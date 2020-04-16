EDA in Focus
EDA seeks $4.45 million-plus in civil action against 9 new defendants
McDonald criminal hearings still listed on Friday’s Circuit Court docket
The second civil litigation authorized on April 10th by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority was filed in Warren County Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 15th. It seeks “judgement against the Defendants jointly and severally for an amount not less than $4,454,100.04” – you’ve got to like the legal-financial preciseness of that 4 cents tagged on to $4.45-million dollars; as well as punitive damages of “at least $350,000 … jointly and severally against each of the defendants.”
As reported in our coverage of authorization to file the new civil litigation, those new defendants are TLC Settlements, LLC, and agent Tracy L. Bowers, Service Title of Front Royal, LLC and processor Victoria L Williams, Century 21-Campbell Realty and principals Jeannette M. and Walter L. Campbell, Rappawan, Inc. and principal William T. Vaught Jr.
The first page of the 30-page complaint links real estate transactions cited in the EDA’s first civil suit against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer R. McDonald and 14 co-defendants, involving the cited settlement and real estate companies and principals.
“From at least 2014 to 2018, several real estate transactions were initiated and/or consummated by the Defendants herein with funds stolen from the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and County of Warren, Virginia (also known as Economic Development Authority/EDA) … in violation of express duties established in the Code of Virginia and well-established legal principals of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the civil complaint begins, adding the new defendants to the list of alleged accomplices of former EDA Executive Director McDonald.
“This is an action against confederates and co-conspirators of Jennifer R. McDonald … to redress these unlawful takings and to recover assets that are lawfully the property of the Warren EDA, all as alleged (a) below and (b) in that certain First Amended Complaint filed in this Court in Case Number CL19-398,” paragraph one continues.
That opening salvo from the EDA’s Sands Anderson legal team explains the new civil complaint essentially as an expansion of the now-amended first civil complaint which is attached with multiple familiar documents and real estate-transaction exhibits that overlap between the new and old EDA civil complaints.
The sought judgment of a minimum of $4.45 million against the nine new human and business entity defendants, coupled with the Amended First EDA Civil Complaint total of “not less than $21.3-million” against McDonald and 14 co-defendants brings the total EDA assets being sought for recovery to about $26 million in real estate or financial assets.
The ”Overview” of the new civil complaint lists seven “schemes to unlawfully enrich themselves at the expense of the Warren EDA” involving “money unlawfully taken from Warren EDA by one or more of the Defendants in the following seven (7) matters.”
Those matters are:
“A – the Workforce Housing/Royal Lane Property Embezzlements (Century 21-Campbell Realty);
B – Purchase of 1321 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Va. (TLC Settlements-Bowers);
C – Purchase of 2951 Rileyville Road, Page County, Va. (TLC Settlements-Bowers).;
D – Purchase and Sale Transactions with William Vaught and Rappawan (also TLC-Bowers involvement);
E – Purchase of House for Samuel North (Service Title of FR-Williams);
F – Purchase of House for Jesse Poe (Service Title of FR-Williams);
G – Purchase of House for William Lambert (Service Title of FR-Williams).
Much detail on the specific transactions and amounts of money involved in various related transactions are included in the civil complaint now on file at the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
McDonald hearing?
In a related matter, we asked Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore if scheduled afternoon civil and criminal hearings for Jennifer McDonald on Friday, April 17, were still on. Moore replied that the civil hearings had been tentatively continued to May 8, at 2:30 p.m., but the criminal hearings were still appearing on Friday’s docket at 3:30 p.m.
Contacted later on Thursday, Special EDA criminal prosecutor Michael Parker of Rockingham County said he was still awaiting word from Judge Bruce D. Albertson on whether those criminal hearings would occur in the courtroom, by remote phone and/or video conference call connections, or might also be continued as the civil hearings were.
COVID-19 pandemic emergency management protocols in place statewide and locally continue to impact, not only social, business, and local government operations, but some “non-essential” court functions as well. One might guess from previous courtroom comments by McDonald’s attorney Peter Greenspun, that he considers moving forward toward resolution of the 30-plus felony financial indictments against his client as an “essential” court function under right-to-speedy-trial statutes.
Royal Examiner will attempt to be present physically, virtually, or by any other means available to keep you posted on what happens or doesn’t happen tomorrow on the EDA-McDonald legal front.
Latest updates from the Front Royal/Warren County EDA
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying emergency declarations, the EDA Board of Directors conducted an unprecedented online board meeting on March 27, via a web conferencing platform called Zoom.
Despite the change in meeting format, the Directors had a full agenda and passed a significant number of motions as they continued to move forward on banking, property, and legal issues.
To ensure the EDA maintains transparency and operational efficiency, The Board passed important motions supporting the State of Emergency declaration and changing the EDA by-laws to allow the use of electronic means to conduct meetings.
Sale of 506 E. Main St.: The EDA passed a motion returning the $5,000 deposit by Will Huck when the purchase was mutually terminated. The board also agreed to authorize settlement documents for the new purchaser of the property. The EDA is very eager to get this property into the hands of private businesses and support small business growth on Main St. in downtown Front Royal.
Solar Panels Sale-EDA Office Building: The Board and the purchaser of the solar panels, Sunlight Properties, LLC, amended the sales contract in order to comply with the Governor’s emergency declaration to reduce non-essential work and activities. The Board agreed to an extension so that Sunlight Properties, LLC will be able to finalize the purchase and remove the panels after the Governor lifts the state of emergency.
EDA Small Business Loan Program: The Board of Directors expressed concern about the impact the COVID-19 crisis might have on the small business borrowers in the two EDA small business loan programs, the Revolving Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) and Intermediary Relending Program (IRP). An attempt was made to devise a temporary relief measure to help support EDA loan clients. Further refining of this policy is expected at a future board meeting.
Legal Settlements: Finally, the Board of Directors passed two motions in order to resolve some specific legal issues. The Board approved a pay agreement with Small Business loan client Steve Ontiveros of Fireball Arcade.
The Board also approved a settlement agreement with Cornerstone, L.P., LLP.
In addition to approving a new lease with commercial tenant Visionary Optics at 1325 Progress Drive, the Board continued to take up a robust agenda and made several significant decisions.
New Civil Action: Based on compelling evidence, the Board of Directors approved a resolution to file a civil action against the following: TLC Settlements, LLC; Tracy L. Bowers; Service Title of Front Royal, LLC; Victoria L. Williams; Century 21 Campbell Reality, Inc.; Jeanette M. Campbell; Walter L. Campbell; Rappawan, Inc; and William T. Vaught, Jr.
The Board deliberated over this matter and did not take this vote lightly. However, the Board felt it was in the best interest of the taxpayers of Front Royal and Warren County to initiate this filing. The public is entitled to have past financial improprieties brought to light and to recover assets that were illegally taken.
A settlement with Joseph F. Silek, Jr.: The Board of Directors finalized a settlement with Joseph F. Silek, Jr. as it pertains to the property known as the “Royal Lane Workforce Housing”. The EDA is committed to resolving legal matters through constructive dialog and negotiation if possible. The Board of Directors appreciates the cooperation of Mr. Silek. With this matter resolved, the EDA looks forward to the future.
Security Agreement with First Bank & Trust: Executive Director Doug Parsons and the Board of Directors appreciates the positive relationship the EDA has with First Bank & Trust. They are an important partner in the good work the EDA is doing to bring jobs and economic development to the Front Royal Warren County area.
This resolution is a companion to a Forbearance/Extension agreement the Board passed in December 2019. These actions will save the taxpayers $67,843.46 per year in debt service. This action is part of a strategy to improve the overall financial situation of the EDA and be a responsible steward of the taxpayer’s money.
The Board of Directors will have a special board meeting Friday, April 10 at 8 a.m. The Board of Directors will have a regular board meeting on Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m.
EDA files second civil suit against 9 new real estate-involved defendants
EDA to file second civil suit against 9 new real estate-involved defendants
Following a nearly two-hour closed session on Friday morning, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors approved a series of motions, including one authorizing new civil litigation against nine new defendants “to seek recovery of money and/or property wrongfully taken from the EDA”; and one authorizing a settlement agreement with local real estate attorney Joseph Silek, Jr.
The new civil action defendants include three local real estate or real estate settlement companies and settlement officials from those companies which facilitated real estate transactions cited in the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and Warren County in September 2018.
Defendants in the new EDA civil filing anticipated within a week are TLC Settlements, LLC, and settlement agent Tracy L. Bowers; Service Title of Front Royal, LLC and settlement coordinator and processor Victoria L. Williams; Century 21/Campbell Realty, Inc. and its principals Jeannette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; as well as Rappawan, Inc. and William T. Vaught, Jr.
The Cherry Bekaert investigation of potentially fraudulent and/or criminal activity in the conduct of EDA financial affairs under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald has already resulted in a $21.3 million EDA civil suit against McDonald and 14 co-defendants; as well as 34 financial felony charges against McDonald and a lesser number of criminal charges against what was originally four McDonald personal and/or business associates, including her husband Samuel North, her former EDA Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry, former EDA small business loan recipient, and B&G Goods principal William Lambert, and Earth Right Energy principal Donald Poe.
Facing a January trial date less than two months after taking on the prosecution of EDA matters having generated an estimated million pages of documentation, Rockingham County-based Special Prosecutor Michael Parker dropped Poe’s charges, with the option to re-file them is determined to be warranted.
While we could not immediately find or verify what EDA transactions Service Title of Front Royal and its processor Williams were involved in, TLC Settlements name pops up repeatedly on page 62 of the Cherry Bekaert working papers report, including in the Buck Mountain Road transaction involving Rappawan and Vaught in which a sale-buy back within a month reflected a $600,000 loss on the McDonald/EDA side of the transaction.
“TLC Settlements … or its settlement agent” is also cited on page 16 of the Bekaert report regarding the 2016, $445,000 EDA purchase of the 3.5-acre Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” parcel from the Campbell’s, who are McDonald’s aunt and uncle. McDonald initially presented that property as a $10 gift to the EDA from the Campbells in return for tax credits. However, a later assertion that a tax credit deadline had been missed led to the necessity to either return the property or purchase it.
Ostensibly because of a half-million dollars in preparatory development or site work on the property having been paid for by the EDA, the $445,000 purchase was approved by the EDA board in 2016. McDonald later verified to Royal Examiner that about $16,000 for a VDOT traffic study was the only non-returnable money the EDA had invested in the Royal Lane property.
The eventual EDA sale of the Royal Lane parcel to Cornerstone LLC, believed to be a branch of the Aikens Group developers for $10 in late November 2018, is likely the reason for the $16,000 settlement agreement with real estate attorney Joe Silek Jr. Following the recusal of EDA/County Attorney Dan Whitten, Silek served as EDA counsel on the November 2018 Royal Lane parcel sales transaction.
Written off as a $600,000-plus loss by the EDA four months later when the EDA’s first civil litigation was filed on March 26, 2019, at the time Silek told Royal Examiner that the Royal Lane Deed of Sale was sent to Cornerstone’s Winchester’s attorneys’ group with no sales price on it. Then-EDA Board Chairman Gray Blanton said he only saw the deed’s signature page when asked to sign for the EDA.
Asked at the time by Royal Examiner how such a transaction occurred, particularly with a $10 sales price filled in on the back end, neither Silek, Blanton, nor the law firm representing Cornerstone responded. As previously reported, on March 27, 2020, the EDA board authorized the purchase of the Royal Lane parcel back from Cornerstone LLC for $26,776.54. That price was said to cover internal expenditures the Aikens Group spent on pre-developmental work following its November 2018 purchase.
Friday morning, on a motion by Blanton, seconded by Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne, the EDA was gracious in announcing the Silek settlement agreement, reading into the record, “The Warren EDA expresses its appreciation to Mr. Silek for his work and cooperation in achieving this agreement and for his service to the Warren County and Front Royal communities.”
The Silek settlement agreement was approved by a 4-0 vote, with Greg Harold dissenting and Jorie Martin abstaining due to past business dealings with Silek.
Asked about the agreement later, EDA Board Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chairman Browne said, “Is it a perfect agreement; did everyone get everything they wanted? – Of course not. The point of it is, you can negotiate. It’s just a sum of money that we negotiated, and both sides got something they wanted out of it. If you can’t do that, you are looking at legal expenses to everyone’s detriment. Our perspective is to do what benefits the taxpayers most.”
Hmm, wonder if that observation was aimed at the Front Royal Town Council’s way?
Of the decision to file the second civil litigation, rather than re-amend the initial civil suit upwards, Browne observed, “It is part and parcel of the same allegations of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary responsibility. It was just decided it worked to file separately.”
A third motion approved Friday authorized a Security Agreement with First Bank & Trust to work “in conjunction with the Forbearance/Extension agreement the EDA signed with First Bank & Trust on December 27, 2019.”
The EDA is scheduled to meet again on April 24. Anticipated topics will be the selection of a firm to complete the EDA’s 2018 and 2019 audits; and possibly a requested update on if, and how, COVID-19 related court delays are impacting the EDA litigation hearing schedules.
A Friday afternoon email from Town Attorney Doug Napier indicated a canceled April 9th hearing on the Town’s litigation against the EDA has tentatively been rescheduled for July 27th, at 2 p.m.
EDA closes on 506 East Main Street property sale – ultimate use to be determined
As the accompanying photos show, on Monday, April 6, a county crew cleaned out the last vestiges of previous tenants, in this case of second-floor rental storage units that remained unclaimed, in preparation for the April 7th closing on the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s sale of 506 East Main Street. The property previously housed Stokes Mart, later B&G Goods and most recently the Main Street Market.
And if the two recent commercial retail incarnations have been troubled, EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons sees light at the end of the tunnel in what he hopes is part one of a two-phased sale of the adjacent 506 and 514 East Main Street properties.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Parsons confirmed the closing on the 506 East Main property earlier that day. The sale is to James Weber, trading as East Main Commercial LLC. Parsons said that Weber owns two Victorian-style, residential rental buildings across East Main Street from his new parcel, as well as other unspecified properties.
Responding to a question, Parsons said Weber plans “significant general renovations” to improve the commercial space which had roof repair and HVAC issues during the Main Street Market leasing of the property. However, Parsons added that East Main Commercial has no firm plan in place as to the building’s future usage. The EDA director said the new owner may be looking at a leasing option for another person or commercial entity to operate out of the renovated building.
At the regular monthly meeting of the EDA Board of Directors on March 27, a resolution was approved on the “backup” sale to an, at the time, unnamed buyer at a price of $190,000. Also approved by the EDA board that day, was the return of C&C Frozen Treats owner William Huck’s $5,000 deposit on the property in the wake of that prospective sale apparently falling through the financing cracks.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Weber for his investment in Front Royal and East Main Street – we thought the property belonged in the private sector, and now it is. And we look forward to his planned improvements,” Parsons said by phone Wednesday afternoon.
Parsons also expressed gratitude to Warren County General Services Director Brandi Rosser and her department for Monday’s final clearing of the property. Parsons noted that the EDA attempted to contact all storage unit renters with varying degrees of success. Unable to contact some, and not hearing from others, local charities were given a chance to peruse unclaimed contents prior to Monday’s removal of what was left.
If Parsons and his board believed the old Stokes Mart building belonged in the private sector, that holds double for the adjoining 514 East Main Street property that houses a three-apartment residential rental building that, as Parsons has previously observed, EDA’s are not typically involved in as rental or marketing properties – “It is not a property we should own,” he reiterated Wednesday.
The EDA executive director said discussion “is going well” with a prospective buyer of the apartment building, and he hopes that a move toward closing on that property could come within the next several weeks.
As to the above-reference “troubled” recent retail incarnations, B&G Goods principal William Lambert is one of 15 EDA civil litigation defendants and has also been indicted criminally related to the EDA civil litigation. The Main Street Market lease ended early amidst physical structural repair issues as the EDA traversed the troubled waters of its newly evolving legal and financial landscape.
COVID-19 meeting restrictions lead to 2nd EDA grand jury extension
Contacted by phone, Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker confirmed that Judge Clark Ritchie had extended the term of the Warren County Special Grand Jury impaneled to explore potential criminality tied to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) civil litigation.
That extension is for six months and came as the grand jury’s first extension was coming to an end Tuesday, March 31. The EDA special grand jury was empaneled shortly after the EDA civil litigation was filed on March 26, 2019. Its first six-month term was extended another six months in October 2019.
Parker said the newest six-month extension comes from an “abundance of caution” both legally and medically.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings ordered by Governor Ralph Northam as part of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s emergency management response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, what have been described as non-essential court functions have joined other enterprises deemed “non-essential” in the private sector in being put on hold at least through much of April. Consequently, it was decided it was unsafe for the grand jury to continue meeting in this pandemic emergency response environment.
In this fluid medical and legal environment, it is uncertain when the EDA Special Grand Jury will be able to meet again. However, Parker said he believes once those meetings begin, it will not take anywhere near six months for the grand jury to complete its business.
“Our goal is to conclude as soon as possible,” Parker said.
Following the recusal from EDA legal matters of Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell and his entire staff in the wake of his November 2019 election, Parker was appointed to handle criminal indictments stemming from alleged EDA financial improprieties discovered by a forensic audit commissioned by Warren County on behalf of the EDA in September 2018.
The EDA civil litigation is now seeking recovery of $21.3 million from 15 defendants, including former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and two real estate companies she is alleged to have used to misdirect EDA assets to her own benefit.
In a series of filings by the EDA grand jury, McDonald now faces a total of 34 financial felony charges. Also indicted criminally on fewer charges has been a tight circle around McDonald, including her husband Samuel North, her former EDA Administrative Assistant Michelle “Missy” Henry, and former EDA small business loan recipient and B&G Goods proprietor William Lambert. At the time of his business relationship with the EDA Lambert is purported to have been in a relationship with a McDonald sister.
Criminal charges against another McDonald associate, Donald Poe, were dropped by Parker due to an approaching January perjury trial date he was not prepared for with his late 2019 appointment and the mountain of paperwork filed in relation to the EDA civil and criminal cases – estimated at or around a million pages of documentation.
However, as he noted at the time, Parker can refile the criminal indictments against Poe if he feels the evidence so warrants. Poe’s perjury charges related to his testimony to the EDA Special Grand Jury regarding his business ties to McDonald.
The next EDA criminal case hearing dates are scheduled for April 17. Parker said he should have more information on how things will be proceeding forward within the coming week.
A federal grand jury has also been impaneled in Harrisonburg related to the EDA financial allegations and civil litigation. On April 16, 2019, agents from the FBI and Virginia State Police searched and seized documents and materials from the EDA’s Kendrick Lane offices, including the executive director’s office that had been cordoned off and locked down since McDonald’s December 20, 2018 resignation under increasing scrutiny by the investigative auditing firm Cherry Bekaert and her EDA Board of Directors. However, the federal grand jury has yet to issue any indictments from its investigation.
EDA passes series of motions following 3-hour, virtual closed session
One day after the Warren County-Front Royal COVID-19 Coronavirus Emergency Management team held its first briefing available to the public live only by remote video link-up, the Town-County Economic Development Authority followed suit at its monthly meeting of Friday, March 27.
However, the EDA took additional steps on the pandemic response social distancing frontier and the enabling of live remote participation and viewing. Only EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons and Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson were at the EDA Kendrick Lane office where board meetings are normally held. The six EDA Board of Directors members, as well as media, public and county board representatives were all linked in remotely by home or office audio-video computer hook up.
Or as the meeting notice colorfully stated, “Due to the state and local state of emergency declarations, this meeting will be conducted virtually, as will all EDA board meetings until further notice during the emergency. The EDA sincerely welcomes public access to this unprecedented event. The EDA will be using the web conferencing platform Zoom”.
Access was also available by telephone link-up.
A tally of those connected virtually included two members of the public (Linda Allen, James Wolfe), one county board member (Oates), two media (Royal Examiner, NVD), three attorneys (Pandak, Seltzer, Seigel), the six EDA board members and two EDA staff – may be only a couple supervisors short of normal 8 a.m. in-house attendance.
After virtual meeting moderator and EDA Board Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne helped participants through their connections, the board adjourned to closed session to discuss four primary topics:
1 – legal advice on the “disposition of … 2 East Main Street/Afton Inn”;
2 – a prospective business or industry client at the 426 Baugh Drive warehouse;
3 – legal consultation on the Town of Front Royal’s civil litigation against the EDA and the EDA’s civil litigation against its former Executive Director Jennifer McDonald et al; and
4 – auditor contracts with Yount, Hyde & Barbour P.C. and RFO auditor services regarding small business loan debt collection.
As noted above, three attorneys were involved in the meeting’s virtual hook up, the EDA’s contracted attorney Sharon Pandak and Sands Anderson attorneys Cullen Seltzer and Dan Siegel, the latter two who have been involved from the March 26, 2019 filing in the EDA’s now $21.3 million civil actions against McDonald and 14 co-defendants alleging embezzlement, fraud, and misdirection of EDA assets. Hired as independent EDA counsel in the wake of Dan Whitten’s resignation as County and EDA attorney, Pandak has been the EDA’s legal adviser in response to the Town’s now-amended $20-million-plus litigation against the EDA.
With that full plate of closed session business, the estimate of an hour behind virtual closed doors coming shortly after 8 a.m. fell about two hours short.
And while there were no announcements or motions regarding the two civil litigations or the now apparently disputed by the Town of Front Royal status of Afton Inn ownership, a series of resolutions and motions were approved by 6-0 votes prior to the meeting’s 11:10 a.m. adjournment.
However, as to the status of the Afton Inn, in the written monthly Asset Committee Report it is noted that “There is no public report on the Afton Inn status other than the Town of Front Royal has listed the Inn in their revised complaint in the Town of Front Royal vs. FR-WC EDA. This simply provides a new dynamic that we have to deal with in our continuing efforts to re-position this property. We continue to discuss the dynamics of this with 2 East Main (LLC, the proposed redeveloper of the property under contract with the EDA as current owner).”
Virtual Business
As for the series of approved motions and resolutions, they included:
1 – a resolution to return the $5,000 deposit of William Huck after the failure to close a contract with the EDA on the old Stokes Mart building at 506 East Main Street;
2 – a resolution to approve a contract on a backup offer to sell the 506 East Main building to an alternate buyer at a price of $190,000;
3 – a resolution to amend EDA bylaws to facilitate the electronic meetings during the COVID-19 Coronavirus state of emergency declarations;
4 – an amendment extending the deadline on the removal of the solar panels from the EDA Kendrick Lane Office Complex from the original April 30 date. The new deadline will be 30 days after the Governor of Virginia lifts the COVID-19 state of Emergency.
That contract with Sunshine Properties LLC will pay the EDA $40,500 for the two-building solar panel array originally installed during McDonald’s executive directorship in an arrangement with Earth Right Energy. McDonald, ERE and ERE principal Donnie Poe were all named as defendants in the EDA’s March 2019 civil litigation. Consequently, the plan for the provision of solar power to the EDA office complex went south with the filing of that litigation and other technical complications;
5 – a motion authorizing the reacquisition of the 3.5-acre Royal Lane parcel from the Cornerstone LLC branch of the Aikens Group at cost of $26,776.54. The difference in the EDA’s sale price of ten dollars to Cornerstone LLC reflects pre-construction work and planning services done by the Aikens Group for work it will not now be able to achieve after resolving the situation on the somewhat inexplicable late November 2018 EDA transfer of a property it paid $440,000 for. That price was agreed upon by the McDonald-led EDA board Chaired by Patty Wines after an initial $10 gift by McDonald’s relatives was negated by a missed tax rebate deadline.
Serving as EDA attorney on that sale in the wake of then EDA-attorney Dan Whitten’s recusal, Joe Silek Jr. said the deed of sale was sent to Cornerstone attorneys without a price on it. Then EDA Board Chairman Gray Blanton, who signed the deed of sale, said he only saw the signature page. At the time the sale situation became public in early 2019, the Winchester-based Cornerstone attorneys’ group never responded to three messages left seeking information on how the $10 purchase price was established.
While the Royal Lane parcel was intended for the development of a workforce housing apartment complex under EDA direction, Parsons told Royal Examiner after the Friday’s meeting adjournment that the EDA will likely seek to sell the parcel to the private sector for residential development, which as he has previously noted, is not a normal undertaking for EDA’s.
6 – a motion to amend the loan agreement with First Bank on a $3.59 million note covering several older projects to illustrate the County’s support of the EDA on the issue as it grapples with the aftermath of the financial scandal the above-referenced civil litigations revolve around;
7 – a motion on a monthly payment agreement on a rural business enterprise loan with Ontiveros;
And 8 – Due to the governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration closing “non-essential” businesses, the EDA will offer rent/loan payment forbearance “to all clients in good standing”. The plan is to temporarily waive April payments and then offer quarter payments on a monthly basis until there is some resolution to the emergency declaration allowing businesses to reopen.
And so it goes on the Front Royal, Warren County Economic Development front as the retooled EDA Board of Directors, staff and County officials try to navigate the turbulent waters, increasingly stirred to a boiling point by the Town of Front Royal’s hostile litigious stance, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declarations wreaking havoc with small businesses across the town, county, commonwealth, and nation.
Town amends civil suit against EDA, McDonald to over $20 million
On Friday, March 13, legal counsel for the Town of Front Royal filed its amended civil complaint against the Town and County Economic Development Authority and the EDA’s former executive director and her two real estate companies, Da Boyz and MoveOn8.
It remains to be seen which way the traditional Friday the 13th bad luck will eventually fall legally in what has now grown from a $2-million precautionary civil litigation to what nearly 600 legal paragraphs contained in the 83-page amended complaint explains is now “not less than” a $20.22 million claim for damages by the Town of Front Royal.
With 39 additional pages of supporting documentation surrounding the 2014 Town transfer of ownership of the Afton Inn to the EDA for marketing for redevelopment – the Town also wants the Afton shell back free and clear – and its 10-page “Prayer for Relief” summary claim of the alleged financial damage suffered by the Town during the EDA Executive Directorship of Jennifer McDonald, it was a total of 132 pages of occasionally dizzying legalese dropped on the Warren County Courthouse and the EDA’s counsel and board of directors today.
The Town is seeking a civil jury trial to determine the validity of its claims.
The Town’s counsel – the amended complaint is co-signed by Town Attorney Doug Napier and Anthony and David Damiani of the contracted Damiani & Damiani Alexandria law firm – cites negligence by the EDA Board of Directors in its lack of oversight of then EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald; accuses the EDA Board of “unlawfully vesting in McDonald all of the power and authority granted to the EDA” by state code thereby causing “the Town to suffer economic harm and damages exceeding $20 million and damage to its reputation.”
Afton Inn claims
On the Afton Inn front, the Town alleges a violation of the 2014 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Town and EDA on the ownership transfer for marketing and development purposes.
“Pursuant to the Memorandum Agreement, any lease, agreement to sell, or agreement concerning the future use of the Afton Inn Property was expressly subject to the Town’s review and written authorization.
“The EDA breached the Memorandum Agreement by failing to submit the Afton Inn Development Agreement to the Town for review and written authorization and accordingly, the Afton Inn Development Agreement has no legal force or effect or validity as it pertains to the Town,” paragraphs 462-463 read, leading to the plaintiff’s conclusion regarding that development agreement between the EDA and 2 East Main Street LLC that, “Any funds spent or debts incurred as a result of the Afton Inn Development Agreement are the sole debts of the EDA, and the Town has no legal or moral obligation to satisfy those debts,” the plaintiff states, adding that were there to be any Town liability ruled, “then the Defendants are jointly and severally liable to the Town for breach of contract in the number of funds expended, which is $357,044.”
Following the assertion of an invalid development agreement, the amended complaint continues that “in the alternative” to a breach of contract ruling, “the Town is a third-party beneficiary of the Afton Inn Development Agreement, and is entitled to specific performance of that agreement. If the EDA is unable to perform with respect to the Afton Inn Development Agreement, then the Town is entitled to have the title of the Afton Inn transferred to the Town.”
As previously reported by the Royal Examiner, due in large part to the EDA’s current financial situation and approaching insolvency fueled in part by the Town’s refusal to pay what has been called “an undisputed $8.4-million principal debt” to the EDA on construction of the new Town Police headquarters, the Afton Inn redevelopment project has been stalled since last spring when the EDA civil litigation against McDonald et al was filed.
The town council and staff have been behind closed session doors recently with 2 East Main Street LLC representatives. And Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick referred to 2 East Main Street LLC as the owner of the Afton Inn during a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Committee meeting of March 3.
EDA-McDonald allegations
The Town amended complaint’s references to McDonald often assume her guilt on the 34 financial felony fraud and embezzlement indictments she has been served with since the EDA filed its $21.3 million civil litigation against her and what has climbed to 13 co-defendants since March 26, 2019.
“At all times relevant hereto, McDonald was acting within the course and scope of her employment as Executive Director of the EDA and her malfeasance was committed while conducting the business of the EDA.
“The EDA is vicariously liable to the Town for the fraud, deceit, conversion, and embezzlement of McDonald under the theory of respondeat superior,” the amended complaint states.
The Town’s amended complaint also accuses the EDA of “Unconstitutional Taxation” in justifying its “not less than $20,226,153” claim.
“Article I, Section 6 of the Virginia Constitution states in relevant part “that all men … cannot be taxed … without their own consent or that of their representatives duly elected ….” the complaint reads on page 80, leading to page 81 observation that, “The EDA’s actions resulted in an unauthorized tax on the citizens of the Town and County. Therefore such tax is unconstitutional and invalid and has caused the Town and the Towns’ taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
In the succeeding and final allegation of the amended complaint the EDA is accused of “Unlawful Eminent Domain”.
“The Defendants, by their actions aforesaid, have condemned and exercised the power of eminent domain over the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers.
“The Defendants do not have the power of condemnation and eminent domain.
“The Defendants actions, in condemning the property of the Town and the Town’s taxpayers, is unlawful and unconstitutional, and has caused the Town and the Town’s taxpayers damages in excess of $20 million.”
Those “actions aforesaid” appear to reference the preceding 79 pages description of specific actions cited in the EDA’s civil litigation against multiple defendants, and the criminal allegations primarily against McDonald.
