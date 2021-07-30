Eighth annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18

If you’re planning on joining this year’s Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk, now is a good time to start training and to register.

The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at LFCC’s Middletown Campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early-registration fee of $20. After that, the registration fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount.

Awards will be given to the top three male and top three female runners in each age group.

“We are excited to be partnering with Anthem and United Bank for the 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5k,” said Heath, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis. “With their support, we will be able to further contribute to student scholarships. Race day will continue to be a family friendly walking or running event, and we are excited for the community to join us on the Middletown campus on Sept. 18.”

To learn more or register, visit lfcc.edu/5k.