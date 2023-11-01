Election Countdown: Foreman’s Grassroots Movement Shakes Up District 31

Grassroots Momentum and the Future of Virginia’s Education, Health, and Environment.

Mike McCool sat down with Steve Foreman, the Democratic candidate for District 31 House of Delegates, a potential representative for a district of roughly 80,000 people. The conversation provided insight into Foreman’s campaign journey, his vision for the district, and the challenges facing Virginia.

Foreman detailed his grassroots campaign approach, underlining the importance of door-knocking and engaging with the community firsthand. The immense support from volunteers and especially his wife, who handled the campaign’s finances, has been a testament to the community’s faith in his vision.

Foreman’s campaign stands out in its commitment to small donations. In a previous reporting cycle, they ranked seventh in the state for donations under $100, demonstrating genuine grassroots support. These engagements are not just about votes but about connecting and understanding the constituents’ hopes and concerns.

When asked about his plans if elected, Foreman emphasized two main issues: education and mental health. Schools in Virginia have been historically underfunded, and Foreman hopes to influence how the Senate’s apportioned money for education is utilized. On the mental health front, he noted the critical need for reform and action. Foreman is optimistic about changing the narrative surrounding drug and alcohol addiction, moving away from viewing it as a moral issue and focusing on its medical aspects.

Foreman also highlighted his concerns regarding potential rollbacks on gun laws and women’s reproductive rights. He believes retrenchment on these rights will be detrimental to Virginia, emphasizing the importance of a well-thought-out approach rather than a black-and-white perspective. He fears that the already existing doctor shortage will worsen if there’s a rollback on reproductive rights in Virginia.

Another issue close to Foreman’s heart is the environment. Concerns about Youngkin’s decision to roll back protections, the threat of invasive plants, and the underfunding of state parks were topics of discussion. He believes investing in state parks will not only enhance the environment but will also boost the economy of surrounding communities. Additionally, Foreman hopes to address challenges in child care, health care, and support for working families.

In wrapping up, Foreman encouraged participation in the upcoming Vote Library Bingo Bash on November 3rd at On-Cue, 206 E. Main Street in Front Royal, emphasizing its importance in the community. He also shared a quote from former President Jimmy Carter, reminding citizens of their shared responsibility for the common good. In a bid to ensure fairness and transparency in the electoral process, Foreman praised the efforts of the Royal Examiner in providing a platform for all candidates.

Foreman’s campaign journey, rooted in direct community engagement and a vision for a better Virginia, epitomizes his dedication and commitment to the district. With Election Day on November 7th, the constituents have a crucial decision to make, but as Foreman aptly puts it, there’s “no excuse not to vote.”

For more information on Steve Foreman, click here to visit his website.