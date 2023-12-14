Egger Civil ‘Defamation’ Suit Against Hubbard Mother And Daughter Will Go To Trial April 11

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about May 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Taylor Marie Roberts did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brooklyn Ann-Frances Amrich did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about September 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brooklyn Ann-Frances Amrich did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dominique Nickens did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of. Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brianna Danielle Hawkins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 12, 2021, in the County of Warren, Samantha Mae Gilliam did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about April 4, 2023 in the County of Warren, Samantha Anne Murray did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of E.L.V., a child, then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Samantha Anne Murray did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez did unlawfully and feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another or others in the Commonwealth to commit larceny where the aggregate value of the goods or merchandise involved is more than $1,000.00, in violation of §18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2304-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez unlawfully and feloniously did possess a tool, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Willy Ernesto Rodriguez Perez did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intention of converting goods or merchandise to his own or another’s use without having paid the full purchase price (or defrauding the owner of the value of the goods or merchandise) willfully conceal or take possession of the goods or merchandise belonging to Lowe’s and having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-103 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2354-F9

On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Manzie Blake Cook did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 during the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The accused committed the two prior violations during the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: ‘”On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, while his license was revoked due to a prior felony conviction of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, drive or operate a motor vehicle while in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-266, in violation of Section 46.2-391 (D)(2), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9

COUNT FOUR: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about July 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joshua Matthew Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Bentley Michael Hutchison did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 1, 2022, through April 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tonya Janeen Gillum did unlawfully and feloniously, wrongfully, and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to Martin’s Grocery, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about August 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Foltz did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive, or use a vehicle valued at one thousand dollars or more belonging to Lena McAIister, without the consent of and in absence of the owner with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession, in violation of Section 18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about August 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Foltz did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about May 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rane Aquene Rovinsky did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Gary Wayne Sisk did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Theresa Ainslie Marquez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ryan Wesley Fox did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about July 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alvin Leon McCaskill did unlawfully and feloniously shoot or discharge a firearm at or against any dwelling house or building when occupied by one or more persons, whereby the life or lives of any such person or persons may be put in peril, in violation of §18.2-279 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5242-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alvin Leon McCaskill did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined by subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5291-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about December 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer Fogle knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer, as defined in subsection F of Section 18.2-57, engaged in public duties, in violation of Ssection 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about December 9, 2022, in the County-of. Warren, Sarah Jayne Burroughs did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer House knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer, as defined in subsection F of Section 18.2-57, engaged in public duties, in violation of Section 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren. Jaya Matthews Frye did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of § 18.2- 192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9

On or about August 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nicholas Scott Poe did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Pamela Cabiness, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Melissa Lynn Shaffer did unlawfully and feloniously, as a principal in the second degree, impede the blood circulation or respiration of P.H. without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of Sections 18.2-51.6 and 18.2-18 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

On or about June 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kijuan Shequnn Robinson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC:NAR-3038-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

On or about October 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Matthew Ardizzione did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5