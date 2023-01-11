State News
Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda
As the 2023 legislative session looms, legislators have filed two competing electric rate reform bills, one focused on giving state regulators greater power to lower rates and the other offering a broader overhaul of the state system backed by utilities.
The simpler legislation is the bipartisan Affordable Energy Act, proposed by Dels. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, and Lee Ware, R-Powhatan. That bill would allow the State Corporation Commission, the body responsible for regulating electric utilities, to lower electricity base rates when it determines customers will be overcharged.
The legislation “will re-empower the SCC by restoring its traditional authority to adjust rates. It does not mandate any outcome,” Sullivan said. “It simply provides a fail-safe ability for the SCC to determine fair and reasonable electricity rates while preserving the utilities ability to recover costs and earn a fair rate of return.”
Under current law, if the state’s two largest electric utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company, record profits above an upper threshold determined by state code, then 70% of the excess earnings have to be returned to ratepayers. If they make within a middle band of profits, nothing happens. If they earn below the lower threshold, rates must be increased.
The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
Instead, the commission could decrease future rates if it “determines in its sole discretion” that those rates will “produce unreasonable revenues in excess of the utility’s authorized rate of return.”
“This is a reaction to the times when the State Corporation Commission has found one or more or both of the electric utilities have earned more than the reasonable profit and costs recovered (and) they said their hands were tied and they couldn’t do anything about it,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, during a press conference on the bill Tuesday.
Dominion-backed proposal
A more complicated bill filed by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is being backed by Dominion.
Like Ware and Sullivan’s proposal, Kilgore and Saslaw’s legislation would give the SCC discretion to decrease base rates. But while the bipartisan Affordable Energy Act focuses solely on base rates — the core charge on customers’ electric bills that are based on energy use — the sweeping Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act would go much further.
Kilgore and Saslaw’s bill would roll back numerous changes made over the past 15 years to Virginia’s regulating Dominion and Appalachian Power system.
Starting this year, it would increase the frequency of SCC rate reviews from every three years to every two, reversing a change sought by the electric utilities under the 2018 Grid Transformation and Security Act, which replaced biennial reviews with triennial ones.
It would also consolidate certain rate adjustment clauses — the additional charges the utilities can levy on customers for specific projects — into base rates. These costs, often called riders, have been the greatest contributor to rises in Dominion residential customer bills since 2007.
And it would sunset customer credit reinvestment offsets, a controversial tool that was also part of the Grid Transformation and Security Act after this year. CCROs allowed the company to reinvest its excess earnings in particular projects instead of returning them to customers as refunds.
Other changes would curtail retail choice for large electric customers, prohibit the utilities from retiring power plants without getting approval from the SCC and adjust the peer review group, the collection of utilities that the SCC uses for comparison points in reviewing rates.
Dominion says the changes could lead to $300 million in customer bill savings next year, or roughly $5 to $7 less than the average residential customer would pay on their monthly bill
“As Virginians face historic inflation and rising energy costs, there is broad agreement that consumers need relief on their power bills,” spokesperson Aaron Ruby stated by email. “The proposed legislation would provide significant and ongoing rate relief to our customers. It would provide strong state regulatory oversight. And it supports our mission of delivering reliable, safe, affordable, and clean energy to our customers.
Asked about Ware and Sullivan’s bill, Ruby added, “Dominion Energy supports immediate rate relief for our customers and comprehensive legislation that strengthens SCC oversight and simplifies Virginia’s regulatory model” before repeating his comments on the Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act.
But Will Cleveland, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who has been actively lobbying for rate reform, said Kilgore and Saslaw’s bill would continue eroding SCC authority by removing the body’s discretion in setting the peer group, among other changes.
He also questioned the $300 million customer relief calculation.
“What is the total bill [savings] impact? Nobody knows what that is yet,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said he is optimistic that rate reform measures will pass this session because legislators are becoming increasingly skeptical of utility-backed legislation. Along with McClellan, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is another senator supporting Ware and Sullivan’s bill.
Nevertheless, past electric rate reform proposals have failed to make it out of the Democrat-controlled Senate in recent years. Facing pressure after killing a slate of proposals during the 2021 session, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee agreed to forward several bills to the state’s Commission on Electric Utility Regulation to more closely review their reforms.
The commission never met to discuss the proposals. The body has not met since 2017.
“To the extent, the system is broken, Dominion broke it,” Cleveland said. “We shouldn’t ask Dominion again to fix it.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board
With many medication prices rising faster than inflation, Democrats in both the House and Senate are proposing that Virginia create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to review and set upper payment limits on certain drug prices.
“Prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. “We all know it. … We also know that the model that we have for delivering medications is very tilted towards the suppliers, and it really extracts a lot of resources away from people that have very few resources.”
The proposal is Petersen’s second effort to create an affordability board after he withdrew a similar bill during a committee review last year, saying he hadn’t garnered enough support. To date, such boards have been created in seven states, with Maryland pioneering the idea in 2019.
Whether Democrats can drum up enough votes this year isn’t clear as the legislative session prepares to begin Wednesday. Petersen said Tuesday that he had spoken about the proposal with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has repeatedly aired concerns about rising consumer and energy costs, “and he didn’t say no.”
Senate committee scraps legislation aimed at controlling prescription drug costs
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter did not immediately respond to a question about Youngkin’s stance on the bill. House Republican Caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley noted Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, has also filed legislation that aims to reduce prescription drug prices by requiring consumer medication costs to be reduced in line with rebates carriers expect to receive from drug manufacturers.
Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, chief patron of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board proposal in the House, said while the extent of Republican interest is still being gauged, “where we do have bipartisan support is within the community.”
Advocates for the measuring point to data showing steep rises in prescription drug costs in recent years.
“Between 2015 and 2019, the average increase in the annual cost of prescription drugs rose by 26.3%, while the average income in Virginia increased by only 16.7%,” wrote the Commonwealth Council on Aging in a September report to Youngkin and the General Assembly that also identified the creation of an affordability board as one of its legislative priorities.
Nationwide, a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis published last February found drug price increases outstripped inflation for half of all medications covered by Medicare in 2020. And a report from the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration this September found over 1,200 drug products had cost increases between July 2021 and July 2022 that exceeded the period’s 8.5% inflation rate, with an average price increase of almost 32%.
“The poster child for runaway inflation is the prescription drug,” said Jared Calfee, associate state director for AARP Virginia, which for a second year is backing the legislation. “The price of these medications has skyrocketed, dwarfing even the highest rates of inflation.”
Calfee said those rising costs have forced difficult choices for many Virginians, pointing to a survey that found roughly one in four people in the state have stopped taking prescribed medications due to cost. That survey was conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University in August 2021 and included 800 Virginia registered voters aged 18 and older.
Under the Petersen-Delaney proposal, the five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be appointed by the governor, with members prohibited from being “an employee of, a board member of, or a consultant to a manufacturer or trade association for manufacturers.”
The board would be required to meet publicly at least four times per year and would have the authority to conduct affordability reviews of four categories of prescription drugs. Additionally, the board would vote on whether to impose payment limits on those drugs that have “led or will lead to affordability challenges for the health care system in the commonwealth or high out-of-pocket costs for patients.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia lawmakers propose legalizing medicinal use of psychedelic mushroom compound psilocybin
Two Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow the use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin for medicinal purposes and decrease penalties for possession, citing research on its effectiveness in treating mental health issues.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, had similar bills decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms last session. But while those proposals were tabled, some Republican legislators said they would be open to hearing legislation regarding the medicinal usage of the drug.
This year, Adams’ bill would allow doctors to issue prescriptions for psilocybin, a psychedelic compound often found in “magic” mushrooms, to treat patients with mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, cases of severe depression where past treatments have failed, and end-of-life anxiety
“These are natural medications extremely helpful and very unlikely to be abused,” said Adams, who is also a nurse practitioner.
The legislation would also reduce the penalty for possessing psilocybin without a prescription – currently a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison – to a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by no longer than 30 days in jail and no more than a $500 fine.
Adams said she structured her bill similar to legislation passed in 2015 that legalized CBD possession and distribution for medical purposes after speaking with the bill’s patron, former Del. Dave Albo, R-Springfield.
Hashmi’s legislation would create a Virginia Psilocybin Advisory Board to develop a long-term plan for establishing therapeutic access to psilocybin services. It would also reclassify psilocybin from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.
Republican legislators last year “expressed understanding of the kind of crisis we are facing in mental health issues,” said Hashmi, who added she is optimistic about the possibility of building bipartisan support for this session’s legislation.
Asked about the proposals, House Republican Caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley said in an email that “as of now, our House Republican Caucus simply hasn’t had a chance to review this legislation, but these bills will no doubt receive due consideration when the House convenes this week.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Trial over Windsor police stop begins and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old who shot a Newport News elementary school teacher last week used a gun his mother had purchased legally, according to police. Authorities said they were still trying to figure out how the boy got the firearm.—Daily Press
• The injured teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, is “known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession.”—Associated Press
• A federal trial began this week over a controversial 2020 traffic stop in the Virginia town of Windsor in which police stopped a Black and Latino Army lieutenant at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him after he was pulled over for having temporary license plates.—CNN
• “Abortion, taxes, politics ahead for Virginia’s General Assembly.”—Washington Post
• A homeless couple who sought housing assistance in Danville says they got dropped off in a library parking lot in Martinsville. “They bamboozled us.”—Martinsville Bulletin
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia attorney general extends TJ investigation to all Fairfax County schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has extended its civil rights investigation of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology to all high schools in Fairfax County, claiming officials allegedly withheld National Merit Scholarship honors from their students.
“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students,” said Miyares in a release Monday. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”
On Jan. 4, Miyares opened a civil rights investigation against the administration at Thomas Jefferson into whether the “withholding of National Merit Scholarship honors from students violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.” The letter also noted his office will investigate whether the school’s admissions policies violate that act.
The cases stem from school officials’ delays in notifying students who received the “commended” designation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
According to the corporation, semifinalists, who scored the highest on their standardized tests, are the only participants eligible to advance in the competition for some 7,250 merit scholarship awards. Students designated as “commended” are not eligible but may be candidates for special scholarships offered by corporate sponsors.
Thomas Jefferson recorded 132 semifinalists of 238 overall in Fairfax County this fall.
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said Monday in a release that the division had learned that students at two other schools, Langley High School and Westfield High School, also “did not receive a timely notification” of their awards.
She said staff has been contacting colleges where the students have applied to inform them of the merit commendations.
“We are sincerely sorry for this error,” Reid wrote. “Each and every student, their experience and success, remain our priority.”
On Monday, the attorney general notified the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools that Langley and Westfield High Schools would be included in the investigation after public reports on Sunday detailed that the schools had failed to notify students of merit scholarship honors.
Thomas Jefferson has been at the center of Virginia’s educational culture wars after the school began overhauling its admissions policies in an attempt to add more Black and Latino students to its rolls. The effort has sparked a fierce backlash from some parents and lawmakers, who say the changes discriminate against Asian American students and are an example of equity considerations harming educational quality.
In April 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the new admissions policy to stand while the case continued to be litigated in the lower courts. It is currently pending in the Virginia Court of Appeals.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency
A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy.
In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick Dotson made a series of recommendations on how the General Assembly could reform the five-person board that reviews inmates’ petitions for release and decides whether they should be granted or denied.
Those recommendations include increasing staff at an agency that only has 10 full-time employees and 29 part-time workers, adding another member to the board, and conducting “quasi-public” parole hearings that the media could potentially observe. Dotson also stressed that Parole Board votes are now a matter of public record. He has instructed staff to provide as much information as possible in response to information requests, even when the state’s Freedom of Information Act makes disclosure optional.
“In recent years, the Virginia Parole Board has operated largely in the shadows, with Board members making decisions in secret, shielded from public scrutiny,” Dotson wrote in the report. “Most recent boards did not meet on a regular basis to discuss cases. Decisions were made by individual members in their offices around the state, with no oversight. The reasons given for each decision to grant or deny parole were boilerplate, providing little to no insight into the board’s reasoning.”
Dotson said that to ensure the public is confident in what the Parole Board is doing, the agency “must embrace an over-the-top level of transparency.”
Youngkin has made Parole Board reform a top issue after a series of controversial parole decisions made by a prior board during the term of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. A series of watchdog reports by the Office of the State Inspector General revealed the prior board wasn’t following its own rules on allowing victims and prosecutors to give meaningful input on how an inmate’s release might impact them or their communities.
Some members of the Northam administration defended the confidentiality surrounding Parole Board procedures as necessary given the nature of parole cases, which can involve sensitive information from law enforcement and prison officials and raise concerns about possible retaliation if the process were to play out in public view.
Official investigative reports about the past Parole Board’s activities were almost entirely redacted in 2020 after prior leaders invoked the Parole Board’s blanket exemption from transparency laws to argue information provided to investigators could not be released, even as part of a government report meant to hold the board accountable for missteps.
Upon taking office, Youngkin fired all five Parole Board members who served under Northam and replaced them with his own appointees. The Democratic-led state Senate blocked some of those appointments in a partisan feud last year after Republicans rejected some of Northam’s final board appointments. The board currently has a full complement of five members, but all except Dotson must be confirmed on a bipartisan basis in the upcoming legislative session.
In one of his first executive orders, Youngkin requested a review of Parole Board operations and asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate alleged impropriety that occurred under the previous board.
The attorney general’s review doesn’t appear to be complete. A Miyares spokeswoman declined to comment.
The report from Dotson, a former prosecutor who also worked as a professor and dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law, says the board he took over had “significant backlogs” in parole cases and petitions for pardons. It also notes significant public costs could be involved in making the agency more functional.
“This isn’t the government’s money, it’s the money of all 8.6 million Virginians that we serve, and we must never forget that,” Dotson wrote. “At the same time, we must recognize that this agency has been left to wither on the vine, which has contributed mightily to the chaos surrounding VPB in recent years. While the public largely thinks that parole has been abolished, the fact is that the Parole Board’s caseload continues to rise, stressing a staff of largely part-time employees.”
Virginia largely abolished parole in 1995 as part of a “truth in sentencing” initiative put forward by then-Gov. George Allen. Inmates sentenced prior to that law remained eligible for parole, and Dotson said the state has seen a steady increase in the number of older inmates eligible for geriatric parole.
Dotson’s recommendations include adding a sixth Parole Board member so that members could “conduct hearings around the Commonwealth” rather than leaving that process to part-time parole examiners.
“In the interest of complete transparency, media will be allowed to request access to the hearings,” Dotson wrote.
A more robust parole review process would require more staff and, potentially, a standalone Parole Board office and information technology system independent of the Department of Corrections, which the board currently relies on for much of its administrative functions. A specific computer system shortcoming is drop-down menus that require board members to pick generic reasons for granting or denying parole that Dotson said are “often not helpful in providing feedback as to the actual reasoning” of board decisions.
According to state investigators, the report also recommends numerous ways to prioritize getting input from victims and prosecutors, steps already outlined in state law that haven’t always been vigorously followed in the past.
In a news release Monday, Youngkin praised Dotson for improving an agency that had “undermined the confidence of our citizens.”
“While there is more work to be done, I am proud of Chairman Dotson and the new board for implementing changes to ensure they are considering victims and their families, increasing transparency, and following the law,” Youngkin said.
The General Assembly’s 2023 session begins Wednesday.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press
• Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over whether it was a good idea to let the students themselves pick the schools’ new names.—Charlottesville Tomorrow
• “Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical college was ‘intimately connected’ to the institution of slavery in the mid-1800s, according to a new report commissioned by the university.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A leak near Danville led to a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, “the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.” State officials estimated about 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, but there’s been no sign of major environmental damage so far.—Associated Press
• A Civil War postage stamp created by a Virginia postmaster is going up for auction, with an estimated value of $30,000.—Bristol Herald Courier
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
