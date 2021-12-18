Eco-friendly ways to keep warm in winter

Depending on where you live, you may have no choice but to turn on your home’s heating system to stay warm in winter. But did you know there are several ways you can minimize your impact on the environment without limiting your comfort? Here are some things you can do.

Adjust the thermostat

For every degree you heat your home above 68 F, your energy consumption goes up by two to five percent. Therefore, it’s best to keep the indoor temperature between 65 and 69 F. If you’re still a bit chilly, a knit sweater and woolen socks can help keep you cozy.

Reverse ceiling fans

While you should set your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in the summer to create a cool breeze, reversing them to a clockwise direction in the winter will provide an updraft that recirculates heat downward.

Stop any air leaks

To compensate for drafts, your home’s heating system needs to work harder and use more energy. You can locate air leaks by holding a candle near exterior doors, window frames, and electrical outlets. If the flame wavers, apply a weatherstrip or window film to seal the leak.

Modify your decor

Another way to improve insulation around your windows is to hang thermal or blackout curtains. And if the tile or hardwood floors in your home are always cold, lay down rugs to keep your feet warm and help create a cozy atmosphere.

Keep in mind that taking these simple steps to help protect the environment will also lower the cost of heating your home. It’s a win-win situation.