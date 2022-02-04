Eithne Murphy (1929 – 2022)

Eithne Murphy, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Consulate Health Care Center in Woodstock, Virginia surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Murphy was born on September 10, 1929, in Dublin, Ireland to the late Joseph and Monica Fleming Lawless. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy, and three brothers, Frank, Colm, and Fergus Lawless. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary.

Survivors include her son, Fergus Murphy, and his wife, Toni of St. Cloud, Florida, and three grandchildren, Ciara, Aidan, and Brianna Murphy.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, P.O. Box 71450, Henrico, VA 23255; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or please send a Mass Card.