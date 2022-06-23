Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman) (1919 – 2022)

Edith May Edna Jackson (née Newman), 103 years old and a lifelong resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed peacefully on June 20, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Kevin J. Agee officiating. Inurnment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.

She is the granddaughter of the late James E Newman, founder and first lawyer in 1894 to Cairo, West Virginia. Her father was a law clerk in Warren County. She was a very active member of Williams Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for over 89 years and served as an usher for 40 years, where she received awards for Faithful Service and Devotion, Appreciation, Love, Faithfulness, and Commitment and Usher of the Month. She worked alongside her mother who was a cook at the Afton Inn and the Strasburg Hotel. Mrs. Jackson worked for the Maddox Family for many years. She had an effervescent personality and was known to everyone for her style and class. The distinction of spiritual mother of her church and her church family brought her a lot of joy. She had a deep love and devotion for her husband of 41 years and was dedicated to her family, friends, and the community.

Mrs. Jackson is preceded by her husband, Lazarus Jackson; her parents, Willie (WWI Veteran) and Alease (née Range) Newman; her brothers, Rev. James E Newman and Francis Newman; sisters, Gladys Newman, Louise Adams, and Judith Jackson.

She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, PO Box 279, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by Zelle, wmschapelfrva@gmail.com or by cash app, $wmschapelfrva.