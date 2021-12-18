Home
Eco-friendly ways to keep warm in winter
Depending on where you live, you may have no choice but to turn on your home’s heating system to stay warm in winter. But did you know there are several ways you can minimize your impact on the environment without limiting your comfort? Here are some things you can do.
Adjust the thermostat
For every degree you heat your home above 68 F, your energy consumption goes up by two to five percent. Therefore, it’s best to keep the indoor temperature between 65 and 69 F. If you’re still a bit chilly, a knit sweater and woolen socks can help keep you cozy.
Reverse ceiling fans
While you should set your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in the summer to create a cool breeze, reversing them to a clockwise direction in the winter will provide an updraft that recirculates heat downward.
Stop any air leaks
To compensate for drafts, your home’s heating system needs to work harder and use more energy. You can locate air leaks by holding a candle near exterior doors, window frames, and electrical outlets. If the flame wavers, apply a weatherstrip or window film to seal the leak.
Modify your decor
Another way to improve insulation around your windows is to hang thermal or blackout curtains. And if the tile or hardwood floors in your home are always cold, lay down rugs to keep your feet warm and help create a cozy atmosphere.
Keep in mind that taking these simple steps to help protect the environment will also lower the cost of heating your home. It’s a win-win situation.
Only 1 week before Christmas!
Christmas is so close you can practically smell the turkey. Fortunately, there are only a few details left to sort out. Here’s your final check¬list.
• Ask guests how they plan to get home or make arrangements for them to stay over.
• Buy fresh produce and any other last-minute items you need for your holiday feast.
• Shovel your driveway and walkways and sprinkle the surfaces with de-icing salt.
• Tidy up the house, and stock bathrooms with toilet paper and fresh hand towels.
• Clear a space in your front entrance for guests to leave their boots and coats.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider going for an evening stroll to admire the lights or spending the afternoon baking cookies.
4 ways to incorporate a TV into your decor
Whether it’s in your living room, dining room, or bedroom, your TV probably takes up quite a bit of space. Here are four ideas for integrating this device into your decor so it doesn’t interfere with the style and flow of the room where it’s located.
1. Hide it in a piece of furniture. If you don’t want your TV to be the focal point of the room, consider placing it inside a cabinet. This way, you can close the doors when the device isn’t being used.
2. Cover it with a decorative accessory. Install a sliding panel in front of your TV, and decorate it with a painting, picture frames, or a large mirror. Alternatively, you can hang a tapestry in front of your TV and roll it out of the way as needed.
3. Camouflage it with black decor. You can decorate the room your TV is in with black furniture and accessories, or install the device against a black accent wall so it blends in with the decor when it’s turned off.
4. Mount it on the wall. This option allows you to swivel the TV so it’s at the perfect angle for watching, and then press it up against the wall when it’s not in use. Another option is to install the TV in an alcove.
If you want a custom solution to seamlessly incorporate your TV into a room’s decor, reach out to a local interior designer.
4 ways to create a hygge home
Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that expresses a feeling of coziness, comfort, and well-being. It’s a way of life that was created to deal with the cold, dark winters in Denmark. Central to this lifestyle is an inviting home. Here are four ways to bring hygge into your living space.
1. Add soft lighting
Lighting can impact the atmosphere of a room in a big way. Replace bright, overhead fluorescent bulbs with soft side lighting. In addition, include plenty of candles. The flickering flames will create a relaxing ambiance that’s central to the spirit of hygge living.
2. Feature the fireplace
The fireplace is a vital component of Danish culture. Make yours the center of your home. To invoke that hygge feeling, light a fire and gather with your family around its toasty glow. If you don’t have a fireplace, many streaming services have fake fireplace channels that you can display on your television instead.
3. Choose warm colors
Paint your space using warm or neutral colors, such as browns, creams, and whites, and add natural wood furniture to create a serene and peaceful space.
4. Create a cozy seating area
Hyggekrog means cozy nook. It’s the ideal spot to relax with a hot drink and a good book. All you need to create a comfortable seating area is a decent armchair, soft blankets, and fluffy cushions to curl up against.
Hygge is also about togetherness and spending time with family and friends. Be sure to invite your loved ones over to enjoy your hygge home.
4 simple upgrades for a healthier home
Your home may be full of hidden chemicals, allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses. Luckily, there are things you can do to eradicate these harmful pathogens. Here are four simple upgrades for a healthier home:
1. Install a central vacuum
A built-in central vacuum is more powerful and effective than a portable vacuum. This appliance captures and removes dust mites and allergens, resulting in better air quality and fewer allergy symptoms.
2. Add touchless faucets
Swap your standard kitchen and bathroom faucets for motion or voice-activated models. They’re easy to install and can help stop the spread of germs.
3. Choose antimicrobial surfaces
Stainless steel and copper surfaces are naturally antimicrobial. Consider adding these materials to your kitchen sink, countertops, and cabinet hardware. If you don’t like the look of stainless steel, opt for engineered surfaces like quartz, which are less susceptible to pathogens than stone and other porous materials.
4. Change your flooring
Choose low-VOC (volatile organic compound) vinyl flooring or non-toxic laminate flooring for your bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom floors. VOCs are toxic chemicals that are released from various industrial products. These chemicals can irritate your respiratory tract, damage your nervous system, and may cause cancer in humans and animals.
These conversions can go a long way to making you, your family, and your home healthier. For help with these upgrades, contact the appropriate professional for the job.
3 tips to make your home office Zoom ready
As more and more people work from home, video conferencing is increasingly being used to replace in-person meetings. Like it or not, virtual get-togethers allow your colleagues to peek inside your home. Here are three tips to make sure your home office is ready for meetings.
1. Find your light. Lighting is one of the most important factors to consider when setting up for a Zoom meeting. Try to position yourself so that you’re facing a soft, natural source of light. Always avoid backlighting as it’ll shadow your face and obscure your features. It’s also not very flattering.
2. Choose your backdrop. Avoid using virtual backgrounds. Instead, designate a simple but elegant accent wall as your backdrop. Apply color psychology to select paint that boosts your mood and productivity. For example, shades of blue are calming and promote good communication while shades of green are peaceful and easy on the eyes.
3. Get rid of clutter. Keep your space tidy and free of clutter, but not empty or bare. Create the right balance by adding a few tasteful items like a plant and some artwork. Just don’t overdo it, as you don’t want your space to be distracting.
Don’t forget to test your camera angle so that you capture the best view of your space and yourself.
How to make decisions as a couple
It can be hard enough to make decisions on your own, let alone as part of a couple. However, most people in romantic partnerships are faced with making big choices together over the course of their relationship. While it’s normal to have different opinions on things, it’s important to work cooperatively to come up with solutions. Here are some tips to help you make decisions as a couple.
• Listen to their opinion. Always be open to hearing your partner’s perspective. Try to understand their point of view before making a final decision.
• Examine pros and cons. Make an objective list of your options and assess the pros and cons of each. This can help you observe the facts and come to an informed decision together.
• Work as a team. Take time to work through the issue as a unit. Always strive to come to a genuine agreement.
• Focus on a common objective. Setting shared goals can help you and your partner stay on the same page and make mutually beneficial decisions.
• Compromise when necessary. Sometimes you need to give a little in order to maintain harmony in a relationship. If there’s no clear win-win decision, consider coming up with a compromise.
If you’re still having trouble coming to a consensus, consider talking to a psychologist or marriage counselor. A trained professional can help you work through your differences and come together as a team.
