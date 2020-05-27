Eat cherry pie, ease arthritis symptoms? (Sadly, no)

Ok, a cherry pie analgesic is admittedly a whole lot of wishful thinking. But if you like cherries, you’re in luck! They’re listed among the foods that can help fight arthritis.

Arthritis, a catch-all term for any of 100 conditions and related diseases that affect joints and connective tissues, usually involves joint pain and stiffness. May is Arthritis Awareness Month. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children suffer from joint pain or disease, with the most common types being osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and gout.

While you should always consult your doctor and take any medicines as prescribed, consider these foods, which CureArthritis.com says help fight arthritis:

* Tart cherries: With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, tart cherries can help provide joint relief and lower the risk of flares in those with gout (one type of arthritis).

* Colorful vegetables: Sweet potatoes, carrots, red or green peppers, and squash. Peppers contain an abundant amount of vitamin C, which preserves bone and may protect cartilage.

* Seafood: Salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel can help decrease inflammation and protect the heart.

* Walnuts: High in alpha-linoleic acid (say that three times fast, or just say ALA), a type of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acid, walnuts can also lower cholesterol, relax blood vessels, and reduce blood pressure.

* Garlic: Use fresh garlic if you can to help fight pain, inflammation, and cartilage damage.