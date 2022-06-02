State News
Eight lives lost statewide in traffic crashes during 4-day Memorial Day weekend
The 2022 Memorial Day weekend saw a sharp decrease in traffic crash fatalities compared to 2021, while also having traffic volumes that rival pre-pandemic numbers. Preliminary reports indicate eight people lost their lives in six traffic crashes during the four-day, holiday statistical counting period. During the same statistical counting period in 2021, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in 15 deaths.
Of the eight individuals killed this year on Virginia highways, one was operating a motorcycle and five were not wearing a seat belt. The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Harrisonburg, and the counties of Giles, Isle of Wight, Mathews and Stafford. The statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 27) and ended at midnight Monday (May 30).
“Virginians took to the roads in numbers we haven’t seen since 2019 and with that came the need for patience and focus on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “And I am pleased to see the number of traffic crash fatalities drop by almost half from 2021, but remember, clicking your seatbelt is your first line of defense against someone else’s bad decision on the road. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. During the entire statistical counting period for “Click It or Ticket” and the Memorial Day weekend which ran from 12:01 a.m. May 23 through midnight May 30, Virginia Troopers cited 4,894 speeders and 1,880 reckless drivers and arrested 90 impaired drivers. In addition, 660 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, 118 were cited for child safety restraint violations and 144 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,735 disabled motorists.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
Governor Glenn Youngkin encourages Virginians to prepare now for the 2022 hurricane season
Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November 30. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting another above-average hurricane season this year with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.
“I want to encourage Virginians to take the time and prepare now for this coming storm season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This includes not only our coastal residents but inland Virginians as well. History has proven that our inland communities are just as susceptible to hurricane impacts like flooding, tornadoes, and high winds.”
For comprehensive information on preparedness, response, and recovery activities, please review the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide, which not only includes evacuation information but also highlights actions to take in the event of tropical weather.
“Virginia should be proud of the work being done by our public safety agencies to ensure a swift and effective response to all hazards, including hurricanes,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “We can’t forget that the best form of preparedness is ensuring you and your family also have a plan, make a kit, and stay informed of potential bad weather.”
Recent years have proven that hurricanes are also not just a coastal threat. Even storms that start in the lower Atlantic or the Gulf States have the potential to come north and cause significant damage. This is why we encourage all Virginians across the Commonwealth to take the time to become prepared.
“Preparedness is all about being ready before a storm or disaster even develops,” said Shawn Talmadge, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “Many of the items we ask Virginians to keep in a kit or plans that should be made are not only applicable to hurricanes but for many other types of hazards as well. Just a little bit of planning goes a long way in ensuring the safety and welfare of you and your family.”
Take the time now to review your insurance policy, secure your property, and create a plan that includes arrangements for your pets or those that may need extra assistance. Below are a few critical steps to ensure you and your family’s safety.
Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.
Complete a family communication plan. Prepare for how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go. Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans is available here.
Check your insurance coverage. Remember, there may be a waiting period (typically 30 days) for a flood insurance policy to become effective, and be aware that not all storm-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies. Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your insurance agent for any changes. If you are not insured against floods, talk to your insurance agent or visit floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.
Make an emergency kit. Assemble an emergency kit that includes nonperishable food, water, medication, sanitary supplies, radios, extra batteries, and important documents. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit here.
Stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow the directions of local officials. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats (and other disasters) at vaemergency.gov/prepare and ready.gov/hurricanes.
Ocean Carrier ‘Sea Lead’ inaugurates new service with Virginia as first US East Coast stop
The recent arrival of the container ship Hakuna Matata at Norfolk International Terminals is the latest example of an expanding number of direct links between The Port of Virginia and important Asian trading centers.
The arrival of the vessel marked the inaugural US East Coast visit for the Singapore-based ocean carrier Sea Lead. Sea Lead recently announced its AEC service that will make a direct call to the East Coast via the Panama Canal with The Port of Virginia being the first stop.
“It is a vote of confidence that Virginia is the first stop on this new service, which is operated by an experienced ocean carrier that hasn’t served the US East Coast,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We were able to show Sea Lead the advantages of doing business here. This was an opportunity to emphasize our efficiency, our capacity, our growth and strong customer service. The goal is to develop a long-term, collaborative relationship that reinforces this strategic decision.”
The monthly service will employ vessels with an average size of 6,500 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs); in July, the service will increase to twice-a-month. The port call rotation is: Nansha, Ningbo, Qindao, Pusan, (Panama Canal transit) The Port of Virginia, New York / New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida and back to Nansha via the Suez Canal.
“As one of the fastest-growing ocean carriers of recent times, we are delighted to add Virginia to the port rotation of our AEC service as we offer additional options to our customers,” said Henry Schmidl, managing director, Sea Lead. “We are confident that our customers and partners will respond well to the new options and look forward to working closely with The Port of Virginia in making this a success.”
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce cargo owners and logistics companies using The Port of Virginia to Nansha, an important port in southern China. Nansha is among that country’s fastest growing ports and serves 14 city clusters including Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan and Jiangmen.
“Increasing the number of connections to new and growing ports and markets is an important selling point for us,” Edwards said. “Earlier this month we announced another brand new vessel service that links Virginia with some very important Asian markets.
“When you couple these announcements with the fact that we are investing $1.3 billion to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry crane) and widen and deepen dredge our channels it’s hard to deny the long-term advantages The Port of Virginia presents.”
For a comprehensive look at the services calling The Port of Virginia click here.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs VEC Reform & Private Family Leave legislation
On May 31, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed five bills that deliver on the Governor’s commitment to enact common-sense solutions to make government work better for Virginians and provide solutions for the Commonwealth’s business community.
Three of these bills included meaningful reform of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
“From day one, a top priority of my administration has been to address the significant challenges at the VEC. The VEC faced an unprecedented number of unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, facing fifty times the claims in a normal week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These bills will go a long way in making government work for the people again, improving the VEC’s operations to ensure they are ready to handle any future economic challenges, and promoting process integrity to ensure we can detect and stop fraud.”
“The Virginia Employment Commission’s failures during 2020 and 2021 caused real harm and genuine hardship for countless Virginians and their families,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “The legislation being signed by Governor Youngkin today, and in particular its mandated ‘Resiliency Plan,’ will prevent a recurrence of that failure and improve an agency that is long overdue for reform.”
“Virginians who struggled for assistance during the pandemic have experienced significant delays in their time of need,” said Senator Jeremy McPike. “This bill sets forward much-needed reforms and oversight of the Virginia Employment Commission to make sure improvements are implemented to serve our Commonwealth.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of inefficiencies in our state agencies. The Virginia Unemployment Commission was tasked with delivering millions of dollars of unemployment benefits when Virginians were out of work because of government-imposed shutdowns. Unfortunately, the agency was ripe for fraud and abuse. News reports cited millions of dollars being paid to prisoners and improper payment rates over eleven percent,” said Senator Bryce Reeves. “Senate Bill 769 puts proper guardrails in place at VEC and requires them to work with other state agencies to verify unemployment claims and perform system integrity checks. We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Virginia and this bipartisan legislation will produce some much-needed accountability.”
The Governor also signed two bills that provide a pathway for businesses to provide private family leave for their employees.
“Until today, there has been no state permitting companies to offer insurance plans that cover family leave benefits,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to say that Virginia is leading the way by being the first state to pass legislation like this. It’s important to find solutions that balance the needs of workers with the flexibility needs of businesses, their employees, and families.”
“I was proud to patron HB 1156 and make Virginia the first state to establish a voluntary private family leave insurance market for employers,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “My approach has always been to work with businesses, not against them, and HB 1156 is a common-sense approach that will allow the market to help provide more family leave coverage to employees in the Commonwealth.”
“I am delighted that SB 15 and HB 1156 will soon become law. These bills represent an important step forward in providing employees with paid family leave,” said Senator Barbara Favola. “It is absolutely critical that mothers and fathers be able to care for their children and family members without having to give up a paycheck. I hope one day all employees will have access to this important family-friendly and work-friendly support.”
“The law signed today by Governor Youngkin is a model for advancing paid family leave for workers nationwide,” said American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO Susan Neely. “The initiative is noteworthy for its bipartisan approach and the valuable capability it gives to employers as they meet the needs of their workforce. We hope that other states adopt similar measures that allow workers to provide essential care for themselves or a loved one without the threat of economic loss.”
“Our small business owners are struggling to hire and keep qualified workers. According to a recent NFIB survey, 48 percent of small business owners have open positions they can’t fill. The labor market is tight and our entrepreneurs need more tools in their toolbox to recruit employees. That’s why this bill is so important because it opens up a market that Virginia small business owners have been asking for. Small business owners now have the flexibility to offer their employees a plan that makes the most sense for their needs,” said Julia Hammond, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) State Director in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin Ceremonially Signed Five Bills Today Including:
HB 270, patroned by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 219, patroned by Senator Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, aligns administrative and reporting processes of the Virginia Employment Commission with recommendations outlined in JLARC’s report to address many of the critical issues highlighted during the height of the pandemic. These bills incorporate ten recommendations and one policy option from JLARC’s VEC report released in November of 2021.
SB 769, patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, requires the Virginia Employment Commission to conduct all mandatory and recommended program integrity activities as identified by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, perform a full eligibility review of suspicious or potentially improper unemployment claims, and recover any improper overpayment of benefits to the fullest extent authorized by state and federal law.
HB 1156, patroned by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 15, patroned by Senator Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, establishes family leave insurance as a class of insurance. The bill defines “family leave insurance” as an insurance policy issued to an employer related to a benefit program provided to an employee to pay for the employee’s income loss due to (i) the birth of a child or adoption of a child by the employee; (ii) placement of a child with the employee for foster care; (iii) care of a family member of the employee who has a serious health condition; or (iv) circumstances arising out of the fact that the employee’s family member who is a service member is on active duty or has been notified of an impending call or order to active duty.
Governor signs 23 additional bills into law, bringing total to more than 800 bills signed from the 2022 General Assembly Session
RICHMOND, VA – On May 27, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
“On April 27th, the General Assembly agreed to the vast majority of my recommendations, and today, I have taken final action on the remaining bills. While most of these bills were returned to me in an imperfect form, I firmly believe they offer a bipartisan path forward,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “However, select bills required essential changes. Therefore, I have vetoed seven additional bills that would not be in the best interest of the Commonwealth as my recommendations were not adopted. While the action from the bills passed during the 2022 regular session is now complete, I eagerly await the return of the General Assembly next week to send a budget to my desk that will offer significant tax relief for all Virginians while making historic investments in education, public safety, economic development, and behavioral health.”
Governor Youngkin Signed 23 Bills Including:
• SB 4, Senator Suetterlein, Emergency Services, and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders
• SB 24, Senator Locke, Eviction Diversion Pilot Program; extends sunset date, report.
• SB 36, Senator Norment, School principals; incident reports, written threats against school personnel, etc.
• SB 46, Senator Petersen, Emergency and quarantine orders, certain additional procedural requirements.
• SB 163, Senator Peake, Surrogacy contracts; provisions requiring abortions or selective reductions unenforceable.
• SB 192, Senator Mason, Local health director; qualifications
• SB 199, Senator Mason, Rental agreement; the agreement may provide the occupant with an option to designate an alternative contact.
• SB 283, Senator Hanger, Removal of county courthouse; Augusta County; authorization by the electorate
• SB 345, Senator Barker, Driver’s license or identification card; an indication of blood type to be noted on license or card.
• SB 416, Senator DeSteph, Virginia Public Procurement Act; purchase of personal protective equipment
• SB 575, Senator Mason, DGS; state fleet managers to use the total cost of ownership calculations, report.
• SB 672, Senator Dunnavant, Pharmacists; initiation of treatment with and dispensing and administration of vaccines.
• HB 4, Delegate Wyatt, School principals; incident reports, written threats against school personnel, etc.
• HB 158, Delegate Byron, Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders
• HB 385, Delegate Sullivan, Relief; Morman, Bobbie James, Jr.
• HB 517, Delegate Bulova, Chief Resilience Officer; clarifies designation and role
• HB 526, Delegate Batten, Victims of human trafficking; eligibility for in-state tuition.
• HB 717, Delegate Filler-Corn, Unaccompanied homeless youths; consent for housing services.
• HB 902, Delegate Avoli, Removal of county courthouse; Augusta County; authorization by the electorate
• HB 1063, Delegate Shin, Public accommodations, employment, and housing; prohibited discrimination on the basis of religion.
• HB 1136, Delegate Krizek, Updating Virginia Law to Reflect Federal Recognition of Virginia Tribes, Commission on; established.
• HB 1138, Delegate Reid, Loudoun County School Board; staggering of member terms, lot drawing, timeframe.
• HB 1323, Delegate Orrock, Pharmacists; initiation of treatment with and dispensing and administration of vaccines.
Governor Youngkin Vetoed Seven Bills Including:
• SB 182, Senator Saslaw, Charter; Falls Church, City of; amending charter, qualifications of members of boards and commissions.
• SB 474, Senator McClellan, Appeals bond; removes the requirement for indigent parties to post, the appeal of unlawful detainer.
• SB 508, Senator Lewis, Appeals bond; removes the requirement for indigent parties to post, an appeal of unlawful detainer.
• HB 339, Delegate Simon, Charter; Falls Church, City of; amending charter, qualifications of members of boards and commissions
• HB 384, Delegate Davis, State, and local employees; rights of employees, freedoms of conscience and expression.
• HB 614, Delegate Bourne, Appeals bond; removes the requirement for indigent parties to post, an appeal of unlawful detainer.
• HB 891, Delegate Lopez, Noncitizens of the United States; terminology.
Free summer early learning opportunity available for rising kindergarten students
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is encouraging parents of children entering kindergarten this fall to take advantage of a free online summer learning program provided by Waterford.org, a Utah-based nonprofit specializing in early learning.
The program provides 20-25 minutes of daily age-appropriate reading, mathematics, and science instruction and includes all necessary software and technology — including home internet access, if needed — at no cost to participating families.
“I am so excited that the Virginia Department of Education is able to make this award-winning summer early learning program available this summer to rising kindergartners across the commonwealth,” Balow said. “The program helps young learners develop school-readiness skills as they participate in fun online activities that are tailored to their age and development.”
Balow encourages parents of rising kindergartners to register as soon as possible as online instruction begins June 6. Parents may register online or by phone at (888) 982-9898.
Waterford.org is making its Upstart Summer Learning Path program available to Virginia families at no cost through a partnership with the Overdeck Family Foundation.
In addition to technology and software, participating families will receive weekly support from a literacy and school readiness coach, with coaching services available in more than 20 languages.
Waterford.org will also provide software licenses to all children in participating homes, including early learners not participating directly but in need of instructional support in reading, math, and science.
As an added bonus, families of rising kindergartners who successfully complete the Upstart Summer Learning Program may keep their laptops.
Virginia conducts first interment for reservist after passage of the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act
RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) conducted an interment at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Monday, April 25, 2022, for CMCN David A. Corona, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1996 after serving for eight years.
“Virginia is proud to be the first state in the nation to offer former Guardsmen, Reservists, and their family members the opportunity for interment in places of honor in perpetuity alongside their brothers and sisters in arms,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our former Guardsmen and Reservists stood ready to answer the call when they wore the cloth of our country, and now we can ensure they have a dignified final resting place when they answer that final call.”
This interment is different from the more than 2,500 burials of veterans and their eligible dependents each year at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries. It is the first interment since the signing of the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act into law on March 15, 2022. Prior to this bill, his family’s request for interment at a Virginia state veterans cemetery would have been denied.
The new law authorizes state veterans cemeteries to provide an honored final resting place to former Guardsmen and Reservists who may not have previously qualified for interment at a veterans cemetery because they did not meet the minimum active duty service time. With the interment of CMCN Corona on April 25, Virginia became the first state in the Nation to bury a former reserve component service member under the new eligibility standards.
Prior to the passage of the legislation, states that had received a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the establishment, expansion, or operation of a state veterans cemetery were only authorized to inter eligible veterans – those who had served 24 continuous months on active duty – and their dependents. Under the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, any honorably-discharged Guardsmen or Reservist is eligible, even if they do not have the requisite active duty time.
Under its new Special Category Interment Program (SCIP), DVS will offer three interment options for former Guardsmen, Reservists, and eligible family members: in-ground casketed burial, in-ground cremated burial, and above-ground cremated burial (in a columbarium niche).
SCIP fees are $2,000 for casketed burials and $1,700 for cremated burials. These fees include the burial plot or columbarium niche, a headstone or niche cover, an outer burial receptacle for caskets, opening and closing of the grave, a place to conduct a committal service, and perpetual care.
“The National Guard is a community-based force, so providing the option for being laid to rest with honor closer to home is a fitting way to honor their service,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “We applaud Virginia for leading the way in turning this legislation into reality and thank the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for everything they do to support military personnel and their families across the Commonwealth.”
To learn more about the new DVS Special Category Interment Program (SCIP) for former Guardsmen, Reservists, and eligible family members, please contact DVS at 1-855-4VA-VETS (1-855-482-8387). Former Guardsmen and Reservists who were previously denied interment at a Virginian state veterans cemetery are encouraged to re-apply.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
