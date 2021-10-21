Eleanor M. Ryan (1938 – 2021)

Eleanor M. Ryan, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Lynn Care Center.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Willis Chapel Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Eleanor was born April 4, 1938, in Chester Gap, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dudley and Julia Pullen.

Surviving is a son, Chris Ryan of Marshall; five sisters, Ruby Reid of Culpeper, Ellsie Wines and Sue Taylor both of Front Royal, Barbara Morris, and Sandra Pullen both of Chester Gap; one brother, Bradley Pullen of Chester Gap; four grandchildren Lynzee Ryan, Shane Ryan, Kelsey Ryan, and Shyanne Ryan all of Florida; and two great-grandchildren Brantley Hill and Ryland Rudolph both of Florida.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Gracie Himes and Ann Williams; and two brothers, Billy Pullen and Frank Pullen.

Friends and family may call at Maddox Funeral Home on Saturday, October 23 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.