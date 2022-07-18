EDA in Focus
EDA counsel accuses Tran/ITFederal defense of withholding requested documents – But motion for immediate production of missing material denied
A motions hearing in the civil liability case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal company began Monday afternoon, July 18, with plaintiff accusations of a willful withholding of defense evidence regarding ITFederal bank records. EDA attorney Karrisa Kaseorg told Judge Bruce D. Albertson that an ongoing effort to acquire missing records indicated by exhibit numbers of materials provided by the defense peaked over the last month to two months.
Consequently, she asked that defense counsel Gregory Melus provide what the plaintiff believes are those withheld materials “by midnight tonight”. Melus told the court that he personally had responded to all inquiries he directly had seen. However, he noted five to six attorneys and paralegals working on the case, adding that having been, like the court, “ambushed” by the short-term request for the allegedly withheld material, he did not know if the by-the-end-of-the-day plaintiff request could be met.
Judge Albertson worried that with jury selection slated for Thursday, and opening arguments and evidence anticipated to start Friday, that the plaintiff request would require a continuation of the start of the trial.
“We’re not asking for a continuance,” Kaseorg replied, “we want to see the documents.” Plaintiff counsel said they had no indication from the defense that the requested documents were subject to withholding as “privileged” information.
“Mr. Tran and the defense have known this was big problem for over a month … and we have been looking for a good faith settlement,” Kaseorg told the court observing she did not put the problem entirely on Melus’s shoulders. “I agree with Mr. Melus – we are looking down the barrel of 19,000 documents,” she said noting that if it was going to be such a problem the defense team could have communicated that on June 1 when the recent round of plaintiff requests began.
After hearing both sides’ explanation of the pre-trial predicament over about 35 minutes, Judge Albertson read some material while considering a decision. Citing the lateness of the plaintiff motion related to the scheduled start of the trial, he denied the motion for an immediate production of the missing material, with the plaintiff’s exception to the ruling noted. Asked if he also was denying the related motion to “compel” production of certain evidence, the judge responded, “Yes, it’s too close to trial … This should have been done earlier.”
Judge Albertson then denied a defense motion asking that material related to “other business enterprises” of Mr. Tran be withheld as not relevant to his EDA dealings. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, during a July 8 motions hearing on this case Judge Albertson noted he had previously expressed some “skepticism” about the defense objection to EDA evidence about Tran and his company’s use of portions of the $12 million it received in two loans related to proposed development here, primarily at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in Front Royal, for other business ventures in Alexandria or elsewhere. The EDA’s compensatory claim is for approximately $9 million, as Tran has kept current on his $40,000-plus a month loan payments over several years.
The EDA contends Tran acquired the EDA loans fraudulently and conspired with then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in doing so. Disputed evidence cited also related to EDA involvement in development of a Criminal Justice Academy and Tran’s Front Royal Farms plan, neither of which came to fruition along with the failed Avtex site business proposal.
Also as previously reported, Tran’s counterclaim appears to revolve around the contention he was taken advantage of by McDonald, and that the EDA Board of Directors at the time should have identified the alleged financial improprieties McDonald is now accused of by the EDA prior to Tran’s involvement. Pointing to a primary disputed aspect of the EDA-Tran/ITFed counterclaims of liability, Judge Albertson observed, “If he’s part of a conspiracy with McDonald, he’s not a victim of the negligent contention.”
And following what is slated to be a two-day trial in the EDA versus William Lambert civil liability case, and one day of jury selection for the EDA vs. Tran and any further motions, we will see the two sides begin their presentations on their respective “roadmaps” of what transpired between McDonald, Tran, ITFederal, and the EDA in the single largest compensatory damages civil case related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal.
EDA in Focus
Bankruptcy filing cancels EDA versus Samuel North civil liability case
In the wake of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing by Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel North on Friday morning, July 15, the Warren Economic Development Authority (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) civil liability case against him scheduled for jury selection and trial on Monday, July 18, has been cancelled. The EDA versus William Lambert trial slated for the following Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at this point remains on the Circuit Court docket.
There is also the possibility of a further motions hearing on the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case set for trial beginning later in the coming week. That civil liability trial is slated for jury selection and possible opening arguments on Thursday, July 21. It is scheduled to continue on Friday, July 22, and run through the following week from Monday through Friday, July 25-29.
That trial seeks recovery of the $9-million balance of an EDA-financed $10 million loan to Tran and his ITFederal company. The EDA claims the loan was acquired fraudulently with unkept promises, including of development at a 30-acre portion of the 150-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Fibers Superfund site behind the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane.
On the other end of the EDA financial scandal spectrum, the now cancelled EDA vs. North trial involved claimed damages of $70,000 or more related to a $110,000 loan North received from the EDA in 2015 for the purchase of a Robin Hood Lane property. According to sources on both sides of the case, the EDA was also seeking some portion, possibly double the base $70,000 claim, of a general claim of $350,000 in punitive damages against multiple EDA civil claim defendants were the jury to rule for the EDA’s claim of “conspiracy” against North.
“Conspiracy” has been one of five plaintiff claims brought against previous civil case defendants over the past two weeks, along with “Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, and Ultra Vires”, the latter being a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority.
EDA in Focus
Civil Case Jury orders return of $945,000 plus punitive damages to WC EDA by Donald Poe and Earthright Energy Solar
After nearly 6-1/2 hours of deliberation, at 7:30 p.m., a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury ruled in favor of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) in its civil liability claim against Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC (ERE). As noted in our related story on the fourth and final day’s closing arguments and jury deliberations, that was a five-pronged base claim for the return of $945,037 of EDA funds directed to Poe and the solar installation company he headed locally by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. On each claim by the EDA against Poe and ERE: fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, conspiracy, and ultra vires, the jury found in favor of the EDA.
However, according to information received at the courthouse following the verdict the total damages awarded surpassed that base claim as noted it could be in our related story. See:Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
According to numbers received by Royal Examiner, the jury split the base claim between the two defendants, with Poe charged with $409,812 and ERE hit with $535,225 totaling the $945,037 base claim. Poe was also hit with $25,000 in conspiracy count damages and another $75,000 in punitive damages. In addition to its above compensatory amount, ERE was hit with $50,000 in conspiracy damages and $150,000 in punitive damages. The total award to the EDA is $1,245,037.
The EDA claimed the contracts and payments were illegally authorized by McDonald without the necessary EDA Board of Directors approval, despite some of those checks being co-signed by EDA board members. One of those members, Greg Drescher, testified that he signed one check after being told by McDonald that it was front money that would be returned to the EDA upon ERE achieving anticipated financing on a project the EDA board had been told by McDonald would be done for free in order for ERE to achieve desired tax credits.
Defense Counsel William Ashwell said he would provide additional information on any defense plans regarding possible appeal or other factors in coming days.
It was the EDA’s second civil case win this month. Last week April Petty was ordered to return $125,000 McDonald sent in EDA funds to pay off a mortgage debt on Petty’s home as part of Petty’s 2016 house sale process. McDonald was serving as Petty’s real estate agent in her second job with Campbell Realty, while still EDA executive director. See: Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
EDA in Focus
Jury gets EDA vs. Poe/Earthright Energy civil liability case at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon
After over three hours of closing arguments summarizing the conflicting “roadmaps” or theories of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earthright Energy Solar LLC civil liability case, a decision in that case was handed over to a seven-member Warren County Circuit Court jury. The jury was sent out to deliberations and lunch if they remembered the court’s suggestion they bring lunches with them at 1:10 p.m.
After a brief conference on their status with Judge Bruce D. Albertson at 6 p.m. they were sent back to the jury room with the promise of a dinner delivery to accompany their deliberations. The judge promised not to keep them too late, probably till 9 p.m. or so, if they needed more time to come to a unanimous verdict on the five plaintiff claims for the return of $945,000 from the defendants. Those claims are for Fraud, Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Conspiracy, and Ultra Vires, the latter a legal term for someone exceeding their legal authority in a public or corporate position. The ultra vires claim relates to the allegation of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s unilateral creation of solar installation contracts with Poe and ERE in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars.
One thing the jury won’t take under consideration is the $27.3-million Poe/ERE counterclaim against the EDA related to an aborted contract to install solar panels throughout the Warren County Public School system’s nine schools. Late Wednesday, Judge Albertson granted the plaintiff EDA’s motion to strike the counterclaim based on undisputed trial testimony that the 2018 contract presented to ERE Solar for that project by Jennifer McDonald on behalf of the EDA was not a legally valid contract.
Two former board members, Greg Drescher and Ron Llewellyn, as well as former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, whose job lead plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer pointed out to the jury included review of all pending contracts, all testified they had never seen the contract at the time, and certainly never voted as a board on approval of it. Such board approval is required by state law for all EDA transactions over certain amounts, $10,000 in the Warren EDA’s case, involving public funds, EDA counsel pointed out during the trial.
What is at stake in the jury’s deliberations is the EDA’s effort to force Poe to pay back $945,037 he received in EDA funds from McDonald, sometimes co-signed by a single EDA board member, based on contracts the plaintiff argued were all illegal. Drescher explained his co-signature on one check as due to McDonald’s explanation it was just front money that would be reimbursed to the EDA when ERE financing was achieved.
Poe/ERE actually received about $1.2 million in EDA payments but paid back $334,000 of that when informed the Baugh Drive warehouse solar installation project would not go through. Defense attorney William Ashwell pointed to that reimbursement as a sign Poe and ERE were acting in good faith on contracts and proposals they believed to be legally achieved as presented to them by McDonald.
But as EDA counsel explained to the jury on Thursday, if they find Poe/ERE guilty on two of the five claims – fraud and conspiracy – they could also recommend punitive damages at a cap of three times the compensatory claim of $945,037, or less.
Thursday’s closing arguments presented the stark contrast in the plaintiff and defense “roadmaps” or theories of the circumstance of Poe and Earthright Energy’s dealings with McDonald as then-executive director of the EDA.
Point – Plaintiff ‘roadmap’
On the plaintiff side, EDA attorneys painted a dark picture of collusion and fraudulent intent between McDonald, Poe and ERE, to defraud the EDA out of, not only hundreds of thousands of dollars in a series of transactions, but as Seltzer alluded to in his closing summary “shoot for the moon” at $27.3 million with the alleged contract between the EDA and ERE for the public schools solar installation proposal. It was a proposal that while discussed in a preliminary fashion with EDA Board Chairman and Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, was never even presented for a vote to either the School Board or County Board of Supervisors, owners of the property with the authority to enact such a contract.
As to defense arguments that it was the EDA board itself and county officials who were negligent in preventing McDonald’s alleged financial misdeeds which in the end victimized Poe and his solar company in contracts they believed to be valid, Seltzer countered:
“They would have you believe Mr. Poe was ‘tricked too’. – But he knew things they EDA did not know,” Seltzer said directing the jury’s attention to Poe’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” and concealing the existence of the alleged EDA-ERE contract on the $27.3 million public schools project. It was a contract the EDA had no legal authority to make, Seltzer argued. Noting Drescher’s attempt to put brakes on the school proposal, Seltzer asserted that Poe had concealed the existence of the EDA-ERE contract for the $27.3 million job from Drescher during meetings between the two.
EDA counsel also pointed to Poe’s Earthright Energy Solar partner Justin Appleton, who signed the EDA-ERE school contract along with McDonald,’s communications as late as December of 2018 assuring that there would be “no cost to the EDA, the County, Public Schools, or county taxpayers in any way” related to the school installation proposal. EDA counsel asked “Where is he?” of Poe’s ERE Solar partner. “If he had anything good to say, he’d be here,” Seltzer theorized of Appleton’s absence as a defense witness. Originally named as a co-defendant in the EDA amended civil litigation, Appleton was eventually non-suited from the civil liability case according to EDA officials.
The escrow-financing claim led to a huge debate over a $5 million escrow deposit through a West Virginia law firm, by an ostensible financier of the project, New York City based Hutton Ventures. While Poe claimed to have visited the company in New York, securing a handshake agreement on financing the $27.3 million project, Seltzer countered that the escrow deposit had no direct indication it was made on behalf the Warren EDA or the county’s school system, and certainly never went to such use.
And of the defense placing of blame on the EDA for McDonald financial misdeeds, Seltzer said, “They say, ‘Boy, the EDA is dysfunctional.’ That is a ‘blame the victim’ tactic – But who lost money?”
Of a conviction and the potential of not only compensatory damages, but punitive damages assessed as well, Seltzer told the jury to look at that result as a deterrent to others who might hatch “similar scams” adding, “This is your community. It will be your decision.”
Counterpoint – defense roadmap
In contrast, defense attorney Ashwell pointed to payments made to Earthright, and work completed at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane office complex, and undertaken at various public school sites, for those payments. “They want you to ignore the facts,” Ashwell said of work accomplished at the EDA offices and preliminary work begun at public school sites in exchange for payments made to ERE. He presented invoices for and checks cut for $325,000, $482,000, and $334,851, the first two for work for LED light installation and solar panel installation at Kendrick Lane EDA offices – “Installed; job performed” Ashwell told the jury of the Kendrick Lane work. And the $334,851 appears to have been for the aborted Baugh Drive project, which ERE reimbursed to the EDA.
As to the plaintiff’s “funneling of money back to McDonald” theory in his purchase of a percentage of her MoveOn8 real estate company which had acquired a develop-able parcel off Happy Creek Road, defense counsel reminded the jury that as a real estate developer among his other construction-related businesses, “That is simply what he does – Mr. Poe invests in develop-able properties.”
Of the plaintiff’s introduction of myriad exhibits related to contracts, Ashwell told the jury, “This was straightforward. It was not Mr. Poe sneaking in dark back alleys – you’ve seen the contracts. This was the executive director of the Warren EDA who got statewide awards … Despite this they want you to believe Mr. Poe worked on these projects for some magical word – ‘tricked’. Why do that?” Ashwell asked the jury of the plaintiff’s theories, pointing toward a key defense point – “You heard it, all the dysfunction of the Warren EDA.”
Defense counsel also pointed out that the EDA board had become aggressively interested in solar development in the courting of a major and unnamed company to locate here. “The EDA was trying to entice a big company with solar … She is an arm of the EDA board – This is what an EDA is supposed to do,” Ashwell said of development of solar energy to attract investment in the community by a company with an interest in such community-wide development of alternative energy sources.
Defense counsel also noted that evidence indicated that Mr. Poe was connected to McDonald by an intermediary aware of the County’s sudden interest in solar, as well as LED lighting at an EDA facility, who knew Mr. Poe had a company doing such work.
Of the notion promises were made that ERE would do the Kendrick Lane work “absolutely free” Ashwell told the jury “that doesn’t make sense”.
And as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, the jury was still discussing these varying perspectives.
Stay tuned …
See: Civil Case Jury orders return of $945,000 to WC EDA by Donald Poe and Earthright Energy Solar
EDA in Focus
When Civil Liability theories collide – Poe cross examination by EDA counsel provides intense clash of perspectives
The civil liability trial and counterclaim in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) took a turn for TV-worthy courtroom drama Wednesday morning when the defense called its first witness. That witness was defendant Donald, or as he introduced himself to the jury, Donnie Poe.
And while direct examination from defense attorney William Ashwell remained calmly factual based upon the defense “roadmap” of its perspective of the case, things got more interesting when that defense roadmap and the plaintiff’s counter-roadmap/theory of the case collided during cross-examination. When EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer reached the plaintiff’s main contention that over a million dollars exchanged between former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and Poe and the solar panel installation company he represents regarding what the EDA contends were illegally formulated contracts and financial transfers done by McDonald without her board’s necessary authorization, things got interesting.
In the wake of EDA staff and board witnesses testifying that they had never seen or been consulted on the contract agreements presented to him by McDonald, Seltzer asked Poe if he now realized those contracts had been brought to him without the legally necessary approvals by the EDA Board of Directors.
“I don’t know that – that’s what they say,” Poe replied of the testimony he had heard from plaintiff witnesses. Pressed by plaintiff counsel that in the wake of supporting witness testimony he should now know that the EDA money he had received was not legally transferred, Poe responded: “You’re a nice man, but I disagree. I’m an uneducated man but I get things done” as to the contractual agreements he said he had been led to believe were legally acquired in 2018.
Later, when Seltzer noted that only McDonald’s signature on the EDA side was on the contractual agreements moving hundreds of thousands of dollars, Poe responded, “That’s her job – she signed it.” As the cross-examination intensified Poe observed from the witness box, “I shouldn’t be up here; you shouldn’t be there, other people should be. – Do you work for free?” Poe asked Seltzer.
“So, is Mr. Whitten lying, are Mr. Llewellyn, Mr. Drescher lying?” Seltzer responded of testimony from the former EDA attorney and two board members during the 2018 development of those contract agreements.
“I don’t know he’s not,” Poe replied to the initial and subsequent queries, citing a lack of first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the EDA during that time period.
Of the unreturned $945,000 of the approximate $1.3 million he received on three proposed projects, the EDA attorney observed, “You got a million dollars” to which Poe replied of work he had completed on two of those, “Good for me – I put an honest dollar in my pocket … I did the work.”
“I don’t think I can talk you out of it,” Seltzer replied to Poe’s insistence he had earned the money the EDA now says was stolen by McDonald on legally unauthorized transactions.
“I wish you could, it would be a lot easier on both of us,” Poe replied as the cross-examination begun at noon ended at 12:31 p.m., at which point the trial adjourned for lunch.
After three more defense witnesses called in the afternoon, including former EDA Clerk Missy Henry, ERE solar subcontractor Donald Carlson by remote hook up from Florida, and West Virginia attorney Floyd M. Sayre III, also by remote connection, the defense rested. Noting the case was running slightly ahead of schedule, Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with the same admonishment not to discuss or read about the case at 4:20 p.m. With counsel estimates on closing argument time-frames, an hour for plaintiff, an hour to hour-and-a-half for defense, Judge Albertson told the jury he hoped to turn the case over to them for deliberations by around the lunch hour or shortly after on Thursday.
With the jury dismissed, EDA counsel Seltzer made a motion to strike the defendant’s $27.3 million counterclaim. The amount was the contracted amount of the proposed solar installation on Warren County Public Schools nine school facilities. Seltzer argued that the fact that there was no legally required authorization from either the county School Board or Board of Supervisors for that contractual arrangement, that the contract was not valid was “uncontroverted” by any defense evidence.
The judge took the matter under advisement and told counsel he would try to have a ruling after jury instruction discussion that would commence after a 10 to 15-minute break taken at 4:22 p.m. Closing arguments are expected to commence shortly after the 9:00 a.m. reconvening of the trial, Thursday morning, July 14.
EDA in Focus
EDA versus Poe, Earth Right Energy civil liability case heads into third day
It was a who’s who of past county and “Warren Economic Development Authority” (WC EDA, EDA, FR-WC EDA) staff and board members on the witness stand during the first day of evidence and witnesses in support of that paper trail of plaintiff evidence in the EDA versus Donald F. Poe and Earth Right Energy (ERE) civil liability and counterclaim case, Tuesday, July 12, in Warren County Circuit Court. In order of appearance, those included former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, former county supervisor and EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, long-time County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board member, chairman, and WC Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher, and former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, in addition to several others including ERE staffer Mandy Newman, and two plaintiff “expert witnesses” on solar panel installation techniques, Christopher Page and Kyle Lavesque.
What those witnesses accomplished in the plaintiff’s “roadmap” of its case was verbal support of the paper trail of exhibits introduced to open the plaintiff EDA’s case for recovery of $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. Also at issue is a defense counterclaim of $27.3 million, the total of an unrealized contract between ERE and the EDA for solar panel installation at the county’s nine public school facilities. Much of the plaintiff’s evidence surrounds its contention the contract was not legally authorized with the public school system or the county government, who have financial and legal authority over the county’s public school system.
As reported in yesterday’s Royal Examiner story on jury selection and opening arguments, the disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor. See: Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
While having settled civilly with the EDA for $9 million in assets with a “no-fault” notation, McDonald still faces multiple criminal charges now at the federal level in the Harrisonburg-based Western District of Virginia. Consequently, asked about details of her business dealings with the defendants surrounding proposed solar panel installation work and the consequent transfer of over a million dollars in assets between herself and the defendants, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not to respond due to the potential of self-incrimination.
That resulted in a “ballpark” total of 77 “I invoke the 5th Amendment” responses from McDonald, the central figure in the $21 million EDA financial scandal. By this reporter’s count, 25 of those responses came during direct examination by EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, and 52 in response to cross-examination questions from defense counsel William Ashwell during McDonald’s 25 minutes on the witness stand.
Proceedings began at 9 a.m. with some technical issues between counsel. The jury came in and the evidentiary part of the trial began at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday. The jury was released at 6:46 p.m. with the trial scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Plaintiff counsel plans to introduce a filmed deposition of defendant Poe at the outset on Wednesday and told the court it hoped to complete its evidentiary presentation by mid-day. Defense counsel said their evidentiary presentation is likely to go into Thursday. Judge Bruce D. Albertson told both sides it hopes to turn the case over to jury deliberations by late Thursday if possible.
See more detail on the trial in a coming Royal Examiner story upon the trial’s conclusion, and the rendering of a verdict.
EDA in Focus
Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
After a full morning of jury selection involving a large jury pool of 75 to 80 or more, many being disqualified for personal, business, or even familial connections to the defendant or potential witnesses, a 10-person jury including three as yet-unnamed alternates heard opening arguments in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe/Earthright Energy (ERE) civil liability case and defense counterclaim against the EDA.
The plaintiff EDA is seeking $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. The disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor.
As plaintiff co-counsel Karissa Kaseorg noted in opening arguments, Poe’s Earthright Energy-Commercial LLC, through then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, received a total of over $1.2 million, but returned $343,000 of that total. That leaves a balance of $945,037.21 received under false pretenses unreturned, Kaseorg told the jury.
However, in his opening statement defense counsel William Ashwell used that returned amount of $343,000 to argue that his client was acting in good faith on the series of solar installation contracts between the EDA and ERE. He pointed out that the money was returned by the defendants when informed that the Baugh Drive warehouse contract would not go through.
Ashwell also informed the jury that the defendants would be asking for a counterclaim judgment of $27.3 million against the EDA. That was the amount of an aborted contract, a contract plaintiff counsel asserted the EDA or its then-executive director had no authority to enter into, with the county’s public school system for installation of system-wide solar panels.
Responding to the plaintiff’s somewhat briefer opening statement, defense counsel Ashwell described those opening statements as each side’s “roadmap” or “theory” of their respective cases to be presented to the jury throughout the remainder of the week. And as in April Petty’s defense the previous week, Ashwell presented a defense roadmap in which the $21-million financial scandal conspiracy Jennifer McDonald is alleged by the EDA to have orchestrated over several years positioned his client to be a victim, rather than a co-conspirator.
In contrast again echoing its previous week’s strategy, in its opening statement EDA counsel focused on presentation of a paper trail of documents it told the jury supported its claims of fraud, conversion, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and ultra vires, the latter a legal term for an overstepping of one’s authorized authority, against the defendants and their alleged co-conspirator McDonald.
Those opening arguments began at 1:30 p.m. following a one-hour lunch break. At their conclusion at 2:45 p.m., Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with instructions to be ready for a 9 a.m. start to what is likely to be a hotly contested several days of testimony and evidence presented to traverse those varying plaintiff and defense civil liability “roadmaps”.
Asked by the judge about a time frame for its case, EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer cited 10 witnesses the plaintiff plans to call in support of its case. He estimated that dependent on cross examination lengths, the EDA case could be completed by 4:30 or 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Defense attorney Ashwell told the court its case would likely take up the bulk of Wednesday, with some carryover into Thursday possible. Before dismissing the jury, Judge Albertson told them to be prepared for some longer days into evenings, in order to bring the case to a resolution and verdict this week.
Wind: 1mph SSW
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
93/68°F
93/70°F