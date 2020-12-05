EDA in Focus
EDA approves two motions related to Afton Inn sale impasse with Town of Front Royal
The EDA Board of Directors met for their regular monthly board meeting. Following a two-hour Closed Meeting session the Board approved the following 2-part motion regarding the Afton Inn:
• Sending a letter to the Town of Front Royal stating the position that the EDA can proceed to convey good title of the Afton Inn property to 2 East Main, LLC, or any other purchasers.
Additionally, with respect to concerns about Town actions as part of this transaction, the EDA extends an offer to meet with Town officials to discuss the matter.
• Authorizing the EDA, through Asset Management Chair Greg Harold, to submit a demolition permit application with the Town of Front Royal to demolish the Afton Inn. The EDA would use this option if it cannot otherwise sell the property.
The motion was proposed by Greg Harold, seconded by Jim Wolfe, and passed unanimously (Director Jorie Martin excused herself at the end of the Closed Meeting so did not participate in the vote or the remaining board meeting).
The remaining portion of the meeting included reports from the various EDA Committees, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons. Director Jim Wolfe reviewed the latest work on the Strategic Plan. He asked each Director to review the five goals and list of objectives included in the document and rank their top three objectives for each goal. He will compile all the responses and continue working on the document.
EDA in Focus
Could Town-EDA disagreement over dynamics of Afton Inn sale kill redevelopment plan?
During the Asset Committee report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting, the Town of Front Royal, specifically through its legal department, was accused of “obstructing” the closing process on the sale that would allow redevelopment of the historic Afton Inn site to proceed at the head of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“2 East Main, the contract purchasers of the Afton Inn, continues to work toward a settlement by the end of December. The Town of Front Royal, via their legal department, has begun obstructing this process by not cooperating with requests made by both 2 East Main and the EDA,” Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold stated in his December 4th meeting agenda written report.
Harold’s Asset Committee report on the status of the Afton Inn sale that would facilitate redevelopment observed, “The EDA’s sole ambition in this sale is to remove it from our asset book by selling it to a private developer that is qualified and capable of rebuilding this historic structure to the benefit of the entire community, including the Town Administrative Offices that sits adjacent to this currently dilapidated building.”
Royal Examiner called Harold following the 10:40 a.m. adjournment of Friday’s EDA Board of Directors meeting to seek more information on the impasse between the Town and EDA over the sale and redevelopment of the Afton Inn property. Harold referred us to Board Chairman Jeff Browne as point man on the EDA’s effort to solicit cooperation from the Town of Front Royal governmental apparatus to facilitate the long-pending sale to redeveloper 2 East Main Street LLC.
Contacted by phone, Browne explained that the 2 East Main Street development partnership and its title company had sought legal assurance from the Town that it agreed to the pending sale. The Town Attorney’s November 30th email reply to 2 East Main and the involved title company – the EDA was not copied in Napier’s response, Browne noted – disputed the EDA’s ability to sell the property to the development group without the Town’s written consent, consent apparently not yet given. Napier referenced a 2014 Land Exchange Agreement (LEA) and Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in making the assertion, Browne said. That was a condition of the referenced 2014 MOA, he explained.
In response to this assertion the EDA Board of Directors is preparing a response to town officials, including the mayor, council, and town manager, seeking a meeting of all involved parties as soon as possible to resolve the impasse to everyone’s mutual benefit, Browne told Royal Examiner. The EDA and 2 East Main Street LLC hope to have the sale closed by the end of the calendar year.
Town perspective
In an email response to our inquiry on the matter, Town Attorney Doug Napier explained his and apparently the town council and its governmental apparatus’s stance.
That stance is that the EDA has simply been a real estate broker for the Town in dealing with the Afton Inn property. “The EDA itself never had any skin in the game. The Town was never about to ‘give’ the EDA a million-dollar piece of property in the form of Old Town Hall for nothing, that would be insane,” Napier wrote, perhaps highballing the 2014 assessment a bit in referencing the eventual EDA-enabled 2014 swap of the old Town Hall building the town government had outgrown, for the Afton Inn in order to facilitate its marketing and redevelopment.
Perhaps coincidentally, that swap was bitterly opposed by then citizen Matt Tederick who repeatedly appeared before the town council to berate the swap idea. That idea was hatched to get the Afton property out of the hands of its owner, Northern Virginia developer Frank Barros. Barros let the property languish for several years, refusing to take calls from the Town about the property after the town council had alienated him, in part by suing its own Board of Zoning Appeals to overturn its code exception granted to allow Barros’s elaborate Afton Inn redevelopment plan to increase the height of the building to about 10-feet above the height of the County Courthouse across the street. Building above the height of the courthouse was and remains against Town Code.
“For many years the Town had been trying to get the owner of the Afton Inn to fix up that building, but could get nowhere with the owner,” Napier wrote in his December 4th reply to our inquiry on the current sale impasse, adding, “Town Council had an idea to exchange Old Town Hall for the Afton Inn, but it is difficult for local governments to do real estate investment deals on its own under the Code of Virginia, a big reason EDAs exist in the first place … The title company doing the real estate closing agrees with me. It’s the law, as well as the facts of the case. There is no real controversy here at all.”
No real controversy here?
However, the EDA Board of Directors and its legal counsel do not agree.
The 2014 Land Exchange Agreement and Memorandum of Agreement referenced above by EDA Chairman Browne were attached by Napier to his reply to us to bolster his contention the EDA does not own outright and cannot sell the Afton property without the Town’s written authority.
However, Harold pointed us to a December 1st email from EDA attorney Sharon Pandak in response to Napier’s November 30 reply to 2 East Main Street LLC and its title company seeking the Town’s signing off on its purchase contract with the EDA. In the letter, Pandak counters Napier’s conclusion and the developer’s title company’s concurrence with it. – The short version:
1 – the 2014 MOA, which came after the LEA, was never signed by an EDA representative; and
2 – the Town was not a party to the Lease Exchange Agreement in which Barros’s Afton Inn LLC conveyed the Afton property directly to the EDA.
The complete explanation of the EDA stance penned by the EDA attorney elaborates:
“As I indicated to you … previously, we do not believe that 2 East Main LLC’s current title company’s (Chicago/Champion Title Company) position is meritorious. The EDA can convey “good and marketable fee simple and unencumbered title” to the Afton Inn for the following key reasons:
1 – The conveyance to East Main is not for a required “future purpose” under the Memorandum of Agreement between the Town and the EDA, dated June 23, 2014 (MOA). The MOA, if operative, relates to future use of the Afton Inn, and is not a limitation on the EDA’s ability to convey the property. Therefore, the MOA, if operative, simply does not apply.
2 – The MOA was signed by the Town after the conveyance of the property by the Town to the EDA (June 11, 2014). The agreement is not signed by the EDA.
3 – The Land Exchange Agreement (LEA) between the EDA and Afton Inn, LLC conveyed the Afton Inn to the EDA. The Town was not a party to LEA, and the land never passed through Town ownership to get to EDA ownership. There are no restrictions on the EDA’s use or future conveyance in the LEA. The LEA precedes the incomplete MOA,” Pandak wrote. But she wasn’t finished countering the Town stance.
“There are other reasons for believing that the Town Attorney’s recently expressed opinion is not well-taken which include: The Town has already issued permits to 2 East Main for some work on the Afton Inn and the Town has implicitly approved 2 East Main’s proposed redevelopment by including it in its VDHR (Virginia Department of Historic Resources) grant application (resulting in the Town’s Community Development Block Grant – CDBG award from the State). These actions indicate a Town approval of the ‘future purpose’ by 2 East Main for the Afton Inn, if the MOA is operative. Mr. Napier also does not acknowledge that the EDA gave the Town notice of its Purchase Contract with 2 East Main on June 16, 2020, directly and through him.
“The Title Company’s requirement to have the Town of Front Royal provide consent to the transaction is not well-grounded for the reasons set forth above,” Pandak concludes.
Delaying sale to what end?
Asked what investment the EDA has made in marketing and moving the Afton Inn property toward redevelopment since acquiring it in 2014, Brown and Harold both pointed to $478,000 in various legal, closing, and developmental costs, including masonry work to shore up the crumbling building as its sale and redevelopment have stalled. The sale price if made this month will be $345,000. Had it been made by September it would have been $325,000. So, the EDA is not looking to even recoup its total investment in the property, which means the Town would not be eligible to collect any proceeds from the sale according to the disputed MOA were it ruled to be enforceable without an EDA signature on it.
Bullet point 5D of the MOA states the “EDA shall be entitled to retain from the sales proceeds an amount equal to any sum it has paid without reimbursement from the Town during its ownership, management, maintenance, repairs and marketing for sale or lease of the Afton Inn property.”
So, one might wonder why the Town is stalling on endorsing the EDA’s sale to 2 East Main Street LLC after past permitting of work related to the 2 East Main Street development plan and referencing that plan in its CDBG application.
“Their stonewalling this sale only hurts them and the community,” a perplexed Harold told Royal Examiner. Following conversations with 2 East Main principals Alan Omar and Jim Burton, the EDA Asset Committee chairman said, “I am fully confident 2 East Main Street wants to move forward and are willing to develop the property to the betterment of the community in a way that will make it a cornerstone of historic downtown Front Royal. We are willing to broker communications and we’ve both tried to work with the Town to realize this project since September.
“If this sale can’t occur because of obstruction by the Town we are going to execute any leverage we can to covey the property if this falls thru,” Harold said of the EDA, including acquiring a demolition permit “to keep all available options at our disposal”.
Harold’s written report to his board Friday morning added a call for public action to add another dimension to EDA Board Chairman Browne’s effort to bring all involved parties to the table for a mutually beneficial resolution before the year’s end.
“The community should start lobbying Town Council to allow this sale to commence without further delay or disruption. This is critical both from a safety standpoint as stated by Town Attorney Doug Napier and from an aesthetic standpoint being the corner of historic downtown Front Royal. Delaying the sale and settlement places additional unnecessary risk to public money in the maintenance and public security of this building which has been previously stated by the Town Attorney as the responsibility of the Town taxpayer.”
During subsequent open meeting discussion Friday morning, board member Tom Pattison suggested “reaching out” to new Town Manager Steven Hicks, who begins the transition from Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on Monday, December 7, in an attempt to re-establish a meaningful relationship with the town government. That relationship has deteriorated into expensive hostile civil litigation and an absence of communications under Tederick and the current town council majority over the past year-plus. While a spot for a “Town Manager’s Report” has remained on the monthly EDA Board meeting agenda, as has been the case for much of 2020, no town manager or designee was present virtually to deliver that report Friday morning despite the Town’s continued legal partnership with Warren County in the operational oversight of the half-century-old joint County-Town EDA.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Brown and the five-member quorum present virtually concurred with Doctor Pattison’s notion of attempting to restore a meaningful relationship with the town government with the coming personnel change at the head of the Front Royal Administrative network.
While we didn’t get a call back from Mayor Tewalt, we did reach Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock about the EDA board discussion of “Town obstructionism” in finalizing the Afton sale to 2 East Main Street. Sealock said his last recollection of council discussion of the proposed sale to 2 East Main Street LLC group was when the September option date was missed.
The vice mayor also expressed disappointment council and the mayor wasn’t included in the EDA communications with town staff over the project. “I’m very upset – we’re the ones who would decide these things,” Sealock said of Town approval or endorsement of the sale.
“I’d be happy to do that,” EDA Board Chairman Browne said when told of Sealock’s observation, adding that he had personally been involved in several “reach outs” to council and the interim town manager in past efforts to resolve issues surrounding finalization of the Afton sale. And as reported above, he is planning to have a letter to all involved parties, including council and the mayor out by early in the coming week.
And he noted that the recent email exchange with the town attorney came from 2 East Main LLC and its title company’s direct effort to seek assurance the Town would endorse the EDA sale of the property, not from an EDA inquiry.
So, it seems the EDA, the Front Royal Town Council, and mayor, and 2 East Main Street LLC principals and staff will have an opportunity in coming weeks to sit down and get on the same page philosophically and legally to the joint benefit of the entire community. Will they be able to pull it off?
Stay tuned as the Afton Inn redevelopment project perhaps reaches a point of no return if a sale is not finalized within the next three weeks.
EDA in Focus
Former EDA Board members Biggs, Sealock say no sexual harassment settlement with Jennifer McDonald ever existed
(Editor/writer’s note: In Part 2 of our coverage of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s testimony at a conference call meeting of creditors at her first Bankruptcy hearing we pick up with further exploration of her claim of a $6.5 million settlement and debt to her by the EDA Board of Directors from an alleged 2015 out-of-court Voluntary Settlement Agreement regarding a sexual harassment claim by the then EDA executive director against her board. We believe the claim relates to a post-McDonald resignation social media-circulated document which indicated McDonald was made sexually uncomfortable by initial dealings with a potential EDA business property client. Our recollection of that document’s content was that despite her expressed discomfort, the EDA board allegedly sent her back to the property alone to meet with the client at which time some sort of sexually tinged encounter was claimed to have occurred.)
We ended our first story following EDA lead civil case attorney Cullen Seltzer’s explanation to the creditors meeting that after investigating McDonald’s claim of a sexual harassment settlement agreement with the former EDA board, the EDA’s civil case counsel was of the opinion no such agreement exists.
Following reference to a series of Fifth Amendment pleas in response to questions about that settlement it was noted, “McDonald did respond to an earlier question as to who had negotiated the Voluntary Settlement Agreement with her, citing then-EDA Board Chair Patricia Wines (deceased) and then-Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs.
We first contacted the lone surviving EDA Board of Directors member McDonald cited as negotiating the 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement, nearly three-decade EDA Board member and long-time Board Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs. Though dealing with the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in July 2013, Biggs remained on the EDA board for over five more years, eventually leaving for age-related health issues in October 2018.
So, does he recall that alleged sexual harassment negotiation resulting in the EDA board, on his and Wines’ recommendation, awarding McDonald a $6.5 million out-of-court settlement there is no known finalized legal documentation of?
“It’s pathetic. It makes me mad as hell – there’s no truth to it at all,” Biggs began gathering a head of indignant steam. “And she’s relying on a dead person and someone, me, who had a stroke to corroborate her story – it really burns me up.”
Asked if his stroke may have affected his memory of the alleged negotiation and resultant $6.5-million Voluntary Settlement Agreement, as the former EDA executive director and her counsel might eventually try to assert in court, Biggs replied with emphasis, “I remember it NOT happening!!!
Rather than his perceptions after his stroke, Biggs lamented one example of them years earlier. “You know, Roger, we’ve talked about this, I helped her get that job. I can’t believe I misjudged her like that. But what finally started getting to me was the lies, all the lies – I called her a liar at a (EDA) meeting. And when she started talking about all the money she won gambling, what was it, three years in a row – $600,000 here, $400,000 there, another what, $500,000? Nobody does that,” Biggs concluded of such a gambler’s continued run of luck against odds stacked in the “house’s” favor.
“You know the number of people’s lives she’s affected? – The whole community, not to mention the poor sheriff (then-Sheriff Daniel McEathron) and his family,” Biggs observed of the ripple effect of McDonald’s alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA, County and Town assets to her own and others’ benefit. McEathron is believed to have committed suicide not long after retiring after having been implicated as a partner in McDonald’s DaBoyz LLC real estate company allegedly used to move EDA land assets as part of the embezzlement conspiracy at the root of the EDA civil litigation.
In fact, that ripple effect was a topic of conversation at the December 1 Warren County Board of Supervisors work session when $2.8 million in legal fees on EDA civil litigation was mentioned as part of a Strategic Agenda Action Item of reducing the County’s legal fees in the future. Those are county taxpayer dollars paying those legal bills seeking to recover lost EDA assets from McDonald real estate and cash assets. And that ripple effect legal expense has snowballed to include defense of the EDA against the Town’s civil claim against it. And town side ripples, in addition to its EDA civil suit costs, may eventually include operational and debt service costs from the town council’s plan to create a second, independent EDA that will be solely supported by Town taxpayer dollars.
Speaking of the Town of Front Royal, current Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock was a member of the EDA Board of Directors in 2015 when McDonald alleges the sexual harassment claim was negotiated by Biggs and Wines, but approved one would assume, by the entire EDA Board of Directors.
Did he recall signing off on a Voluntary Settlement Agreement payoff of $6.5 million to the then EDA executive director, we asked Sealock.
“I don’t know anything about it – it didn’t happen. I don’t know anyone that knows anything about it. I was flabbergasted she even said it. You’d need the entire board to approve something like that,” Sealock replied, adding, “It reminds me of that time I, the entire (EDA) board had to parade down to the courthouse to say that closed session document she produced in court approving her sale of a piece of property with our signatures on it … was a forgery.”
Now it appears both former and current EDA Board of Directors members, as well as the current EDA’s civil litigation counsel, believe a second document referenced by the former EDA executive director to be a forgery.
Two questions seem particularly pertinent with an online bankruptcy hearing looming mid-month:
- will that most recent document regarding the alleged 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement ever be introduced as evidence in a courtroom? and:
- will the EDA’s contention the sexual harassment settlement agreement McDonald referenced as an outstanding $6.5-million debt to her is a lie, and any documentation in support of it a forgery, have any impact on the bankruptcy judge’s rulings on motions, particularly the EDA’s motions, for exceptions to McDonald’s bankruptcy filing?
Stay tuned as the only EDA financial scandal court proceeding currently in motion, continues online December 16 from a Harrisonburg Bankruptcy Courtroom.
EDA in Focus
EDA announces pending sale of Baugh Drive warehouse to medical marijuana distributor
The EDA Board of Directors met in a Special Board meeting this morning. With a unanimous vote on a motion by Greg Harold, seconded by Jim Wolfe, the Board approved a resolution authorizing the Chair and Secretary to sign a Letter Of Intent (LOI) to sell the former Atlantic Skyline Building at 426 Baugh Drive for the full asking price of $5,750,000 to Parallel Virginia, LLC, a pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis. The sale is contingent upon the conditional approval of the company’s application for a pharmaceutical processor permit in Health Service Area 1 by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy – a decision expected in March 2021. As authorized by law, the Virginia Board of Pharmacy may award conditional approval for only one pharmaceutical processor application in this health service area.
The Commonwealth of Virginia passed legislation approving the production and use of medical cannabis oil in 2018. The legislation established five Health Service Areas with one pharmaceutical processor per area. The Board of Pharmacy has already awarded permits in Areas 2-5. The Area 1 permit reopened for applicants in the fall of 2020.
Parallel Virginia, LLC, if awarded conditional approval, will begin establishing its manufacturing presence in the spring of 2021. This experienced, multi-state operator is already successfully operating in four states – Georgia, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Florida. In addition, the company is currently developing a recently awarded research-focused operation in Pennsylvania in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh.
Parallel has a strong research and development component in every operation and has already signed letters of intent for strategic research and workforce partnerships with several public and private Virginia institutions of higher education.
The company’s industry-leading experience and multi-state success will greatly benefit the Warren County and Front Royal area. In the first five years of operation, they project a capital investment of tens of millions of dollars and the creation of hundreds of jobs.
Virginia law requires doctors who want to write prescriptions for medical cannabis to register with the Board of Pharmacy. Patients prescribed medical cannabis are required to pay an annual fee in addition to the cost of the prescription. The law also limits the number of dispensing facilities within the Health Service Area to five. The company, if selected, will establish its pharmaceutical processor operation at this facility, and has future plans to identify separate, stand-alone dispensing facilities within other localities in HSA 1.
Finally, selling the building will save Warren County taxpayers approximately $25,000 per month, or $300,000 a year, in loan payments, utilities, and insurance costs. It was a priority of the Board to get this building back into the hands of the private sector and back online creating jobs and adding to the economic engine of our community. This prospect will create jobs, generate tax revenue, and develop licensed medicine for patients in need. Doug Parsons, EDA Executive Director noted, “We believe this company is a good fit for our community. They have been thorough, transparent, and accommodating in thinking through their potential presence in Virginia. We appreciate their interest in our community and their commitment to making a lasting, positive impact in our region.”
Also following the closed session, on a motion by Tom Patteson, seconded by Harold, the board unanimously approved a short-term storage lease with Interchange Group for 10,000 square feet of space at 426 Baugh Drive for $4,125 per month.
EDA in Focus
McDonald bankruptcy hearing draws ‘5th’ pleas on details of alleged 2015 sexual harassment settlement agreement EDA counsel says doesn’t exist
(Editor/writer’s note: This will be the first installment of an exploration of Jennifer McDonald’s testimony at the first hearing on her bankruptcy filing in the wake of claims made against her in the EDA civil litigation. That litigation accuses the former EDA Executive Director and 23 co-defendants of conspiring to profit from alleged embezzlements and misdirection of over $21 million in EDA assets by McDonald over a period of years. Due to local interest in the EDA case and alleged misdirection of public funds we will explore that testimony in some detail.)
On Friday the 13th of November, creditors including the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority had a first meeting by conference call concerning the bankruptcy filing of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. Information concerning McDonald’s bankruptcy claim of a $21-million-dollar debt due to the EDA’s civil litigation against her, versus her claimed assets ($2.48 million personal; $1.4 million MoveOn8 LLC; $76,000 Little Rugratz Daycare LLC property – about $4.6 million total) and current combined monthly income ($3400 versus monthly expenses of $3882.35) were taken under advisement without any rulings on the validity of her bankruptcy filing or requests for exceptions to it.
Among the exceptions being sought are the EDA’s to both McDonald and her real estate LLC MoveOn8’s bankruptcy claims. A first hearing on motions filed during or following the Friday the 13th teleconference meeting is scheduled for December 16 at 10 a.m. That will be an online ZOOM meeting.
If motions for exceptions are granted by a bankruptcy judge, certain of McDonald’s assets could be removed from control of the bankruptcy court and remain at issue in the EDA’s now $21-million to $25-million civil actions alleging a McDonald-orchestrated conspiracy to misdirect or embezzle EDA assets to her own and associates’ personal benefit.
$6.5 million settlement claim
In addition to questions surrounding the movement of properties through MoveOn8 and her other, apparently now-defunct real estate LLC, DaBoyz, a prominent topic of discussion last week was McDonald’s claim of a still-owed $6.5 million debt to her by her former employer, the EDA. McDonald cited an out of court “Voluntary Settlement Agreement” regarding a sexual harassment claim related to her job dating to August 2015. Asked by U.S. Attorney Webb King if she had a copy of the August 28, 2015, agreement, McDonald replied “no” that it had been left in her EDA office at the time of her December 2018 termination when she was locked out of her office as it was deemed a potential crime scene. Does the EDA have a copy of the agreement she was then asked?
“They should,” she replied.
Asked if she had been paid any portion of the settlement amount, McDonald took one of her many Fifth Amendment pleas, reserving her Constitutional right not to self-incriminate. A follow-up question on whether she had ever been written a check by the EDA for a portion of the settlement amount led to a lengthy pause and apparent discussion with her attorney and second consecutive plea of the “Fifth”.
As to compensation from the alleged Settlement Agreement, McDonald did say there was “a list” of ways she could be compensated, including the transfer of real estate and payment of her personal debts. Both methods play into the EDA’s civil litigation against McDonald alleging embezzlement and the misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit and that of 23 co-defendants, both human and corporate “people”.
“Did the Warren County IDA (IDA is the acronym for the EDA’s original and often legally referenced name, Industrial Development Authority) transfer any sort of personal property to you?” U.S. attorney King continued in the wake of her claimed “list” of ways she could be compensated for her claimed sexual harassment compensation agreement. “I assert my right pursuant to the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” she again replied.
“Under this agreement did the Warren IDA transfer any real property to you or any entity that you controlled?” came the next question. “I assert my right pursuant to the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” again came the answer.
“And you claim not to have a copy of this agreement?” U.S. Attorney King pressed McDonald. “I do not have a copy of the fully executed document,” she replied after a brief pause.
“Do you have a copy of the unexecuted document,” King pressed on, adding, “I’m going to note the delay in answering the question again,” inserting into the record another 10-second and counting pause.
That led to McDonald’s civil and past criminal case attorney Peter Greenspun to come on the phone line to say that while he did not represent McDonald in her bankruptcy filing, as her counsel in the civil and any potential criminal cases he was present with her consulting her on her answers in the bankruptcy hearing. “We’ll be back to you in just a short minute,” Greenspun informed the hearing.
McDonald’s criminal charges at the state level were dropped due to prosecutorial speedy trial concerns so that they could be re-filed at a later date. The criminal investigation of McDonald and its million-plus pages of related documentation has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia. McDonald’s original civil attorneys from the Berlik Law Firm withdrew from her case after EDA representatives indicated a belief the Berlik firm had been paid, albeit unknowingly by them, with stolen EDA assets; and of introducing what was cited as a forged document by EDA officials into evidence in an early civil case hearing. Greenspun, then representing McDonald in the state criminal cases also took on her civil defense.
As Greenspun and his client’s “short minute” passed, someone came on the conference call line to ask if there was an EDA representative on the line to which current EDA Board member and EDA Executive Committee member Greg Harold replied. Harold was asked if he had seen a copy of the alleged Sexual Harassment Voluntary Settlement Agreement between the previous EDA board and McDonald.
“I have not seen an official copy of the agreement located in the office,” Harold replied. That led Sands-Anderson and EDA civil case lead attorney Cullen Seltzer to introduce himself to the proceeding, after which he addressed the elusive $6.5 million-dollar Voluntary Settlement Agreement.
‘Our … belief no such agreement exists’
“I can represent to the court that we’ve investigated the existence of this agreement. It is our understanding and belief that no such agreement exists,” Seltzer told the hearing. Seltzer then responded to a follow-up question from McDonald creditor Tom Sayre, who has a $20,000 defamation civil judgment against her, as to the thoroughness of the EDA counsel’s search for the alleged sexual harassment agreement documentation.
“Without getting into the particulars or the nature of the inquiry, we’ve made a number of inquiries appropriate to try and determine if any such agreement exists. And we’ve found that it does not,” Seltzer stated, adding that inquiries with “appropriate people who would know” had been made.
McDonald did respond to an earlier question as to who had negotiated the Voluntary Settlement Agreement with her, citing then-EDA Board Chair Patricia Wines (deceased) and then-Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs.
McDonald civil, criminal counsel Greenspun then re-entered the conference call fray. (To be continued)
EDA in Focus
EDA approves grant agreement with Backroom Brewery
The EDA Board of Directors convened a Special Meeting Thursday morning, October 29. Following a one-and-a-half-hour Closed Session, the Board approved a resolution to approve the Master Agreement between Warren County, the EDA, and Backroom Brewery for an Incentive Grant and Tourism Grant to Backroom Brewery as financial assistance to expand its operations.
The Backroom Brewery is the first farm brewery operation in the state of Virginia and boasts more than 25 unique approved recipes. The EDA is proud to work with Warren County and support this local business. Congratulations to proprietor Billie Clifton and we wish them continued success.
EDA in Focus
EDA settles civil claim against McEathron estate for $90,000
Following an hour-and-thirty-five-minute closed session on a variety of topics that opened its monthly meeting of October 23, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors approved a motion agreeing to a settlement with the estate of late Warren County Sheriff Daniel McEathron.
The settlement amount agreed upon between the EDA and McEathron’s widow and two adult children is $90,000. McEathron was linked to the EDA financial scandal due to his partnership in former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s DaBoyz LLC real estate company. In the EDA’s civil litigation initially filed in March 2019, McDonald is accused, among other things, of unauthorized moving of EDA assets to her own benefit through her real estate companies DaBoyz and MoveOn8. Still Sheriff at the time, McEathron along with McDonald and the two real estate companies, were on the initial list of civil case defendants.
After taking early retirement effective May 1, 2019, just over a month after being named a co-defendant in the EDA civil litigation, the county’s long-time sheriff was found dead on his Bentonville property 28 days later, May 28, from an apparent suicide. Some questions about the death arose after Sheriff’s Office personnel, ostensibly alerted by McEathron to his planned suicide by phone, removed the body from the scene where it was discovered in proximity to an expended firearm before the Virginia State Police, the EDA criminal case investigating agency, was notified of the death.
On Friday, EDA Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold, who made the motion to approve, addressed the McEathron Estate settlement prior to the vote.
“Mr. Chairman, I want the community to know that the EDA has negotiated in good faith for this settlement for a long time. This is something that we’ve taken very seriously; this is something that we have called back and forth with, with our attorneys and the estate’s attorneys. While we feel there are certain risks and rewards with these situations, I think the EDA is comfortable at this time that we have done the best that we can for the community and that it’s time to put this matter behind us as the motion is written,” Harold said.
Thank you for that,” Board Chairman Jeff Browne responded. There was no other comment prior to the vote on Harold’s motion, seconded by James Wolfe, which then passed by a 4-0 margin of the members remaining after the closed session, the above three and Tom Pattison. Jorie Martin and Melissa Gordon were present for the 8 a.m. convening of the meeting into closed session but had left to other commitments prior to the closed session’s 9:45 a.m. conclusion.
The motion on approval of the settlement read into the record by EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson states in part, “Whereas the Front Royal-Warren County EDA has certain claims against Daniel McEathron; Whereas the EDA and McEathron’s heirs desire to resolve any claims that may exist between them; Now therefore be it resolved the chairman and the secretary of the Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board are authorized to enter into an agreement … (with those heirs) for the purposes set forth in this resolution which agreement shall provide for the payment of $90,000 dollars to the EDA …”
The motion adds that if any FOIA request are received by the EDA related to the settlement, McEathron’s widow or her attorneys will receive notice of those requests having been made.
As initially reported by former Royal Examiner Editor Norma Jean Shaw, McEathron and McDonald’s first transaction in DaBoyz dated to October 2016 and the pair purchased a total of $2.8 million of real estate between then and 2019. The LLC was involved in a number of transactions cited in the EDA civil litigation filed to recover allegedly misdirected assets, including a mysterious one in which a property was bought and sold back to the owner a month later at a loss of $600,000.
A number of McDonald and her two LLC’s existing properties were frozen by the court early in the civil case process. However, civil claims against McDonald assets have been complicated by her recent filing of bankruptcy, which put her assets under control of the Harrisonburg-based bankruptcy court.
The EDA civil litigation has grown to 24 human and business entity co-defendants, with total claims, actual and punitive, of about $25 million dollars. And as previously reported, the Harrisonburg Special Prosecutor’s Office has turned the criminal investigation into the EDA financial scandal over to the U.S. Western District of Virginia federal prosecutor’s office.
