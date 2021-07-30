Community Events
Eighth annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18
If you’re planning on joining this year’s Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk, now is a good time to start training and to register.
The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at LFCC’s Middletown Campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early-registration fee of $20. After that, the registration fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount.
Awards will be given to the top three male and top three female runners in each age group.
“We are excited to be partnering with Anthem and United Bank for the 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5k,” said Heath, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis. “With their support, we will be able to further contribute to student scholarships. Race day will continue to be a family friendly walking or running event, and we are excited for the community to join us on the Middletown campus on Sept. 18.”
To learn more or register, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution retire 34 worn United States Flags
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Flag Retirement Certificate to the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia, for a ceremony conducted June 14, 2021, to retire 34 worn United States Flags. Flags that become unserviceable are burned in a formal ceremony to show respect for the service the flag rendered the country as the symbol of a free country. The ceremony was held at sundown as the normal time to retire the colors for the day.
Dale Corey emcee’d the event with the color guard commanded by Marc Robinson. A three round musket salute was fired to begin the official burning. All members participating in the ceremony took turns retiring a flag.
The Wayside Inn is a wonderful location for the SAR to perform it’s ceremonies, with it’s long, rich history as the longest continuously operating inn in America, being founded in 1797. The next scheduled flag retirement at the Inn will be November 13th, and all are encouraged to join.
Community Events
Phoenix Project announces the 6th Annual Wine Pull
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to get your tickets!
- Where: Front Royal Golf Club (902 Country Club Road | Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Date: October 14, 2021
- Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
- Entertainment by: Mandatory Fun
- Tickets: $45.00
Tickets are available at the Phoenix Project office, through Board Members, or online through Eventbrite. Every ticket purchased includes food, hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the event for: Basket raffles and other auction items, and the Kate Spade Purse Raffle @ $10.00 per ticket.
Come on out and have some fun while supporting our mission: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through Empowerment, Education, and Community.
Phoenix Project
222 S Royal Ave
Front Royal, VA 22630
Office: 540-635-2302
24/7 Hotline: 540-635-2300
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution reenact the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration and reenactment of the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses. The event was sponsored by Mercer’s Company reenactment group led by Tony Elar. Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation (FIWF) and received support from the Virginia Beer Museum. The Museum crafted a beer using the formula George Washington used at Mount Vernon to celebrate the occasion.
The House of Burgesses was created in 1642 as an instrument of government with the royal governor and the Council of State. After Virginia declared independence, the House became the House of Delegates as the lower house of the General Assembly. Elections at that time were conducted by voice vote of landowners. The county sheriff, a clerk and a representative of each candidate would sit at a table. The elector approached the table and openly voiced his vote. Each voter had two votes.
George Washington ran for election to the House of Burgesses from Frederick County in 1755 and lost to Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. In 1758, Washington ran again. As he was involved in the French and Indian War, Colonel James Wood managed his campaign and represented him at the election. Wood obtained 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks, distributing them free to 391 voters in Frederick County. Running with Washington were Thomas Bryan Martin, Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. West and Swearingen were the incumbents in the House of Burgesses. Washington and Martin were elected, with Washington successfully gaining reelection in 1761. In 1765, he ran and won a seat to represent Fairfax County, which he held until 1775 when the American Revolutionary War broke out.
At the commemoration event, individuals portraying the four candidates were seated at a table with Jim Moyer of Mercer’s Company and the FIWF monitoring the election. Participating from the CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
LFCC holds National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Middletown Campus
The public is invited to LFCC’s Middletown Campus for National Night Out, from 6-9 pm. Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The event is being hosted by LFCC Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Stephens City Police Department.
National Night Out is a great way to meet the police officers, who will be joined by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Middletown’s and Stephens City’s fire and rescue departments.
In addition to free food, demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and hands-on activities, there will be a special appearance by an Aircare helicopter.
“We hope our community will take this opportunity to get to know their local police officers, EMTs, and firefighters, while enjoying a night of fun and excitement,” said LFCC Police Chief Bruce Coor.
National Night Out first started in August 1984 and is a chance to build community, promote police-community partnerships and create camaraderie among neighbors, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution honor five American Revolutionary War Patriots
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a grave marking ceremony sponsored by the Fairfax Resolves Chapter of the Virginia SAR and the SGT Lawrence Everhart Chapter of the Maryland SAR. The event was held at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Lovettsville, Virginia to honor five American Revolutionary War Patriots. The patriots were John Axiline, Adam Householder, Conrad Roller, John Stautzenberger and Peter Virtz/Wertz.
Dave Cook, President of Fairfax Resolves (FR) emceed the event with the Virginia State Color Guard Commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII). Michael Zapf, Church Historian presented a History of the New Jerusalem Church followed by a roll call of the patriots by Don Cooper, Forrest Crain, David Huxsoll, Fred Michel and Ed Spannaus members of the FR and SLE Chapters. The graves were unveiled by Dale Corey (CJWII), Forrest Crain (FR), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen (CM), Nathan Poe (CJWII) and Will Reynolds (CJWII).
There were 27 wreaths presented by three SAR Societies, 13 SAR Chapters, nine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters and one Children of the American Revolution Society. A 14 man musket salute was fired after the assembly sang “America the Beautiful”.
The members of CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Richard DeHaven, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Andrew Osborn, Brett Osborn, Ian Osborn, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer and Jim Simmons. Dual members of the chapter included Dave Cook, Steve Englebright, Charles Jameson, Marty Keesecker, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Suicide Squad”
- “Free Guy”
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 0
82/61°F
82/61°F