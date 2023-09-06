Eastham Park Unveils State-of-the-Art Hydration Station

A Modern Oasis: New Hydration Facility Promises Environmental Sustainability and Convenience.

In a town known for its recreational scene, Front Royal just upped the ante. The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in association with the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), has recently completed the installation of a cutting-edge outdoor hydration station at Eastham Park, bringing convenience and sustainability to a new level.

Nestled beside the parking lot and children’s playground, the hydration station is far from your run-of-the-mill water fountain. Not only does it feature a reusable bottle filling station for the eco-conscious among us, but it also offers a bi-level drinking fountain to accommodate users of different heights and even includes a ground-level watering bowl for our furry friends.

This ambitious project was meticulously executed by the Public Works Special Projects Crew and Technicians staff. “The team did an exceptional job,” noted a member of Warren County Parks and Recreation. “From preparing the site and running new water lines to pouring a concrete pad and installing the fountain, their commitment ensured this project’s success.”

Located in the heart of Front Royal, Eastham Park has long been a central hub for both land and water-based recreational activities. With direct access to the Shenandoah River and the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, it’s no surprise that one of the town’s most popular recreational loops starts and ends at this park. The route involves a round trip from Eastham Park, passing by Skyline High School and looping back via W. Criser Rd and Luray Avenue. The new hydration station is expected to see a high number of users, given the park’s status as a focal point for canoeing, kayaking, cycling, running, and walking.

In addition to convenience, the hydration station brings an eco-friendly aspect to Eastham Park. By providing a reusable bottle filling station, the facility encourages less consumption of single-use plastic bottles, contributing to lower waste and reduced pollution in landfills and waterways. This aligns well with the broader sustainability initiatives led by the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC).

As the warmth of summer gives way to the inviting coolness of early Autumn, there’s no better time to enjoy the great outdoors, and now, thanks to the new hydration station, you can do so with even greater convenience and a clearer conscience. So, if you’re planning to head out to Eastham Park anytime soon, don’t forget to bring along your reusable water bottle.

A heartfelt thank you to Justin Proctor, the President of the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council, for contributing this story to the Royal Examiner.