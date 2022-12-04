Connect with us

Eight tips for a safe holiday season

December 4, 2022

1. De-ice outdoor steps and walkways
To prevent holiday guests from slipping, falling, and injuring themselves while walking to your front door, clear snow and ice from your walkway, stairs, and porch. Using anti-slip products like sand, road salt, and stair covers is also a good idea.

2. Protect your pets
There are many hazards your pets may be exposed to during the holidays. Beware of candles, decorations, poisonous plants, and human foods that could make them sick. Additionally, keep pets away from the front door during the festivities.

3. Take care of your teeth
Around Christmas, candy canes, cookies, chocolates, and other sweet treats are routinely available. To prevent cavities, maintain a flawless dental hygiene routine. Be sure to brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes and floss daily.

4. Focus on eating a balanced diet
Overeating several days in a row can cause bloating, stomach aches, and fatigue. Opt for healthy and nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in between decadent holiday meals.


5. Protect your home while you’re away
Break-ins frequently occur during the holiday season. If you plan to leave town for a few days, make sure your home looks lived in while you’re away. Put your lights on timers, keep a vehicle in the driveway and arrange to have your walkway cleared of snow. Additionally, consider installing a security system.

6. Put together a car emergency kit
Before driving to and from holiday celebrations, make sure you put together a car emergency kit with essentials like jumper cables, traction aids, a shovel, and a full jug of windshield washer fluid. Additionally, schedule an inspection with a mechanic to ensure your vehicle can safely handle winter road conditions.

7. Take steps to reduce the risk of a fire
To avoid accidentally starting a house fire during the holiday season, keep all flammable objects away from heat sources. Moreover, ensure your portable fire extinguisher is in good condition and your smoke alarms are working. Never leave lit candles unattended.

8. Be prepared to treat minor ailments
The holiday season can be hectic. To mitigate discomforts caused by overindulging or not getting enough sleep, stock up on over-the-counter products like pain relievers and antacids in advance. This will allow you to enjoy every celebration to the fullest.

What you should know about young caregivers

December 4, 2022

December 4, 2022

Not all caregivers are adults. In fact, as many as 1.4 million children in the United States between the ages of eight and 18 are caregivers. Providing support for a sick or disabled family member is a difficult and demanding job. Moreover, if a parent becomes incapacitated, many minors will also shoulder the responsibility of raising their siblings.

They face difficulties
Dealing with the obligations of being a caregiver while attending school can be challenging. Young people often aren’t seen as caregivers, forcing them to face numerous obstacles alone and in silence. Many become physically, mentally, and emotionally drained, making it difficult for them to concentrate in class. Additionally, engaging with their peers can feel overwhelming.

They need support
It’s important to support young caregivers as much as possible. If you know a young person caring for a family member, here are a few things you can do:

• Discuss the situation with their teachers
• Lend a hand with school assignments
• Arrange for them to have help at home


When supported by those around them, young caregivers can feel empowered and avoid burnout.

 

10 gift ideas for your Christmas exchange

1 day ago

December 3, 2022

Organizing a gift exchange is a great way to kick off the holidays. However, it can be difficult to buy the perfect gift when you don’t know who will receive it. This is especially true if your group has folks of various ages. Here are a few things that will please most people.

1. An insulated water bottle or coffee mug

2. A locally made spirit, beer, or wine

3. A unisex beanie or scarf in a neutral color


4. Nut-free chocolates

5. A recently released board game

6. A warm, cozy blanket

7. A nice set of wine glasses

8. A set of reusable straws that includes a cleaning brush

9. A sturdy apron with several pockets

10. A wrist or cell phone strap

If necessary, ask the gift exchange participants what they like so you can buy an item related to their common interests.

 

Five excellent reasons to visit a Christmas market

3 days ago

December 1, 2022

Every December, Christmas markets start popping up in towns across the country. Here are five great reasons to visit one in your area.

1. To find holiday gifts
Christmas markets are a great place to go if you’re looking for unique items for your friends and family members. You can find an assortment of handmade toys, crafts, baked goods, jewelry, and more.

2. To discover new products
Christmas markets typically gather hundreds of vendors in one place. If you decide to attend, you’re sure to discover new products to try.

3. To support local makers
If you want to support the artisans and producers in your region, visit your nearest Christmas market. By buying locally made goods, you’ll help stimulate your region’s economy.


4. To stock up on needed items
Christmas markets typically feature a wide range of exhibitors, so you won’t have to visit multiple stores to find everything you need for the holidays. You can load up on gourmet foods, handcrafted soaps, unique clothes, Christmas decorations, and much more.

5. To enjoy complimentary entertainment
Christmas markets frequently provide free entertainment. You may be able to enjoy a play, concert, or food tasting. In many cases, children’s activities are also offered. You can even bring the whole family and make a day of it.

This year, find out about the Christmas markets in your area and schedule a time to visit them.

December Celebrity Birthdays!

5 days ago

November 29, 2022

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

Susan Lucci, 73, actress (All My Children), Westchester, NY, 1949. Mingle MediaTV, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

 

1 – Bette Midler, 77, singer, actress, Paterson, NJ, 1945.

2 – Nelly Furtado, 44, singer, Victoria, BC, Canada, 1978.


3 – Daryl Hannah, 61, actress, Chicago, IL, 1961.

4 – Jay-Z, 53, rapper, and music executive, born Shawn Corey Carter,t Brooklyn, NY, 1969.

5 – Margaret Cho, 54, actress (All-American Girl), comedienne, San Francisco, CA, 1968.

6 – Janine Turner, 60, actress (Northern Exposure), Lincoln, NE, 1962.

7 – C. Thomas Howell, 56, actor, Los Angeles, CA, 1966.

8 – Dominic Monaghan, 46, actor (Lord of the Rings), Berlin, Germany, 1976.

9 – Judi Dench, 88, actress, York, England, 1934.

10 – Melissa Roxburgh, 30, actress (Manifest), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.

11 – Gary Dourdan, 56, actor, Philadelphia, PA, 1966.

12 – Sheila E, 63, singer, born Sheila Escovedo, San Francisco, CA, 1959.

13 – Emma Corrin, 27, actress, Royal Tunbridge Wells, England, 1995.

14 – Vanessa Hudgens, 34, actress (Spring Breakers), Salinas, CA, 1988.

15 – Adam Brody, 43, actor (The O.C.), San Diego, CA, 1979.

16 – Theo James, 38, actor (Divergent), born Theo Taptiklis, Oxford, England, Dec 16, 1984.

17 – Sean Patrick Thomas, 52, actor, Wilmington, DE, 1970.

18 – Billie Eilish, 21, singer, born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird Oâ€™Connell, Los Angeles, CA, 2001.

19 – Kristy Swanson, 53, actress, Mission Viejo, CA, 1969.

20 – Uri Geller, 76, psychic, clairvoyant, Tel Aviv, Israel, 1946.

21 – Kiefer Sutherland, 56, actor, London, England, 1966.

22 – Ralph Fiennes, 60, actor, Suffolk, England, 1962.

23 – Susan Lucci, 73, actress (All My Children), Westchester, NY, 1949.

24 – Louis Tomlinson, 31, singer (One Direction), Louis Austin at Doncaster, England, 1991.

25 – Rachel Keller, 30, actress (Fargo), St. Paul, MN, 1992.

26 – Beth Behrs, 37, actress (Two Broke Girls), Lancaster, PA,1985.

27 – Olivia Cooke, 29, actress, Manchester, England, 1993.

28 – John Legend, 44, singer, born John Stephens, Springfield, OH, 1978.

29 – Iain De Caestecker, 35, actor (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Glasgow, Scotland, 1987.

30 – V, 27, singer (BTS), born Kim Tae-hyung, Daegu, South Korea, 1995.

31 – Tim Matheson, 74, actor (Bonanza), Los Angeles, CA, 1948.

How to become an early childhood educator

5 days ago

November 29, 2022

If you love working with children and want to contribute to your community, consider becoming an early childhood educator. High school graduates, retirees returning to the workforce, and anyone seeking a new profession may want to pursue this career path. After all, these experts are in demand.

A skilled professional
Early childhood educators are often misunderstood. They’re not babysitters; they’re hard-working, qualified individuals who are responsible for the following:

• Creating educational programs to promote children’s development
• Assessing the abilities, interests, and needs of toddlers
• Preparing various documents, including evaluation reports
• Helping children develop good habits

There are a number of university and college programs you can take to acquire the skills you need to pursue this profession. In some cases, scholar¬ships and work-study programs may be available.


Four considerations for an online Christmas party

6 days ago

November 28, 2022

If you can’t visit your loved ones during the holiday season, consider getting together with them online. A virtual celebration is an alternative option that simply requires a bit of preparation. Here’s what you’ll need to think about.

1. Time
When picking a date and time for your online event, consider everyone’s availability. Don’t forget to factor in time zone differences, if applicable.

2. Platform
There are several online applications you can use to host your virtual get-together. Select the most appropriate one based on how many people will be attending as well as their computer skills and available internet access. Some platforms also allow guests to join by telephone.

3. Entertainment
Plan a few activities to make the event more fun. For example, arrange for everyone to eat a similar meal or drink the same cocktail. You can also play games that work well remotely, like trivia challenges and bingo.


4. Trappings
Set up your computer in an appropriate location, and if you need a table or room to move around, prepare accordingly. Then, add some festive decorations to your background. Consider wearing a headset for superior sound quality.

If you’re giving gifts to your loved ones, mail them ahead of time so they can unwrap them online during the celebration.

