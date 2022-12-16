Eight things to check on your car before winter

Do you want to ensure you’ll stay safe on the road this winter? To guarantee your car is up to the task, here are eight components you should inspect.

1. Belts and hoses

Make sure there aren’t any bulges, cracks, or leaks in your belts and hoses. Cold weather will worsen these issues.

2. Headlights

Verify that your headlights work, and replace any burnt-out bulbs. Also, to increase your visibility on the road, consider polishing them.

3. Block heater

Use a multimeter to ensure your block heater is working properly. You should also inspect the power cord and plug for damage.

4. Alternator and battery

Verify that your alternator and battery are in good working condition. Otherwise, you could put undue stress on your car’s electrical system.

5. Windshield wipers

Replace your windshield wipers if they show signs of wear or were purchased more than a year ago. This will maximize their effectiveness.

6. Floor mats

Inspect your rubber floor mats for holes and cracks. Replace them if necessary.

7. Windshield washer fluid

Use windshield washer fluid that can withstand winter temperatures. This will prevent it from freezing and damaging the lines.

8. Heating system

Check to see if your heating system is working. Also, ensure the defrost function is fully operational.

Bring your vehicle to a local mechanic for repairs or a professional inspection.