online presence and visit local events to connect with the public, according to Schrad. Law enforcement visits to college campuses and high school classes make potential recruits more aware of agency jobs, according to Schrad.
“They are trying to emphasize the fact that we need officers with good communications skills, with good negotiation skills, that are problem solvers, that are creative thinkers and have a real empathy and understanding of the diverse aspects of our society and the people that they serve,” Schrad said.
Traditional incentives to join include a recruitment package if basic training has been completed, perks like taking the company car home, and efforts to purchase newer vehicles and better equipment.
Nontraditional methods include a $15,000 hiring incentive offered by Fairfax County Police for a brief time. The Norfolk Police Department offered a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with two of its “hot cops.” The Norfolk department also used an out-of-state recruitment strategy that included running billboards in the New York City subway, according to WVEC news.
Ride-alongs
Henrico County Police Department, and other departments, have used ride-alongs as a way to show potential officers what a shift entails. A civilian signs a waiver and rides along with an officer as they cover the local beat.
A Capital News Service reporter accompanied Henrico County police Lt. Jermaine Alley on a busy weekend shift from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to learn more about the job and recruitment efforts. Alley is a police recruiter who has been with the force for almost 30 years.
The ride-along allows applicants to see the chain of command, interact with the community, and see how officers can band together, according to Alley. A majority of the job is as seen on TV: traffic violations and crashes, disorderly conduct calls, and service requests, Alley said.
Ride-alongs allow citizens and potential recruits to see how far communication and “negotiating the problems” can go. Alley is able to better understand the candidates, he said.
“We need to establish real relationships with them first instead of treating them specifically like a number,” Alley said.
The tactic also helps a candidate understand how police can work with the community, Alley said.
“The circumstances that I grew up in mirrored the circumstances that I worked in as an officer,” Alley said. “Having those experiences beforehand, positive and negative with police, guided my decision-making. I had no problem being a servant to that community.”
‘It’s far worse now’
Retired police Capt. Steve Neal, the author of Toxic Boss Blues, worked for the Chesterfield County Police Department for almost 30 years.
He remembers the time he responded to a scene where an 8-year-old boy was being physically and sexually abused. The case went to court. The boy saw Neal outside of the courthouse, ran to him, and hugged him, Neal said.
“It was like being his hero, I saved his life,” Neal said.
Civilians join the force for reasons such as those calls for help, according to Neal.
“That is the real benefit of being in law enforcement,” Neal added. “You get to do a lot of good, you make a lot of impact on your community and you even get to save lives.”
Recruitment was always challenging for various reasons, according to Neal.
“But it’s never been anything like it’s been in the last couple of years,” Neal said. “It’s far worse now.”
He compared public opinion of law enforcement to a pendulum that swings, over the decades, based on political and social ideologies.
The public view of police conduct overall rebounded slightly since 2020, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. There were sharp racial and partisan divides in the responses. The survey also noted that it was conducted right before the video release of Memphis police officers beating citizen Tyre Nichols, whose autopsy later found that he died from blunt force injuries to the head.
Hundreds of applicants would compete for open jobs in the ‘80s, according to Neal. But now the applicant pool has shrunk, he said.
“It is a very different world than it was back then,” Neal said. “It’s just not the same level of interest.”
One policy change Neal thinks could impact recruitment and employment is to soften some drug policies. Some departments have graduated levels of acceptable drug use. In previous times, if a candidate admitted to any prior drug use, even if it was just once, they were not hired, according to Neal.
“If you smoked a joint … they wouldn’t consider you, you were out,” Neal said.
An unexpected career
Danielle Foley is a Henrico County police officer who graduated from the academy in January 2020, right ahead of what became a tumultuous year. She was recruited to Henrico police by Lt. Alley.
Although she was still fairly new to the force, everyone said they were working in “completely uncharted territory,” Foley said. The year 2020 brought police officers on the same platoon together even more and led Foley to some of her closest friends, she said.
Foley graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a double major in criminal justice and psychology. Most police departments only require a high school diploma. A college degree can give an officer the advantage of learning more about law enforcement and also the criminal justice system as a whole, according to Foley.
Foley was drawn to the public service part of the job, she said.
“We don’t typically interact with people on the best day of their life,” Foley said. “Usually it is one of the worst days of their life, or they are really going through something ‒ and that’s why we’re there, so we can help them in whatever way that we can.”
The decline in police officers has impacted how they respond to calls. Dispatch has to “triage” and prioritize urgent calls. The motto is just to take it “a call at a time,” according to Foley.
“You give each call still the attention … that it deserves and … just figure out a way to get to everything that we need to get to,” Foley said.
Looking to the future
There needs to be more recruiting of people of color and women to better diversify the police force, Schrad said.
Women accounted for 20% of sworn officers in 2021, based on the most recent VSP report that included gender.
“We’re hoping that the image of law enforcement will start changing,” Schrad said.
The force might be very different in 10 years, according to Foley and other officers interviewed.
“Our world and our society is ever-changing, our profession will just have to continue to change and grow,” Foley said. “We will certainly need to, whether that’s you know, look at policies and procedures or if it’s just changing the way … we interact with people.”
“We just need to be ready for whatever’s coming down the pike,” Foley added.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Appeals court questions state law on referendum signature collectors
The Virginia Court of Appeals is asking a lower court to consider whether state law setting a local residency requirement for people collecting and witnessing signatures in support of a referendum violates political speech rights under the First Amendment.
The case, Williams v. Legere et al., concerns an attempt by Williamsburg resident Margaret Williams to put a referendum on the November 2022 ballot on the question of whether members of the joint Williamsburg-James City County School Board who represent Williamsburg should be directly elected.
The division is one of just 15 in Virginia where school boards are partially or fully appointed. While the five members of the seven-member Williamsburg-James City County board who represent the county are directly elected by residents, the two members who represent the city are appointed by the city council.
State law allows voters to petition a circuit court to hold a referendum on whether their local school board should be directly elected. Virginia code requires that the petition be signed by at least 10% of the locality’s registered voters 111 days before the general election.
Last June, Williams began collecting the 999 signatures needed for such a petition in Williamsburg. By the middle of July, she had submitted 1,587 signatures to the court, and City Registrar Tina Reitzel later determined 1,246 were qualified city voters.
However, the registrar found only 64 of the signatures met statutory requirements for a referendum because the people who witnessed the remaining signatures — the people circulating the petition — were residents of either James City County or York County.
Reitzel’s determination was based on a different provision of the state law requiring that all signatures collected on a petition for a referendum “shall be witnessed by a person who is qualified to vote, or qualified to register to vote, in the referendum for which he is circulating the petition.”
Williams then sued three members of the Williamsburg Electoral Board and the city registrar, arguing state law was severely limiting her First Amendment rights. The city of Williamsburg intervened, arguing that the requirement protected “the integrity of the referendum process … by requiring that those driving the change and circulating the petition are would-be voters of the referendum itself.”
After the joint Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the city, Williams appealed the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
On May 2, the higher court reversed that decision and asked the circuit court to analyze whether the residency requirement in state law “is necessary and narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government interest.”
The opinion by Judge Kimberley Slayton White noted the U.S. Supreme Court has previously found “that the distribution of referendum petitions is a protected right to speech under the First Amendment and that any limitation on political expression is subject to ‘exacting scrutiny.”
In the Williamsburg case, “the City wishes to enforce a requirement which would cut down the number of political message carriers, thus limiting the audience Williams may reach,” wrote White. “Such a requirement substantially restricts Williams’ ability to engage in ‘core political speech. Because this restriction on political speech is a clear deprivation of a right guaranteed in the First Amendment, courts must subject it to strict scrutiny.”
White also pointed to U.S. Supreme Court decisions striking down various requirements linked to the circulation of petitions, such as requirements that a person circulating a petition for a ballot initiative be a registered voter and wear an identification badge, as “impermissible restrictions on the fundamental free speech right of political expression as guaranteed by the First Amendment.”
Nicole Trifone, a spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg, said the city had no comment on the ruling.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 3
72/39°F
70/45°F