Edward “Sam” Samuel Pearson, Jr. (1934 – 2022)

Edward Samuel Pearson, Jr. “Sam” of Linden, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 22, while visiting with his daughter in the Pittsburgh area.

Sam was born in Front Royal on November 26, 1934. He lived his entire life in Linden except for a time when he served in the US Navy. Later in life, his passion for cars was seen with the classic cars he collected and exhibited. His favorite was “Miss Dolly”, a 1956 Cadillac convertible that he drove in parades in Front Royal and Winchester.

Sam was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Susie Pearson (Sue), his son Edward Samuel Pearson, III “Sonny”, sister Arlene Ramsey, brother Cary Pearson, and his brother-in-law Willard Bright.

Survivors include his daughter Roxanna Tito, his sister Dorothy Bright, niece Sarah Seitner, nephew Stevie Bright, and grandchildren Samantha Schroll, Mary McGrath, and Matthew Pearson, grandnephews Jessie Bright, Alex Seitner, and Jase Bright. Many more cousins, in-laws, and friends became family over the years. Especially two that were like daughters to him and sisters to his daughter, Avie Megeath and Rhonda North.

Sam was well known for the “round table” gathering he hosted on a weekly basis at Mom’s Restaurant in Front Royal, and for the weekly poker game with his friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Saturday, February 5, 2022; visitation will begin at 10:00 and service at 11:00.

Services will be officiated by Pastor William Borough, formally of Linden United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations to the Linden United Methodist Church are welcome.