“Elevation”: A Melodic Journey Above with the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival

Experience Musical Heights with World-renowned Compositions

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) returns with its 2023 series, taking its audience on a breathtaking journey through “Places That Inspire.” As part of this series, ACMF presents “Elevation,” a chamber music concert promising a symphonic view from above. Scheduled for August 19, this event is poised to be an atmospheric encounter of classical music mastery.

Held at the prestigious Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall of Shenandoah University, “Elevation” is more than a concert. It is a musically curated experience. The concert will lead with the regal Beethoven horn sextet, paving the way for compositions that have earned accolades and resonated with audiences worldwide. These include works by Caroline Shaw, especially her tribute to the scenic grounds of “Dumbarton Oaks” and the illustrious Igor Stravinsky’s own nod to the same name.

A crowning jewel of the evening will be the American premiere of Paul Frost’s “Elevation” for string ensemble and solo violin. This piece will showcase the talents of renowned Welsh violinist, Martin Gwilym-Jones, offering listeners a unique opportunity to witness musical innovation firsthand.

This concert, inspired by the magnificence of lofty places, draws its essence from a vantage point that encapsulates the view from above. With an ensemble comprising strings, flute, clarinet, bassoon, and French horn, attendees are guaranteed an orchestral panorama that defies expectations.

Beyond the brilliance of “Elevation,” the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival, now in its third season from August 14 to 27, promises a series of 12 concerts themed around inspiring places. This year, ACMF has seamlessly interwoven its world-class chamber music performances with the profound history, captivating nature, and vibrant culture of Harpers Ferry and nearby locales. This blend ensures each concert remains distinct, leaving a lasting impact and fueling rave reviews from their ever-growing audience base.

In chamber music, “Elevation” is not just another concert; it’s a call to ascend into a world of musical grandeur. With tickets ranging between $13 and $28, one can anticipate an evening that harmoniously intertwines iconic compositions, innovative premieres, and a shared appreciation for places that inspire. The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival sets the stage for an unparalleled musical summer.

