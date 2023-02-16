Community Events
Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 18th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 18th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment classes at Laurel Ridge Community College. Since its inception in 2007, the Edward Jones 5K Race for Education has raised over $55,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes. Baby strollers and dogs are also welcome.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit https://bit.ly/ej5k2023 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
The race organizers would like to thank all of the sponsors for their support. The Gold Medal Sponsors for this year’s event are: Fitness Evolution; Limitless Branding Co.; L Dee’s Pancake House; Jean’s Jewelers; Rotary Club of Front Royal, VA; Presidential Landscaping Services Inc; Main Street Travel; Walter & Walter Insurance Agency; Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements, LLC; The River 95.3; No Doubt Accounting; Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic; Royal Cinemas; Royal Family Bowling Center; Marlow Motor Company; Buffalo Wild Wings; and CBM Mortgage.
This year’s Silver Medal Sponsors are: Ken Evans Real Estate Agent Inc with Re/Max Real Estate Connections; Suzan D. Herskowitz, P.L.L.C., Attorney at Law; The Apple House.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
SAR presents “Young George Washington” at sponsored tea party
On February 13, 2023, the Warren Heritage Society, Vine and Leaf and Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution combined to sponsor a tea party at The Vine and Leaf wine bar in Front Royal. An assortment of teas, chocolates and desserts were provided while Dale Corey gave a presentation on “Young George Washington”.
Washington was born at Popes Creek Plantation to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. The family moved when he was three years old to Little Hunting Creek, and in 1738 to Ferry Farm on the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg. This was where he spent the majority of his childhood. The farm had been settled by John Washington, his great-grandfather in 1657. It was here in Parson Mason Locke Weems’ “Life of Washington”, young George had chopped a cherry tree. Weems wrote that 6-year-old George barked one his father Augustine’s favorite English cherry trees with a new hatchet. When confronted by his father, the boy confessed, saying: “I cannot tell a lie, I did it with my little hatchet.” It was also at the farm the he was said to have tossed a silver dollar across the Rappahannock River.
Augustine died when George was eleven years old. His older half-brothers inherited the largest part of the estate, with Lawrence getting Little Hunting Creek Plantation. After Lawrence served in the British Navy, he renamed the plantation Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon, under whom he served while in the service. George inherited Ferry Farm, which was operated by his Mother until he reached the age of 21. George would often visit Mount Vernon and became close to his older brother. When their father died, he left a small set of surveying instruments that George learned to use. At the age of 16, he began using these and became an accomplished surveyor. n 1748 he was invited to join a survey party organized by his neighbor and friend George William Fairfax of Belvoir to survey land in the western frontier belonging to Lord Fairfax. George inherited Mount Vernon after Lawrence died in 1752 and his daughter in 1754.
Washington had received a commission as a Major in the militia from Governor Robert Dinwiddie. By this time, the French were encroaching on land that the British felt belonged to them in the western frontier. Major Washington was sent to deliver a message, demanding they leave the area. Known as the Allegheny Expedition, he met the French at Fort Le Boeuf on December 11th. The French refused to leave, a message that Washington would return to Virginia to report to the Governor. It was a few months later that he was dispatched as a Lieutenant Colonel to assert Virginia’s claims on the land. They skirmished with the French, killing 10 men, including the French commander, Jumonville. The French with their Indian allies pursued Washington and his men on their return trip to Virginia. The British had constructed Fort Necessity in what is now Fayette County, Pennsylvania. Here the French and Indians fought and defeated Washington. After the surrender, he resigned his commission and returned to Mount Vernon.
In 1755, Washington joined General Edward Braddock’s Army as a volunteer to help drive the French from the Ohio Country. Barddock’s army was routed near the Monongahela River and fled in confusion to Virginia. During the battle, while attempting to rally the British soldiers, Washington had two horses shot out from under him and four bullet holes shot through his coat. He led the survivors to safety. In recognition of his conduct, he was given command of Virginia’s military force. Washington learned from his experiences as a youth in a well-to-do family. He was not able to receive the education his older brothers had due to the loss of his father at an early age. He overcame this through determination and a drive to succeed. This was the basis for the man who led the colonies through the War for Independence and then the birth of the nation as the first president of the nation.
The presentation was given to two groups. Assisting with the event were Craig Laird, owner of The Vine and Leaf, Melanie Gregory, Eddie Long and Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
Community Events
United Way NSV’s Women United group launches second annual air mattress drive
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is kicking off its annual donation drive to support homeless children and their families. The effort is led by Women United®, a philanthropy group of United Way NSV. The group is collecting twin and queen sized -new- air mattresses, sheet sets, comforters and pillows for families who face housing insecurity. The drive begins this week and continues through March 6, 2023.
According to school officials, more than 500 students in our region have been declared homeless since the start of the school year. Many are living in motels or doubled up with family or friends, sleeping on the floor. School districts in the City of Winchester, Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren counties provided the numbers, which have increased in most jurisdictions compared to this same time last year.
“We know many families in our community are moving every few days, or jumping from couch to couch, not knowing if they will have a warm bed. This is a way we can provide a little comfort during a difficult time in their lives,” said Yolanda Barbier-Gibson, Chair of Women United.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the group collected 725 items last year, including 200 air mattresses. Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment at United Way NSV said United Way’s Valley Assistance Network (VAN) program distributed about 15 of the bedding sets to families last year. Recipients included a woman who had just received custody of her 5-year-old grandson, and a single mom with three boys who moved into their own apartment after staying at a motel for six months.
“A comfortable bed is something most of us take for granted – but these items can mean the world to a child, and is something they can call their own,” Hall said.
In addition to the Valley Assistance Network, the group will distribute donations to Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, Family Promise of Shenandoah County, Page One of Page County, and Warren County Department of Social Services.
Donations can be made with a click of a button through this Amazon Wish List. Items will be sent directly to the United Way office for distribution.
Donations of new items can also be dropped off at the following locations:
- United Way NSV (329 N Cameron Street, #201 – Winchester)
- First Bank (all branch locations)
- The Winchester Group TWG (24 W Piccadilly Street – Winchester)
- Warren County Chamber of Commerce (201 E 2nd St – Front Royal)
“The goal is to collect 175 or more new air mattresses plus accessories like new sheet sets, comforters, and pillows. We need a variety of twin and queen-sized air mattresses,” said Hall.
Women United is engaged in over 165 communities across six countries. Together, group members create lasting change to lift up local communities. United Way NSV launched its own chapter of Women United in 2021. To learn more, visit unitedwaynsv.org/women-united.
For more details on the bedding drive, visit unitedwaynsv.org/mattress.
Community Events
The Arc of Warren County monthly parent’s meeting to be held February 28th
The Arc of Warren County is an organization dedicated to creating inclusive communities, schools, and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through education, advocacy, and developing a network of supportive caregivers, The Arc works to ensure that the individual achieves full inclusion and participation within their community throughout their lifetimes.
The Arc will be holding a monthly parent’s meeting on February 28th at 6:30 pm in the Parish Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal. During the meeting, learn how to navigate through the resources in Warren County that provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Participants will be able to talk with other parents and caregivers who have experience with these resources so that they can have a clearer picture of how to maximize these available opportunities. Childcare will be available.
There will also be an Inclusive Bingo event on Monday, March 20th at 4 pm at Samuels Public Library. Come out, play a game of bingo, win prizes, and make new friends!
Future events include a picnic and the development of a brand-new website!
To keep up with all the happenings and to connect with other caregivers, visit, The Arc’s Facebook page at this link, and for more information call (540) 692-3970.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Creed III”
- “SHAZAM!: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
Shout-Out to our GOLD sponsors so far: Apple House, Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Realty Solutions, JunkLuggers (Winchester), C&C Frozen Treats, Marlow Motors, Hadeed Carpet, BattleGrounds Fitness, Front Royal Dental Care
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for January 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate January 2023.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 54.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -12.7%
- Closed sales are DOWN -46.2%
- Average Median Sold $307,450
- Average Days on Market 47
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: January 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
Honorary Grand Marshals for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Recognizing an individual(s) as a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is an infrequent part of our annual springtime ritual. Every so often though, members of our community are crowned as Festival royalty and honored for their extraordinary achievements, selfless acts, and good deeds. Such individuals help shape our community by sharing their time, talents and gifts every day – helping to make the place we call home very special.
On Valentine’s Day, it is only fitting that we honor and celebrate two individuals who came to our community in 1978 and chose Winchester to raise their family. Their love for each other, their family, friends, and this community is unwavering.
With more than 50 years of business experience as owners of three local corporations, this dynamic couple has built a legacy that will continue to positively impact our community for generations to come.
One member of this dynamic team is the Founder of First Night Winchester and a former member of the Winchester Medical Center Board. She served as President of the LFCC Board and as a member of their Foundation. Her passion and love for our youth is demonstrated by her service to countless youth organizations where she served as a board member, volunteer, fundraiser, and promoter. She has been recognized by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, named Businesswoman of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, and received the Shenandoah University President’s Award for Community Service.
The other dynamic member of the team has been the voice of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Grand Feature Parade for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and an active member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association. He is also a long-time member and Past President of the Winchester Rotary Club, Past President of the Wayside Theater, Member of both the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and Screen Actors Guild where he has worked on and appeared in over 30 films. He is a member of the Actors Equity appearing in over 50 professional stage presentations, Director of three Winchester Little Theater productions, and past board member of the Chamber of Commerce. His awards are just as numerous as his partner including a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Business Award from the Chamber, Outstanding Citizen, Best Actor Award for World Music and Independent Film Festival, the Wayside Theater’s Leo Bernstein Award, and a four-time winner of the Ronald McDonald Community Service Award.
Our Honorary Grand Marshals have spent countless hours volunteering and supporting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. From sponsoring and hosting Olympians including Rowdy Gaines, Greg Louganis, Bonnie Blair, Dan Jansen and Buzz Schneider to supporting many events including Pages and Maids activities and meals, this couple has a sustained love for our Festival.
It is a pleasure to announce our 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Honorary Grand Marshals – Kathy and Nick Nerangis. They truly have demonstrated our theme of Live fully, Love deeply, and Bloom forever.
When informed of Kathy and Nick’s selection as Honorary Grand Marshals, Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald’s Capital Business Unit and local McDonald’s Owner Operator commented “On behalf of the McDonald’s Owner Operators in the Washington, D.C., Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore area, we want to congratulate Kathy and Nick Nerangis on the honor of becoming the Honorary Grand Marshals for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival. We are all beyond proud of you both for the philanthropic endeavors you’ve led in the community. You have earned this noble position and we are grateful to call you part of our McDonald’s Family.”
Kathy and Nick will make appearances at numerous Festival events and ride through the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:30 pm.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 1
52/32°F
55/41°F