Edward Lee Corum (1941 – 2021)

Edward Lee Corum, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in Front Royal, VA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Mr. Corum was born on September 24, 1941, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Helen Corum (Fields) and raised by herself and the late William (Billy) Fields.

In his younger day, he attended school in Fauquier County and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Bertha Porter Corum, two sisters, Vivian Fields Allen (Sonnie) and Sadie Fields Yates (Turner): brother, Eugene Corum, and stepson, Charles “Brother” Haley Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Edward Lee Grayson Sr (Sonja); significant other, Evelyn King, five stepdaughters, Eleanor Porter Thompson, Judy Haley Minor, Christine Haley Hall (Rev. Henry), Dale Haley Chinn, and Sandy Porter Sonnie (Kenneth); two brothers, Samuel Fields (Robin); and William Fields; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren ‘nephews, nieces, and cousins.