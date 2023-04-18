Eddie Julious Norwood (1950 – 2023)

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley, 71, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.

Cindy was born on July 19, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Richard Dixey and Shirlee Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Dixey and Roger Dixey. She had a zest for life, chocolate, ice cream, learning, serving others, and being with loved ones. As a young woman, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her relationship with Jesus Christ would define the remainder of her life, where she could always be found looking to find the one in need.

After growing up in New Hampshire, she moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and went to Ricks College before transferring to Brigham Young University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. This was the start of a lifelong passion for teaching, and any person who met Cindy could share something she taught them at church, seminary classes, or in her many ministering visits.

Cindy married her soulmate, Rick Seeley, on August 22, 1974. They formed a beautiful family of six children that has expanded to six spouses and 21 grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life, and she loved them wholeheartedly. She made it a point every year to gather everyone together at the beach to share experiences and love, a tradition that everyone cherished. To her family, the sand of the beach will forever be associated with Cindy.

Surviving Cindy is her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Seeley; her children, Chris Seeley (Alisha), Stephanie Wickliffe (Kenny), B.J. Seeley (Ashley), Randy Seeley (Lisa), Tom Seeley (Maddie), and Stacia Bowers (Danny); her siblings, Geoff Dixey (Pam), Cheryl Elkington (Keith) Mimi White (Seely) and Donald Thompson; her 21 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on April 29th, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 230 Justes Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.