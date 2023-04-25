Community Events
Earth Day Front Royal 2023 draws a crowd before the rains came
Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal, Virginia, was greeted about 2-1/2 hours in by a necessary commodity to this planet and its life forms — rain. And while rain, accompanied by increasingly close thunder and lightening from the west, cut short the community celebration of the care and preservation of our home planet environment by some 4 hours, the 2-plus we got in beginning at 10 a.m. were a joyous gathering featuring informational booths on a variety of pro-environmental initiatives, a petting zoo of some of our fellow creatures, snacks, and initially sunny weather under which to mingle.
Town staff discussion of the event at the April 24 Front Royal Town Council meeting indicated 800 visitors in that 2-plus hours prior to the thunderstorms moving through. Town Manager of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis told council that number was double last year’s total — not bad considering the shortened hours before vendors rushed to break down their stands after the public evacuated to dryer ground between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. as the storm rolled in.
See some of that Earth Day mingling in the below photos…
Community Events
SAR commemorates Virginians on Patriots Day
On April 19, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Patriots Day event at Culpeper, Virginia. The event was conducted by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and held at the grave of General Edward Stevens, Revolutionary War Patriot in the Masonic Cemetery in Culpeper. The ceremony commemorated what it meant to be Virginians from Culpeper in the wake of the events at Concord and Lexington when the “Shot heard around the world” was fired to start War of Independence.
Compatriot Bill Schwetke, of the Culpeper Minutemen wrote, on March 23, 1775, during the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry had warned the “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” British General Gage in Massachusetts acted upon orders to disarm the rebels and capture the leaders. The result was a clash of arms, occurring on April 19th at Lexington Green, the North Bridge at Concord and the British retreat along Battle Road, culminating at Menotomy, the bloodiest half-mile of the British retreat. The gale from the north would take 15 days to bring this “clash of resounding arms” to the ears of Virginians. John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore and Governor of Virginia had received a similar edict from the Secretary of State for the Colonies, William Legge, 2nd Earl of Dartmouth. Dunmore’s response was like Gage’s. At his command on April 20th, British sailors and marines raided the magazine at Williamsburg and carried off arms and a great amount of gun powder. Many Virginia counties had organized Independent Companies that responded to this alarm, gathering at Fredericksburg in anticipation of continuing to Williamsburg. One such unit was led by Captain Edward Stevens, the Culpeper Minutemen. Patrick Henry, captain of the Hanover Independent Company, had already reached Williamsburg and was in negotiations with Lord Dunmore. Dunmore agreed to pay for what had been take from the Magazine. Henry sent a messenger to Fredericksburg, instructing the rebels there to return to their homes. Captain Stevens and the Culpeper Independent Company did just that, though in five months, many of them would again march toward Williamsburg as the Culpeper Minute Battalion, successor of the independent company. William Bull, the royal lieutenant governor of South Carolina had written that “Boston (is) the North Star by which our political courses are shaped.” In June of 1775, he wrote to Lord Dunmore that “the madness of the people of Virginia… leaves no room for any other consideration than that of suppressing… rebellion.” The citizens of Culpeper and the rest of Virginia would play an important role in the success of that rebellion.
Tom Hamill, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR emcee’d the ceremony with chaplain duties performed by John Kuvakas. The colors were presented by the VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard and Virginia SAR Color Guard. Bill Schwetke gave the presentation on the effect of Patriots Day as seen by a Virginia. Wreath presentations were made by President Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; President Ernie Coggins, Virginia Society, Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Michael Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; Martha Menton, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter DAR; and Hon Regent Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Court House Chapter DAR. A Musket squad commanded by Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute followed by all singing “God Bless America” SAR participants included Ernie Coggins, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Aaron Hamill, Tom Hamill, John Kuvakas, Bill Schwetke and Michael Weyler.
Community Events
The Valley Chorale enjoyed by Front Royal audience, proceeds to Belle Grove April 29
The new-look “Valley Chorale” – in existence, they say, for the past 60 years under different names – brought a deal of pleasure to a Standing Room Only crowd at Front Royal’s Calvary Episcopal Church Sunday, April 23, in the second year of its comeback repertoire, with other similar concerts behind or before them.
First was the previous day at Staunton, then came Front Royal’s turn. The Valley Chorale continues its performances Saturday, April 29, at Middletown’s Belle Grove Plantation.
Posted around town as “Songs of the American Spirit,” the Sunday program was just that, a total of 24 voices (by my count!) including just five males and a solo trumpeter, Noah Van Deventer, under the excellent control of second-year conductor Drew A. Young. Also among the five was David Freese, president of the Chorale’s current board of directors.
At the outset, Young welcomed guests of honor, those visiting from Hidden Springs Senior Living, and his pianist, Connie Gallond, a talent with long standing ties to the Northern Shenandoah Valley music community, who is currently affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools.
Corporate sponsorship of the event was announced as the “Broadhead family”, local dentist Fred Broadhead and his wife, Cara.
Auditions for future concerts later this year will be held August/September. All potential singers must have prior choral-singing experience and be fully COVID vaccinated. Youth singers, 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join the Chorale. Contact: TheValleyChorale.org
Community Events
Swing into action for a good cause: Salvation Army Annual Dinner tickets on sale now
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for its biggest event of the year – the Annual Dinner and tickets are now on sale to the public. The event, which promises to be an evening of fun and entertainment, will be held on Friday, May 5th, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
This year’s dinner will feature live music, a silent auction, and a chance auction, as well as an update on the Salvation Army’s work in the community. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn ballroom dancing from a professional instructor, making this year’s event even more exciting.
Individual tickets for the event are $65 each and are available for purchase until April 28th. Discounted tickets for multiple purchases are also available. In addition, full table sponsorships for eight seats are available for $500. This is a great opportunity for local businesses or groups to show their support for the work of the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps while enjoying a night of entertainment with colleagues or friends.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the work of the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps, which provides assistance to those in need, including food, clothing, utility bills, rent, and more. The Front Royal Corps serves residents of Page, Warren, and Rappahannock counties, as well as Strasburg, and relies heavily on the generosity of the community to continue its work.
For those interested in attending this year’s Annual Dinner or learning more about the event, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020. This is an opportunity to have a great night out while supporting a great cause, so get your tickets today and help make a difference in the lives of those in need in our community.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of May 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, May 1
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 2
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sounds & Flutes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 3
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bees! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 4
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book trivia as we play BINGO. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 6
- 11:00 AM – Microscopy. For ages 8-12. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Microscopy. For ages 12-18. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 9
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sounds & Flutes. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 10
- 4:00 PM – Mother’s Day Spa. For ages 6+. Join Warren County Parks & Recreation and Samuels Public Library to make a bath bomb and lotion with your Mom! Registration is required.
Monday, May 15
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 16
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sound & Siren. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 17
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Gardens! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Garden stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, May 20
- 10:00 AM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we finish our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, May 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Brothers & Sisters! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Brothers & Sisters will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 27
- 2:00 PM – Bee-ee Terrific! For ages 7+. Learn about bees, taste local honey, and meet local author, Justin Ruger! Registration is required.
Monday, May 29
- Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sound & Siren. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Flying! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Flying will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
Samuels Public Library is thrilled to host the Virginia Museum of Fine Art (VFMA) Artmobile on May 12th and May 13th. Check out our special events, starting May 4th!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, May 3rd at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group.
VIRTUAL TALK: Revealing and Obscuring Identity
Thr, May 4th at 6:30 PM
Virtual. Jeffrey Allison, Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Statewide Director at VMFA will provide a virtual gallery talk about the traveling exhibit. This presentation will help you explore how artists have used portraiture to reveal and obscure their sitter’s identity. This diverse collection of portraits provides insight into the function of portraiture across various mediums, artistic movements, and cultures.
Books & Beyond
Tues, May 9th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier. The novel is about a maid who becomes a model for the 17th century Dutch painter, Vermeer and is a special tie-in to our visit from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Art Mobile. The Art Mobile will be showcasing their roving portrait exhibit that weekend. Don’t miss out!
Genealogy Club
Wed, May 10th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Memories: People in Portraits
Fri, May 12th at 10:00 AM
Join Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) Director of Education Mary Ladrick for a special presentation to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art. Mary will discuss how art can help support those with memory loss.
The Art of Portrait Photography
Fri, May 12th at 3:30 PM
In person. Join local portrait photographer, Tina Tolliver. Tina believes that “every picture tells a story. . .” Since 1988, she has been helping individuals and families share their stories through her photographic portrait. Tina will share her skills and techniques and provide tips on posing for and taking portrait photographs. She will also provide insights into the portraits displayed within the Artmobile.
Insights Into Classical Oil Portrait Paintings
Sat, May 13th at 10:00 AM
In person. Join Henry Wingate as he discusses the art of portrait painting. During this presentation, Henry will discuss the art of creating portraitures using traditional oil painting techniques. Following the presentation, Henry will accompany the group on a tour of the portraits on display in the Artmobile. After viewing the exhibit, Henry will close the session with a discussion of the portraits.
Painting Dog!
Sat, May 13th 2:30 at PM
Join Susan Brogan and Carmine, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd who is an artist. Carmine is one of 15 painting dogs worldwide who have artwork in an online auction that’s raising funds for a program that delivers care packages to pets battling cancer as well as the Tripawds Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps dogs missing a limb.
RMA Student Self-Portraits Exhibit and Tour
Sat, May 13th at 3:00 PM
In person. Join Mary Cook and her RMA art students in an exhibit of self-portraits at the library. Mary used a creative process to help students create sketches from photographs, then complete their portraits from partial images, and finally draw an entire portrait.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, May 17th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss balancing emotions like grief with craft in our writing.
Community Events
Dominion Ridge Academy Drama proudly presents ‘Into The Woods, Jr’: A unique spin on classic fairy tales
Front Royal residents, mark your calendars for an exciting and enchanting theatrical event brought to you by Dominion Ridge Academy Drama. The talented students of DRA will be performing their interpretation of classic fairy tales in the captivating production of Into the Woods Jr.
This exceptional group of students has worked tirelessly to bring new perspectives to classic fairy tales and the ethical dilemmas they present. From the first rehearsal, the students have shown dedication and collaboration, which shine through in this delightful retelling. According to Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International, “MTI and the creators of Into the Woods applaud the unique contributions of each student, from performing on stage to designing props, lights, and scenery, as well as assistant directing and working backstage.”
Don’t miss this opportunity to see the creativity and talent of DRA students on display. The show will run for three performances, with showtimes on Friday, April 28th, at 7 pm and Saturday, April 29th, at 1 pm & 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. For more information about the show, please call (540) 635-6799. The show will be performed at Dominion Ridge Academy, 80 N Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Into the Woods, Jr promises to be a unique spin on classic fairy tales, and the DRA students are excited to bring their interpretation to Front Royal audiences. This production is an excellent example of the school’s commitment to the education of the whole child and its focus on fostering creativity and collaboration.
Make sure to grab your tickets and be part of the excitement of DRA’s production of Into the Woods Jr.
Wind: 3mph ESE
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 0
70/48°F
57/50°F