Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels (1942 – 2023)

Rebecca Young Patrick, age 68, of Front Royal, VA, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2023, ending her battle with lung cancer. Rebecca passed peacefully at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her family and life-long friends.

Rebecca is survived by her father and stepmother, the Rev. Jerry and Joann Young; stepbrothers, Rob and Steve Landreth; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and the Rev. Timothy Dyke; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry Dale and Wendy Young; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in Virginia, the U.S. and around the world.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sammy Joanne Young, and her brother, Jerry Young Jr.

Born in Roanoke, VA, on May 17, 1954, Rebecca spent her earliest years in Rocky Mount, VA, before moving to Front Royal, where she graduated from high school. She retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after more than three decades of awarded service.

Throughout her career, Rebecca traveled the world, living in both Guam and the Virgin Islands. She helped manage the emergency response to numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, and was deployed to Ground Zero on September 11 following the attack on the World Trade Center.

A born-again Christian, Becky loved the Lord and was active in multiple churches where her travels took her. She had a passion for empowering younger generations and was a loving aunt, a mentor to young women, and a donor to child-focused charities.

A curious soul and lifelong learner, Becky was a regular at the library and in multiple book clubs. She enjoyed her retirement by reading on the beach at the Outer Banks, road-tripping with family and friends, and even enrolling in college to learn to silverwork. She was a member of the Jewelry Guild of North Carolina and was just two classes short of an associate’s degree in silversmithing. In her last weeks, Becky was still learning, aspiring to master authentic Italian cooking with the help of her friend Toni.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 am at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with a meal to follow. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 am prior to the service.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, May 15, at 11:00 am at the Kemper-Hale Cemetery, Ferrum, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rebecca’s honor to the children’s ministry at Rivermont Baptist Church.