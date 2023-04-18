Obituaries
Eddie Julious Norwood (1950 – 2023)
Eddie Julious Norwood, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Reverend Dr. Ken Patrick officiating.
Mr. Norwood was born on March 15, 1950, in Halifax County, North Carolina, to the late Eddie and Mary Powell Norwood. He graduated in the last segregated class of W.E.B. DuBois High School, Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1969. He spent most of his working years with Dodson Brothers Pest Control in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Norwood of Winchester; two sons, Darrell Norwood of Bristow, Virginia, and Julius Norwood of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherron Boddie of Washington, Virginia, and Christina Moses of Stephens City, Virginia; stepson, Jordan Cutchin of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Betty Jean Jones of Youngsville, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Damin, Natalia, Christian, Jayden, Alyssia, Jace and Brian.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Valerie “Val” Elaine Foote (1961 – 2021)
Valerie “Val” Elaine Foote, 61, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia, with the Rev. Howard Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Flint Hill.
Mrs. Foote was born on December 27, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Eleanor Russell Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Enoch Hughes. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and she worked for the Department of Vital Statistics in Washington, DC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Unclaimed remains of US Marine and spouse to receive honorary military funeral in Virginia, courtesy of Missing in America Project
In Front Royal, Virginia, the Missing in America Project is set to hold a ceremony to honor the veteran and his spouse, whose cremains have been in the care of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The event will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.
Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr. and his wife, Arlene Francis Bonjonia, went unclaimed when they passed away in 2017 and ended up at the sheriff’s office. When Sheriff Mark Butler took office in 2020, it became his initiative to give a proper burial and resting place to all the unclaimed bodies of Warren County that were inherited when he took office and to any others that have occurred over the last 3 years.
Sheriff Butler wanted to ensure that if an individual was a veteran, they were laid to rest with the military honors they deserve. A funeral procession will start at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 am. Anyone wishing to be a part of the procession is invited to do so but must attend a safety briefing from Missing in America 15 minutes prior to departure. For more information on Missing in America, you can follow them on Facebook or contact Forrest at 703-407-5356 or virginia@miap.us.
Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr.
10/6/1955 – 3/15/2017
Arlene Francis Bonjonia
8/12/1949 – 6/1/2017
A respectful transfer of the cremains will leave the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Front Royal, heading to the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA, at 9:30 am. Those interested in joining the procession are required to attend a pre-ride safety briefing held 15 minutes before departure.
The mission of the Missing in America Project is to find, identify, and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their eligible dependents by collaborating with private, state, and federal organizations. The project aims to offer honor and respect to those who have served the nation, ensuring a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.
For more information on miap.us, or contact Forrest at 703-407-5356 or virginia@miap.us .
Interment Location: Culpeper National Cemetery Address: 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701 Date: May 12, 2023 Service Time: 11:00 am
Government officials, the general public, and the media are all welcome to attend.
Obituaries
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley (1951 – 2023)
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley, 71, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Cindy was born on July 19, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Richard Dixey and Shirlee Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Dixey and Roger Dixey. She had a zest for life, chocolate, ice cream, learning, serving others, and being with loved ones. As a young woman, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her relationship with Jesus Christ would define the remainder of her life, where she could always be found looking to find the one in need.
After growing up in New Hampshire, she moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and went to Ricks College before transferring to Brigham Young University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. This was the start of a lifelong passion for teaching, and any person who met Cindy could share something she taught them at church, seminary classes, or in her many ministering visits.
Cindy married her soulmate, Rick Seeley, on August 22, 1974. They formed a beautiful family of six children that has expanded to six spouses and 21 grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life, and she loved them wholeheartedly. She made it a point every year to gather everyone together at the beach to share experiences and love, a tradition that everyone cherished. To her family, the sand of the beach will forever be associated with Cindy.
Surviving Cindy is her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Seeley; her children, Chris Seeley (Alisha), Stephanie Wickliffe (Kenny), B.J. Seeley (Ashley), Randy Seeley (Lisa), Tom Seeley (Maddie), and Stacia Bowers (Danny); her siblings, Geoff Dixey (Pam), Cheryl Elkington (Keith) Mimi White (Seely) and Donald Thompson; her 21 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 29th, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 230 Justes Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Obituaries
Marion “Lucy” Lucille Miller (1932 – 2023)
Marion “Lucy” Lucille Miller, 90, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Entombment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Mrs. Miller was born on September 16, 1932, in Peterstown, West Virginia, to the late Johnny and Cora Lilly Meadows. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Miller; son, Steven Miller, and granddaughter, Tiffany Lynn Clarke. She spent her last few years at Commonwealth Senior Living, where she made many new friends and family. She retired from the Virginia State Welcome Center, where she was a manager, after 23 years of service.
Survivors include her three daughters, Donna Helbert of Manassas, Teri Thomas of Gretna, Virginia, and Jennifer Daymude of Lake Frederick; sister, Jhanna Jo Meadows of West Virginia; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one-half hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 655 15th St NW Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005.
Obituaries
Sandy “Haywood” Williams (1935 – 2023)
Sandy “Haywood” Williams, 88, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, with Pastor Paul Strassner officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Haywood was born March 12, 1935, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the son of the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams. Haywood was married to the late Edna Miller Williams.
Haywood was a member of the Chester Gap Baptist Church and the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Williams of Chester Gap and April Vencill of Colonial Beach; one brother, Russell Leo Williams of Chester Gap; two sisters, Jessie Wines and Mattie Frazier and husband Charlie, all of Chester Gap; three grandchildren, Chelsea Sowder and husband John, Joshua Vencill, and Noah Vencill; and five great-grandchildren, Evelynn Vencill, Frankie Vencill, Naomi Sowder, Kinslee Vencill, and Chelsee Kerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; seven brothers, Downing Williams, Garfield Williams, Dalton Williams, Paul Williams, Charles Linwood Williams, James Elwood Williams, and Lawrence Randolph Williams; and one sister, Naomi Dulin.
Pallbearers will be Tony “Tater” Williams, Mickey Williams, Lynn “Foot” Williams, Chris Williams, Andrew Williams, Arnold Williams, and Jeff Grove.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Breeden, Bonnie Williams, Terri Brooks, Norma Settle, Athena Grass, Dianna Brown, and Pamela Perry
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Obituaries
Donald “Cowboy” Henry (1939 – 2023)
On March 30, 2023, Donald “Cowboy” Henry departed this world serenely at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility with his daughter Jeania Aylor at his side. Born to Louise Talbott and Bryan Henry on October 26, 1939, in Front Royal, he was predeceased by his parents, cherished sister Joyce Ann Oliver (Jody), and brother Jerry Henry.
Donald is survived by his remaining sibling, Douglas Henry, daughter Jeania Rae Aylor (Rob), two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A talented athlete, he excelled in baseball, football, basketball, and pool. His passion for coaching led him to become heavily involved in Babe Ruth Baseball, where he coached for several years and earned the love and respect of many.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18th, at Bing Crosby Stadium (large shelter). All are welcome to join in commemorating Donald’s life.