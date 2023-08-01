Echoes of the Shenandoah: Art Meets Nature in “Ripples and Reflections”

August Celebrations at Muse Vineyards

The Shenandoah River, with its tranquil flow and reflective beauty, has beckoned artists for ages. Answering this call, the “Ripples and Reflections” art show emerges as an ode to this enchanting river. Hosted by the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Muse Vineyards in Woodstock, VA, becomes a haven for art and nature lovers throughout August.

Commencing with a captivating opening on Sunday, August 6th, the “Ripples and Reflections” art exhibition intertwines nature’s beauty with an urgent plea for conservation. The opening night isn’t just an exhibition; it’s an experience titled “Wine on the Water,” — offering guests a chance to enjoy curated wine amidst inspiring artworks.

While the exhibition is free to wander throughout August, the opening event is ticketed, priced at a thoughtful $35. Not only does this ticket grant attendees access to fine wine and appetizers, but it also offers a one-year membership with the FNFSR for those new to the community. Tickets, likely to be in high demand, are available in advance at https://fnfsr.org/ripples and can also be purchased on the day of the event.

The artwork itself is a diverse collection, reflecting Shenandoah’s multifaceted beauty. From evocative paintings and intricate pottery to contemporary sculptures and delicate glasswork, the exhibition is a showcase of the river’s impact on the artist’s imagination. And for those captivated by a particular piece, the artworks are available for purchase, with 30% of sales directly supporting the FNFSR’s conservation efforts.

The talent roster includes renowned artists like Dianna Bennett, Kevin Seabrooke, Rachel Fitzsimmons, and many more. Their combined efforts promise a visual feast and a heartwarming celebration of the Shenandoah River.

“Ripples and Reflections” is a harmonious blend of art, nature, and purpose. As Muse Vineyards opens its doors this August, visitors are offered more than just an art exhibition; they’re welcomed into a movement that cherishes and strives to protect the timeless beauty of the Shenandoah River.