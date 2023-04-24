Connect with us

Obituaries

Edward “Ed” R. Waltz (1937 – 2023)

Published

7 hours ago

on

Edward “Ed” R. Waltz, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Waltz was born on October 30, 1937, in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, to the late William F. Waltz and Etta Dee Campbell Wagner.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert Waltz, and three sisters, Dolores Waltz, Etta Fay Daly, and Lou Lou Waltz.  He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include his twin brother, Joseph R. Waltz (Opal) of Front Royal; nephew, Joseph Waltz (Mary) of Front Royal and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Florence “Flo” K. Miller (1936 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

April 23, 2023

By

Florence “Flo” K. Miller, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.

Florence “Flo” K. Miller

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Flo was born March 9, 1936, in Waterlick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Henry Shiflett and Rachael Virginia Marrow.

She attended Riverton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter 1194 in Front Royal, a member of the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, and the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal. She retired after many dedicated years as an accountant from the CIA and received numerous awards for her work.

Surviving are three children, Vickie K. Henry and partner Francois of Front Royal, Wanda L Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Robert R. Miller and wife Kelly of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Hugh B. Henry (Stephanie) of Front Royal, Micah N. Henry (Shanna) of Front Royal and Tori R. Campbell (Kevin) of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Brian M. Smoot (Jessica) and Allison N. Henry; two sisters, Annie “Petzie” Wilson of Strasburg and Rachael “Cookie” Wood of Washburn, Tennessee; and a special niece Denise F. Smedley of Front Royal.

Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Annette D. Miller.

Pallbearers will be Hugh Henry, Micah Henry, Francois Ouimet, Brian Smoot, Art Saffelle, and Mark Merchant.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Jan Marcia Ward (1952 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

April 23, 2023

By

Jan Marcia Ward, 70, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

A funeral service will be held for Jan at 11:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Jan was born on September 15, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Clarence and Bernice Farrier. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Gallagher, and her brother, Woody Ferrier.

Surviving Jan is her loving husband of 33 years, Roger Ward; her children, Kenneth Gallagher (Michelle), Diane Gallagher, and Danielle Brown (Don); her sister, Cheryl Mayo (Pete); her grandchildren, David “Bug” Brown, Christian Brown, Morgan Brown, Jake Gallagher, Erik Neilsen, Rebecca Neilsen, Cassandra Caulder, Jason Gallagher Jr., Troy Gallagher, Destiny Gallagher, and Tyler Gallagher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris (1954 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris, 68, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Harris was born on November 16, 1954, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Frank and Mamie Lillard Huff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Harris; sister, Carolyn Huff Kinsey and brother, Frank Edwin Huff. She was formerly a dispatcher with Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her nephew, Jason Keith Kinsey; lifelong friends, Lisa Clay, David Jones, and Dan Chauncey; two cousins and many other friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Mary Hoffman Simons (1949 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

Mary Simons of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at Lavender Hills Assisted Living, where she was treated with love and respect every day.

Mary Hoffman Simons

Mary was born March 11, 1949, in Front Royal, VA, to the late Guy and Freida Smelser Compton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Hoffman; her second husband, John Samuel Simons; and her two sisters: Aileen Hamrick and Dorothy Rudacille.

She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy and retired from Hampton Inn. Mary was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Wayne Hoffman, and his wife Tana of Waterlick; and grandson, Paul Samuel Hoffman, whom she called her Punkin, he was her pride and joy! Also surviving are brothers Paul Compton (Connie) and Carl Compton and Sister Pauline Wharton (Richard), all of Front Royal; brother Lawrence Compton (Donna) of Smithville, Tennessee; and special niece, Cindy Totten, to whom Mary was like an “older sister” as well as a partner in crime on their many adventures.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630

Family and Friends will assemble at Maddox Funeral Home at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 25, and proceed to Frederick Cemetery for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be friends of the family.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

John Winfield Taylor, Sr. (1943 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

John Winfield Taylor, Sr., 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John Winfield Taylor, Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

John was born July 11, 1943, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Wesley Franklin Taylor, Sr., and Mary Pearl Taylor.

He worked many years for Marumsco Plumbing and Heating and Fred W. Borden Plumbing until his retirement.

He was married to the late Janet E. Jenkins Taylor.

Surviving are two daughters, Betty Jo Henry and husband Bobby of Highview, West Virginia, and Keisha Barbee and husband Les of Linden; one brother, Dee Taylor and Debbie of Front Royal; one sister, Diane Jarrell of Strasburg; and six grandchildren, Gracie and Maddie Henry, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Barbee, and Matthew and Stephen Bowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Joe Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Jr., and Penny Taylor; two sisters, Betty Figgins and Helen Weakley; and a daughter, Becky Jenkins Bowler.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 1:00 to  2:00 p.m. on at the funeral home.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser (1951 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 on North Commerce Avenue, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Jimmy Johns officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Hoss was born August 17, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Otis Charles and Hazel R. Williams Feldhauser.

He was a lifetime member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he served as trustee,

a life member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, and active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 for over 60 years.

Hoss will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. He always looked forward to the Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival and serving hot dogs and hamburgers with their world-famous fireman’s relish.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Bonnie Sperry Feldhauser; two sons, Bryan Feldhauser and wife Suzy of Front Royal and Andrew Feldhauser and wife Faith of Frederick County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Caroline Feldhauser, Veronica Dove, and Madison McDonald; and one great-grandson, Malikai Dove-Brown.

Hoss was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Faye Hope Feldhauser.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Shaner, Jim Parsons, David Santmyers, Ronnie Cromer, Junior Kisner, and Jimmy Johns, past and active members of the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and past and active members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52.

The family will receive friends at the firehouse on North Commerce Avenue from 12-1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Hoss’s name to the Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 “Truck Fund,” c/o Katrina Hinegardner, 221 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 52, c/o Sherry Pugh, Treasurer, 228 Woodthrush Way, Linden, Virginia 22642. Please make checks payable to BSA Troop 52.

All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service at the fire hall.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Cloudy
6:23 am7:58 pm EDT
Feels like: 50°F
Wind: 5mph NNW
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
61/36°F
64/36°F
68/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
25
Tue
7:30 pm Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Apr 25 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concert Series: INTO ETERNITY
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church 115 Luray Ave. | Front Royal, VA 22630 April 23, 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Winchester 205 W. Piccadilly St. | Winchester, VA 22601 April 25,[...]
Apr
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
28
Fri
5:00 pm Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Apr 28 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee is hosting two great opportunities to support your local high school students and teachers! How can you help? Are you a local business owner? Sponsor us in this event with[...]
Apr
29
Sat
8:00 am Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
Apr 29 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline. There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic[...]
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Apr 29 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2023 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty,[...]
9:00 am Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Apr 29 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Phoenix Project will be hosting a Women’s Self-Defense Seminar on April 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm. This free seminar will begin with a 45-minute power point presentation covering situational awareness. Participants will then move[...]
10:00 am Izaak Walton Community Day @ Izaak Walton League
Izaak Walton Community Day @ Izaak Walton League
Apr 29 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Izaak Walton Community Day @ Izaak Walton League
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – FREE FOR EVERYONE – RAIN OR SHINE Activities Include: Kids Projects Fly Tying Forestry Small Yard Sale Guided Hikes Face Painting Conservation Fishing: catch and release all day Silent Auction[...]
2:00 pm Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE,... @ Belle Grove Plantation
Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE,... @ Belle Grove Plantation
Apr 29 @ 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm
Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE, WAR & TRIUMPH @ Belle Grove Plantation
Join The Valley Chorale for our first-ever concert at historic Belle Grove Plantation as we explore in song the essential moments in life — love, loss, joy and despair — that define us, both as[...]
Apr
30
Sun
4:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Apr 30 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concert Series: INTO ETERNITY
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church 115 Luray Ave. | Front Royal, VA 22630 April 23, 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Winchester 205 W. Piccadilly St. | Winchester, VA 22601 April 25,[...]
May
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]