Community Events
Echoes of the Shenandoah: Art Meets Nature in “Ripples and Reflections”
August Celebrations at Muse Vineyards
The Shenandoah River, with its tranquil flow and reflective beauty, has beckoned artists for ages. Answering this call, the “Ripples and Reflections” art show emerges as an ode to this enchanting river. Hosted by the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Muse Vineyards in Woodstock, VA, becomes a haven for art and nature lovers throughout August.
Commencing with a captivating opening on Sunday, August 6th, the “Ripples and Reflections” art exhibition intertwines nature’s beauty with an urgent plea for conservation. The opening night isn’t just an exhibition; it’s an experience titled “Wine on the Water,” — offering guests a chance to enjoy curated wine amidst inspiring artworks.
While the exhibition is free to wander throughout August, the opening event is ticketed, priced at a thoughtful $35. Not only does this ticket grant attendees access to fine wine and appetizers, but it also offers a one-year membership with the FNFSR for those new to the community. Tickets, likely to be in high demand, are available in advance at https://fnfsr.org/ripples and can also be purchased on the day of the event.
The artwork itself is a diverse collection, reflecting Shenandoah’s multifaceted beauty. From evocative paintings and intricate pottery to contemporary sculptures and delicate glasswork, the exhibition is a showcase of the river’s impact on the artist’s imagination. And for those captivated by a particular piece, the artworks are available for purchase, with 30% of sales directly supporting the FNFSR’s conservation efforts.
The talent roster includes renowned artists like Dianna Bennett, Kevin Seabrooke, Rachel Fitzsimmons, and many more. Their combined efforts promise a visual feast and a heartwarming celebration of the Shenandoah River.
“Ripples and Reflections” is a harmonious blend of art, nature, and purpose. As Muse Vineyards opens its doors this August, visitors are offered more than just an art exhibition; they’re welcomed into a movement that cherishes and strives to protect the timeless beauty of the Shenandoah River.
Community Events
Shenandoah Conservatory Announces 2023-24 Season
Live music, theatre, and dance from students, faculty, and acclaimed guest artists
Shenandoah Conservatory announces its 2023-24 season of live music, theatre, and dance. The Conservatory Performs season features dozens of opportunities to witness and experience the arts, including a rich variety of performances by students, faculty, and internationally renowned guest artists.
The season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Inside/Out: Arts Open House, which features an array of short music, theatre, and dance performances by faculty and students, as well as a lineup of interactive workshops and behind-the-scenes tours. Audiences can curate their own experience, wandering through a variety of indoor and outdoor venues.
Throughout the year, a wide array of guest artists will visit Winchester as part of the Performing Arts Live series. Artists include Rwandan artist and activist Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese and the Women Drummers of Rwanda in “The Book of Life,” a powerful and touching work of theatre about unlocking life after trauma; the internationally renowned chamber ensemble, Sphinx Virtuosi; Seraph Brass; DanceWorks Chicago; and CMT’s 2022 “Next Woman of Country” Miko Marks performing the music of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton alongside Nashville singer Kristina Train.
World-renowned pianists will be featured as part of the World of the Piano series, which includes recitals by the conservatory’s own John O’Conor; Anton Nel; Sara Davis Buechner; Van Cliburn finalist Clayton Stephenson; and William Chapman Nyaho, revered for his performances of music by composers of African descent.
Shenandoah New Music delivers a fresh crop of exciting and inventive works by living composers with performances by Hub New Music and cello/bass duo Amanda Gookin and Sam Suggs.
The 2023-24 season also features a robust lineup of performances by the conservatory’s instrumental ensembles, including the Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of its new artistic director and conductor Emanuele Andrizzi, D.M.A.; Wind Ensemble; and the conservatory’s in-house new music group EDGE Ensemble. Jazz and commercial music ensembles, such as the Studio Big Band, Little Big Band, and Jazz Combos, hit the stage on campus and around the community; and the CONTEMPO Ensemble kicks off its second year of presenting both familiar and original works spanning the genres of pop, rock, indie, rhythm and blues, soul and alternative.
The Vocal/Choral Division welcomes new Director of Choral Activities Richard W. Robbins, D.M.A., with a season of choral performances and special collaborations; and opera takes the stage with performances of “Caged Birds,” an original multi-disciplinary opera, and “Moscow, Cheryomushki,” a main stage musical comedy in three acts by Dmitri Shostokovich, Vladimir Mass and Mikhail Chervinsky.
Additionally, the conservatory’s Dance Division will present a season of new original dance works featuring a dynamic range of dance styles from traditional to contemporary.
Finally, the Theatre Division presents popular musicals “Into the Woods,” “Rent” and “Pippin,” as well as award-winning contemporary plays, including “People, Places and Things” and “She Kills Monsters,” plus Shakespeare’s “Henry V.”
As always, the conservatory’s annual ShenCoLAB: Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration culminates the season in May with collaborative student-generated projects.
To view an entire calendar of events, purchase tickets and learn more, visit Conservatory Performs online at conservatoryperforms.org, in person at the Shenandoah University Box Office located in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre lobby, or call 540-665-4569. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now, and patrons are able to save 20 to 30 percent off general admission tickets with a flexible Pick 5 or Pick 8 subscription package.
Community Events
Warren County Public Schools Ushers in a New Academic Year with a Bang!
Back-to-School Fun Day: A Community Affair at WCHS Grounds
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is set to make a grand statement this year, turning the ordinary back-to-school routine into an extravaganza. On August 5, the grounds of Warren County High School (WCHS) will pulsate with life and festivities for the entire community.
In this Town Talk, the school’s principal, Ken Knesch, and event coordinator, Nora McMackin, shed light on the event’s intricacies. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, the WCPS Community Fun Day promises an array of activities, ensuring attendees of all ages have something exciting to look forward to.
Craft enthusiasts can meander through an indoor craft show, where local vendors will showcase their wares. Literature lovers can try their luck at the Samuels Library Prize Wheel, aiming for some fascinating reads.
Musical vibes will waft across the grounds, with live performances from the likes of Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun, and Shortness of Breath setting the perfect backdrop. For the biker community, there’s a motorcycle ride organized in collaboration with Shotgun LEMC to support the Humane Society.
Kids, undoubtedly, have the lion’s share of fun, with a plethora of attractions lined up. From an invigorating bounce house, challenging obstacle course, and towering climbing wall to the ever-entertaining dunk tank and whimsical face painting sessions, there’s no room for boredom. On top of these, children can also partake in outdoor activities and interact with vehicle displays from the fire, rescue, sheriff, and police departments.
The day gets even more exciting with the presence of mascots from WCHS and SHS. Iconic figures like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also make appearances, much to the delight of kids and adults alike.
And as the festivities unfold, the savory aroma of food trucks will tantalize taste buds, offering a range of delectable cuisines to satiate hungry souls.
The WCPS Community Fun Day isn’t merely a precursor to the academic year. It stands as a testament to Warren County Public School’s commitment to fostering community spirit, ensuring that education is paired with enjoyment and holistic development. On August 5, Warren County will witness not just a back-to-school event but a celebration of learning, camaraderie, and community.
For more information, contact Nora McMackin at 540-635-4144.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 2nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, August 2:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Blue Beetle”
- “Strays”
- “Trolls Band Together”
Community Events
Warren County/Skyline Middle School Hosts Vibrant Cheer Camp
Cheerleading Beyond the Pom-poms: Creating Excitement, Leading the Crowd, and Building Bonds
Mark your calendars for August 12, 2023, as Warren County and Skyline Middle Schools gear up for an enthusiastic day of cheerleading training! Warren Middle School’s spacious campus will become a hub of energy and vibrant choreography, catering to young cheerleaders ready to amplify their skills and impact the crowd.
Set to commence at 9:00 am and wrap up by 2:00 pm. The camp dives deep into what it truly means to be a cheerleader. Beyond the traditional roles of chants and routines, the camp emphasizes a multi-faceted approach to cheerleading. It’s about blending crowd-leading, skill development, and genuine team camaraderie, a formula sure to elevate any game or event.
A cheerleader’s role isn’t just about performing a routine; it’s about energizing the crowd and creating an unforgettable atmosphere. At the core of this camp, attendees will be introduced to various tools of the trade – from poms and signs to megs, flags, and an array of spirited techniques. The aim? To ensure that when these cheerleaders take to the field or court, they can transform the energy of the space, engaging and rallying the crowd like never before.
However, cheerleading, at its heart, is also about unity. Understanding this, the camp has been curated to focus on team-building exercises, nurturing leadership skills, and fostering an environment of positive feedback. Attendees will benefit from encouraging evaluations that spotlight areas of improvement and celebrate their unique strengths.
For a nominal fee of $25.00, eager participants can secure their spot at this enriching camp. A reminder for all attendees – don’t forget to pack a lunch and a refreshing drink to keep you fueled throughout the day. For further inquiries or details, Luke Heater is the go-to person, and he can be reached at lheater@wcps.k12.va.us.
In summing up, the Warren County/Skyline Middle School Cheer Camp isn’t just an event; it’s an experience. One that promises not just to teach but to inspire, connect, and empower the future ambassadors of cheerleading in Warren County.
Community Events
Shenandoah University Institute For Entrepreneurship To Host Free Webinar On The Gig Economy
Attendees Will Learn How To Make The Most Of What May Be The Future Of Work
The Shenandoah University Institute For Entrepreneurship will host a free webinar on the “Gig Economy: The Future of Work” on Monday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-noon, via Zoom. Featured speakers will include School of Business Instructor of Entrepreneurship, YesBuilds founder and author Yolanda Shields, Ph.D., and Associate Professor of Management and Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship Montressa Washington, Ph.D.
“The gig economy is the future of work,” said Dr. Shields. “This webinar will share the changes that are taking place and what you can do to take your side gig full time.”
According to Shields, the gig economy is a labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent jobs. Participation in the gig economy has grown rapidly over the past few years and expanded exponentially since the onset of the 2019 pandemic, due in part to the increased reliance on gig workers to home-deliver necessities to consumers.
In the gig economy, individuals, often called “gig workers” or “independent contractors,” work on a project or task basis, providing services or completing specific jobs for different employers or clients.
The significance of the gig economy lies in flexibility for workers and employers, a diverse talent pool for individuals with specialized skills, opportunities for side hustles and passion projects, and more. It has also raised concerns about job insecurity and lack of employment benefits and has raised debates concerning labor rights.
Still, the gig economy continues to impact the way people work and do business, providing exciting new opportunities as well as challenges and dilemmas surrounding the future of work and the evolving dynamics of the labor market.
Registration is required; to attend the webinar, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mpwxwn5v. You will receive a confirmation email and a link to join the meeting.
Shields’ new book, “The Gig Economy: The Future of Work In Today’s New Economy (2023),” was released on June 6. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Community Events
Skyline/Warren County Gears Up for Middle School Girls Basketball Camp
Empowering the Next Generation of Basketball Enthusiasts
On August 12, 2023, Skyline Middle School will buzz with the energy of young, aspiring basketball players as they gather for the much-anticipated Skyline/Warren County Middle School Girls Basketball Camp.
The camp is scheduled to commence at 9:00 am and will extend until 2:00 pm, offering attendees a chance to be under the tutelage of experienced coaches and trainers. It promises an intensive basketball training regimen and an environment where players can collaborate, learn, and grow.
Like any sport, basketball is a blend of talent, dedication, and the proper guidance. Young athletes often need a platform to hone their skills, understand the game’s intricacies, and push their boundaries. The Skyline/Warren County Basketball Camp aims to be this platform. By exposing these young girls to experienced coaches, they stand a better chance of refining their skills, understanding team dynamics, and preparing for more competitive levels of the sport.
For a nominal fee of $25.00 per camper, participants are granted entry into this transformative experience. Campers are advised to come equipped with lunch and a drink, ensuring they remain energized throughout the day. All potential queries can be directed toward Marlena Conner, the point of contact for this event, at mconner@wcps.k12.va.us.
While it’s evident that these sessions will significantly bolster technical prowess on the court, there’s an underlying advantage that often goes unnoticed: the camaraderie and bonds forged among players. These relationships can prove invaluable as they progress in their sporting careers, providing support systems beyond the basketball court.
The Skyline/Warren County Middle School Girls Basketball Camp is not just another training session. It’s an opportunity, a stepping stone, and, more importantly, a statement that the future of basketball in Warren County is both promising and exciting
Wind: 0mph SSW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
86/64°F
82/64°F