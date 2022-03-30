Food
Easy, heart-healthy sardine avocado toast
The humble tinned sardine has never gotten a fair shake. Tender and a little salty, these tiny members of the herring family typically lack any unpleasant fishy odor or taste, and are packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-12, calcium and other beneficial minerals.
The American Heart Association recommends eating oily fish twice a week, and tinned fish like sardines are an easy, inexpensive, shelf-stable choice. Combined with heart-healthy avocado and a fried or poached egg, sardine avocado toast is filling and delicious. And with fish as the star protein, hungry folks who observe Lenten fasting days can also enjoy it anytime.
Ingredients
4 slices sturdy bread
1 large ripe avocado
4 large eggs
1 tin sardines (we recommend smoked sardines in olive oil)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch garlic powder
Balsamic vinegar
Peel and mash the avocado. Add lemon juice, garlic powder and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside, then open sardines and remove filets from the oil — you’ll need about two filets per slice, depending on the size of the filets. With a fork, break the sardine filets into chunks and discard any stray pin bones you find. Set aside and put the bread into the toaster. While your bread toasts, drizzle oil into a skillet and place over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers. Fry eggs to desired doneness (or poach in a water bath, if you prefer).
To serve, spread each slice of toasted bread with mashed avocado and top with your desired quantity of sardines. Lay a fried egg on top and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Add more salt and pepper if desired and serve.
The fork: A brief history
For a short time in the year 1004, it was the talk of Venice. An aristocrat’s foreign bride, offending all the guests at the wedding feast without saying a single word.
How did she do it? She ate with a fork, of course.
Maria Argyropoulina meant no offense — forks were commonplace back home in Constantinople. But according to Scientific American, the local clergy in Venice still took it pretty hard, condemning her dining etiquette as an offense against God. When Maria succumbed to the plague a few years later, at least one priest said it was God’s punishment for using a fork instead of her fingers.
Even in the 11th century, forks had been around for a long time. According to Leite’s Culinaria, the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans all had forks, though they weren’t used for eating. Their long-handled versions were cooking implements only, used to carve meats or safely remove food from cauldrons or fires. Eating was a hands-on affair, with just a knife (which you brought yourself) to assist you. Small forks for eating didn’t appear until the seventh century when aristocrats in the Middle East and Byzantine Empire began using them.
After the scandal of Maria Argyropoulina’s fork and her untimely death, the fork was slow to catch on, and it took a few centuries before they went mainstream. When Catherine de’ Medici married Henry II of France in 1533, she brought dozens of silver forks with her from Italy. But this bride’s forks didn’t cause a scandal — instead, French aristocrats raced to adopt the fork themselves.
Despite the sudden spike in popularity, detractors still persisted for centuries. As late as the early 1800s, some citizens of the fledgling United States regarded the fork as an affectation and preferred an old-fashioned knife and spoon. But those criticisms eventually died out, and by the middle of the 19th century, the fork had a permanent place at the table.
5 of the healthiest cuisines from around the world
March is National Nutrition Month – Celebrate a World of Flavors
National Nutrition Month® was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and takes place every year in March. The 2022 theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors, which aims to embrace global cultures, cuisines, and inclusivity. Here’s a look at five of the healthiest cuisines from around the world.
1. Greek
According to Harvard University researchers, eating a Mediterranean diet can reduce your risk for heart disease and cancer by up to 25 percent. Greek cuisine features foods like lentils, beans, nuts, grains, olives, leafy greens, and fish, which are touted for their immune-boosting and cancer-fighting properties.
2. Japanese
The traditional Japanese diet promotes whole or minimally processed foods like fresh fish, pickled vegetables, seaweed, and grains. Additionally, Japanese people regularly eat fermented soy products like miso, which contain probiotics that promote gut health.
3. Israeli
Israeli cuisine is full of healthy staples like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and fish. Plus, most of their fats are unsaturated and come from olives, nuts, and avocados. Hummus is one example of a healthy Israeli dish. It’s made primarily from chickpeas, which are rich in protein and packed with key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
4. Thai
Thai cuisine is mainly composed of non-starchy vegetables and lean proteins. Fresh herbs and spices are also key ingredients that offer health benefits. For example, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and ginger aids in digestion. Thai cuisine also features garlic and onions, which are foods that have antioxidants that help fight cancer.
5. Ethiopian
Ethiopian food mainly comprises grains, spices, lentils, cabbage, and lean meats like lamb. The typical diet is high in fiber and protein. Injera, for example, is a traditional crepe that’s made from a grain called teff, which has been referred to as the next super grain.
This month, learn more about making informed food choices and developing healthy eating habits.
Maple-beet scones
Maple mania – recipes for every meal: Maple-beet scones
Prep time
20 minutes
Cook time
30 minutes
Servings
12
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup instant oats
• 1 generous pinch of salt
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/2 cup maple sugar
• 3 tablespoons unsalted cold butter
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 medium beet, peeled and grated
• 1 egg, beaten
• 1 tablespoon milk
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, oats, salt, baking powder, and maple sugar), then incorporate the butter with a fork.
3. Add remaining ingredients and form dough into a ball.
4. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, flatten the dough ball into a pancake shape, around 8 inches in diameter, then cut into 8 wedges.
5. Bake 30 minutes.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
Maple Cucumber-Peach Relish
Maple mania – recipes for every meal: Maple Cucumber-Peach Relish
Prep time
25 minutes
Cook time
1 hour
Servings
2 (17 ounces, 2 cups)
Ingredients
• 1 English cucumber, grated
• 4 peaches, grated
• 2 tablespoons maple butter
• Juice and zest of 2 limes
• 1 teaspoon crushed chili pepper flakes
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine cucumber and peaches.
2. Dilute maple butter in lime juice and add to cucumber mix.
3. Add in lime zest and pepper flakes. Gently mix using a spatula.
4. Place a large strainer over the bowl, pour in relish, and refrigerate 1 hour before draining.
5. Transfer relish to an airtight container and keep it in the refrigerator.
This relish pairs well with hamburgers, hot dogs, and your favorite roasted meats.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
Maple Bananarama pancakes
Maple mania – recipes for every meal: Maple Bananarama pancakes
Prep time
5 minutes
Cook time
10 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 3 ripe bananas
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• egg
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Butter, for cooking
• Maple syrup, to serve
Directions
1. With a fork, mash the bananas and mix with flour, egg, and maple.
2. Heat a non-stick skillet and add a little butter.
3. Pour 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of pancake batter and cook for 1 minute on each side. Repeat until all batter is used.
4. Serve these hot pancakes with maple syrup.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
4 interesting facts about growing mushrooms
Did you know that mushroom production is on the rise due to high consumer demand? If you love these fabulous fungi, here are four interesting facts you should know.
1. They don’t travel well
Mushrooms generally only stay fresh for about 10 days when stored at the correct temperature. However, certain varieties can spend up to two weeks in transit, which can dramatically alter their taste. Therefore, it’s best to choose locally grown varieties.
2. They can be farmed sustainably
The soil used for growing mushrooms can be made up of a variety of organic materials. Byproducts that would normally go to waste, such as spent grain, coffee grounds, and wood chips, can be put to good use if used to grow mushrooms.
3. They require a controlled environment
Mushrooms need a specific set of growing conditions to produce optimal yields, including the right amount of aeration, light, and humidity.
4. There are many varieties
Hundreds of species of mushrooms are grown around the world. In addition to being sold whole, they’re also harvested for use in baking, brewing, winemaking, and pharmaceuticals.
Look for locally grown mushrooms in a grocery store or farmer’s market near you.
