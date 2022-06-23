Obituaries
Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman) (1919 – 2022)
Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman), 103 years old and a lifelong resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed peacefully on June 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Kevin J. Agee officiating. Inurnment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
She is the granddaughter of the late James E Newman, founder and first lawyer in 1894 to Cairo, West Virginia. Her father was a law clerk in Warren County. She was a very active member of Williams Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for over 89 years and served as an usher for 40 years, where she received awards for Faithful Service and Devotion, Appreciation, Love, Faithfulness, and Commitment and Usher of the Month. She worked alongside her mother who was a cook at the Afton Inn and the Strasburg Hotel. Mrs. Jackson worked for the Maddox Family for many years. She had an effervescent personality and was known to everyone for her style and class. The distinction of spiritual mother of her church and her church family brought her a lot of joy. She had a deep love and devotion for her husband of 41 years and was dedicated to her family, friends, and the community.
Mrs. Jackson is preceded by her husband, Lazarus Jackson; her parents, Willie (WWI Veteran) and Alease (née Range) Newman; her brothers, Rev. James E Newman and Francis Newman; sisters, Gladys Newman, Louise Adams, and Judith Jackson.
She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, PO Box 279, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by Zelle, wmschapelfrva@gmail.com or by cash app, $wmschapelfrva.
Obituaries
Gabrielle French Tuttle (1961 – 2022)
Gabrielle French Tuttle, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Gabrielle was born on July 14, 1961, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Clifford and Tamara Behrens Tuttle. She graduated in 1985 from St. Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida, and in 1990 from Christendom College in Front Royal. Gabrielle was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and of Legion of Mary. She spent many years working with Seton Home School and enjoyed researching her family genealogy.
Gabrielle is survived by her two sisters, Ann Leslie Trumbo (Oliver) and Susan Barton Tuttle, and a niece, Ann French Trumbo, all of New York.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Church cemetery, 12762 Lee Highway, Washington, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Obituaries
Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel (1959 – 2022)
Mountain Man, Irvin Russell “Rusty” Manuel, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Rusty at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25th W 18th St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. The burial will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Rusty was born in Winchester, Virginia to his mother, Esther Cole, and his late father, Johnie Manuel. He is also preceded in death by his step-brother, Pete Manuel.
Surviving Rusty is his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Manuel; his mother, Esther Carper Cole; his children, Jennifer Dawn Radebaugh (Michael) and Nathan Jedidiah Manuel; his siblings, Norman Manuel (Helen), Robin Phillips (Kermit), and Rebecca Manuel (Rodney); and his grandchildren, Layth, Autumn, Cheyenne, William, Evan, and Isabelle.
Rusty was a devout member of Front Royal Baptist Temple and was a great friend to Pastor Danny Clegg and Betty Clegg. He was a charter member for Front Royal Baptist Temple and made many friends and loved ones there over many years. Rusty worked at Ferguson Enterprise for 20 years and prior to moving to Front Royal, he was a certified lumber grader for Plum Creek Saw Mill in Columbia Falls, Montana. Rusty loved all of his Montana friends and work buddies. His favorite hobbies were hunting, gardening, and blacksmithing. He also served as a fireman in Olney, Montana
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Pallbearers will be Randy Coffman, Keith Coffman, Greg Carper, Derek Carper, Roger Manuel, and Tony Fox.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Vic Mowery and Zsolt Vezsenyi.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple and the family would like to thank everyone who has sent them cards and given them phone calls. Also, the family offers a big thanks to the amazing health care team at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Obituaries
Thomas Glenn Martin (1965 – 2022)
Thomas Glenn Martin, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Martin was born on February 10, 1965, in Leesburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Martin, and his sister, Lisa Patterson. He was a veteran of the US Army. He worked with Grafton for over 15 years and currently with TEENS, Inc. He had a passion for helping young people.
Survivors include his four sons, Shaun Anthony Martin, Brian Thomas Martin, Dorrien Cecil Martin, and Kenyon Cole Martin; two daughters, Nekia Danielle Martin and Jessica Renee Martin; sister, Kim Pizzoli; two granddaughters, Janiyah Carolena Martin and Jada Charlene Martin and two nephews, Kevin Patterson Jr., and L.J. Pizzoli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Louise Rebic Shanahan (1929 – 2022)
Louise Rebic Shanahan was born on May 26, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed from this earth to the merciful judgment of the Lord on June 16, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia where she was living with her son Ned Shanahan.
She was the beloved daughter of Mary (née Helmetz) and Joseph Thomas Rebic and sister to Robert J. Rebic and Maryanne Rebic, all deceased. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen de Mesa (John), Maureen Shanahan (Diana Haddad), Ned Shanahan (Alka), and Moira Shanahan (Michael Friendly), five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Louise Shanahan graduated salutatorian from Case-Western Reserve University, received a master’s degree in English from the University of California at Los Angeles, and pursued doctoral studies in English literature at Stanford University. She worked as a freelance writer for the National Catholic Reporter and for James Dobson of Focus on the Family. She published five books on Catholic family life, four co-authored with Dr. James J. Rue, a California leader on Catholic family counseling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Catholic Family News, MPO Box 743, Niagara Falls, NY 14302, or to The Fatima Center USA Inc., P.O. Box 1470, Buffalo, NY 14240-9935.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630-2522. Phone: (540) 635-3780. The mass will be preceded by a visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Reception to follow in the basement of the church. She will be buried at Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Shirley T. Cameron (1934 – 2022)
Shirley T. Cameron, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lavender Hills Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Mrs. Cameron was born on November 4, 1934, in Brattleboro, Vermont to the late Clifford and Ethel Bradshaw Thurber. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Cameron, and her son-in-law, Curtis Williams. She retired from Farmers and Merchants National Bank. She was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, Rebekahs Lodge #374 in Front Royal, the Front Royal Garden Club, and the Delta Rho Sorority.
Survivors include her son, Rodney Cameron (Donna) of Front Royal; three daughters, Wanda Dillon (Ken) of Front Royal, Mary Matherly (Durward) of Stafford, Virginia, and Denise Williams of Front Royal; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cameron, Cameron Dillon, Aaron Mariano, Eric Rinker, Greg Jones, and Ronnie Wells.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Eugene Ronald Kinder (1942 – 2022)
Eugene Ronald Kinder passed away at his home in Front Royal, on June 10, 2022.
Gene was born on February 2, 1942, to the late Everett & Virginia (Sigmon) Kinder in Julian, West Virginia. He was predeceased by 3 brothers Buddy Kinder, Roger Kinder, and Steve Kinder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Geraldine Cox Kinder. He is also survived by a son, Dale Kinder of Front Royal, Virginia, a son John Kinder of Las Vegas, Nevada, and a stepdaughter Rhonda Barr. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren.
Gene was retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served honorably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a loving pet owner, and his dogs were part of his family.