Electric tractors: what farmers should know

Car companies are producing more and more electric vehicles every year and tractor manufacturers are starting to do the same. While it may be some time before farm operators can completely rely on electric tractors, using these vehicles for some tasks could prove to be a smart choice.

They have limitations

Tractors have greater energy requirements than the average car. In particular, exerting the torque required to haul farm equipment uses a lot of power. This means that most electric tractors can’t perform a full day’s work with a single charge. Thus, many farmers remain dubious of the current technology’s ability to scale up.

They’re versatile



Hauling heavy loads is a key part of farm work, but there are many other jobs tractors can perform. In fact, electric motors could make a big difference when it comes to completing a number of less strenuous farm tasks. For example, operating manure pumps and scraping barnyard floors are both jobs that electric motors can easily handle. Shuttling tools from one end of the farm to the other can likewise be accomplished with an electric tractor.

They’re affordable

Using electric tractors to perform light-duty tasks could translate to substantial savings for farmers. This is because running them is less pricy than operating machines that use fossil fuels. Maintaining them is also simpler and more affordable.

The bottom line is that electric tractors can’t entirely replace those with diesel engines just yet, but they can be used to complete a number of different jobs while providing significant savings.