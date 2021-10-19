Obituaries
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr. (1950 – 2021)
Edward Coleman Jenkins Jr., 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held an hour before the service. Interment will take place after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins was born on December 10, 1950, in Front Royal to the late Edward Sr. and Margie Fox Wines. He retired from the Food Lion produce department in Front Royal. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the Front Royal VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his brother, Freddie Jenkins (Cindy Tobin) of Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Carla Denise Kirk (1960 – 2021)
Carla Denise Kirk, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Kirk was born on October 3, 1960, in North Carolina to the late Carl and Ann Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mike Garner. She was a mortgage broker with BB&T Bank in North Carolina.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Franklin Kirk; two sons, Tim Lee and Chris Lee; stepson, Tony Kirk; stepdaughter, Pam Schumacher; two sisters, Mary Bonta and LuAnn Montgomery Harrell and four grandchildren, Amber Jane Lee, Mason Carl Lee, Bodhi Grayson Lee and Kayla Neece.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts (1932 – 2021)
Clara Ellen Campbell Fritts, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Fritts was born August 29, 1932, in Riverton, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence Albert and Ruth Helen Ralls Campbell. She retired after many dedicated years from Sears as an Assistant Manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Richard Fritts in 2013.
Surviving is three daughters, Gloria Knott of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Shirley Foster of Linden and Robin Henry of Front Royal; step-son, Dale Fritts of Berryville; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Elmer Lee Campbell, Jr.; step-son, Michael Fritts; two brothers, Raymond E. Campbell and Jake Campbell; and one sister, Pauline “Polly” Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Lucinda F. “Cinde” Raynor (1953 – 2021)
Lucinda F. “Cinde” Raynor, 68, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Raynor was born on April 23, 1953, in Martinsburg, West Virginia to the late Joseph Glenn Farrie and Nancy Way Bozan. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Kevin Wesley Raynor.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughter, Mycal D. Rexroad; three sisters, Mikie Farrie, Toni Stewart, and Kelly Barker; brother, Joel Farrie and three grandchildren, Jerry Keith Rexroad Jr., Cynthia Marie Rexroad, and Heather Leigh Rexroad.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Lucinda and Kevin Raynor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Paul David Hartman Jr. (1962 – 2021)
Paul David Hartman Jr., 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hartman was born on November 23, 1962, in Front Royal to the late Paul Sr. and Linda Fox Hartman. He was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1982, a coach and umpire for Front Royal Little League for many years, and worked for Walmart in Front Royal and Winchester for 15 years.
Survivors include his wife, Linda T. Hartman of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa Hartman of Front Royal; two sons, Matthew Hartman (Kathryn) of Lyons, New York and Jimmy Thompson of Martinsburg, West Virginia; brother, Bruce E. Hartman (Janet) of Martinsburg, West Virginia; three nieces, Kimberly Hartman of Endicott, New York, Felicia Hartman of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Christina Crites of Front Royal; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mark, William, Raymond, Gillian and Lillian, and his fur babies.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Hartman, David Palmer, Nathan Cator, Austin Claiborne, Travis Burton, and Alan Bell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Logan Cole Maiatico (2002 – 2021)
Logan Cole Maiatico, 19, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Stafford County, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal with Pastors James and Melody Riggs officiating.
Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.
He was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2021. Logan was a member of the Linden Volunteer Fire Department and was aspiring to be a firefighter.
He will be long remembered for his contagious smile and his vivacious laughter. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and his numerous friends. Logan made an impact wherever he went.
Surviving with his parents, Tony and Kristy Maiatico, are his brothers, Noah Clemons and fiance Diamond Clatterbuck of Front Royal, Nicholas Maiatico of Strasburg, Brayden Maiatico of Strasburg, and James Owens of Aldi, Virginia; a very special niece, Emmaliyah Clemons who was the light of his life; paternal grandparents, Richard and Georgia Maiatico of Strasburg, Fred Funk of Strasburg, and Sharon and Danny Knicley of Millboro, Virginia; along with great-grandmother, Betty Mcdonald of Winchester, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Gerry and Sara Maiatico of Front Royal, Lyndel and Missy Sulser of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Jimmy and Jennifer Jenkins of Inwood, West Virginia. Logan had numerous awesome cousins that he loved and would do anything for.
Logan had a special place in his heart for his “family by heart” to include his parents, Justin and Angela Appleton of Front Royal along with parents Wayne and Tana Hoffman of Strasburg. His brothers by heart include Blake Appleton of Front Royal, Sam Hoffman of Strasburg, Brayden Poe of Front Royal, William Wolfe of Front Royal, Caden, Ethan and Luke Jackson of Front Royal, Matthew Leach of Front Royal, Budder Haley of Front Royal, and Austin Dunlap of Front Royal. His sisters by heart included Emma and Harper Mawyer of Strasburg, Berkley Pierpoint of Strasburg. Alexis Cross of Strasburg and Kylie Appleton of Strasburg. Logan also considered Strasburg Midget Football, Front Royal Little League, Skyline Wrestling, Skyline Track and Field, Skyline Baseball, and the Skyline Hawk Football Teams as part of his family. Just know he loved each and every one of you.
Logan had a special place in his heart for his girlfriend Taeya Breen, he loved her more than life itself and had some of his happiest moments spending time with her. Taeya, Logan would want you to remain strong and live life to the fullest.
Logan was very passionate about sports and charity work and loved playing football, he contributed to the Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Project and Logan donated a portion of his first paycheck to the Skyline High School Hawk Tunnel. A memory fund has been established in Logan’s name with three primary goals: establish a scholarship fund in support of student/athletes; create a memorial in Logan’s name at Skyline High School; assist the family with any unforeseen cost associated with their tragic loss. The memorial fund is a 501c3 nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Memory Fund of Logan Maiatico at City National Bank in Front Royal.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
David Lee “Dave” Dove (1954 – 2021)
David Lee “Dave” Dove, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Charles Henry officiating.
Mr. Dove was born on February 10, 1954, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Margie Keyser and was then raised by his grandparents, the late Jesse and Caroline Keyser. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Darlene Dove; two daughters, Chrissy Reedy (Matt) and Mary Dove (Nick Hott); three grandchildren, Bentley Dove, Ava Reedy, and Maci Hott; three special nieces, Melody Jenkins, Lisa Cook, and Julie Shenk and sister and brother-in-law, Gloria “Dorothy” Jenkins and Glen “Pappy” Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or to Davita Kidney Care at www.davita.com.